2024 Yamaha YZ two-strokes land

Yamaha’s 2024 range of YZ two-stroke motocross motorcycles are now available in Australia. The YZ65 is priced at $7,299, the YZ85 at $8649, and the larger wheel YZ85LW for $9049, all ride-away.

The senior YZ125 and YZ250 models have also landed, priced at $11,799 and $13,249 ride-away respectively.

The very trick anniversary liveried YZ250 SP is also already available and demands a $300 premium over the standard Team Yamaha Blue model.

That SP colour scheme is a 1990s inspired motocross theme, and celebrates 50-years of Yamaha off-road innovation. The YZ125 SP is also arriving this month, priced at $12,099 ride-away.

For more info check out the model highlights below.

2024 Yamaha YZ65 Highlights

Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS), a mechanical power valve system that delivers a broad spread of power and torque across the entire rpm range

Carefully tuned Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK28 carburettor meters fuel flow and provides crisp acceleration and throttle response across the entire powerband

Six-speed, close-ratio transmission optimises gear ratios for maximum performance, giving riders the right gear for every race condition

Digital CDI system delivers precise spark and monitors engine speed to ensure optimal timing for excellent response

Compact radiator delivers maximum cooling efficiency even in the toughest racing conditions • Light, neutral handling built on a strong steel cradle frame with excellent bump absorption in the roughest track sections, jump landings and whoop sections

Removable aluminium rear subframe is constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight and convenient maintenance, just like the full-size motocross bikes

Up front, a 36mm KYB coil spring fork offers excellent compliance with settings based on Yamaha’s extensive testing experience

Out back, a link-less shock design is light and compact and works through a swingarm with YZ125-style chain adjusters. Both front and rear suspension systems are tuneable for both rebound and compression damping

Wave-style brake rotors are lighter than conventional rotors and have that full size YZ family style

Maxxcross SI tyres offer good grip across a variety of track conditions, utilising 60/100-14 front and 80/100-12 rear tyre sizes

With a four-position adjustable aluminium handlebar clamp, adjustable position clutch and front brake levers, grippy foot pegs and long seat design to help riders move across the bike, the YZ65 is highly tuneable to fit riders of various sizes

New 2024 aggressive YZ family styling with embedded graphics and blue anodised rims

2024 Yamaha YZ85/LW Highlights

Natural rider ergonomics with a narrow tank, flat seat and slim, symmetrical shrouds offering great freedom of movement

Straight intake design for strong power in the low rpm range

Removable lightweight aluminium rear subframe

Aluminium swingarm with high longitudinal and torsional rigidity for sharp handling

Integrated rear brake master cylinder design with built-in sub-reservoir provides linear brake response

Premium graphics are embedded for durability and scratch resistance

Lightweight handlebars and four-position handlebar mounts adjust to suit rider preference

Advanced 85cc two-stroke engine features the Yamaha Power Valve System for broad power delivery

Crankcase design features a spacer-style reed valve intake for high air/gas flow

Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK28 flat-slide carburettor offers seamless throttle response

Race-proven KYB inverted cartridge fork and KYB rear shock are fully adjustable

Big 220mm and 190mm wave-rotor disc brakes offer precise control and one-finger stopping power

Transmission features oversized gears for firm engagement and smooth shifts

Blue lightweight rims are stylish, durable, reduce unsprung weight and come wrapped in high performance Dunlop MX3S tyres

High-capacity lightweight radiator has large cores for efficiency and blacked-out louvres for an aggressive look

2024 Yamaha YZ125/SP

Liquid-cooled Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) 125cc two-stroke engine boasts bulk power in the mid- to high-range

High-precision Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburettor features throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit resulting in crisp throttle response and superior rideability

Straight intake design for strong power in the low rpm range

Short and light muffler

High performance brake setup features rigid front caliper, large front pistons and rotors with large pad contact area for exceptional stopping power and feel, along with low unsprung weight

Narrow tank, flat seat and slim radiator shrouds offer great freedom of movement

Fully adjustable KYB inverted front fork with a leaf spring in the mid-speed valve for high performance and comfort

Fully adjustable KYB rear shock features lowfriction Kashima Coat internals

Race-proven, highly developed forged aluminium semi-double cradle frame or nimble handling, supreme control and minimal rider fatigue

Removable aluminium rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight

Six-speed, close-ratio transmission has wide transmission gear teeth and optimised ratios for maximum performance

Lightweight rear sprocket and chain

High-capacity radiator features a 10-row core with blacked-out louvres to deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Lightweight aluminium handlebar with twoposition adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with cable adjuster

Premium graphics are embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Bridgestone Battlecross X20 tyres

YZ125SP model available in retro inspired graphics

2024 Yamaha YZ250/SP Highlights

Natural rider ergonomics with a narrow tank, flat seat and slim radiator shrouds offering great freedom of movement

Advanced liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 249cc two-stroke engine is lightweight, compact and fun, with a wide, hard-hitting powerband

Straight intake design for strong power in the low rpm range

Advanced Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburettor with power jet and throttle position sensor provides extra-crisp throttle response

Lightweight, high performance brake setup features large front pistons, rigid caliper and rotors with large pad contact area for exceptional stopping power and feel

Fully adjustable KYB fork features the SpeedSensitive System for precise handling and superb shock absorption

Fully adjustable KYB rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat internals

Race-proven, highly developed forged aluminium semi-double cradle frame

Removable aluminium rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight

Finely tuned lightweight chassis and advanced suspension endow the YZ250 with class-leading handling

Smooth-shifting, five-speed, close-ratio transmission ensures confident gear changes in all conditions

Lightweight rear sprocket design and lightweight chain

High-capacity radiator features a 10-row core with blacked-out louvres to deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Lightweight aluminium handlebar with two-position adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster

Race-developed Dunlop Geomax MX33 tyres

Premium graphics are embedded for high durability and scratch resistance

YZ250SP available with 1993 retro inspired graphics to celebrate 50 years of winning YZs

