Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar

The provisional calendar for the 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship has been revealed with MotoGP set to stage 22 Grands Prix across 18 countries in 2024 as we gear up for the biggest season ever.

It’s already set to be a landmark year as MotoGP celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in 2024.

The sport also marks the milestone with another as the transition to 100 per cent sustainable fuel begins. From 2024, fuel must be a minimum of 40 per cent of non-fossil origin before that rises to 100 per cent by 2027.

The 2024 calendar also retains its regionalised nature, with races grouped geographically and along routes that allow increased efficiency as freight and personnel traverse the world. With 11 races before the summer break and 11 after.

So, where do we start? Action will begin under the floodlights as the Grand Prix of Qatar returns as the season opener, with the spectacular Lusail International Circuit followed up by the equally showstopping Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal.

MotoGP then heads for the Americas and the first back-to-back as Termas de Rio Hondo and the Circuit of the Americas host in April.

From there it’s back to Europe for the classic Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, before Le Mans aims to break its own all-time attendance record in May. The Catalan GP returns to an earlier slot thereafter, and it stacks back-to-back with the stunning Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.

MotoGP is set to break new ground at Sokol International Racetrack in mid-June, with the circuit to become the 75th venue to host a premier class race as Kazakhstan becomes the 31st country to host motorcycle Grand Prix racing.

Another back-to-back then brings the curtain down on the first half of the season in style as the TT Circuit Assen prefaces the Sachsenring ahead of summer break.

Action returns at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring before the final European back-to-back sees MotorLand Aragon return to the calendar, slotting in just ahead of Misano. From there, the paddock takes off for two action-packed triple headers.

After a celebrated debut for the Indian Grand Prix in 2023, Buddh International Circuit is our first stop in Asia in 2024 too. Then it’s on to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia before the Mobility Resort Motegi wraps up the first triple header in Japan.

After a weekend off, the final stint starts up Down Under. MotoGP takes on Phillip Island on the weekend of October 20. 2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of the first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix held at Phillip Island in 1989, when Wayne Gardner sent his home crowd into raptures with victory.

The series then heads back north to Buriram in Thailand and then Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Finally, the curtain closer beckons at the classic Circuit Ricardo Tormo as a history-making season wraps up.

10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 24 March Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 07 April República Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 12 May France Le Mans 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello 16 June Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 07 July Germany Sachsenring 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 01 September Aragon MotorLand Aragón 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano 22 September India Buddh International Circuit 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 20 October Australia Phillip Island 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo

NOTES: Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit. Portugal & India remain subject to contract. Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.