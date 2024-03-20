2024 MotoGP World Championship
Round Two – Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
Grande Prémio Tissot de Portugal – Portimao
This is the 19th time Portugal will host a Motorcycle Grand Prix. The first GP on Portuguese soil was in 2000, but the first two Portuguese GPs were actually held in Spain: in Jarama in 1987 and Jerez in 1988. Following an eleven-year break, the event returned to the calendar in 2000 at Estoril, where it was held every year until 2012.
In 2020, MotoGP returned to the country at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao. It became the 72nd circuit to hold a premier-class Grand Prix and the 29th to hold a MotoGP race since the class was introduced in 2002. This will be the sixth time that Portimao has hosted a GP.
Most successful riders at Portimao
- Pedro Acosta 3 victories (1 x Moto2, 2 x Moto3)
- Francesco Bagnaia – 2 (2 x MotoGP)
Fabio Quartararo 2 (2 x MotoGP)
Raul Fernandez 2 (1 x Moto2, 1 x Moto3)
Remy Gardner 2 (2 x Moto2)
10 riders on the grid have MotoGP podiums here: Bagnaia (3), Jack Miller (2), Joan Mir (2), Quartararo (2), Oliveira (1), Franco Morbidelli (1), Johann Zarco (1), Aleix Espargaro (1), Maverick Viñales (1) and Marco Bezzecchi (1).
Five have taken pole: Bagnaia (1), Quartararo (1), Oliveira (1), Zarco (1), M. Marquez (1).
Most successful brands at Portimao
Most wins: Yamaha 2 – Ducati 2
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo took victories at both the 2021 & 2022 Portuguese GPs, from pole in 2021.
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia won the 2021 Algarve GP (from pole) and 2023 Portuguese GP.
KTM: Miguel Oliveira took victory at the 2020 Portuguese GP from pole.
Aprilia: Maverick Viñales took P2 at the 2023 Portuguese GP.
Honda: Alex Marquez finished the 2021 Algarve GP fourth. Honda is the only current manufacturer to have no MotoGP podiums in Portimao yet. The Japanese manufacturer has one pole, taken by Marc Marquez last year.
MotoGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|BAGNAIA
|31
|2
|BINDER
|29
|3
|MARTIN
|28
|4
|MARQUEZ
|18
|5
|BASTIANINI
|15
|6
|ESPARGARO
|15
|7
|MARQUEZ
|13
|8
|DI GIANNANTONIO
|9
|9
|ACOSTA
|9
|10
|VIÑALES
|7
|11
|QUARTARARO
|5
|12
|ZARCO
|4
|13
|MIR
|3
|14
|BEZZECCHI
|2
|15
|OLIVEIRA
|1
|16
|RINS
|0
|17
|FERNANDEZ
|0
|18
|MORBIDELLI
|0
|19
|NAKAGAMI
|0
|20
|MARINI
|0
|21
|MILLER
|0
|22
|FERNANDEZ
|0
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|LOPEZ Alonso
|25
|2
|BALTUS Barry
|20
|3
|GARCIA Sergio
|16
|4
|OGURA Ai
|13
|5
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|11
|6
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|10
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|9
|8
|ARENAS Albert
|8
|9
|VIETTI Celestino
|7
|10
|CANET Aron
|6
|11
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|5
|12
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|4
|13
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|3
|14
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|2
|15
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|1
|16
|ALDEGUER Fermin
|0
|17
|AGIUS Senna
|0
|18
|BINDER Darryn
|0
|19
|FOGGIA Dennis
|0
|20
|ARBOLINO Tony
|0
|21
|SALAC Filip
|0
|22
|MOREIRA Diogo
|0
Moto3 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|ALONSO David
|25
|2
|HOLGADO Daniel
|20
|3
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|16
|4
|ROSSI Riccardo
|13
|5
|VEIJER Collin
|11
|6
|NEPA Stefano
|10
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|9
|8
|KELSO Joel
|8
|9
|ORTOLA Ivan
|7
|10
|ROULSTONE Jacob
|6
|11
|ESTEBAN Joel
|5
|12
|PIQUERAS Angel
|4
|13
|OGDEN Scott
|3
|14
|CARRARO Nicola
|2
|15
|LUNETTA Luca
|1
|16
|MUÑOZ David
|0
|17
|DETTWILER Noah
|0
|18
|WHATLEY Joshua
|0
|19
|BUASRI Tatchakorn
|0
Portimao MotoGP Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1930
|MotoE
|FP1
|2000
|Moto3
|FP
|2050
|Moto2
|FP
|2145
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2335
|MotoE
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0015
|Moto3
|FP1
|0105
|Moto2
|FP1
|0200
|MotoGP
|Practice
|0400
|MotoE
|Q1
|0420
|MotoE
|Q2
|1940
|Moto3
|FP2
|2025
|Moto2
|FP2
|2110
|MotoGP
|FP2
|2150
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2215
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2315
|MotoE
|R1
|2350
|Moto3
|Q1
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0015
|Moto3
|Q2
|0045
|Moto2
|Q1
|0110
|Moto2
|Q2
|0200
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|0310
|MotoE
|R2
|2040
|MotoGP
|WUP
|2200
|Moto3
|Race
|2315
|Moto2
|Race
2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|10 Mar
|Qatar Lusail International Circuit
|2
|24 Mar
|Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|3
|14 Apr
|Americas Circuit of The Americas
|4
|28 Apr
|Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|5
|12 May
|France Le Mans
|6
|26 May
|Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|02 Jun
|Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|16 Jun
|Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack
|9
|30 Jun
|Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
|10
|07 Jul
|Germany Sachsenring
|11
|04 Aug
|Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
|12
|18 Aug
|Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|13
|01 Sep
|Aragon MotorLand Aragón
|14
|08 Sep
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano
|15
|22 Sep
|India Buddh International Circuit
|16
|29 Sep
|Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|17
|06 Oct
|Japan Mobility Resort Motegi
|18
|20 Oct
|Australia Phillip Island
|19
|27 Oct
|Thailand Chang International Circuit
|20
|03 Nov
|Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
|21
|17 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo