2024 KTM 390 Duke Motorcycle Review

Review by Wayne Vickers

It’s not that common for a manufacturer to update three models within a line-up at once. I can’t recall it happening before actually. But that’s precisely what KTM have done to mark the 30th anniversary of the introduction of their Duke line of naked bikes.

The bikes in question are the new 390 and 990 Dukes – and the big dog – the 1390 Super Duke. In essence – a Duke for everyone’s needs and capabilities.

MCNews.com.au were invited to the celebration-come model launch in Almería, Spain. And while it was only a short taste of the three new bikes over a day and a half, each impressed in their own way, with one in particular set to win plenty of fans.

Let’s start with the smallest of the group. The 390 Duke. This model represents a massive update and coming of age, if you will, of their popular entry-level bike. I say entry level, which it is for us Aussies and a lot of other markets, but it’s easy for us to forget that the 390 represents the largest capacity that KTM sells in some international markets. With that in mind, they’ve thrown a fair amount of fruit at it this time around to give it a halo effect in those regions.

It now gets a whole host of new tech along with a new engine, frame, sub-frame, air-box and gearbox.

On top of that, it gets an updated shock that’s now located on the right of the frame (no longer central in the chassis). Updated forks (both ends are adjustable for preload and rebound), new wheels with a remarkable 4.3 kg weight saving, street and rain modes with traction control and Bluetooth integration.

If all of that sounds like basically a new bike, that’s because the 390 Duke is. 90 per cent of the parts are new in fact. It now looks much more like its bigger brothers styling-wise too. Particularly broader shoulders on the front flukes running forward from the tank for that signature Duke look. It even carries the same look in terms of dash and layout as the big boys.

The chassis updates were aimed at more stiffness for both added agility and stability. While that might sound counterintuitive, on the road, I found it to be quite the engaging little unit. Some little bikes can feel… almost too small and light, but not to the 390. Sweet handling without being twitchy.

As an overall package, it’s nicely dialled in with a blend of comfort and performance. It’d make a great little commuter or first bike for sure and yet still capable of supplying grins on the weekend. At 165 kg wet and full of fuel, it feels super manageable manoeuvring around at a standstill, too, which is going to help smaller riders or those just starting out.

The new engine loves a rev, just like the outgoing one, but punches especially hard from about 5000 rpm and up after clearing its throat a little. Down low isn’t rough either, it pulls nicely from standstill – just that it really gets moving in the mid-range.

You can see by the specs that it’s punching out its peak power of a respectable 45 hp up at 8500 rpm, peak torque of 39 Nm arriving a little sooner at 7000. Service intervals are up to 10,000 km, with valves done at 20,000, which keeps the cost of ownership down.

Doesn’t mind a bit of wheelie shenanigans either if that’s your thing… It is surprisingly good in that regard for a bike of this size, actually. It’d nearly give an MT-07 a run for its money there….

The new bike comes with a 15 L tank that should see everyday riding ranges of out to 400 km. Maybe not quite that much if you’re laying the ears back as much as we were on the quick ride. Only minutes into the ride we started blowing the jetlag off. It tops out at over 175 km/h, so it’s definitely got some legs to it…

The quick-shifter works nicely and seems to be a little slicker than the old box, especially so on the upshift. I found the downshift felt nicer if I opted to ease it down rather than smash it in, that way it would slot in super smoothly. But these were all very new bikes, so I’d imagine that would loosen up nicely with more kays.

Surprisingly comfortable and easy to ride, we threw it at the hills around Almeria on day one before finishing the day with a little Gymkhana racing. That culminated in a match-up between stunt rider Rok Bagaros and MotoGP legend and now KTM testing and setup guru Jeremy McWilliams. Jezza took the chocolates but was made to work for it… he had the front sliding around one of the barrels!

So at the end of the first day, the little 390 had a lot of smiling riders saying how good the day was. It’s plenty comfortable and usable around town, a hoot in the twisties, has an engine that begs to be ridden hard, is both agile and stable and has now got the visual presence of a proper Duke to my eyes anyway.

It’s a little beauty.

2024 KTM 390 Duke Specifications

2024 KTM 390 Duke Specifications ENGINE Single cylinder, 4-stroke DISPLACEMENT 398.7 cc BORE / STROKE 89 / 64 mm POWER 45 hp @ 8,500 rpm TORQUE 39 Nm @ 7,000 rpm STARTER / BATTERY Electric starter / 12V, 8 Ah TRANSMISSION 6 gears FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI (electronic throttle body 46 mm) CONTROL 4 V / DOHC LUBRICATION Wet sump ENGINE OIL Motorex Formula 4T 15W / 50 FINAL DRIVE 14:43 COOLING Liquid cooling CLUTCH PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated EMS Bosch EMS with RBW TRACTION CONTROL MTC (lean angle sensitive, disengageable) FUEL CONSUMPTION 3,4 l/100Km FRAME Steel trellis frame, powder coated SUBFRAME Bolt on casted aluminium frame, powder coated HANDLE BARS STEEL Ø 26 mm FRONT SUSPENSION WP APEX USD 43 mm ADJUSTABILITY Open cartridge 5 clicks Compresision and rebound REAR SUSPENSION WP APEX shock absorber ADJUSTABILITY Separated piston 5 clicks rebound, preload adjuster SUSPENSION TRAVEL F/R 150 / 150 mm FRONT BRAKE Four piston, radially mounted caliper, brake disc Ø 320 mm REAR BRAKE Twin piston, floating caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm ABS Bosch 9.3 MP Two Channel (Supermoto ABS) WHEELS FRONT/REAR 3″ / R17 – 4″ / R17 TIRES FRONT/REAR Michelin Power 6, 110/70 R17 M/C 54W TL – 150/60 R17 M/C 66W TL CHAIN X-Ring 520 WHEEL BASE 1,357 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 190 mm SEAT HEIGHT STANDARD 820 mm TANK CAPACITY approx. 15 liters WEIGHT (WET) 165 Kg

Checkout what I thought of the new 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R soon..

