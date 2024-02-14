2024 MotoE World Championship entries
Entries for the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship have been revealed, with an 18 riders field lining up for the 2024 season.
There are a number of returning headliners, including the likes of reigning Champion Mattia Casadei, who moves to LCR E-Team to partner fellow frontrunner Eric Granado from Brazil.
2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres returns with the Openbank Aspar Team, and first ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari stays with Felo Gresini MotoE.
There are also some exciting new names, including in the teams as Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team, Klint Forward Factory Team and Axxis-MSI all join the fold.
Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team fields two new riders: Italian Armando Pontone and British rider Chaz Davies as he brings his extensive CV to the electric Championship.
Klint Forward Factory Team go for the experience of Andrea Mantovani and Maria Herrera, and Axxis-MSI will count on Miquel Pons and Oscar Gutierrez as the latter joins the grid full-time.
Check out the full list below, with round one of eight set to take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in March.
2024 MotoE World Championship entry list
|No.
|Rider
|Nationality
|Team
|Motorcycle
|3
|Lukas Tulovic
|German
|Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE
|Ducati
|4
|Hector Garzo
|Spanish
|Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE
|Ducati
|6
|Maria Herrera
|Spanish
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Ducati
|7
|Chaz Davies
|British
|Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team
|Ducati
|9
|Andrea Mantovani
|Italian
|Klint Forward Factory Team
|Ducati
|11
|Matteo Ferrari
|Italian
|Felo Gresini MotoE
|Ducati
|21
|Kevin Zannoni
|Italian
|Openbank Aspar Team
|Ducati
|29
|Nicolas Spinelli
|Italian
|Tech3 E-Racing
|Ducati
|34
|Kevin Manfredi
|Italian
|Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Ducati
|40
|Mattia Casadei
|Italian
|LCR E-Team
|Ducati
|51
|Eric Granado
|Brazilian
|LCR E-Team
|Ducati
|55
|Massimo Roccoli
|Italian
|Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Ducati
|61
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Italian
|Tech3 E-Racing
|Ducati
|71
|Miquel Pons
|Spanish
|Axxis-MSI
|Ducati
|72
|Alessio Finello
|Italian
|Felo Gresini MotoE
|Ducati
|80
|Armando Pontone
|Italian
|Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team
|Ducati
|81
|Jordi Torres
|Spanish
|Openbank Aspar Team
|Ducati
|99
|Oscar Gutierrez
|Spanish
|Axxis-MSI
|Ducati
2024 MotoE Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|GRAND PRIX
|CIRCUIT
|23 March
|Portugal
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|11 May
|France
|Le Man
|25 May
|Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|01 Jun
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|29 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|06 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|17 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|07 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli