ASBK 2025

Round Six – Phillip Island

SW-Motech Superbike Race One

Lots of nervous faces and twitching fingers were present on the grid amongst the riders and pit crews alike as the wind picked up and the rain started to blow across the Phillip Island circuit.

Dry shocks and springs were changed out for wet tuned set-ups, slicks were swapped for wets, electronic interventions were ramped up, and torque turned down…

The rain was very intermittent and far from heavy, and with this wind, any water on the track surface would quickly dry, throwing another factor into the gamble… Wets are not going to last 11 laps unless the rain increases dramatically, which is what the forecast suggests… Gamble on red or black…?

The start was delayed, and with conditions only expected to get worse, that was a somewhat curious decision…

Glenn Allerton was starting from the back of the grid after missing qualifying due to a back injury. The veteran has won from the back of the grid before, could he do it again…?

Another one that might benefit from the sketchy conditions was Cam Dunker. The teenager had missed qualifying after suffering an engine failure during practice, which had him starting from the back row alongside Allerton.

Underlining just how sketchy the conditions were, Troy Herfoss lost the rear on the sighting lap! The three-time champ had the back come around on him at MG Hairpin, which unceremoniously dumped him on his bum! Herf managed to get back on the bike and make it around to the grid, where the bike was inspected for damage by his YRT pit crew. Ultimately, Herfoss did not take part in the race.

Broc Pearson took the early advantage from Ant West as Max Stauffer slid across the kitty litter in turn one.

Pearson dominated here in the wet a couple of years ago, and early indications were that we might witness a repeat performance as the lanky DesmoSport Ducati rider pulled away from West, Water and Favelle. Looming large behind them was Glenn Allerton, after starting from the back of the grid the Advocates Ducati rider was up to fifth before the end of lap one!

No rider managed to dip under the two-minute mark across the opening lap, underlining the treacherous conditions riders were facing as they waddled around the opening lap while trying to find their feet.

Westy survived a big moment on the second lap, which cost him a couple of positions, and the 44-year-old had another scare early on lap three.

Josh Waters was the fastest rider on lap two to start reeling in Broc Pearson, and it was starting to look as though it would shape up to be a two-rider contest for the victory. Pearson glanced behind him to measure the gap before pinning his ears back again to try and stave off the advances of Waters.

Further back, Jack Favelle was looking strong in third place and on course for a likely podium before becoming a victim of turn ten. The Addicted to Track rider went down, which allowed Glenn Allerton to splash right on by to take that third position.

Pearson responded to the challenge of Waters with a new fastest lap, but only by a whisker, a 1m47.059 to Pearson and a 1m47.074 to Waters. Both riders were having their share of small moments, and with a championship on the line, I am sure nails were being gnawed down to the quick back in the McMartin Racing garage as their charge put it on the line.

With six laps to run, still nothing separated Pearson and Waters. That pair had ten seconds on Glenn Allerton, who made it a Ducati 1-2-3. Six-seconds further back was Anthony West. Cru Halliday sparred with Mike Jones over fifth place, a couple of seconds behind Westy.

Cru Halliday went down at Lukey Heights after getting the better of Jones and then West. That fourth place and potential Ducati 1-2-3-4 went begging as Halliday trudged across the kitty litter away from his stricken V4 R. Still, an encouraging debut for Cru and his Stop & Seal crew with the McMartin prepared Ducati, but a lack of parts to repair the machine means they will not be on the grid this afternoon.

Up front, Pearson continued to hold sway over Waters as they started the penultimate lap. A big moment for Waters cost him some time, which gave Pearson some breathing space. That pair had a huge 24-second cushion over Glenn Allerton in third as they started the last lap.

Josh Waters was showing a surprising level of determination considering his position in the championship. Waters closed right up on Pearson through Hayshed, and inched closer again across Lukey Heights to set up a surprise mugging attempt on the run to the line… He did it! A brave victory indeed and one that extended his championship lead to 63 points.

Pearson was gutted at getting his pocket picked at the line, but those 22 points did promote him back up to fifth place in the championship. Broc had found a good traction control setting during the race, and he wasn’t game to change despite it starting to really cost him drive late in the race. That decision ultimately cost him the win.

Glenn Allerton bagged great points for third after coming from the back of the grid. The gap to the front pair was almost half a minute after the 11-lap race distance, but that didn’t change how many points he earned for third, which strengthened his hold on fourth position in the championship. Glenn will be spending the break before race two in the RaceSafe truck getting treatment on his back and legs in order to make the grid for the second bout.

Anthony West inched a little closer to Mike Jones in the race for second place in the championship after finishing well ahead of the YRT man; just 14 points now separate them in the points standings.

SW-Motech Superbike Race One Results

Josh Waters Broc Pearson +0.094s Glenn Allerton +29.703s Anthony West +36.870s Mike Jones +41.620s Jonathan Nahlous +57.435s Oscar O’Donovan +72.046s Ryan Yanko +83.930s Cam Dunker +1 lap Declan Carberry +1 lap Michael Kemp +2 laps Brendan Wilson +2 laps John Lytras +2 laps

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 286 2 M. Jones Yam 223 3 A. West Yam 209 4 G. Allerton Duc 179 5 B. Pearson Duc 167 6 C. Dunker Yam 162 7 J. Nahlous Yam 157 8 M. Stauffer Yam 147 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 134