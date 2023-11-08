2024 MV Agusta LXP Orioli Edition

MV Agusta have revealed the new LXP Orioli at EICMA, a model they are describing as ‘the world’s first luxury all-terrain motorcycle’. It is a tribute to Italian motorcycling legend Edi Orioli and will only be produced in a limited run of just 500 motorcycles.

Wearing the iconic Lucky Explorer colors of green, red, and white, he became a symbol of adventure riding in the 1990s, dominating the world rally scene. As well as being numbered, every motorcycle produced will be personally signed by Edi Orioli, making each a unique piece to ride and collect.

The 500 units of the LXP Orioli will start to be delivered to customers starting from the end of the first quarter in 2024. We don’t yet have specific Australian pricing or arrival dates.

Engine

The engine is the new 931 cc three-cylinder, developed entirely in Varese. The engine delivers 124 hp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm; 85% of the torque is available at just 3,000 rpm.

The crankcase and lubrication and cooling systems are completely new, while significant changes have been made to the crank gear, ignition – now even more robust – and the gearbox, which is extractable.

The timing system runs a double overhead camshaft design, and the cams are DLC coated. The engine is liquid-cooled, and the crankshaft is counter-rotating – this translates into reduced inertia facilitating changes of direction.

Vibration has been further reduced with the countershaft, while the hydraulic clutch ensures smooth operation even in extreme riding conditions.

Electronics

The LXP Orioli has a six-axis IMU that informs the on-board electronics. The bike is Full Ride by Wire with torque management strategies available via user modes – Urban, Touring, Off-Road and Custom All-Terrain – are specifically developed to suit their namesakes.

Traction control, which can be disabled, offers five levels of intervention for road use, two for off-road use and a Rain mode to maximise safety even in adverse riding conditions. The engine brake offers two levels, which can be adjusted independently from the selected Riding Mode: level 1 is with reduced engine brake, level 2 is with full engine brake.

The Cornering ABS incorporates RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation), as well as other off-road-specific functions, such as the option to deactivate it fully or only at the rear wheel. The ABS system has also been specifically developed to operate efficiently with both knobby and road tyres.

Instrumentation has options for connection via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the HD resolution of the 7” color TFT panel and its adjustable brightness. There are two graphics to choose between.

Common to the entire range, the MV Ride app allows the rider to connect a smartphone, set up turn-by-turn navigation, save itineraries and riding data, and share this data with other users in the community. The MV Ride app even allows the user to program their LXP Orioli via smartphone before they start the engine. And the Mobisat anti-theft device with integrated geolocation comes as standard on the LXP Orioli.

Standard equipment aboard the LXP Orioli also includes full LED front and rear lighting. To further improve the user experience, the handlebar controls are backlit with LED lights.

Chassis

The LXP Orioli backbone is a closed double cradle perimeter frame, produced in an alloy that is lighter thanks to the optimisation of thicknesses, with removable rear sub-frame.

The aluminium alloy swing-arm is chill-cast. The Sachs fork is fully adjustable in compression, rebound, and spring pre-load through a wheel travel of 210 mm. The adjustable Sachs mono shock provides 210 mm of travel and is connected to the suspension with a progressive link system. Ground clearance is 230 mm.

The seat is height-adjustable (850 mm and 870 mm). Both the form and material of the padding have been developed to ensure comfort and support, on and off-road.

The wheelbase is 1,610 mm, while the 18-21-inch rim combination helps to provide surefooted stability and traction off-road.

The brakes are supplied by Brembo, with Stylema front calipers on 320 mm discs and a two-piston caliper with 265 mm disc at the rear.

Aerodynamic research was undertaken to allow for the creation of a ‘calm zone’ around the rider and passenger that protects against turbulence.

Equipment

The LXP Orioli stands out for its crash bars, aluminium engine guard and additional lights.

The tubeless rims feature machined-from-solid hubs.

The comprehensive range of standard equipment aboard the LXP Orioli is rounded out with MV Agusta-branded rigid aluminium side cases, with a capacity of 39 l and 32 l (exhaust side), the cases feature the rapid-release and push block systems.

The LXP Orioli comes with a kit containing the homologated titanium exhaust, co-designed and developed by MV Agusta and Termignoni, which is paired with a carbon fibre end cap and heat shield for a total weight saving of more than four kg.

Presented in a special box, the kit also contains the motorcycle cover and certificate of authenticity.

