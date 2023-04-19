2024 KTM SX Motocross Range

Changes to the KTM SX range of motocross machines are limited for 2024.

Following on from the big changes made for the current 2023 model year, the 2024 KTM SX and SX-F motorcycles feature reworked suspension and some styling tweaks.

As a recap, the 2023 KTM SX range debuted a completely redesigned chassis built around a hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame, a 2-piece polyamide reinforced aluminum subframe, and a hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm.

Designed and constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, and straight-line stability at speed.

For 2024, the KTM SX and SX-F range retains these advancements, with the addition of renewed suspension settings focused on improving bike balance and comfort. KTM claim these improvements are also significantly noticeable when it comes to cornering agility.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics, while up front 48 mm WP XACT front forks provide improved bottoming-out resistance, and damping. KTM claims this allows the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.

All-new graphics set takes center stage, which like the previous year, takes inspiration from the early 1990s. Purple is used as a highlight color as a nod to when purple was a predominant hue in the KTM signature styling back in the day. However, orange, and white tones still dominate the overall look.

The 2024 KTM SX and SX-F range continues its assault on motocross competition and will be available at authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from June 2023 onwards.