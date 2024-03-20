2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Two – Autódromo Internacional do Algarve

Grande Prémio Tissot de Portugal – Portimao

This is the 19th time Portugal will host a Motorcycle Grand Prix. The first GP on Portuguese soil was in 2000, but the first two Portuguese GPs were actually held in Spain: in Jarama in 1987 and Jerez in 1988. Following an eleven-year break, the event returned to the calendar in 2000 at Estoril, where it was held every year until 2012.

In 2020, MotoGP returned to the country at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao. It became the 72nd circuit to hold a premier-class Grand Prix and the 29th to hold a MotoGP race since the class was introduced in 2002. This will be the sixth time that Portimao has hosted a GP.

Most successful riders at Portimao

Pedro Acosta 3 victories (1 x Moto2, 2 x Moto3) Francesco Bagnaia – 2 (2 x MotoGP)

Fabio Quartararo 2 (2 x MotoGP)

Raul Fernandez 2 (1 x Moto2, 1 x Moto3)

Remy Gardner 2 (2 x Moto2)

10 riders on the grid have MotoGP podiums here: Bagnaia (3), Jack Miller (2), Joan Mir (2), Quartararo (2), Oliveira (1), Franco Morbidelli (1), Johann Zarco (1), Aleix Espargaro (1), Maverick Viñales (1) and Marco Bezzecchi (1).

Five have taken pole: Bagnaia (1), Quartararo (1), Oliveira (1), Zarco (1), M. Marquez (1).

Most successful brands at Portimao

Most wins: Yamaha 2 – Ducati 2

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo took victories at both the 2021 & 2022 Portuguese GPs, from pole in 2021.

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia won the 2021 Algarve GP (from pole) and 2023 Portuguese GP.

KTM: Miguel Oliveira took victory at the 2020 Portuguese GP from pole.

Aprilia: Maverick Viñales took P2 at the 2023 Portuguese GP.

Honda: Alex Marquez finished the 2021 Algarve GP fourth. Honda is the only current manufacturer to have no MotoGP podiums in Portimao yet. The Japanese manufacturer has one pole, taken by Marc Marquez last year.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 31 2 BINDER 29 3 MARTIN 28 4 MARQUEZ 18 5 BASTIANINI 15 6 ESPARGARO 15 7 MARQUEZ 13 8 DI GIANNANTONIO 9 9 ACOSTA 9 10 VIÑALES 7 11 QUARTARARO 5 12 ZARCO 4 13 MIR 3 14 BEZZECCHI 2 15 OLIVEIRA 1 16 RINS 0 17 FERNANDEZ 0 18 MORBIDELLI 0 19 NAKAGAMI 0 20 MARINI 0 21 MILLER 0 22 FERNANDEZ 0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 LOPEZ Alonso 25 2 BALTUS Barry 20 3 GARCIA Sergio 16 4 OGURA Ai 13 5 GONZALEZ Manuel 11 6 RAMIREZ Marcos 10 7 ROBERTS Joe 9 8 ARENAS Albert 8 9 VIETTI Celestino 7 10 CANET Aron 6 11 CHANTRA Somkiat 5 12 ALCOBA Jeremy 4 13 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 3 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2 15 ÖNCÜ Deniz 1 16 ALDEGUER Fermin 0 17 AGIUS Senna 0 18 BINDER Darryn 0 19 FOGGIA Dennis 0 20 ARBOLINO Tony 0 21 SALAC Filip 0 22 MOREIRA Diogo 0

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 ALONSO David 25 2 HOLGADO Daniel 20 3 FURUSATO Taiyo 16 4 ROSSI Riccardo 13 5 VEIJER Collin 11 6 NEPA Stefano 10 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki 9 8 KELSO Joel 8 9 ORTOLA Ivan 7 10 ROULSTONE Jacob 6 11 ESTEBAN Joel 5 12 PIQUERAS Angel 4 13 OGDEN Scott 3 14 CARRARO Nicola 2 15 LUNETTA Luca 1 16 MUÑOZ David 0 17 DETTWILER Noah 0 18 WHATLEY Joshua 0 19 BUASRI Tatchakorn 0

Portimao MotoGP Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 1930 MotoE FP1 2000 Moto3 FP 2050 Moto2 FP 2145 MotoGP FP1 2335 MotoE FP2

Saturday

Time Class Event 0015 Moto3 FP1 0105 Moto2 FP1 0200 MotoGP Practice 0400 MotoE Q1 0420 MotoE Q2 1940 Moto3 FP2 2025 Moto2 FP2 2110 MotoGP FP2 2150 MotoGP Q1 2215 MotoGP Q2 2315 MotoE R1 2350 Moto3 Q1

Sunday Time Class Event 0015 Moto3 Q2 0045 Moto2 Q1 0110 Moto2 Q2 0200 MotoGP Sprint 0310 MotoE R2 2040 MotoGP WUP 2200 Moto3 Race 2315 Moto2 Race

2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)