2027 Australian Superbike Championship

Voight suffers significant injuries testing at One Raceway

Harrison Voight headed into ASBK’s new summer series with a full head of steam after wrestling the Australian Superbike crown from five-time champion Josh Waters. Pole position, a race win and the championship lead at Phillip Island last weekend suggested the McMartin Racing Ducati rider was picking up where he had left off.

Now his title defence appears to be in trouble after he was injured while testing at One Raceway in Goulburn today.

Voight landed awkwardly after a vicious highside exiting the Fish Hook. We believe he has suffered a serious leg fracture.

With The Bend just over two weeks away, followed by round three at One Raceway in early December, the new calendar’s quick-fire schedule leaves little room for an enforced lay-off. The full championship consequences will depend on his recovery, but the setback has potentially blown the title fight wide open.

Voight had secured the 2026 championship with a race to spare at Queensland Raceway in June, taking the number one plate from his then McMartin team-mate Waters. He finished that shortened campaign on 218 points to Waters’ 208, despite sitting out the wet final race.

There was no sign of the new champion easing into his defence at Phillip Island. Voight claimed pole by just 0.011s from Cam Dunker, then came through two very different races on Saturday with a podium in each.

The opener required some recovery work after a slow start. Jonathan Nahlous broke through for his first Superbike victory ahead of Dunker, while Voight fought back to third, reclaiming the position from Cru Halliday on the final lap.

His response in Race Two was emphatic. Voight got clear early and led every lap, managing the uncertainty of more rain spots to beat Halliday by 1.851s. It was his seventh ASBK Superbike race victory, and a timely reminder of the pace his rivals would have to match.

Heavy overnight rain then forced Sunday’s third race to be cancelled. Voight left the opening round of the 2027 championship on 44 points, three clear of Nahlous, with Dunker on 38 and Halliday on 37. Glenn Allerton was fifth on 33.

That advantage is slender enough to disappear quickly if Voight is forced to miss races. The Bend hosts round two on November 13–15, only 16 days after today’s test, before the championship returns to One Raceway on December 4–6.

In a six-round season, missing both would mean sitting out a third of the entire calendar. Even one lost weekend could leave Voight facing a substantial points deficit when he returns.

Nahlous already has his first victory on the board, Dunker took two podiums at Phillip Island, and Halliday’s second place in Race Two put him firmly in contention. All three are close enough to capitalise immediately.

Waters, meanwhile, began his new DesmoSport Ducati chapter with sixth and ninth at Phillip Island, leaving him seventh on 27 points. He has ground to recover, but any absence for the rider who took his crown would give the five-time champion a chance to get back into the fight.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points

After Round One

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Voight Duc 44 2 J. Nahlous Yam 41 3 C. Dunker Yam 38 4 C. Halliday Duc 37 5 G. Allerton Duc 33 6 J. Lytras Yam 28 7 J. Waters Duc 27 8 J. Roulstone Hon 26 9 M. Jones Yam 26 10 M. McLaren-Wood Yam 20 11 B. Pearson Hon 19 12 J. Newman Duc 16 13 J. Martin Yam 13 14 B. Wilson Yam 13 15 L. Durning BMW 12 16 J. Favelle Hon 11 17 T. Binaisse Suz 9 18 J. Quinn Yam 8 19 M. Hamod Yam 5 20 S. Bleazby BMW 3 21 C. Holding Yam 3 22 E. Leeson Yam 1

2027 ASBK Championship Calendar