Matt Moss and BigRock Motorsports win Indian Supercross Racing League

BigRock Motorsports has won the inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), with Matt Moss, Reid Taylor and Caleb Goullet making up the winning team. Moss claiming third in the 450 cc International class, and Reid third in the 250 cc International class.

Matt Moss

“Thank u so much @bigrockmotorsports @bigrockdirtpark and @indiansupercrossleague for this amazing opportunity. I have made memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life so thank you to everyone involved what a weekend.”

Somersby Super TT

Two former big name motocross riders from the Hunter region were the stars of the first ever staging of the Somersby Super TT meeting on Sunday, February 25.

The Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club added two jumps to their traditional dirt track and they provided competitors with a different challenge and fans with additional excitement points to focus on.

The All Stars Challenge was the highlight of the meeting with five rounds pitting riders from different disciplines of the sport against each other.

Motocross duo Danny Anderson and Danny Ham emerged as the top-scoring duo, while another motocrosser Nathan Brochtrup and enduro rider Broc Grabham also did well.

What was interesting was that riders from all disciplines were out of their comfort zone with at least some part of the track which required them to take on two jumps each lap on a surface that was heavy from rain over the previous two days.

Dirt track regulars were clearly outjumped, often being overtaken in mid-air, but even the motocross riders acknowledged that they could learn by watching the dirt trackers cornering technique.

The motocross and enduro riders ‘had a ball’, not just because they aced the dirt track brigade, but they enjoyed doing something different to what they have become accustomed to over the years.

A return in 2025 is already on the agenda.

Broc Grabham was the only All Star contestant to take on the regulars in the Pro 450 class, and he came out on top because of his consistency of finishing in the top three in all five rounds.

Central Coast Cup winner David Smith looked on track to take the overall victory but a fall in his last round relegated him to third overall behind his brother Peter.

David Smith lamented his jumping, but it was only really his landing that ended his day along with the closely following Eric Smaller who crashed into Smith who speared across the track on landing.

In the Mixed Senior class Smaller had already wrapped up the Over 35s, while James Wood was best on the 250cc machines.

Multiple junior classes as usual showed off some of the great talent coming through the ranks. While many of the juniors were racing over the jumps for the first time they all seemed to relish the opportunity of doing something new and different.

Hunter rider Max Earl had some great battles with Queenslander Riley Nauta and while Earl topped the two classes in which they met, the two were never far apart on the track.

Nauta won another class he contested and in total he rode five rounds in three classes, each event over six laps, a total of 90 laps as well as a few laps of practice in each class.

Another youngster from the Hunter, Braxsen Anderson, son of Danny, matched the two class wins by Earl.

The most dominant junior performer was Gold Coast rider Levi Layton who cleaned up a red-hot 9-Under 13s class winning all five rounds and then the final, often having to come from behind, while William Wiggins was the other class winner.

Sunshine State season opener

Round one of the Sunshine State Championship in Hervey Bay, Queensland saw Kyle Webster (Team Boost Mobile Honda Racing) continued to exhibit promising form in the MX1 class, securing overall victory on 72 points over Dean Ferris on 63 points while Todd Waters and Wilson Todd tied for third place with 54 points apiece.

Kyle Webster

“The bike’s performance in on another level. We’re really working well as a team, and the valuable insights from American Honda have contributed to our success. While I need to push harder from the start, I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made since last year.”

In the MX2 class, Alex Larwood emerged victorious in the final race, which helped him secure the second overall position for the day on 54 points. The South Australian expressed satisfaction with the progress of this year’s plans, aiming to be fully prepared for the upcoming national championship.

Taking out the day in MX2 though was Rhys Budd with 55 points. Byron Dennis and Todd Waters tied on 52-points ahead of Kayden Minear (51 points) and Ryder Kingsford (50 points).

Charli Cannon continued her dominance by triumphing in the Women’s class. The Team HRC Australia SCT Logistics rider also used the MX2 class to further develop the bike in preparation of round 1 of the WMX Championship.

Charli Cannon

“Winning on Saturday among tough female competition was great. On Sunday, we decided to compete against the men as well, using it as an opportunity for development.”

Jed Beaton closes in on Harwood with NZ MX Round Two victory

Overcoming a series of challenges, the Altherm JCR team’s two riders finished on top in MX1 and on the third step of the podium for MX2 as the Yamaha Motor New Zealand 2024 New Zealand Motocross Championship reached its halfway point at Balclutha.

The southernmost track of the four-round series saw Australian Jed Beaton take control of the premier class, stamping his claim on the MX1 category with two wins from three motos on his Yamaha YZ450.

After a gastro bug hampered his first round at Rotorua, Beaton had been given some homework to take back across The Ditch by Altherm JCR Yamaha Manager Josh Coppins. He must be a diligent student because he came back over guns blazing at the South Otago Motorcycle Club-hosted event.

Hunting early leader Hamish Harwood down throughout the first moto, Beaton did not button off, passing his rival after a thrilling cat and mouse chase throughout the race to edge him out by 4.7 seconds.

A brake line failure on the sight lap for moto 2 would be enough to send most riders into a tailspin but not Beaton. Having no front brake meant he took it easy into turn 1 to avoid crashing into anyone but after that he was full noise on the gas.

A quick part replacement in the pits by hard-working Altherm JCR Yamaha MX1 bike mechanic Tamas Toth, saw Beaton come back out for moto 3 with fully functioning brakes and fully fired up. He passed his main championship rival early on in the race and from then on it was the Jed Beaton show. Harwood finishing second overall for the round, and Hayden Smith third.

Jed Beaton

“I got off to not too bad of a start. It was really tight into the first corner and I had to be in front otherwise it got a little bit jammed up. I got around in fourth and made my way to second by the end of the first lap. I saw Hamish was in front and tried to track him down as fast as I could because I know he tries to go out as fast as he can. Once you’ve got that little gap, it’s hard to pull him back. Once I got into the lead, I could relax a little bit and ride my own race. It felt really good to be out in front again leading some laps. It gave me the overall for the weekend which I haven’t had for some time now, so it was good for the confidence.”

Altherm JCR Yamaha’s MX2 rider Oparau’s James Scott defined perseverance and dedication over his three motos, riding with a painful back injury. Minimising the damage to his MX2 championship lead on his Yamaha YZ250F, Scott was pleased to bank some solid points, finishing behind Cody Cooper and Caleb Ward.

Round three is set for Pukekohe on March 23, with the fourth and final round scheduled for New Plymouth on April 13.

MX1 Results

Jed Beaton – 72 Hamish Harwood – 69 Hayden Smith – 58

MX2 Results

Cody Cooper – 72 Caleb Ward – 63 James Scott – 62

MX125 Results

Reuben Smith – 75 Seth Morrow – 64 Wills Harvey – 58

NZ MX1 Standings

Hamish Harwood – 141 Jed Beaton – 133 Jack Treloar – 112

NZ MX2 Standings

Cody Cooper – 135 James Scott – 131 Caleb Ward – 128

NZ MX125 Standings

Reuben Smith – 132 Wills Harvey – 130 Seth Morrow – 127

Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 2

The historic Bathurst Showground is prepared for its biggest racing event of the year, the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters, on the Saturday of March 2 and it will see over 300 competitors come from around Australia for the popular event.

Since launching back in 1989, the Bathurst Long Track Masters has become arguably the biggest long track racing event in Australia. Entries for this year’s event, which is run by the Panorama Motorcycle Club, are an impressive list of talented riders and this event will bring a significant economic impact to the Bathurst region.

Panorama Motorcycle Club vice-president and one of the Bathurst Long Track Masters organisers, Wade Carter believes it will be one of the biggest events yet.

Bathurst Long Track Masters entries start with junior classes through to senior classes, such as the Bathurst 450cc Masters, Long Track 500cc Sliders, Flat Track 19’, Pro Womens and Veterans.

Wade Carter

“It’s become an institution for the fans and the families who race long track to come to Bathurst for the Bathurst Long Track Masters every year – and this year is no exception. You see familiar faces each and every year and even see the generations that come through the Junior events right through to the Hooligans and Over 40s. This year’s field across all classes has attracted a lot of rider talent from all over the country, and it’s once again a testament to the attraction of the Bathurst Long Track Masters. It’s fantastic to have so many talented riders come together, where some are at the beginning of their careers and some who are towards the end – and everyone in between, and the Bathurst Long Track Masters is certainly going to be an exciting spectacle from beginning to end.”

The 810-metre Bathurst Showground track will welcome several thousand spectators over and above the entrants. The following categories will be featured at this year’s Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters: Bathurst 450cc Masters, Flat Track 19’, Long Track 500cc Sliders, 250cc 4-Stroke, Unlimited 250cc 2-Stroke, Dirt Track Sidecars, Over 40s Unlimited, Hooligans, Junior 9-13 Years 85/150cc, Junior 125/250cc, and 50cc Under 9s (Demonstration).

The Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters has been running since 1989 when it was launched by dirt track innovator and multiple World Speedway and Long Track Champion, Ivan Mauger. After taking a break, the Bathurst Long Track Masters made a return three years ago and has been going strong ever since.

This year’s event begins on the Friday afternoon of March 1 with practice from 3pm and racing will take place on the Saturday of March 2 with a full day and night program. The day program begins at 9am with the feature categories racing that evening.

The Bathurst Showground is located centrally to the Bathurst CBD at 28 Kendall Avenue, Bathurst.

The Panorama Motorcycle Club advises spectators to purchase their tickets online to allow an ease of entry to the event. They can be purchased at EventBrite (link).

To find out more about the Bathurst Long Track Masters, visit www.panoramamcc.org.au.

Jake Cannon joins Factory Honda for MX3/SX3 campaign

Competing for Factory Honda in the MX3 and SX3 class aboard a CRF250R in 2024, Jake Cannon will bring an abundance of talent to the team, having clinched the Australian Junior Championship in the 13-U15 class in 2022 and continued his success with a commendable third-place finish overall in his debut season in MX3.

Despite being just 16 years old, Jake has consistently set lap times that rival Australia’s top MX2 riders. He further showcased his potential on the international stage with two impressive fourth place finishes in the World Junior Motocross Races held in Romania last year.

Expressing his excitement for the opportunity, Jake acknowledges the team’s history of dominance in MX2 Supercross and Motocross Championships, as well as their recent victories in the SX3 championship and World SX2 Championship. He is confident in the capabilities of both his bike and the team, stating, “I know I have a great bike to ride and a great team.”

Team Director Yarrive Konsky also expressed his enthusiasm for Honda’s newest recruit, recognising Jake’s talent, determination, and skill. He believes in Jake’s potential and the team is committed to working closely with him to help him reach new heights in his career. The team will announce its full sponsorship roster at the beginning of March.

Liam Everts undergoes successful hand surgery

MX2 Grand Prix winner Liam Everts will sit out the first round of the 2024 MXGP series at Neuquen in Argentina on March 9-10 to recover from an injury to his right thumb, sustained in a light training crash in Belgium. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing athlete underwent an operation on Thursday to get the fracture set and plated. The 19-year-old requires a month of convalescence before he can get back on the KTM 250 SX-F and could be in contention for the second fixture of the year in late March.

Harry Norton – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Tough news for Liam and the team but we all know these setbacks can happen. The operation went well, and now we need that four-week period for him to feel strong and to get full use of his hand. Argentina is out, but we are hopeful that his recovery goes to plan and Liam can start his championship in Madrid.”

Mattia Guadagnini sidelined for MXGP opener by pre-season injury

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider and MXGP talent Mattia Guadagnini will not participate in the opening round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship in Patagonia-Argentina, due to injuries sustained in a crash during pre-season training in the South of France.

Guadagnini was promptly transferred to the nearest local hospital for check ups, where he was diagnosed with a fractured shoulder blade, and soft tissue injuries to his lower arm. The latter required minor surgery, which was successfully carried out. The medical team has conducted comprehensive functionality tests, revealing no damage to nerves or tendons, with positive forecasts for a full recovery of the arm. However, the timeline for this recovery remains undetermined at this stage.

Guadagnini plans to return to Belgium for further assessments and a second opinion on his injuries to establish a clearer recovery timeframe. As a result, participation in the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina has been ruled out, with further examinations required to provide an indication of when he might return to racing.

Rasmus Jorgensen – Team Manager of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing

“This is a setback for Mattia and the team, but we are relieved that his injuries are not as severe as initially feared. Our focus now is on his recovery and ensuring he receives the best possible care. We appreciate the concern and support from the MXGP community and will provide updates as we learn more about Mattia’s condition and expected return to racing.”

Further information regarding Guadagnini’s recovery progress and expected return to competition will be shared in due course.

FIM SidecarCross of Nations launching in 2024

The FIM will the first edition of the FIM SidecarCross of Nations and the FIM QuadCross of Nations this year in Loket, the Czech Republic on the 28-29 September.

Jorge Viegas – FIM President

“Following the success of the Sidecarcross and Quadcross of European Nations and the interest from internationals team to take part in the Quad class in the last editions, the FIM and FIM Europe have agreed that the European Championships will be elevated to the FIM level as from 2024. We also hope to welcome a FIM QuadCross World Championship in a near future.”

2024 Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team ProMX line-up

A new-look Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team has been launched, uncovering the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 of Todd Waters alongside the FC 250 race bikes of Rhys Budd and Jack Mather leading into next month’s Australian ProMX Championship opener in Wonthaggi, VIC, on Sunday, March 17.

Led by team owner/MX1 racer Waters, Raceline Husqvarna has taken another step forward entering its second season of operating the official Husqvarna Motorcycles-backed program in the Australian Motocross and Supercross Championships. The 34-year-old former national champion Waters will be targeting the very pointy end of the field when the gates drop and has been working closely with both Budd and Mather.

Todd Waters

“2024 is shaping up to be a great year for the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team. We’ve got some great riders on board with Rhys and Jack, and I’m personally in a great spot. We’ve improved a lot as a team after learning from 2023, so we’re functioning really well. My riding in the pre-season has been great, I get to ride with Jack and Rhys every Thursday and teach them about testing because they’ve both never really done it before, and I love being able to pass on my knowledge. We’re ready to go, the boys and I are super-happy. I’m really confident in our team and program in 2024, it’s going to be a great year!”

Budd’s signing was announced in December and the 22-year-old has been enjoying a strong pre-season since, benefiting from the guidance of Waters and eager to improve upon his fourth position achieved in last year’s final MX2 standings.

Rhys Budd

“It’s been a really good start to 2024 with the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team, we’ve had a few pre-season races and I’ve been lucky enough to pretty much win those races in both the 250 and 450 classes. Working with Toddy has been great, he’s awesome. He helps me out so much in every aspect, always asking about the bike and how we can improve in every area. The whole team is really fun to be a part of, the communication between all of us at the races has been awesome, so I’m pumped. I’m excited to get the ProMX Championship kicked off. I’m fit, healthy, and strong right now, and everything is going in the right direction, so we just have to keep clocking off the work in the gym and on the bike so we can go out and have a good season.”

Alongside him, after finishing runner-up in MX3, highly-rated 18-year-old Mather will be applying pressure to the established MX2 class front-runners as he gains added experience and looks to make his mark as a rookie at the professional level.

Jack Mather

“We’ve had a really solid pre-season this year with the team. I’ve been mixing one day a week of riding and testing with Todd alongside my usual training with the Ford Dale Elite crew. We’re stepping up to the MX2 class this year, so I’m really excited about that. I’m in a great spot on this Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team right now alongside Todd and Rhys, I’m learning a lot from both of them, so I’m excited to get things underway here soon.”

Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia is once again excited to be partnering with Waters and his Queensland-based Raceline Performance effort, firmly focused on contending for titles across the MX1 and MX2 categories together in 2024. The ProMX Championship will span eight rounds over a five-month duration this year, with the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team eager to keep building upon the lessons learnt throughout its inaugural campaign.

Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager

“Todd and his team are riding the wave of great momentum in their second year of this project and have built an environment that empowers our riders to perform at their peak. We’re proud to have an exceptional line-up of riders in 2024, and we’re confident the team will make a significant impact in the ProMX Championship. The team has done a fantastic job and refined their approach in many areas. The constant pursuit of excellence is truly inspiring and I have no doubt you will see the results of his throughout the championship.”

2024 Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team line-up

Following 2023 success with Higlett and Chadwick, Beta has now announced the 2024 Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team, with an expanded roster of riders competing in more classes and championships, including venturing into the world of motocross here in Australia with the new Beta RX 450.

Ash Martin – Race Team Manager

“It’s an exciting time for the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team, with the expansion of the rider roster seeing us compete in more classes and more championships than ever before. Plus, with the all-new Beta RX 450, having Beta on the start gate at the Pro MX Championship is an exciting development for the team. Thank you to our sponsors for your support.”

Enduro

Fraser Higlett E3 – 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing – AORC, QORC, HATTAH: Higlett continues on with the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team for 2024, following his dominating performance at the 2023 Queensland Offroad Championship (1st Pro Class) and his competitiveness in the 2023 AORC E2 class (4th) and 2023 A4DE E2 class (4th). Fraser moves into the E3 class for 2024 aboard a 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing.

Andy Wilksch E2 – 2024 Beta RR 350 Racing – AORC, VORC, HATTAH: Beta welcome Andy Wilksch to the team in 2024. Despite an injury causing him to miss some rounds in 2023, Andy finished the AORC season in 5th place in the E2 class and was one of only four riders in the championship to win a round outright. Andy will be competing in the E2 class of the AORC and VORC on a 2024 Beta RR 350 Racing.

Jye Dickson E3 – 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing – AORC, HATTAH: Jye Dickson also joins the team in 2024, following his fantastic results in the 2023 AORC season, placing 4th outright and 3rd in the E2 class. Jye will be racing in the AORC in the E3 class aboard a 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing.

Ben Kearns E2 – BETA BALLARDS OFF ROAD TEAM – AORC: In partnership with Ballard’s Offroad, Beta Motorcycles Australia will support Ben Kearns for the 2024 season as part of the Beta Ballards Offroad Team. Kearns has had some impressive results over recent years, after representing Australia in the ISDE in 2017 and most recently, with an outright test win alongside his notable P4 in the E3 Class, and 19th outright results in the 2023 A4DE. Ben will compete in the AORC on a 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing in the E2 class.



Hard Enduro

Ruben Chadwick Gold – 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing – AHEC, ERZBERGRODEO Ruben Chadwick proudly returns for the 2024 season aboard a 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing. Following a dominating season in 2023, Chadwick will be looking to double down on his championship win as well as competing on the international stage at the 2024 Erzbergrodeo

Ebony Nielsen EW/Silver (Mixed) – 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing – AORC, AHEC, QORC Ebony Nielsen also returns to the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team for the 2024 season. The allrounder will compete in the AORC, AHEC and QORC aboard a 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing. Nielsen’s results and commitment to the sport in 2023 were impressive, with 4th place in the AORC EW class, 1st place in the AHEC Silver Womans Class and 1st place in the QORC I Ladies class.



Supported Motocross

Levi Rogers (Caloundra Motorcycle Centre) MX1 – 2024 Beta RX 450 – ProMX In partnership with Caloundra Motorcycle Centre, Beta Motorcycles Australia will support Levi Rogers for the 2024 Australian Pro MX Season, aboard his 2024 Beta RX 450. Levi finished the 2023 Pro MX season in 15th place in the MX1 class.

Deegan Graham MX1/ED – 2024 Beta RX 450, 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing – Sunshine State MX, AORC Beta will also support privateer Deegan Graham for the 2024 season. In 2023, Deegan took out the MX1 Expert class at the Sunshine State MX Championship, as well as finishing RD 9 of the AORC in 8th place in the E2 class. The 22 year-old Lismore rider will be racing in the Pro MX1 class in the Sunshine State MX Championship on his 2024 Beta RX 450 as well as attending as many AORC rounds as possible on this 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing.



Todd Kellett dominates Enduro del Verano

Great Britain’s Todd Kellett – Yamaha continued his domination of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup when he stormed to victory in the Sprint Race at the Enduro del Verano – round two of the series – in Argentina as Amandine Verstappen – Yamaha maintained her unbeaten record in the Women’s class.

Following on from his victory at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, defending champion Kellett – along with the sizeable field of riders registered for the series who made the journey to South America – faced a very different challenge at the resort city of Villa Gesell to the famous three-hour marathon on the northern coast of France that got the series under way earlier this month.

Instead, everything rested on a single super-fast twenty-minute race over a shortened three-and-a-half-kilometre course which, adding to the spectacle, also included competitors in the Quad class of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup.

Todd Kellett

“It’s really nice to be back in Argentina,” said Kellett. “We’ve had a busy week testing to adapt to conditions here. It’s incredibly fast and I’ve struggled to find confidence so I’m really pleased to get this win and it’s all systems go for tomorrow. Racing with the Quads wasn’t an issue for me and the Sprint Race format is very different, but I certainly don’t dislike it. I’m not worried about anyone tomorrow, I just plan to focus on myself and do the best job I can to keep hold of the red plate for my home race at Weston-super-Mare.”

Well known for his ability to start fast and quickly find a good racing tempo, Kellett set the fastest lap of the race on his opening lap and never looked troubled. His only problem came just before half-distance when he momentarily slowed, but he immediately picked up the pace to win by just over six-and-a-half seconds on a total of eleven laps.

His closest challenger was Camille Chapeliere – KTM, but following the Frenchman’s DNF at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, Lars Van Berkel – Honda from the Netherlands cemented his position as Kellett’s main title rival by adding a third-placed finish today, less than half-a-second behind Chapeliere, to his second overall at the opening round.

The top five was completed by the French pairing of Valentin Madoulaud – Yamaha and Maxime Sot – KTM who both remain in series contention after their polished performances at the opening round.

Belgium’s Verstappen extended her lead in the Moto Women’s class when she finished one lap ahead of defending champion Mathilde Denis – Honda from France as victory in the Moto Veteran’s class went to Javier Pizzolito from Argentina, one lap up on reigning champion Arnaud Besnier – Honda. Argentina’s Danilo Goes finished third and also topped the Moto Vintage category.

Winner of the Moto Junior race at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, talented French teenager Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki claimed another victory to extend his advantage in the Junior 2 class.

Kellett completed his Moto class clean sweep of the Enduro del Verano when he raced to his second victory of the weekend at Villa Gesell in the Main 45-minute race, in the process maintaining his one-hundred per cent record after two rounds of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup. Matching him win-for-win in the Moto Women’s class, Verstappen also kept her win-streak going in Argentina.

Following his victory in the shorter Sprint Race, twenty-six-year-old Kellett put on a masterclass of sand racing to win by almost forty-two seconds after completing six laps of the full twelve-and-a-half-kilometre course. France’s Camille Chapeliere had to settle for the runner-up position for the second time this weekend, thirty-five seconds ahead of his compatriot Maxime Sot who improved on his fifth-placed finish on Saturday to complete the podium.

With Dutch racer Lars Van Berkel – Honda, who at the start of the day was Kellett’s closest challenger, finishing the race back in sixth behind the French pairing of guest rider Adrien Van Beveren – Honda and Jeremy Hauquier – Honda, the result sees Kellett extend his series lead with four rounds to go.

Verstappen, the Belgian former FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship contender, maintained her unbeaten record in the Women’s class with a typically confident performance. Reigning champion Mathilde Denis – Honda from France matched her title rival’s total of five laps of the ferociously fast course, but was just over forty seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Also remaining unbeaten after the two opening rounds of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup with another victory today, France’s Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki extended his Junior 2 class advantage.

Competitors must now wait until the autumn before the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup resumes with round three, Great Britain’s infamous three-hour Weston Beach Race on 13 October.

Jack Brunell crowned British Arenacross Champion

Windsor’s Jack Brunell ended his decade-long wait to become Arenacross British Champion with a third place finish in the final Traxxas Pro Main Event of the season at the OVO Arena Wembley, London tonight.

With double points on offer, it meant Brunell wins the title by 34-points from Harri Kullas in second, with Adam Chatfield in third.

Brunell, riding for the Stark Future Racing team, made history by clinching the first-ever track racing championship win on an electric vehicle versus combustion.

Jack Brunell

“After our first win in Belfast, I showed everyone what the bike was capable of! Coming to the final round in London, was very stressful and, I felt the pressure… but I and the team managed to do it. YES!! This is for you Dad and for everybody else who has worked so hard for this!”

Under ACU Regulations; the 2024 British Arenacross Championship, marked the inaugural occasion where electric motorcycles competed directly with combustion engines in such a high-stakes competition.

The Traxxas Pro Main Event itself was won by Cedric Soubeyras, with Jorge Zaragoza in second and Jack Brunell rounding out the podium for the final round of the 2024 British Arenacross Championship.

2024 British Arenacross Standings