MotoGP 2024

Round One – Lusail, Qatar

MotoGP Statistics

This will be the 22nd Grand Prix at Lusail since it joined the calendar in 2004, and the 18th under floodlights. From 2007 to 2022, the Qatar GP was also the season opener. Last year it then moved to later in the year as the circuit underwent some renovation, but now it’s back as the opening showdown of the season for MotoGP to enjoy its stunning new paddock and whole new set of facilities.

Qatar is one of eight Asian countries to host a Grand Prix (solo classes) along with Indonesia, Turkey, Japan, Thailand, China, Malaysia, and India.

10 riders on the 2024 grid have MotoGP podiums here: M. Marquez (5), Francesco Bagnaia (2), Viñales (2), Johann Zarco (2), Bastianini (1), Quartararo (1), Jorge Martin (1), Binder (1), Luca Marini (1), Di Giannantonio (1).

The top 15 in the MotoGP race at the 2021 Doha GP is the closest ever in the premier class. There were 8.928 seconds between Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira.

There are 13 GP World Champions on the full-time grid, just one less than the record set in 2022. They have 26 World Championships between them, two more than last year. The record there is 32, set in 2018.

16 riders are premier class winners – three more than in 2023 – and they have 136 wins between them, a 20 win increase on last year.

All 22 riders have at least one Grand Prix victory across all classes, with a total of 347 victories between them, (326 in 2023).

The only rookie in MotoGP this year is a GP winner and a two-time World Champion: Pedro Acosta (16 wins), 2023 Moto2 World Champion and 2021 Moto3 World Champion.

Most successful riders at Lusail

Jorge Lorenzo 6 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc, 1 x 125cc) Casey Stoner 5 (4 x MotoGP, 1 x 250cc) Valentino Rossi 4 (4 x MotoGP) Maverick Viñales 3 (2 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto3) Andrea Dovizioso 2 (2 x MotoGP)

Marc Marquez 2 (1 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto2)

Sam Lowes 2 (2 x Moto2)

Nico Terol 2 (2 x 125cc)

Jaume Masia 2 (2 x Moto3)

Most successful brands at Lusail

Most wins: Yamaha 10 – Ducati 7 – Honda 3

Yamaha: Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer at Lusail with 10 MotoGP wins, with four riders: Valentino Rossi (2005, 2006, 2010, 2015), Jorge Lorenzo (2012, 2013, 2016), Maverick Viñales (2017, 2021/1) and Fabio Quartararo (2021/2).

Ducati: Ducati have had seven MotoGP wins in Qatar with four riders, Casey Stoner (2007, 2008, 2009), Andrea Dovizioso (2018, 2019), Enea Bastianini (2022) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (2023).

Honda: Honda has had three MotoGP wins in Qatar with three riders: Sete Gibernau (2004), Casey Stoner (2011) and Marc Marquez (2014).

Aprilia: Aprilia’s best MotoGP result in Qatar is P4 with Aleix Espargaro (2022) and Maverick Viñales (2023).

KTM: KTM made their full-time debut in MotoGP here in 2017. Brad Binder finished second in 2022, which is the best result for the Austrian manufacturer at this track in the class so far.

By numbers….

868 – If Marc Marquez wins the Grand Prix race, it will be 868 days since his last GP win at the 2021 EmiliaRomagna GP. As a comparison, there were 581 days between Valencia 2019, his last win prior to his arm injury sustained in Jerez in 2020, and his next win at the 2021 German GP.

61 – If at least one Ducati qualifies in the top three, it will be the 61st successive race that a Ducati rider starts on the front row, stretching back to Valencia 2020.

47 – Ducati is on a streak of 46 consecutive GP races with at least one rider on the podium. If they take a podium this weekend, they will extend their record to 47.

19 – He’ll be 19 years and 290 days old on Sunday, so if Pedro Acosta wins the Qatar GP, he’ll become the youngest rider to win in the premier class, taking the record from Marc Marquez (20 years and 63 days old in Austin in 2013). If he finishes on the podium, he becomes the third youngest rider to do so behind Randy Mamola (19 years 261 days old – Finland 1979) and Eduardo Salatino (19 years 274 days old – Argentina 1962).

6 – There are six riders on the grid who could take their maiden MotoGP win this weekend: Alex Marquez, Raul Fernandez, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez and rookie Pedro Acosta.

6 – Since 2019, there have been five MotoGP winners at Lusail: Andrea Dovizioso (2019), Maverick Viñales (2021/1), Fabio Quartararo (2021/2), Enea Bastianini (2022) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (2023). Another different name would make it six in the last six races here.

3 – If Jack Miller, Maverick Viñales or Alex Rins win the GP race, they will become the first rider to win on bikes from three different manufacturers since the start of the MotoGP era in 2002.

3 – If Marc or Alex Marquez win the Grand Prix race, it will be the third win in a row for Gresini Racing MotoGP in Qatar after success for Enea Bastianini in 2022 and Fabio Di Giannantonio in 2023.

1 – Aprilia and KTM riders could give their factory a maiden premier class win at Lusail.

Qatar Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 2200 Moto3 FP 2250 Moto2 FP 2345 MotoGP FP1 0215 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 0305 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 0400 (Sat) MotoGP Practice

Saturday

Time Class Event 2030 Moto3 FP2 2115 Moto2 FP2 2200 MotoGP FP2 2240 MotoGP Q1 2305 MotoGP Q2 0050 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0015 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0145 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0210 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0300 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint

Sunday Time Class Event 2340 MotoGP WUP 0100 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0215 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0400 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)