Moto News Weekly Wrap
February 27, 2024
What’s New:
- Matt Moss wins in India
- Somersby Super TT
- Sunshine State season opener
- NZ MX Round Two, Balclutha
- Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 2
- Jake Cannon joins Factory Honda for MX3/SX3 campaign
- Liam Everts undergoes successful hand surgery
- Mattia Guadagnini sidelined for MXGP opener
- FIM SidecarCross of Nations launching in 2024
- 2024 Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team ProMX line-up
- 2024 Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team line-up
- Enduro del Verano
- British Arenacross Championship finale
- 2024 AMA Supercross Round Seven Arlington, Texas
- 2024 FIM SuperEnduro Round Six – Sofia, Bulgaria
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Matt Moss and BigRock Motorsports win Indian Supercross Racing League
BigRock Motorsports has won the inaugural Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), with Matt Moss, Reid Taylor and Caleb Goullet making up the winning team. Moss claiming third in the 450 cc International class, and Reid third in the 250 cc International class.
Matt Moss
“Thank u so much @bigrockmotorsports @bigrockdirtpark and @indiansupercrossleague for this amazing opportunity. I have made memories that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life so thank you to everyone involved what a weekend.”
Somersby Super TT
Two former big name motocross riders from the Hunter region were the stars of the first ever staging of the Somersby Super TT meeting on Sunday, February 25.
The Central Coast Junior Motor Cycle Club added two jumps to their traditional dirt track and they provided competitors with a different challenge and fans with additional excitement points to focus on.
The All Stars Challenge was the highlight of the meeting with five rounds pitting riders from different disciplines of the sport against each other.
Motocross duo Danny Anderson and Danny Ham emerged as the top-scoring duo, while another motocrosser Nathan Brochtrup and enduro rider Broc Grabham also did well.
What was interesting was that riders from all disciplines were out of their comfort zone with at least some part of the track which required them to take on two jumps each lap on a surface that was heavy from rain over the previous two days.
Dirt track regulars were clearly outjumped, often being overtaken in mid-air, but even the motocross riders acknowledged that they could learn by watching the dirt trackers cornering technique.
The motocross and enduro riders ‘had a ball’, not just because they aced the dirt track brigade, but they enjoyed doing something different to what they have become accustomed to over the years.
A return in 2025 is already on the agenda.
Broc Grabham was the only All Star contestant to take on the regulars in the Pro 450 class, and he came out on top because of his consistency of finishing in the top three in all five rounds.
Central Coast Cup winner David Smith looked on track to take the overall victory but a fall in his last round relegated him to third overall behind his brother Peter.
David Smith lamented his jumping, but it was only really his landing that ended his day along with the closely following Eric Smaller who crashed into Smith who speared across the track on landing.
In the Mixed Senior class Smaller had already wrapped up the Over 35s, while James Wood was best on the 250cc machines.
Multiple junior classes as usual showed off some of the great talent coming through the ranks. While many of the juniors were racing over the jumps for the first time they all seemed to relish the opportunity of doing something new and different.
Hunter rider Max Earl had some great battles with Queenslander Riley Nauta and while Earl topped the two classes in which they met, the two were never far apart on the track.
Nauta won another class he contested and in total he rode five rounds in three classes, each event over six laps, a total of 90 laps as well as a few laps of practice in each class.
Another youngster from the Hunter, Braxsen Anderson, son of Danny, matched the two class wins by Earl.
The most dominant junior performer was Gold Coast rider Levi Layton who cleaned up a red-hot 9-Under 13s class winning all five rounds and then the final, often having to come from behind, while William Wiggins was the other class winner.
Sunshine State season opener
Round one of the Sunshine State Championship in Hervey Bay, Queensland saw Kyle Webster (Team Boost Mobile Honda Racing) continued to exhibit promising form in the MX1 class, securing overall victory on 72 points over Dean Ferris on 63 points while Todd Waters and Wilson Todd tied for third place with 54 points apiece.
Kyle Webster
“The bike’s performance in on another level. We’re really working well as a team, and the valuable insights from American Honda have contributed to our success. While I need to push harder from the start, I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made since last year.”
In the MX2 class, Alex Larwood emerged victorious in the final race, which helped him secure the second overall position for the day on 54 points. The South Australian expressed satisfaction with the progress of this year’s plans, aiming to be fully prepared for the upcoming national championship.
Taking out the day in MX2 though was Rhys Budd with 55 points. Byron Dennis and Todd Waters tied on 52-points ahead of Kayden Minear (51 points) and Ryder Kingsford (50 points).
Charli Cannon continued her dominance by triumphing in the Women’s class. The Team HRC Australia SCT Logistics rider also used the MX2 class to further develop the bike in preparation of round 1 of the WMX Championship.
Charli Cannon
“Winning on Saturday among tough female competition was great. On Sunday, we decided to compete against the men as well, using it as an opportunity for development.”
Jed Beaton closes in on Harwood with NZ MX Round Two victory
Overcoming a series of challenges, the Altherm JCR team’s two riders finished on top in MX1 and on the third step of the podium for MX2 as the Yamaha Motor New Zealand 2024 New Zealand Motocross Championship reached its halfway point at Balclutha.
The southernmost track of the four-round series saw Australian Jed Beaton take control of the premier class, stamping his claim on the MX1 category with two wins from three motos on his Yamaha YZ450.
After a gastro bug hampered his first round at Rotorua, Beaton had been given some homework to take back across The Ditch by Altherm JCR Yamaha Manager Josh Coppins. He must be a diligent student because he came back over guns blazing at the South Otago Motorcycle Club-hosted event.
Hunting early leader Hamish Harwood down throughout the first moto, Beaton did not button off, passing his rival after a thrilling cat and mouse chase throughout the race to edge him out by 4.7 seconds.
A brake line failure on the sight lap for moto 2 would be enough to send most riders into a tailspin but not Beaton. Having no front brake meant he took it easy into turn 1 to avoid crashing into anyone but after that he was full noise on the gas.
A quick part replacement in the pits by hard-working Altherm JCR Yamaha MX1 bike mechanic Tamas Toth, saw Beaton come back out for moto 3 with fully functioning brakes and fully fired up. He passed his main championship rival early on in the race and from then on it was the Jed Beaton show. Harwood finishing second overall for the round, and Hayden Smith third.
Jed Beaton
“I got off to not too bad of a start. It was really tight into the first corner and I had to be in front otherwise it got a little bit jammed up. I got around in fourth and made my way to second by the end of the first lap. I saw Hamish was in front and tried to track him down as fast as I could because I know he tries to go out as fast as he can. Once you’ve got that little gap, it’s hard to pull him back. Once I got into the lead, I could relax a little bit and ride my own race. It felt really good to be out in front again leading some laps. It gave me the overall for the weekend which I haven’t had for some time now, so it was good for the confidence.”
Altherm JCR Yamaha’s MX2 rider Oparau’s James Scott defined perseverance and dedication over his three motos, riding with a painful back injury. Minimising the damage to his MX2 championship lead on his Yamaha YZ250F, Scott was pleased to bank some solid points, finishing behind Cody Cooper and Caleb Ward.
Round three is set for Pukekohe on March 23, with the fourth and final round scheduled for New Plymouth on April 13.
MX1 Results
- Jed Beaton – 72
- Hamish Harwood – 69
- Hayden Smith – 58
MX2 Results
- Cody Cooper – 72
- Caleb Ward – 63
- James Scott – 62
MX125 Results
- Reuben Smith – 75
- Seth Morrow – 64
- Wills Harvey – 58
NZ MX1 Standings
- Hamish Harwood – 141
- Jed Beaton – 133
- Jack Treloar – 112
NZ MX2 Standings
- Cody Cooper – 135
- James Scott – 131
- Caleb Ward – 128
NZ MX125 Standings
- Reuben Smith – 132
- Wills Harvey – 130
- Seth Morrow – 127
Bathurst Long Track Masters set for March 2
The historic Bathurst Showground is prepared for its biggest racing event of the year, the Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters, on the Saturday of March 2 and it will see over 300 competitors come from around Australia for the popular event.
Since launching back in 1989, the Bathurst Long Track Masters has become arguably the biggest long track racing event in Australia. Entries for this year’s event, which is run by the Panorama Motorcycle Club, are an impressive list of talented riders and this event will bring a significant economic impact to the Bathurst region.
Panorama Motorcycle Club vice-president and one of the Bathurst Long Track Masters organisers, Wade Carter believes it will be one of the biggest events yet.
Bathurst Long Track Masters entries start with junior classes through to senior classes, such as the Bathurst 450cc Masters, Long Track 500cc Sliders, Flat Track 19’, Pro Womens and Veterans.
Wade Carter
“It’s become an institution for the fans and the families who race long track to come to Bathurst for the Bathurst Long Track Masters every year – and this year is no exception. You see familiar faces each and every year and even see the generations that come through the Junior events right through to the Hooligans and Over 40s. This year’s field across all classes has attracted a lot of rider talent from all over the country, and it’s once again a testament to the attraction of the Bathurst Long Track Masters. It’s fantastic to have so many talented riders come together, where some are at the beginning of their careers and some who are towards the end – and everyone in between, and the Bathurst Long Track Masters is certainly going to be an exciting spectacle from beginning to end.”
The 810-metre Bathurst Showground track will welcome several thousand spectators over and above the entrants. The following categories will be featured at this year’s Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters: Bathurst 450cc Masters, Flat Track 19’, Long Track 500cc Sliders, 250cc 4-Stroke, Unlimited 250cc 2-Stroke, Dirt Track Sidecars, Over 40s Unlimited, Hooligans, Junior 9-13 Years 85/150cc, Junior 125/250cc, and 50cc Under 9s (Demonstration).
The Group One Site Services Bathurst Long Track Masters has been running since 1989 when it was launched by dirt track innovator and multiple World Speedway and Long Track Champion, Ivan Mauger. After taking a break, the Bathurst Long Track Masters made a return three years ago and has been going strong ever since.
This year’s event begins on the Friday afternoon of March 1 with practice from 3pm and racing will take place on the Saturday of March 2 with a full day and night program. The day program begins at 9am with the feature categories racing that evening.
The Bathurst Showground is located centrally to the Bathurst CBD at 28 Kendall Avenue, Bathurst.
The Panorama Motorcycle Club advises spectators to purchase their tickets online to allow an ease of entry to the event. They can be purchased at EventBrite (link).
To find out more about the Bathurst Long Track Masters, visit www.panoramamcc.org.au.
Jake Cannon joins Factory Honda for MX3/SX3 campaign
Competing for Factory Honda in the MX3 and SX3 class aboard a CRF250R in 2024, Jake Cannon will bring an abundance of talent to the team, having clinched the Australian Junior Championship in the 13-U15 class in 2022 and continued his success with a commendable third-place finish overall in his debut season in MX3.
Despite being just 16 years old, Jake has consistently set lap times that rival Australia’s top MX2 riders. He further showcased his potential on the international stage with two impressive fourth place finishes in the World Junior Motocross Races held in Romania last year.
Expressing his excitement for the opportunity, Jake acknowledges the team’s history of dominance in MX2 Supercross and Motocross Championships, as well as their recent victories in the SX3 championship and World SX2 Championship. He is confident in the capabilities of both his bike and the team, stating, “I know I have a great bike to ride and a great team.”
Team Director Yarrive Konsky also expressed his enthusiasm for Honda’s newest recruit, recognising Jake’s talent, determination, and skill. He believes in Jake’s potential and the team is committed to working closely with him to help him reach new heights in his career. The team will announce its full sponsorship roster at the beginning of March.
Liam Everts undergoes successful hand surgery
MX2 Grand Prix winner Liam Everts will sit out the first round of the 2024 MXGP series at Neuquen in Argentina on March 9-10 to recover from an injury to his right thumb, sustained in a light training crash in Belgium. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing athlete underwent an operation on Thursday to get the fracture set and plated. The 19-year-old requires a month of convalescence before he can get back on the KTM 250 SX-F and could be in contention for the second fixture of the year in late March.
Harry Norton – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager
“Tough news for Liam and the team but we all know these setbacks can happen. The operation went well, and now we need that four-week period for him to feel strong and to get full use of his hand. Argentina is out, but we are hopeful that his recovery goes to plan and Liam can start his championship in Madrid.”
Mattia Guadagnini sidelined for MXGP opener by pre-season injury
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider and MXGP talent Mattia Guadagnini will not participate in the opening round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship in Patagonia-Argentina, due to injuries sustained in a crash during pre-season training in the South of France.
Guadagnini was promptly transferred to the nearest local hospital for check ups, where he was diagnosed with a fractured shoulder blade, and soft tissue injuries to his lower arm. The latter required minor surgery, which was successfully carried out. The medical team has conducted comprehensive functionality tests, revealing no damage to nerves or tendons, with positive forecasts for a full recovery of the arm. However, the timeline for this recovery remains undetermined at this stage.
Guadagnini plans to return to Belgium for further assessments and a second opinion on his injuries to establish a clearer recovery timeframe. As a result, participation in the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina has been ruled out, with further examinations required to provide an indication of when he might return to racing.
Rasmus Jorgensen – Team Manager of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing
“This is a setback for Mattia and the team, but we are relieved that his injuries are not as severe as initially feared. Our focus now is on his recovery and ensuring he receives the best possible care. We appreciate the concern and support from the MXGP community and will provide updates as we learn more about Mattia’s condition and expected return to racing.”
Further information regarding Guadagnini’s recovery progress and expected return to competition will be shared in due course.
FIM SidecarCross of Nations launching in 2024
The FIM will the first edition of the FIM SidecarCross of Nations and the FIM QuadCross of Nations this year in Loket, the Czech Republic on the 28-29 September.
Jorge Viegas – FIM President
“Following the success of the Sidecarcross and Quadcross of European Nations and the interest from internationals team to take part in the Quad class in the last editions, the FIM and FIM Europe have agreed that the European Championships will be elevated to the FIM level as from 2024. We also hope to welcome a FIM QuadCross World Championship in a near future.”
2024 Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team ProMX line-up
A new-look Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team has been launched, uncovering the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 of Todd Waters alongside the FC 250 race bikes of Rhys Budd and Jack Mather leading into next month’s Australian ProMX Championship opener in Wonthaggi, VIC, on Sunday, March 17.
Led by team owner/MX1 racer Waters, Raceline Husqvarna has taken another step forward entering its second season of operating the official Husqvarna Motorcycles-backed program in the Australian Motocross and Supercross Championships. The 34-year-old former national champion Waters will be targeting the very pointy end of the field when the gates drop and has been working closely with both Budd and Mather.
Todd Waters
“2024 is shaping up to be a great year for the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team. We’ve got some great riders on board with Rhys and Jack, and I’m personally in a great spot. We’ve improved a lot as a team after learning from 2023, so we’re functioning really well. My riding in the pre-season has been great, I get to ride with Jack and Rhys every Thursday and teach them about testing because they’ve both never really done it before, and I love being able to pass on my knowledge. We’re ready to go, the boys and I are super-happy. I’m really confident in our team and program in 2024, it’s going to be a great year!”
Budd’s signing was announced in December and the 22-year-old has been enjoying a strong pre-season since, benefiting from the guidance of Waters and eager to improve upon his fourth position achieved in last year’s final MX2 standings.
Rhys Budd
“It’s been a really good start to 2024 with the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team, we’ve had a few pre-season races and I’ve been lucky enough to pretty much win those races in both the 250 and 450 classes. Working with Toddy has been great, he’s awesome. He helps me out so much in every aspect, always asking about the bike and how we can improve in every area. The whole team is really fun to be a part of, the communication between all of us at the races has been awesome, so I’m pumped. I’m excited to get the ProMX Championship kicked off. I’m fit, healthy, and strong right now, and everything is going in the right direction, so we just have to keep clocking off the work in the gym and on the bike so we can go out and have a good season.”
Alongside him, after finishing runner-up in MX3, highly-rated 18-year-old Mather will be applying pressure to the established MX2 class front-runners as he gains added experience and looks to make his mark as a rookie at the professional level.
Jack Mather
“We’ve had a really solid pre-season this year with the team. I’ve been mixing one day a week of riding and testing with Todd alongside my usual training with the Ford Dale Elite crew. We’re stepping up to the MX2 class this year, so I’m really excited about that. I’m in a great spot on this Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team right now alongside Todd and Rhys, I’m learning a lot from both of them, so I’m excited to get things underway here soon.”
Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia is once again excited to be partnering with Waters and his Queensland-based Raceline Performance effort, firmly focused on contending for titles across the MX1 and MX2 categories together in 2024. The ProMX Championship will span eight rounds over a five-month duration this year, with the Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team eager to keep building upon the lessons learnt throughout its inaugural campaign.
Kyle Blunden – KTM Group Australia Motorsport Manager
“Todd and his team are riding the wave of great momentum in their second year of this project and have built an environment that empowers our riders to perform at their peak. We’re proud to have an exceptional line-up of riders in 2024, and we’re confident the team will make a significant impact in the ProMX Championship. The team has done a fantastic job and refined their approach in many areas. The constant pursuit of excellence is truly inspiring and I have no doubt you will see the results of his throughout the championship.”
2024 Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team line-up
Following 2023 success with Higlett and Chadwick, Beta has now announced the 2024 Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team, with an expanded roster of riders competing in more classes and championships, including venturing into the world of motocross here in Australia with the new Beta RX 450.
Ash Martin – Race Team Manager
“It’s an exciting time for the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team, with the expansion of the rider roster seeing us compete in more classes and more championships than ever before. Plus, with the all-new Beta RX 450, having Beta on the start gate at the Pro MX Championship is an exciting development for the team. Thank you to our sponsors for your support.”
Enduro
- Fraser Higlett E3 – 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing – AORC, QORC, HATTAH:
- Higlett continues on with the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team for 2024, following his dominating performance at the 2023 Queensland Offroad Championship (1st Pro Class) and his competitiveness in the 2023 AORC E2 class (4th) and 2023 A4DE E2 class (4th). Fraser moves into the E3 class for 2024 aboard a 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing.
- Andy Wilksch E2 – 2024 Beta RR 350 Racing – AORC, VORC, HATTAH:
- Beta welcome Andy Wilksch to the team in 2024. Despite an injury causing him to miss some rounds in 2023, Andy finished the AORC season in 5th place in the E2 class and was one of only four riders in the championship to win a round outright. Andy will be competing in the E2 class of the AORC and VORC on a 2024 Beta RR 350 Racing.
- Jye Dickson E3 – 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing – AORC, HATTAH:
- Jye Dickson also joins the team in 2024, following his fantastic results in the 2023 AORC season, placing 4th outright and 3rd in the E2 class. Jye will be racing in the AORC in the E3 class aboard a 2024 Beta RR 480 Racing.
- Ben Kearns E2 – BETA BALLARDS OFF ROAD TEAM – AORC:
- In partnership with Ballard’s Offroad, Beta Motorcycles Australia will support Ben Kearns for the 2024 season as part of the Beta Ballards Offroad Team. Kearns has had some impressive results over recent years, after representing Australia in the ISDE in 2017 and most recently, with an outright test win alongside his notable P4 in the E3 Class, and 19th outright results in the 2023 A4DE. Ben will compete in the AORC on a 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing in the E2 class.
Hard Enduro
- Ruben Chadwick Gold – 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing – AHEC, ERZBERGRODEO
- Ruben Chadwick proudly returns for the 2024 season aboard a 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing. Following a dominating season in 2023, Chadwick will be looking to double down on his championship win as well as competing on the international stage at the 2024 Erzbergrodeo
- Ebony Nielsen EW/Silver (Mixed) – 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing – AORC, AHEC, QORC
- Ebony Nielsen also returns to the Beta Motorcycles Australia Race Team for the 2024 season. The allrounder will compete in the AORC, AHEC and QORC aboard a 2024 Beta RR 300 Racing. Nielsen’s results and commitment to the sport in 2023 were impressive, with 4th place in the AORC EW class, 1st place in the AHEC Silver Womans Class and 1st place in the QORC I Ladies class.
Supported Motocross
- Levi Rogers (Caloundra Motorcycle Centre) MX1 – 2024 Beta RX 450 – ProMX
- In partnership with Caloundra Motorcycle Centre, Beta Motorcycles Australia will support Levi Rogers for the 2024 Australian Pro MX Season, aboard his 2024 Beta RX 450. Levi finished the 2023 Pro MX season in 15th place in the MX1 class.
- Deegan Graham MX1/ED – 2024 Beta RX 450, 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing – Sunshine State MX, AORC
- Beta will also support privateer Deegan Graham for the 2024 season. In 2023, Deegan took out the MX1 Expert class at the Sunshine State MX Championship, as well as finishing RD 9 of the AORC in 8th place in the E2 class. The 22 year-old Lismore rider will be racing in the Pro MX1 class in the Sunshine State MX Championship on his 2024 Beta RX 450 as well as attending as many AORC rounds as possible on this 2024 Beta RR 390 Racing.
Todd Kellett dominates Enduro del Verano
Great Britain’s Todd Kellett – Yamaha continued his domination of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup when he stormed to victory in the Sprint Race at the Enduro del Verano – round two of the series – in Argentina as Amandine Verstappen – Yamaha maintained her unbeaten record in the Women’s class.
Following on from his victory at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, defending champion Kellett – along with the sizeable field of riders registered for the series who made the journey to South America – faced a very different challenge at the resort city of Villa Gesell to the famous three-hour marathon on the northern coast of France that got the series under way earlier this month.
Instead, everything rested on a single super-fast twenty-minute race over a shortened three-and-a-half-kilometre course which, adding to the spectacle, also included competitors in the Quad class of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup.
Todd Kellett
“It’s really nice to be back in Argentina,” said Kellett. “We’ve had a busy week testing to adapt to conditions here. It’s incredibly fast and I’ve struggled to find confidence so I’m really pleased to get this win and it’s all systems go for tomorrow. Racing with the Quads wasn’t an issue for me and the Sprint Race format is very different, but I certainly don’t dislike it. I’m not worried about anyone tomorrow, I just plan to focus on myself and do the best job I can to keep hold of the red plate for my home race at Weston-super-Mare.”
Well known for his ability to start fast and quickly find a good racing tempo, Kellett set the fastest lap of the race on his opening lap and never looked troubled. His only problem came just before half-distance when he momentarily slowed, but he immediately picked up the pace to win by just over six-and-a-half seconds on a total of eleven laps.
His closest challenger was Camille Chapeliere – KTM, but following the Frenchman’s DNF at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, Lars Van Berkel – Honda from the Netherlands cemented his position as Kellett’s main title rival by adding a third-placed finish today, less than half-a-second behind Chapeliere, to his second overall at the opening round.
The top five was completed by the French pairing of Valentin Madoulaud – Yamaha and Maxime Sot – KTM who both remain in series contention after their polished performances at the opening round.
Belgium’s Verstappen extended her lead in the Moto Women’s class when she finished one lap ahead of defending champion Mathilde Denis – Honda from France as victory in the Moto Veteran’s class went to Javier Pizzolito from Argentina, one lap up on reigning champion Arnaud Besnier – Honda. Argentina’s Danilo Goes finished third and also topped the Moto Vintage category.
Winner of the Moto Junior race at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais, talented French teenager Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki claimed another victory to extend his advantage in the Junior 2 class.
Kellett completed his Moto class clean sweep of the Enduro del Verano when he raced to his second victory of the weekend at Villa Gesell in the Main 45-minute race, in the process maintaining his one-hundred per cent record after two rounds of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup. Matching him win-for-win in the Moto Women’s class, Verstappen also kept her win-streak going in Argentina.
Following his victory in the shorter Sprint Race, twenty-six-year-old Kellett put on a masterclass of sand racing to win by almost forty-two seconds after completing six laps of the full twelve-and-a-half-kilometre course. France’s Camille Chapeliere had to settle for the runner-up position for the second time this weekend, thirty-five seconds ahead of his compatriot Maxime Sot who improved on his fifth-placed finish on Saturday to complete the podium.
With Dutch racer Lars Van Berkel – Honda, who at the start of the day was Kellett’s closest challenger, finishing the race back in sixth behind the French pairing of guest rider Adrien Van Beveren – Honda and Jeremy Hauquier – Honda, the result sees Kellett extend his series lead with four rounds to go.
Verstappen, the Belgian former FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship contender, maintained her unbeaten record in the Women’s class with a typically confident performance. Reigning champion Mathilde Denis – Honda from France matched her title rival’s total of five laps of the ferociously fast course, but was just over forty seconds behind at the chequered flag.
Also remaining unbeaten after the two opening rounds of the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup with another victory today, France’s Paolo Maschio – Kawasaki extended his Junior 2 class advantage.
Competitors must now wait until the autumn before the 2024 FIM Sand Races World Cup resumes with round three, Great Britain’s infamous three-hour Weston Beach Race on 13 October.
Jack Brunell crowned British Arenacross Champion
Windsor’s Jack Brunell ended his decade-long wait to become Arenacross British Champion with a third place finish in the final Traxxas Pro Main Event of the season at the OVO Arena Wembley, London tonight.
With double points on offer, it meant Brunell wins the title by 34-points from Harri Kullas in second, with Adam Chatfield in third.
Brunell, riding for the Stark Future Racing team, made history by clinching the first-ever track racing championship win on an electric vehicle versus combustion.
Jack Brunell
“After our first win in Belfast, I showed everyone what the bike was capable of! Coming to the final round in London, was very stressful and, I felt the pressure… but I and the team managed to do it. YES!! This is for you Dad and for everybody else who has worked so hard for this!”
Under ACU Regulations; the 2024 British Arenacross Championship, marked the inaugural occasion where electric motorcycles competed directly with combustion engines in such a high-stakes competition.
The Traxxas Pro Main Event itself was won by Cedric Soubeyras, with Jorge Zaragoza in second and Jack Brunell rounding out the podium for the final round of the 2024 British Arenacross Championship.
2024 British Arenacross Standings
- Jack Brunell 105
- Harri Kullas 71
- Adam Chatfield 69
- Thomas Do 65
- Ashley Greedy 62
- Justin Bogle 61
- Dylan Woodcock 57
- Cedric Soubeyras 49
- Jorge Zaragoze 43
- Conrad Mewse 41
2024 AMA Supercross Round Seven Arlington, Texas
See the full report and results here:
Blow by blow reports from 250-450 AMA SX Arlington Mains
250 Main
The second 250 East round for 2024 saw the Yamaha pairing of Deegan and Romano side by side down the first section but Austin Forkner made short work of both of them.
Seth Hammaker and Cam McAdoo quickly pushed Romano back to fifth as they started their charge forward. That made it three Kawasaki’s in the top four.
As the race wore on Tom Vialle worked his way through the pack to take fourth place from Hammaker.
Austin Forkner retained the lead and looked in control but then threw it away in a big way with just under three-minutes left on the clock. He then messed up through a rhythm section and was pitched off the track and onto the concrete, it was like he hit an eject button and the KX250F certainly ejected him! It was brutal!
Inheriting a now very clear lead was Haiden Deegan. The teenager had more than seven-seconds over McAdoo and Vialle and cruised home for the victory from there.
McAdoo managed to get from Vialle in the final stages of the race to secure that second place finish ahead of the European.
Leaving Texas with the red plate on Saturday night, though, was new championship leader Max Anstie.
Austin Forkner was banged up in a Texas hospital with a fractured L3/L4 that will be treated without surgery. Forkner also has a broken scapula that will not require surgical intervention. He has been discharged from the hospital and is heading back to California. He noted that one of his contact lenses had come out during the Main and could have been a factor in the crash.
Cam McAdoo – P2
“I felt like I needed to be extra patient tonight with this track. I was a little banged up from a pre-season injury and again after Round 1, so I was trying to be more methodical about the day. It meant a lot for me to acknowledge my sister so much during this round, and she’s always pushed me to be the best I could possibly be on the track. This one was for her, and I’m really happy at how close the points are as we head to Daytona.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“We’re happy to be on the podium and excited with the result. I had an okay day, aside from my crash in practice, and that affected me in the Heat race, so it wasn’t great for the gate pick. I was able to ride well the whole Main Event, it’s amazing to get my first podium in Supercross and I want to fight now for the win – that’s really the goal from this point.”
Seth Hammaker – P4
“The track was very tough, and I was trying to keep my mistakes to a minimum as much as possible. To come away with a fourth after having such a disappointing first round was a step in the right direction. I really want to challenge not only for the podium but for a win, and I think we can get there this season. We’ll see what happens next week in a different atmosphere in Daytona.”
Pierce Brown – P5
“Overall, not a bad weekend. Riding was good and I think we improved as a whole, so that was good. We got another fifth, but we’re second in points now and we’re in this – I’m excited! Now we’re back to work on Monday to tighten a few things up before Daytona this weekend.”
Max Anstie – P6
“After an early race incident where I collided with another rider and damaged my bike, I had to fight my way back. While the overall result was frustrating, having the red plate going into Daytona is special.”
Guillem Farres – P9
“My day started pretty good, felt good in practice, and then in qualifying I was sixth. The Heat was positive with fourth and then I felt good coming into the Main Event. The start was decent, around top-five, and then I made a mistake and got passed by a couple of riders. I ended up ninth and felt better towards the end, so overall I am happy because we made a big step from Detroit in the past few weeks.”
250 main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha
|21 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+07.113
|3
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250
|+09.645
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|+11.042
|5
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+12.855
|6
|Max Anstie
|Honda
|+13.897
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Honda
|+23.927
|8
|Coty Schock
|Yamaha
|+27.284
|9
|Guillem Farres
|Husqvarna
|+28.925
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Yamaha
|+34.683
|11
|Henry Miller
|Honda
|+39.889
|12
|Nicholas Romano
|Yamaha
|+42.307
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+48.440
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|GASGAS
|20 Laps
|15
|Gage Linville
|GASGAS
|+03.076
|16
|Ryder Floyd
|Honda
|+14.346
|17
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|19 Laps
|18
|Michael Hicks
|Yamaha
|+34.276
|19
|Brock Papi
|Husqvarna
|18 Laps
|20
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|21
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|22
|Jalek Swoll
|Triumph
|DNF
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|31
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|29
|7
|Austin Forkner
|27
|8
|Chance Hymas
|27
|9
|Guillem Farres
|27
|10
|Henry Miller
|26
|11
|Tom Vialle
|24
450 Main
Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot ahead of his brother, but Cooper Webb made short work of Hunter to move up to second. Fourth was Aaron Plessinger, Vince Friese fifth, Shane McElrath sixth, Eli Tomac seventh, Ken Roczen eighth and Chase Sexton ninth.
Tomac was fourth before going down while trying to set Friese up for a pass.
Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart went down and got tangled two-minutes in. Roczen had tried to go up the inside of Friese, but the Honda rider shut the door, and that took Roczen down. Stewart then went down while trying to avoid Roczen. The German was back up and running much sooner than Stewart but not before he was down in tenth place.
Jett Lawrence had the speed to steadily stretch away from Webb. Hunter was starting to come under attack from Plessinger. Five-minutes in Plessinger made his move on Hunter and immediately started to pull away. Further back Chase Sexton was starting to challenge Justin Cooper for fifth. The defending champ made short work of Cooper and immediately started to pull away from the Yamaha man.
By half-race distance Jett Lawrence led Cooper Webb by 3.5-seconds. Aaron Plessinger was four-seconds behind Webb but now had almost two-seconds over Hunter Lawrence. Chase Sexton fifth while Eli Tomac had recovered to sixth. Justin Cooper seventh ahead of Ken Roczen and Vince Friese while Dean Wilson rounded out the top ten at the halfway point.
Five-minutes left on the clock and Jett Lawrence had four-seconds on Webb. The fastest man on track though was Eli Tomac. The Yamaha man got Sexton then closed on Hunter Lawrence with apparent ease just as the pair started to encounter a series of lapped traffic. Tomac made a smooth move though and Hunter had to let him go, Tomac looking smooth and fast, and classy…
Tomac then reeled in Plessinger like he was chasing down a lapper. Traffic made it hard for Tomac to make a safe move but he bided his time and made his move with just over two-minutes left on the clock. Beast mode engaged! At this juncture Jett Lawrence led by five-seconds over Webb.
Then Jett Lawrence jumped wide onto the blocks! Going down… But by the time he was back up and running he was two-seconds behind the new race leader, Cooper Webb. They were also approaching lapped traffic…
Jett was just under a second behind Webb as they started the last lap. Then he was all over him…. The two side-by-side but then Jett went down again trying to avoid Vince Friese as he tried to pass the Honda rider a lap down… Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger went by the stricken Aussie while he was on the deck.
Cooper Webb the victor. Eli Tomac second to make it a Yamaha 1-2.
Aaron Plessinger taking the final step on the rostrum while Jett salvaged fourth. Fastest lap of the race cold comfort for Jett, who had it home and hosed before making that mistake a couple of minutes from the end.
Hunter Lawrence fifth ahead of Chase Sexton and Justin Cooper.
Ken Roczen ninth ahead of Malcolm Stewart while Jason Anderson rounded out the top ten.
Jett’s championship lead trimmed to three-points over Cooper Webb. Aaron Plessinger only four-points further back, one-point ahead of defending champ Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac now fifth in the championship chase, 13-points behind series leader Jett Lawrence.
Aaron Plessinger – P3
It was another good night for me to be on the podium again here in Arlington. The bike’s good and I’ve been having the most fun so far this year that I’ve had in a season. It’s just been good, everything is coming to me. Like tonight, I was riding around thinking I was pretty much off the podium, before at the end of the race some things switched around and I got to be up here. It was a good race, I feel good and am still feeling fresh too.”
Jett Lawrence – P4
“There were ups and downs tonight in Arlington—lots to focus on. It was going good, then it went bad, then it could’ve been good, but then it went even worse! So, fourth place. I have to clean up a few things, but it’s always good to learn some things. I’m looking forward to Daytona this weekend. It’s been a while since I’ve raced there, so I’ll enjoy that Daytona sun.”
Hunter Lawrence – P5
“It was a good night, a lot of positives to take away. It’s a bummer—on the last lap, I was doing everything I could to pass AP [Aaron Plessinger] for fourth; live and learn. Two fifth places in a row, and ending up there after being in the wall, so that’s something I can be happy about. Thank you to the team; we’ll keep on plugging away.”
Chase Sexton – P6
“We finished sixth in Arlington, it isn’t where we aim to be, but we will look ahead to next weekend and aim to keep fighting from here.”
Malcolm Stewart – P9
Arlington always treats me okay and all day I felt really good on the bike. I was gelling with everything and it was good to lead in the Heat. I enjoy being on the East Coast, we’ve all been putting in the work, and it’s beginning to click. In the Main Event, we made some passes really quickly but came together with another rider and went down. I got back up and felt like it was one of the best rides I’ve had all year long. I know the results aren’t what everyone wants to see on paper, but we’ve been moving in the right direction and it’s just a matter of time before we’re heading for the box or a win.”
Justin Barcia – P11
“Tough day here in Arlington. I had a big get-off in the final practice, lucky to somewhat come out of it alright with no big injuries – just a bit of whiplash, a bit bruised up, and a bit sore. Unfortunately, a crash in the Heat put me in the LCQ, which I won, and then in the Main Event I got in a second turn pile-up. I put on a good charge, was moving through the pack, and was about to crack into the top 10, but had another crash so that pretty much ended my hopes of a good result. It was a really tough weekend, but we’re gonna go back to the drawing board and keep working. We never give up.”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|27 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+02.968
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+04.884
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+07.903
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+18.303
|6
|Chase Sexton
|KTM
|+20.259
|7
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+21.737
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki
|+25.964
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+27.651
|10
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+48.480
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|26 Laps
|12
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+05.087
|13
|Dean Wilson
|Honda
|+10.471
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+12.334
|15
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki
|+17.489
|16
|Justin Hill
|KTM
|+29.388
|17
|Benny Bloss
|Beta
|+30.853
|18
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+30.853
|19
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|25 Laps
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Yamaha
|24 Laps
|21
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|23 Laps
|22
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Honda
|16 Laps
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|122
|6
|Jason Anderson
|118
|7
|Ken Roczen
|116
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|93
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|86
|10
|Justin Cooper
|75
2024 FIM SuperEnduro Round Six – Sofia, Bulgaria
See the full report and results here:
Billy Bolt extends perfect run with SuperEnduro victory in Bulgaria
Billy Bolt won the first race by almost eight-seconds ahead of Manuel Lettenbichler. The margin in the second bout almost ten-seconds. In the final battle of the night, Bolt did not let up his effort, taking another controlled victory in front of Will Hoare and Mitch Brightmore (GBR-GASGAS). A hattrick for Bolt which made onlookers forget the injury problems he has suffered in recent weeks. King Billy is only a week away from another crown…
The rest of the evening was quite lively for the podium contenders, Manuel Lettenbichler finished second overall in the Bulgarian GP after having perfectly played his role as an outsider, replacing Jonny Walker at the front. The German rode very well during all three races but the last one was a little more hectic for the factory KTM rider who took the chequered flag in fourth place.
Prestige Overall Round
- Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts
- Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 47pts
- Will Hoare (Rieju) 37pts
- Jonny Walker (Beta) 37pts
- Mitchell Brightmore (GASGAS) 35pts
Extending his championship lead to 59 points, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider enters next weekend’s seventh and final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Newcastle, United Kingdom with a virtual grasp on his fourth consecutive title.
Billy Bolt
“Tonight was a great night. Taking maximum points I couldn’t have really asked for better here. I really enjoyed my riding, and I enjoyed the track a lot. It was wide with plenty of sections for overtaking. I feel like I saved my best for last in race three. Once I got out front, I was able to push hard and really build up a lead. Naturally I’m excited for the final round next weekend in Newcastle. It’s my home race, I grew up beside the stadium, so I can’t wait to put on a show for my home crowd. My championship lead is very healthy, which eases the pressure slightly to take my fourth title in a row.”
Mani’s impressive 2-2-4 race results awarded him a podium finish with second overall. This marks his best result of the 2024 SuperEnduro season to date. Following tonight’s standout performance, Mani remains third in the championship standings.
Manuel Lettenbichler
“I’m really stoked with my second place finish tonight here in Bulgaria, it’s my best result of the season so far. I think I rode really well with barely any mistakes. My first two races were really clean and I had good pace. Even in the last race, even though I made a mistake and finished fourth, I still ended up second overall tonight, which I’m really happy about. I’m excited for the last round in Newcastle next week, it’s going to be a good one!”
2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Points
(After Round Six)
- Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 364 points
- Jonny Walker (GBR), Beta, 305 pts
- Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 240 pts
- Will Hoare (GBR), Rieju, 208 pts
- Mitchell Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 191 pts
The final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will take place next weekend with the GP of United Kingdom in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 2.
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
|28-30 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)