2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Seven – Gran Premio d’Italia Brembo

Mugello – Sunday

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed a near-perfect weekend on home turf with a masterclass victory that saw the home crowd erupt and the defending champion celebrate his victory in rock-star fashion.

Bagnaia stormed to the lead from lights out and then kept it on perfect rails to stay just out of the reach of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) for much of the race, with the gap going up and down but rarely any more than half-a-second until the final laps.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) put together an almighty final charge to spring a surprise on Jorge Martin that saw him steal second place and some points from the championship leader.

Bagnaia’s victory is Ducati’s 93rd MotoGP win on what was his 93rd start in MotoGP. This is Bagnaia’s 22nd MotoGP win, all of which he’s taken with Ducati. He now has only one fewer than MotoGP Legend Casey Stoner, who is the most successful Ducati rider in the class. This is also Bagnaia’s 63rd career Grand Prix podium – his racing number prior to running the #1.

MotoGP Race Report

Bagnaia was in second place around San Donato for the first time as he threaded the needle from the second row, he immediately then lined up and shot past Martin to go into the lead. From there, the hammer was down as Martin dug in to hold on. Bastianini third ahead of Marc Marquez and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).

Three-tenths, six-tenths, eight-tenths, five-tenths; Martin wasn’t getting dropped, but he wasn’t consistently able to stay close enough to attack Bagnaia for the lead. Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was on the march.

Marc Marquez made a move on Bastianini into San Donato and headed wide, with Bastia hitting back immediately, and that put Acosta right on Marquez’ tail, the youngster shadowed him around the lap but couldn’t find a way through, only to then run wide at the final corner and was forced to watch the Gresini Ducati disappear out of striking distance.

At the front, Bagnaia led Martin led Bastianini, with Marquez then starting to harry Bastia. Acosta was a few tenths further back, with Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) starting to come under pressure from Viñales with 12 laps to go.

Jorge Martin went deep into San Donato with 10 laps to go, but gathered it back up without losing too much ground.

Six laps to go… Marc Marquez finally made a move on Bastianini, attacking into San Donato with a clean move that gave Bastia no right of reply.

Marc’s mission seemed then to catch Martin, but Martin was starting to cut the gap to the front once again. By three laps to go, it had been halved from the eight or nine-tenth maximum that Bagnaia had enjoyed at any point…

However, Bagnaia then threw down the gauntlet and disappeared again as Bastianini stole the spotlight as he squeezed past Marc Marquez at Scarperia, the exact same style of move Marc had pulled on him earlier. The Beast was on a charge and wasn’t done yet…

As Bagnaia crossed the line to take his third Italian GP win in a row as part of his second Mugello double, Bastianini was homing in on Jorge Martin. Into the very final corner, Bastianini found space on the inside to complete the fairytale 1-2 for Lenovo Ducati. Pandemonium erupted in the grandstands.

Over the line with time in hand over Martin, Bastianini followed Bagnaia home – and cut Martin’s series lead to just 18 points.

Marc Marquez was forced to settle for fourth.

Pedro Acosta ended up in a lonelier ride for fifth after he’d lost touch with the front group.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) caught Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and got past him, and then managed to catch Viñales and Morbidelli to create a three-way fight for sixth. He made it past the Aprilia just as the race entered the final three laps, but Morbidelli managed to stay ahead to take P6 ahead of the VR46 rider, Viñales and Alex Marquez.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) didn’t get the same stellar start as he did on Saturday, but the South African held off Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) to complete the top ten.

MotoGP Mugello Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Bagnaia Duc 40m51.385 2 E Bastianini Duc +0.799 3 J Martin Duc +0.924 4 M Marquez Duc +2.064 5 P Acosta Ktm +7.501 6 F Morbidelli Duc +9.890 7 F Giannantonio Duc +10.076 8 M Viñales Apr +11.683 9 A Marquez Duc +13.535 10 B Binder Ktm +15.901 11 A Espargaro Apr +19.182 12 R Fernandez Apr +20.307 13 M Bezzecchi Duc +20.346 14 M Oliveira Apr +23.292 15 A Rins Yam +23.613 16 J Miller Ktm +28.417 17 P Espargaro Ktm +28.778 18 F Quartararo Yam +30.622 19 J Zarco Hon +31.457 20 L Marini Hon +32.310 21 L Savadori Apr +46.724 Not Classified DNF T Nakagami Hon 14 laps DNF J Mir Hon 17 laps DNF A Fernandez KTM 19 laps

Mugello MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 366.1 2 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 364.8 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 364.8 4 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 364.8 5 Brad BINDER KTM 362.4 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 362.4 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 362.4 8 Jack MILLER KTM 362.4 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 362.4 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 361.2 11 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 361.2 12 Alex RINS YAMAHA 361.2 13 Marc MARQUEZ DUCATI 361.2 14 Franco MORBIDELLI DUCATI 360.0 15 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 360.0 16 Johann ZARCO HONDA 360.0 17 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 360.0 18 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 358.8 19 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 358.8 20 Joan MIR HONDA 358.8 21 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 357.6 22 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 357.6 23 Luca MARINI HONDA 357.6 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI APRILIA 351.7

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 171 2 Bagnaia 153 3 Marquez 136 4 Bastianini 114 5 Acosta 101 6 Viñales 100 7 Binder 85 8 Espargaro 82 9 Di Giannantonio 74 10 Marquez 51 11 Bezzecchi 45 12 Fernandez 32 13 Quartararo 32 14 Morbidelli 31 15 Oliveira 31 16 Miller 27 17 Fernandez 13 18 Mir 13 19 Zarco 9 20 Rins 8 21 Nakagami 8 22 Pedrosa 7 23 Marini 0 24 Bradl 0

Moto2

In a blockbuster Moto2 race at Mugello, Joe Roberts took victory in a nail-biting last lap decider, the American repelling the best efforts of Manuel Gonzalez to take top honours for the first time since the 2022 Portuguese GP. Completing the podium was Alonso Lopez, who was elbows out in the front fight, as ever.

Off like a rocket at the start, Roberts led early on the opening lap. He had close competition, though, with Lopez and a Darryn Binder following on eagerly. A flying start also came in from Ai Ogura as well, who stormed to seventh after starting 12th.

Lopez would follow Roberts until lap four before he pounced at San Donato, but it wouldn’t be until Turn 3 before he could make the move stick. Unfortunately for the MB Conveyors Speed Up team, it was glory for one and disaster for another in that moment as Lopez’ team-mate Fermin Aledguer crashed out after contact from Jeremy Alcoba.

Still in the lead, Lopez now had Gonzalez behind as he had found his way through on Roberts. Slightly further back in the lead pack, disaster stuck for Binder, who skittled into the gravel at Arrabbiata 1, an early end to what had been a strong weekend all round.

In a six-rider battle for the lead, everything was building to a grandstand last half of the race. The action kicked off as Roberts and Lopez ran wide at Turn 1 – giving them both more work to do – and allowing Gonzalez and Canet to the lead. But it wouldn’t be long before Roberts would then return the favour and find his way through to the front with just three laps remaining, asking questions of the others at the front.

As a dramatic finish loomed, Roberts entered the final lap in the lead. Gonzalez got a fantastic slipstream and attacked round San Donato, but the American hit back at the next available chance, diving to the inside at Turn 2. Under the highest of pressure, Roberts held strong to take his first victory since the 2022 Portuguese GP by just 0.067s. Gonzalez’ search for a first Moto2 win goes on, and Lopez picked up third podium of the season.

Claiming fourth was Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), whose advantage in the standings has reduced to seven points. Behind Garcia was teammate Ogura, who Garcia pipped on the last lap, ahead of Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and home hero Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Izan Guevara (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) claimed eighth as IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra and OnlyFans American Racing Team’s Marcos Ramirez rounded out the top 10.

Rookie Senna Agius took a lot from three action-packed days. The young Australian was the only rider in the Moto2 field who had never been to Mugello before. Starting from 26th on the grid, the 18-year-old faced a major challenge, but he worked his way forward to 17th place, just missing out on the points.

Senna Agius – P17

“It was one of those weekends where I struggled to get a feeling for the bike. We tried a lot, and I also changed my riding style to make it better: It’s true that we improved, but we couldn’t keep up with the steps the others were making. It was a head-scratching weekend, but we will learn from it and attack again in Assen.”

Moto2 Mugello Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Roberts Kal 22m24.411 2 M Gonzalez Kal +0.067 3 A Lopez Bos +0.934 4 S Garcia Bos +1.192 5 A Ogura Bos +1.253 6 A Canet Kal +1.859 7 C Vietti Kal +2.618 8 I Guevara Kal +3.349 9 S Chantra Kal +3.450 10 M Ramirez Kal +5.877 11 D Moreira Kal +6.516 12 J Dixon Kal +10.969 13 D Öncü Kal +11.782 14 Z Goorbergh Kal +11.930 15 M Aji Kal +13.036 16 T Arbolino Kal +13.381 17 S Agius Kal +15.564 18 B Baltus Kal +15.618 19 A Arenas Kal +15.760 20 D Foggia Kal +17.512 21 J Masia Kal +17.576 22 D Muñoz Kal +17.779 23 X Cardelus Kal +28.024 24 A Escrig For +34.678 25 X Artigas For +35.265 26 M Pasini Bos +1m18.428 Not Classified DNF A Sasaki Kal 2 laps DNF F Salac Kal 5 laps DNF D Binder Kal 7 laps DNF J Alcoba Kal 9 laps DNF F Aldeguer Bos 9 laps

Moto2 Mugello Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Deniz ÖNCÜ KALEX 308.5 2 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 308.5 3 Ayumu SASAKI KALEX 307.6 4 Darryn BINDER KALEX 306.8 5 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 304.2 6 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 303.3 7 Filip SALAC KALEX 303.3 8 Diogo MOREIRA KALEX 303.3 9 Jaume MASIA KALEX 303.3 10 Mattia PASINI BOSCOSCURO 302.5 11 Mario AJI KALEX 302.5 12 Senna AGIUS KALEX 302.5 13 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 301.6 14 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 301.6 15 Ai OGURA BOSCOSCURO 300.8 16 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 300.8 17 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 300.8 18 Fermin ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 300.8 19 Jake DIXON KALEX 300.8 20 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 300.8 21 Daniel MUÑOZ KALEX 300.0 22 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 300.0 23 Xavi CARDELUS KALEX 300.0 24 Barry BALTUS KALEX 299.1 25 Albert ARENAS KALEX 299.1 26 Aron CANET KALEX 299.1 27 Sergio GARCIA BOSCOSCURO 299.1 28 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 299.1 29 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 298.3 30 Alex ESCRIG FORWARD 296.7 31 Xavier ARTIGAS FORWARD 293.4

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Sergio 122 2 ROBERTS Joe 115 3 OGURA Ai 99 4 LOPEZ Alonso 79 5 GONZALEZ Manuel 66 6 ALDEGUER Fermin 63 7 CANET Aron 58 8 ARENAS Albert 48 9 ALCOBA Jeremy 43 10 VIETTI Celestino 38 11 RAMIREZ Marcos 35 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 35 13 ARBOLINO Tony 33 14 BALTUS Barry 23 15 DIXON Jake 20 16 GUEVARA Izan 18 17 AGIUS Senna 16 18 SALAC Filip 14 19 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 10 21 MOREIRA Diogo 7 22 NAVARRO Jorge 6 23 ÖNCÜ Deniz 6 24 BINDER Darryn 5 25 MASIA Jaume 3 26 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 27 AJI Mario 2 28 FERRARI Matteo 1 29 CARDELUS Xavi 0 30 PASINI Mattia 0 31 ESCRIG Alex 0 32 ARTIGAS Xavier 0 33 MUÑOZ Daniel 0 34 SASAKI Ayumu 0

Moto3

David Alonso (CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team) remains the rider to beat in Moto3, taking his fifth win of the season in style at Mugello. The Colombian led from the front for much of a shortened 11-lap dash and held off a late charge from Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) to take another 25-point haul. Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) charged up from P13 on the grid to secure third and his first ever Grand Prix podium.

The initial start was red-flagged following a crash for Fillippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Xabi Zurutuza (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Zurutuza was taken to the hospital for further examination. Once back underway, the distance was reduced to 11 laps of Mugello, with one clear aim for most: keeping up with Alonso.

There was drama nearly immediately as Dani Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) tagged riders at Turn 1 and sent Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Stefano Nepa (LEVEL UP-MTA) crashing out, with the #96 given a double Long Lap for irresponsible riding.

Meanwhile at the front, it was a breakway group of six making their moves: Alonso, Veijer, Yamanaka, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports).

With four to go, it looked like Alonso was trying to make a break. It took Veijer a couple of laps to take over in second and get enough breathing space to start trying to close the Colombian down. But that he did, and by the start of the final lap, the Dutchman was within a couple of tenths, with Ortola in third.

Ultimately, however, he couldn’t get close enough to make a move, and then there was drama in the fight for the final place on the podium, too, as Ortola slid out at Turn 12, ending his rostrum hopes. One of the quickest remounts of all time saw him still take sixth, but Yamanaka was up the road to take his maiden Grand Prix podium and continue his impressive consistency running near the front in 2024.

Fourth went to Furusato as he was the final rider within a couple of seconds of the front, with Muñoz forced to settle for fifth further down the road. Ortola remounted for that sixth ahead of another impressive ride from rookie Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), rookie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Matteo Bertelle (Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team) completed the top ten in a closer group battle.

Jacob Roulstone – P9

“We are happy to get another top 10 result, although I am a bit annoyed with myself for the decision to go with the medium tyre, but we learn from these mistakes. We raced well, especially within the first laps, I feel like I have improved in this area since my debuts in the class, which is a good thing. It was a shame, though, that I could not go with the front group. As soon as I opened the gas, there were obviously many riders, the straight was so long but turn 1 was quite tight, so I lost a bit of contact with the front there. We take away a lot of positives from this weekend, so thank you to my team for their awesome job this weekend! In a couple of weeks, we will go to Assen, a track that I like, where I got a podium in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, so I’m excited to go!”

Joel Kelso – P10

“The race didn’t start off great due to some Moto 3 mayhem, but I felt quite strong once we got going! When the red flag came out, I decided to run the softer rear tyre for the 11-lap sprint. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to brake late and have as much confidence with it as I did on the medium. I won’t make excuses for myself. I know where I need to improve, been a tough couple races but nothing I haven’t experienced before! I’ll keep on pushing on and come out the other side smiling. Can’t wait to reward all the fans who continue to support me. Next stop is Assen,a track I love!”

Moto3 Mugello Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 5m52.882 2 I Ortola KTM +0.099 3 C Veijer HUS +0.193 4 T Furusato HON +0.286 5 J Rueda KTM +1.906 6 J Roulstone GAS +2.146 7 D Muñoz KTM +2.258 8 D Holgado GAS +3.085 9 S Nepa KTM +3.184 10 J Kelso KTM +3.515 11 R Rossi KTM +3.554 12 A Fernandez HON +4.835 13 T Suzuki HUS +4.880 14 R Yamanaka KTM +4.971 15 L Lunetta HON +5.070 16 A Piqueras HON +6.843 17 M Bertelle HON +8.067 18 N Carraro KTM +8.069 19 S Ogden HON +8.445 20 J Esteban CFM +9.678 21 D Almansa HON +10.048 22 N Dettwiler KTM +10.088 23 J Whatley HON +11.241 24 T Buasri HON +11.829 25 F Farioli HON 1 lap

Moto3 Mugello Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 251.7 2 David ALONSO CFMOTO 251.7 3 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM 251.7 4 Joel ESTEBAN CFMOTO 251.1 5 Ivan ORTOLA KTM 251.1 6 Joel KELSO KTM 250.5 7 Angel PIQUERAS HONDA 250.5 8 David MUÑOZ KTM 250.5 9 Riccardo ROSSI KTM 250.5 10 Xabi ZURUTUZA KTM 250.0 11 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 250.0 12 Daniel HOLGADO GASGAS 249.4 13 Stefano NEPA KTM 249.4 14 Adrian FERNANDEZ HONDA 249.4 15 Nicola CARRARO KTM 249.4 16 Tatsuki SUZUKI HUSQVARNA 248.8 17 Jacob ROULSTONE GASGAS 248.8 18 Scott OGDEN HONDA 248.8 19 Luca LUNETTA HONDA 248.8 20 David ALMANSA HONDA 248.2 21 Filippo FARIOLI HONDA 248.2 22 Jose Antonio RUEDA KTM 247.7 23 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 247.1 24 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA 246.5 25 Noah DETTWILER KTM 246.0 26 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 244.3

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 ALONSO David 143 2 HOLGADO Daniel 106 3 VEIJER Collin 95 4 ORTOLA Ivan 80 5 MUÑOZ David 60 6 YAMANAKA Ryusei 56 7 KELSO Joel 46 8 RUEDA Jose Antonio 45 9 FERNANDEZ Adrian 45 10 ROULSTONE Jacob 42 11 PIQUERAS Angel 41 12 ESTEBAN Joel 35 13 FURUSATO Taiyo 31 14 SUZUKI Tatsuki 31 15 NEPA Stefano 29 16 LUNETTA Luca 24 17 ROSSI Riccardo 16 18 CARRARO Nicola 15 19 BERTELLE Matteo 14 20 FARIOLI Filippo 11 21 OGDEN Scott 5 22 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3

