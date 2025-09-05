2025 RSV4 X-GP

Aprilia Racing has pulled the covers off the RSV4 X-GP, a special edition built directly from its MotoGP know-how and limited to just 30 units worldwide. The bike was presented during the Catalunya Grand Prix, marking ten years since the RS-GP first lined up in MotoGP.

The RSV4 X-GP continues Aprilia’s “X” project lineage that began in 2019 with the RSV4 X, followed by the Tuono X (2020), RSV4 X Trenta (2022) and RSV4 X ex3ma (2024). Each model represents Aprilia’s highest level of technology and performance made available to the public in limited numbers.

MotoGP aerodynamics

Much of the attention has gone into aerodynamics. The RSV4 X-GP borrows directly from the RS-GP25, including the distinctive rear-end design that replicates airflow around the race bike.

The standout features are the leg wings and tail wings combined with front, under and cornering wings to generate extra downforce under braking and cornering. Ground-effect fairings further increase grip by lowering air pressure beneath the bike when leaned over.

The fairings themselves are carbon, manufactured by PAN Compositi using MotoGP methods. Compared with the production RSV4, Aprilia claims the X-GP generates five times more vertical load on the straights and triple the load when leaned over, boosting stability and cornering traction.

Another racing-derived piece is the structural carbon seat support, which integrates aerodynamic function with weight saving and stiffness. Completing the package is a double-pipe SC Project exhaust in MotoGP style.

Power and electronics

The 1099 cc 65° V4 has been prepared to SBK spec by Aprilia Racing, producing 238 hp at 13,750 rpm and 131 Nm at 11,750 rpm. Tuning changes include a raised compression ratio, Sprint Filter racing air filter, revised intake trumpets, titanium SC Project exhaust with compensator, and STM dry clutch.

The Aprilia Racing APX ECU manages electronics, identical in strategies to those used in racing. Parameters such as traction control, engine braking, and wheelie mitigation can be tailored for each gear. The ECU integrates GPS and full data acquisition for post-session analysis.

Chassis and components

The RSV4 X-GP retains the familiar double-cradle aluminium frame, fitted with Öhlins mechanical suspension developed specifically for the model, including a pressurised front fork. Braking is handled by Brembo GP4 MS billet calipers with Z04 pads and 330 mm T-Drive discs, paired with a 19×16 master cylinder.

Wheels are magnesium Marchesini forged rims with WSBK-spec Pirelli slicks: 125/70 front and 200/65 rear. Details include carbon mudguards, billet aluminium footpegs, clutch and brake levers, fuel cap, and steering plate (engraved with each bike’s production number). Oversized WSBK-style radiators, a titanium sprocket set and RK 520 chain complete the spec.

Limited run and extras

Only 30 RSV4 X-GPs will be produced, priced at €90,000 + VAT in Europe, which translates to approximately $160,000 AUD. The bike can be ordered exclusively via factoryworks.aprilia.com

Buyers can collect their bike directly from Aprilia Racing’s Noale HQ, including a guided visit of the racing department.

Each unit comes with a Yashi laptop preloaded with ECU management software, an NFT certificate of authenticity, tyre warmers, front and rear stands, a floor mat, and a bike cover.

The RSV4 X-GP is part of Aprilia’s Factory Works programme, which makes race-level technology available for private riders competing in production-based championships, or for collectors who want the closest thing possible to a MotoGP machine.