2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
FIM, DORNA and the MSMA have agreed on a series of updates to WorldSBK Regulations, the most important of which include the following:
Alongside the Championships for Riders, a “Team Championship” had been decided. Consequently, a licence for teams in all classes had been created. The decision to obtain this licence rests with the team which is not obliged to obtain to participate in the Championship. In the absence of a licence, the team will not score points.
An exemption to the minimum age rules for the top 3 of the last FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, for the top 3 of the FIME European Moto2 Championship and for the top 3 of the last FIME European Stock Championship to compete in the 2024 FIM Supersport World Championship was decided, with these riders having demonstrated their capacity and experience to be able to benefit from this exemption.
A new time schedule had been decided.
In order to highlight outstanding performances, the SBK Commission decided that the Grid positions for the Race 2, the first 9 grid positions will be based on the fastest time recorded by the riders during Race 1, for the WorldSSP, WorldSSP300, WorldWCR.
In case of an infringement of the engine allocation (before the race), the rider will start the next 2 races (Superbike Race 1 and 2 excepting Superpole race) from the back of the grid and will receive two long lap penalties (Previously the rider had to start from the pit lane exit after the green light was lit on). This penalty seemed fairer with regards to the different lengths of the pitlanes.
For the WorldSBK Class, with regard to the new fuel tank maximum capacity (21.0 litres), to incentivise the environmental guidelines and to give a platform for manufacturers to increase their machine developments in these areas for the future, from 2025, it will be mandatory to use a fuel flow control system.
Therefore, in 2024, two bikes from each manufacturer will be required to fit a fuel flow meter and log data during both practices and races to validate the concept and define the value for 2025. A decision for a fuel flow meter has been approved. The FIM will introduce all related information into the 2024 FIM Eligible parts list for Competition accordingly. Season 2024 will be a test season in order to collect data from the FFM sensors for analysis/evaluation for a potential official implementation from 2025.
For the WorldSSP Class, the chassis components rules will see some changes for 2024: The racing kit shall be made available by all the manufacturers and limited to only 1 homologated racing kit per racing season. The racing kit can be made of other OEM parts or specific made parts, this will be up to the decision of each manufacturer.
A price cap of 1000 Euro (all parts together) was fixed. This will cover the following chassis parts list:
– Triple clamp upper and lower
– Steering stem (including bearings and relative bearing seats)
– Rear suspension linkage without swingarm
Furthermore, the rear suspension attachment points on the frame and on the swingarm must not change to avoid any potential changes on the frame and swingarm.
• The SBK Commission confirmed the introduction of sustainable fuel for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP categories starting from the 2024 season, with a minimum of 40% sustainable fuel content.
This E40 fuel should be compliant with the specification adopted recently in MotoGP.
• Various clarifications and wording updates to the Disciplinary Regulations were decided in order to use more precise legal language where required.
• A specific application used by the FIM in various FIM Championships (including MotoGP) will be used in 2024. This Application will allow, not only to notify a decision but also to make it public and will also give a legal value (within the framework of notifications and resulting deadlines for appeals).
2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional WSBK Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Team Motocorsa Racing
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|54
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|TEAM GO ELEVEN
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|28
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda
|53
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
2024 Provisional WorldSSP Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional WSSP Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
|99
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|23
|Marcel Schroetter
|GER
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|54
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|5
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|74
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|94
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|50
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|PTR Triumph
|69
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|PTR Triumph
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA
|22
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|ORELAC Racing VERDNATURA
|55
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|66
|Niki Tuuli
|FIN
|EAB Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|Viamo Racing
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|72
|Yeray Ruiz
|ESP
|VFT Racing Yamaha
|53
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team
|89
|Khairul Idham Bin Pawi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing Team
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Motozoo ME AIR Racing
|68
|Luke Power *
|AUS
|Motozoo ME AIR Racing
|51
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|39
|Krittapat Keankum
|THA
|Yamaha Thailand Racing Team
|78
|Hikari Okubo
|JPN
|Vince64 Racing Team by Puccetti
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|D34G Racing WorldSSP Team
|71
|Tom Edwards *
|AUS
|D34G Racing WorldSSP Team
|19
|Gabriele Giannini
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|QJ Motor Factory Racing
|40
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|Renzi Corse
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|ESP
|WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph
|17
|John McPhee
|GBR
|WRP-RT Motorsport by SKM-Triumph
2024 Provisional WSSP300 Permanent Entry List
|2024 Provisional Permanent Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|7
|Loris Veneman
|NED
|MTM Kawasaki
|26
|Mirko Gennai
|ITA
|MTM Kawasaki
|57
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|INA
|Team BrCorse
|93
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|Team BrCorse
|1
|Jeffrey Buis
|NED
|Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing
|66
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing
|27
|Christopher Clark
|USA
|Accolade Smrz Racing
|11
|Filip Novotny
|CZE
|Accolade Smrz Racing
|25
|Mattia Martella
|ITA
|Kawasaki GP Project
|47
|Fenton Seabright
|GBR
|Kawasaki GP Project
|41
|Raffaele Tragni
|ITA
|AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha
|91
|Matteo Vannucci
|ITA
|AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha
|8
|Bruno Ieraci
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|29
|Giacomo Zannini
|ITA
|Prodina Kawasaki Racing
|80
|Gustavo Manso
|BRA
|AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing
|39
|Enzo Valentim
|BRA
|AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by MS Racing
|17
|Ruben Bijman
|NED
|Team Flembbo-PL Performances
|85
|Kevin Sabatucci
|ITA
|Team Flembbo-PL Performances
|53
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki
|58
|Inigo Iglesias Bravo
|ESP
|Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki
|71
|Ivan Bolano Hernandez
|ESP
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|77
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez
|ESP
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|62
|Kevin Fontainha
|BRA
|MS Racing
|24
|Michel Agazzi
|ITA
|MS Racing
|99
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|ProGP Racing
|23
|Samuel Di Sora
|FRA
|ARCO MotoR University Team
|55
|Unai Calatayud
|ESP
|ARCO MotoR University Team
|88
|Daniel Mogeda
|ESP
|Team#109 Racing
|22
|Marc Garcia
|ESP
|KOVE Racing Team
|48
|Julio Garcia Gonzalez
|ESP
|KOVE Racing Team
|9
|Emiliano Ercolani
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|31
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.
The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.
Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au
2024 WorldSBK Dates
|Date
|Circuit
|WSBK
|WSSP600
|WSP300
|23-25 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|22-24 Mar
|Catalunya
|X
|X
|X
|19-21 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|14-16 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|19-21 Jul
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|9-11 Aug
|Algarve
|X
|X
|X
|23-25 Aug
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|6-8 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|20-22 Sep
|Cremona
|X
|X
|27-29 Sep
|Aragón
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X