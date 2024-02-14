2024 MotoE World Championship entries

Entries for the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship have been revealed, with an 18 riders field lining up for the 2024 season.

There are a number of returning headliners, including the likes of reigning Champion Mattia Casadei, who moves to LCR E-Team to partner fellow frontrunner Eric Granado from Brazil.

2020 and 2021 Cup winner Jordi Torres returns with the Openbank Aspar Team, and first ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari stays with Felo Gresini MotoE.

There are also some exciting new names, including in the teams as Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team, Klint Forward Factory Team and Axxis-MSI all join the fold.

Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team fields two new riders: Italian Armando Pontone and British rider Chaz Davies as he brings his extensive CV to the electric Championship.

Klint Forward Factory Team go for the experience of Andrea Mantovani and Maria Herrera, and Axxis-MSI will count on Miquel Pons and Oscar Gutierrez as the latter joins the grid full-time.

Check out the full list below, with round one of eight set to take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in March.

2024 MotoE World Championship entry list

No. Rider Nationality Team Motorcycle 3 Lukas Tulovic German Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE Ducati 4 Hector Garzo Spanish Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE Ducati 6 Maria Herrera Spanish Klint Forward Factory Team Ducati 7 Chaz Davies British Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team Ducati 9 Andrea Mantovani Italian Klint Forward Factory Team Ducati 11 Matteo Ferrari Italian Felo Gresini MotoE Ducati 21 Kevin Zannoni Italian Openbank Aspar Team Ducati 29 Nicolas Spinelli Italian Tech3 E-Racing Ducati 34 Kevin Manfredi Italian Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse Ducati 40 Mattia Casadei Italian LCR E-Team Ducati 51 Eric Granado Brazilian LCR E-Team Ducati 55 Massimo Roccoli Italian Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse Ducati 61 Alessandro Zaccone Italian Tech3 E-Racing Ducati 71 Miquel Pons Spanish Axxis-MSI Ducati 72 Alessio Finello Italian Felo Gresini MotoE Ducati 80 Armando Pontone Italian Aruba Cloud MotoE Racing Team Ducati 81 Jordi Torres Spanish Openbank Aspar Team Ducati 99 Oscar Gutierrez Spanish Axxis-MSI Ducati

2024 MotoE Provisional Calendar