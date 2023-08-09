2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+

Yamaha’s Tracer 9 GT is taking things to the next level in 2024, adopting radar tech alongside a host of upgrades on the new Tracer 9 GT+ variant, which will retail for $27,599 ride-away in the Icon Performance colour scheme.

As Yamaha’s premium sports-tourer, the Tracer 9 GT+ gets a new milimetre wave radar system, underpinning the adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control as well as a radar-assisted UBS, or Unified Brake System.

The ACC offers the benefits of cruise control with the millimetre wave radar allowing the system to detect vehicles in your path, then automatically modulating cruising speed to suit the situation, both accelerating and decelerating as needed.

You’ve got a choice of four follow distance presets, and ACC can be activated after a gear dependent minimum speed of 30/40/50 km/h and adjusted in 1 or 10 km intervals. As on traditional systems brake input, using the clutch or closing the throttle will deactivate the system, and there’s a green icon displayed on the dash when in use.

An added extra is the system detects indicator use and will accelerate more smoothly back up to speed in that scenario, when it seems like an overtaking manoeuvre is underway.

The ACC is also linked into the throttle, engine brake, regular brakes and suspension, to further optimise the system’s performance.

Also making use of the new radar system is the Unified Brake System, offering cornering ABS care of the bike’s IMU, as well as regulating braking forces at both ends, balancing the front and rear braking inputs, including in some cases adding front brake where only the rear is used by the rider.

With BC or Brake Control ‘on’, the system will also intervene where it detects a collision is imminent and not enough braking force is being applied, care of that radar unit, tying into the ACC and slowing if there’s a vehicle too close, and then also braking if necessary. Like the ACC, the UBS system is linked to the IMU and electronic suspension, boosting chassis stability.

The millimetre wave radar system weighs in at only 200 g and is located between the two lower headlights.

Also on the tech front, a new larger seven-inch colour TFT has been implemented. Smartphone connectivity via the MyRide app is standard, over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or USB via an accessory, with a headset also able to be synced to the system.

The new display can also run the Garmin Motorise app off a smartphone, providing a full screen navigation window on the bike’s dash. This does require a subscription, but also does away with the need to purchase an additional GPS unit.

Another upgrade is the third generation quick-shifter, which can be used while the ACC is active.

Yamaha do tell us the system won’t operate at extremely low or high speeds which is pretty run of the mill, but also explain it won’t operate if the bike is neither accelerating or decelerating, with an icon on the dash showing if the system is functioning.

Other updates include the KYB electronically controlled KADS semi-active suspension system, which is fully integrated into the forks and shock, linked to the IMU and offers a Sport and Comfort mode, as on the previous Tracer 9 GT.

The KADS suspension is also linked to the riding mode chosen, with Yamaha promising a more intuitive system overall, including on the fly. The four modes include Sport, Street, Rain and a Custom mode, with D-Mode (engine character), traction control, slide control, lift control and electronic suspension damping presets within each. Naturally Custom mode is a user tailored mode.

There’s also a new switch-block with joystick and home button at the bars, to more easily access all the settings, aiming to keep things simple and logical, which is refreshing as we see more and more switchblocks taking cues from fighter plane cockpits. The switchblocks are also backlit. Win.

The seat has been upgraded, with new padding and revised shape for better comfort, and runs a ‘leather-style’ cover for a more upmarket look.

The rear brake disc has been bumped up in size to a 267 mm, matched to a new rear caliper and brake pedal.

Other tweaks include clear smoke fluid reservoirs, a new USB-A outlet, new instrument panel bracket, new footbrake pedal bracket and revised windscreen.

The Tracer 9 GT+ continues to run the latest 890 cc CP3 triple-cylinder, outputting 93 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm and 119 PS at 10,000 rpm, ensuring plenty of mumbo even two-up.

Lighting is also full LED, including cornering lights, and there’s no changes as far as the die-cast aluminium frame, or aluminium swingarm.

The 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ is available in dealers now for $27,599.00 ride-away, in the Icon Performance colour scheme.

Head into your local dealer to check one out, or for more information head to the Yamaha Motor Australia website (link).

2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Specifications

2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, 3-cylinder Displacement (cc) 890 Bore x Stroke (mm 78.0 x 62.1 Compression Ratio 11.5 : 1 Lubrication System Wet Sump Fuel Management Fuel Injection Ignition TCI Starter System Electric Fuel Tank Capacity 18.7 L Final Transmission Chain Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed Frame Diamond Suspension Front KYB Electronic Telescopic forks, 130 mm travel Suspension Rear KYB Electronic Swingarm (link suspension), 137 mm travel Brakes Front Hydraulic dual discs, 298 mm, UBS Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc, 267 mm, UBS Tyres F, R 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W), 180/55ZR17 M/C (73W) Tubeless L x W x H 2175 mm x 885 mm x 1430/1470 mm Seat Height 820 / 835 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Wet Weight 223 kg Price/Availability $27,599 Ride-Away / Available now

2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Gallery