2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Three – Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas

Circuit Of The Americas – MotoGP Statistics

MotoGP returns to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the 11th time. The circuit hosted the Americas GP annually for seven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019. After a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP returned to the track in 2021.

In total, there have been 35 previous Grand Prix events hosted in the USA: Laguna Seca (15), COTA (10), Indianapolis (8) and Daytona (2). A total of 84 Grand Prix races for solo motorcycles have been held in the USA since 1949: 500cc/MotoGP – 35, 250cc/Moto2 – 25, 125cc/Moto3 – 22, 50cc – 2.

Riders with more than one win at COTA

Marc Marquez 7 x MotoGP

Alex Rins 4 (2 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto2, 1 x Moto3)

Romano Fenati 2 x Moto3

In the nine MotoGP Grands Prix he has competed in at Austin, Marc Marquez has taken pole for seven of them. He won six of them from 2013 to 2018 but crashed out in 2019 while leading the race, and won again in 2021.

Marc Marquez has also taken victory on 11 of the 13 occasions that he has raced in MotoGP in America: seven times at Austin, three times at Indianapolis, and once at Laguna Seca in 2013.

The only riders on the current MotoGP grid who have won in the premier class at any of the American circuits are Marc Marquez, Alex Rins and Enea Bastianini. Of the 30 podium finishers in the nine previous MotoGP races held at Austin, all have been riders from either Spain or Italy, except Jack Miller, P3 in both 2019 and 2022, and Fabio Quartararo, P2 in 2021 and P3 in 2023.

Eight riders on the grid have MotoGP podiums at COTA: M. Marquez (7), Rins (3), Quartararo (2), Jack Miller (2), Bastianini (1), Francesco Bagnaia (1), Viñales (1) and Luca Marini (1).

Three current riders have taken pole at COTA: M. Marquez (7, although he started P4 in 2018 due to a penalty), Bagnaia (2) and Jorge Martin (1).

Manufacturer Stats at COTA

Honda 8 wins

Ducati 1 win

Suzuki 1 win

Honda: Honda have eight wins in MotoGP at COTA since 2013, 7 with Marc Marquez (2013 to 2018 and 2021) and one with Alex Rins (2023). M. Marquez has qualified on pole here seven times. Honda riders have won 17 of the last 19 MotoGP races held in the USA.

Prior to Rins (2019, Suzuki) and Bastianini (2022, Ducati), the last non-Honda winner in America was Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) at Laguna Seca in 2010. Honda have won 20 of the 27 premier class Grand Prix races that have taken place in the USA in the MotoGP era since 2002.

Ducati: Victory for Enea Bastianini in the 2022 Americas GP, from fifth on the grid. He also set the fastest lap. This was only the second win for Ducati on the US soil along with Casey Stoner at Laguna Seca back in 2007.

Yamaha: Yamaha’s best MotoGP result at Austin is second with four different riders: Fabio Quartararo (2021), Valentino Rossi (2017, 2019), Maverick Viñales (2018) and Jorge Lorenzo (2016).

Aprilia: Aprilia’s best MotoGP result at Austin is P4 with Maverick Viñales (2023).

KTM: Pol Espargaro finished P8 at COTA in 2019, which is the best result at the track for a KTM rider.

By Numbers…

903 – If Marc Marquez wins the Grand Prix race, it will be 903 days since his last GP win at the 2021 EmiliaRomagna GP. As a comparison, there were 581 days between Valencia 2019, his last win prior to his arm injury sustained in Jerez in 2020, and his following win at the 2021 German GP.

250 – Marc Marquez celebrates his 250th GP this weekend.

150 – Fabio Di Giannantonio will be starting his 150th GP.

100 – COTA will be the 100th GP contested by Raul Fernandez.

63 – If at least one Ducati qualifies in the top three, it will be the 63rd successive race that a Ducati rider starts on the front row, stretching back to Valencia 2020.

49 – Ducati is on a streak of 48 consecutive GP races with at least one rider on the podium. If they take a podium this weekend, they will extend their record to 49.

19 – He’ll be 19 years and 325 days old on Sunday, so if Pedro Acosta wins the Americas GP, he’ll become the youngest rider to win in the premier class, taking the record from Marc Marquez (20 years and 63 days old in Austin in 2013). If he finishes on the podium, he’ll become the youngest rider to take back-to-back premier class podiums, taking the record from Marc Marquez, also in Austin 2013.

6 – There are six riders on the grid who could take their maiden MotoGP win this weekend: Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez and rookie Pedro Acosta.

3 – If Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales or Alex Rins win the GP race, they will become the first rider to win on bikes from three different manufacturers since the start of the MotoGP era in 2002.

1 – KTM/GASGAS and Aprilia riders could give their factory a maiden premier class podium at COTA.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 MARTIN 60 2 BINDER 42 3 BASTIANINI 39 4 BAGNAIA 37 5 ACOSTA 28 6 M MARQUEZ 27 7 ESPARGARO 25 8 VIÑALES 19 9 MILLER 16 10 DI GIANNANTONIO 15 11 QUARTARARO 15 12 A MARQUEZ 13 13 BEZZECCHI 12 14 OLIVEIRA 8 15 MIR 7 16 FERNANDEZ 5 17 ZARCO 5 18 RINS 3 19 NAKAGAMI 2 20 MARINI 0 21 MORBIDELLI 0 22 R FERNANDEZ 0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 CANET Aron 31 2 ROBERTS Joe 29 3 GONZALEZ Manuel 27 4 GARCIA Sergio 26 5 LOPEZ Alonso 25 6 OGURA Ai 24 7 BALTUS Barry 23 8 RAMIREZ Marcos 17 9 VIETTI Celestino 16 10 ARENAS Albert 16 11 ALDEGUER Fermin 13 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 11 13 ALCOBA Jeremy 9 14 ARBOLINO Tony 4 15 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 16 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 17 AGIUS Senna 2 18 BINDER Darryn 1 19 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 20 FOGGIA Dennis 0 21 MOREIRA Diogo 0 22 MASIA Jaume 0

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 45 2 ALONSO David 38 3 ORTOLA Ivan 23 4 VEIJER Collin 21 5 RUEDA Jose Antonio 20 6 KELSO Joel 19 7 NEPA Stefano 19 8 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 9 ROSSI Riccardo 13 10 ESTEBAN Joel 13 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 12 12 ROULSTONE Jacob 11 13 MUÑOZ David 7 14 FERNANDEZ Adrian 6 15 PIQUERAS Angel 4 16 BERTELLE Matteo 4 17 OGDEN Scott 4 18 CARRARO Nicola 2 19 PEREZ Vicente 2 20 LUNETTA Luca 1 21 DETTWILER Noah 0 22 FARIOLI Filippo 0

COTA MotoGP Schedule AEST

Friday (Sat) Time Class Event 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 Practice 1 0505 (Sat) Moto2 Practice 1 0600 (Sat) MotoGP Practice 2340 (Sat) Moto3 Practice 2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Event 0025 (Sun) Moto2 Practice 2 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP2 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint

Sunday (Mon) Time Class Event 0040 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)