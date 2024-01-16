2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

FIM, DORNA and the MSMA have agreed on a series of updates to WorldSBK Regulations, the most important of which include the following:

Alongside the Championships for Riders, a “Team Championship” had been decided. Consequently, a licence for teams in all classes had been created. The decision to obtain this licence rests with the team which is not obliged to obtain to participate in the Championship. In the absence of a licence, the team will not score points.

An exemption to the minimum age rules for the top 3 of the last FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, for the top 3 of the FIME European Moto2 Championship and for the top 3 of the last FIME European Stock Championship to compete in the 2024 FIM Supersport World Championship was decided, with these riders having demonstrated their capacity and experience to be able to benefit from this exemption.

A new time schedule had been decided.

In order to highlight outstanding performances, the SBK Commission decided that the Grid positions for the Race 2, the first 9 grid positions will be based on the fastest time recorded by the riders during Race 1, for the WorldSSP, WorldSSP300, WorldWCR.

In case of an infringement of the engine allocation (before the race), the rider will start the next 2 races (Superbike Race 1 and 2 excepting Superpole race) from the back of the grid and will receive two long lap penalties (Previously the rider had to start from the pit lane exit after the green light was lit on). This penalty seemed fairer with regards to the different lengths of the pitlanes.

For the WorldSBK Class, with regard to the new fuel tank maximum capacity (21.0 litres), to incentivise the environmental guidelines and to give a platform for manufacturers to increase their machine developments in these areas for the future, from 2025, it will be mandatory to use a fuel flow control system.

Therefore, in 2024, two bikes from each manufacturer will be required to fit a fuel flow meter and log data during both practices and races to validate the concept and define the value for 2025. A decision for a fuel flow meter has been approved. The FIM will introduce all related information into the 2024 FIM Eligible parts list for Competition accordingly. Season 2024 will be a test season in order to collect data from the FFM sensors for analysis/evaluation for a potential official implementation from 2025.

For the WorldSSP Class, the chassis components rules will see some changes for 2024: The racing kit shall be made available by all the manufacturers and limited to only 1 homologated racing kit per racing season. The racing kit can be made of other OEM parts or specific made parts, this will be up to the decision of each manufacturer.

A price cap of 1000 Euro (all parts together) was fixed. This will cover the following chassis parts list:

– Triple clamp upper and lower

– Steering stem (including bearings and relative bearing seats)

– Rear suspension linkage without swingarm

Furthermore, the rear suspension attachment points on the frame and on the swingarm must not change to avoid any potential changes on the frame and swingarm.

• The SBK Commission confirmed the introduction of sustainable fuel for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP categories starting from the 2024 season, with a minimum of 40% sustainable fuel content.

This E40 fuel should be compliant with the specification adopted recently in MotoGP.

• Various clarifications and wording updates to the Disciplinary Regulations were decided in order to use more precise legal language where required.

• A specific application used by the FIM in various FIM Championships (including MotoGP) will be used in 2024. This Application will allow, not only to notify a decision but also to make it public and will also give a legal value (within the framework of notifications and resulting deadlines for appeals).

2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 1 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 65 Jonathan Rea GBR PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA 22 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 47 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Team Motocorsa Racing 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA BARNI Spark Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 45 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 29 Andrea Iannone ITA TEAM GO ELEVEN 5 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha 28 Bradley Ray GBR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 27 Adam Norrodin MAS PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda 95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda 53 Tito Rabat ESP Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 14 Sam Lowes GBR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

2024 Provisional WorldSSP Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional WSSP Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 28 Glenn van Straalen NED Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Ten Kate Racing Yamaha 99 Adrian Huertas ESP Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 23 Marcel Schroetter GER MV Agusta Reparto Corse 54 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 5 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 74 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 94 Lucas Mahias FRA GMT94 Yamaha 50 Ondrej Vostatek CZE PTR Triumph 69 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR PTR Triumph 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA 22 Federico Fuligni ITA ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA 55 Yari Montella ITA BARNI Spark Racing Team 66 Niki Tuuli FIN EAB Racing Team 25 Marcel Brenner SUI Viamo Racing 61 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 72 Yeray Ruiz ESP VFT Racing Yamaha 53 Valentin Debise FRA Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team 27 Kaito Toba JPN Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team 89 Khairul Idham Bin Pawi MAS Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA Motozoo ME AIR Racing 68 Luke Power * AUS Motozoo ME AIR Racing 51 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 39 Krittapat Keankum THA Yamaha Thailand Racing Team 78 Hikari Okubo JPN Vince64 Racing Team by Puccetti 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS D34G Racing WorldSSP Team 71 Tom Edwards * AUS D34G Racing WorldSSP Team 19 Gabriele Giannini ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 3 Raffaele De Rosa ITA QJ Motor Factory Racing 40 Simone Corsi ITA Renzi Corse 9 Jorge Navarro ESP WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph 17 John McPhee GBR WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph

2024 Provisional WSSP300 Permanent Entry List

2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List N. Rider Nat. Team 7 Loris Veneman NED MTM Kawasaki 26 Mirko Gennai ITA MTM Kawasaki 57 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA Team BrCorse 93 Marco Gaggi ITA Team BrCorse 1 Jeffrey Buis NED Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing 66 Phillip Tonn GER Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing 27 Christopher Clark USA Accolade Smrz Racing 11 Filip Novotny CZE Accolade Smrz Racing 25 Mattia Martella ITA Kawasaki GP Project 47 Fenton Seabright GBR Kawasaki GP Project 41 Raffaele Tragni ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 91 Matteo Vannucci ITA AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha 8 Bruno Ieraci ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 29 Giacomo Zannini ITA Prodina Kawasaki Racing 80 Gustavo Manso BRA AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing 39 Enzo Valentim BRA AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing 17 Ruben Bijman NED Team Flembbo-PL Performances 85 Kevin Sabatucci ITA Team Flembbo-PL Performances 53 Petr Svoboda CZE Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki 58 Inigo Iglesias Bravo ESP Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki 71 Ivan Bolano Hernandez ESP DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 77 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez ESP DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 62 Kevin Fontainha BRA MS Racing 24 Michel Agazzi ITA MS Racing 99 Galang Hendra Pratama INA ProGP Racing 23 Samuel Di Sora FRA ARCO MotoR University Team 55 Unai Calatayud ESP ARCO MotoR University Team 88 Daniel Mogeda ESP Team#109 Racing 22 Marc Garcia ESP KOVE Racing Team 48 Julio Garcia Gonzalez ESP KOVE Racing Team 9 Emiliano Ercolani ITA Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team 31 Elia Bartolini ITA Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates