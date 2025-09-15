2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Rounds 9-10 Kyogle, NSW

The 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship (previously AORC) resumed with a Sprint format after a seven week break, with multiple timed tests run across rounds nine and ten of the series on dry, hard-packed conditions at Kyogle’s penultimate rounds.

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Nine – Saturday

Pro Enduro – Round Nine

The opening day began with fireworks as William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) came out swinging, topping the opening two tests and carving a fifteen-second buffer on the field. But by the third test, Kyogle’s brutal course bit back. A small slip cost him seconds, and a crash into a muddy section in Test 4 proved disastrous, his bike bogged down long enough to surrender fifty-two seconds—and the podium.

His teammate Wil Ruprecht arrived razor-sharp, his race-specific preparation clearly paying off. Sitting second through the early tests, Ruprecht surged with back-to-back wins in the middle of the day, then protected his advantage with a measured fourth in the final sprint. That blend of aggression and consistency earned him a commanding Pro Enduro victory and injected fresh life into his championship campaign.

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was relentless, snatching a test win and never falling outside the top five to claim a strong second overall. Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM) endured his own drama—an altercation with a tree in Test 2 left him battered and forced him into damage-control mode. Even so, the veteran’s grit kept him on the podium in third, vital points for his title hopes.

Pro Enduro Round Nine Results – Top 15

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 1h02m38.870 2 J. Reynders 1h02m59.981 3 D. Milner 1h03m17.055 4 W. Dennett 1h03m21.944 5 J. Dickson 1h03m25.395 6 K. McMahon 1h03m28.924 7 J. Yarnold 1h05m06.157 8 T. Buxton 1h05m16.655 9 M. Purvis 1h05m49.666 10 S. Granquist 1h06m26.442 11 F. Higlett 1h06m51.914 12 K. Lock 1h06m57.428 13 R. Hayward 1h07m26.413 14 R. McGillivray 1h07m30.777 15 D. Graham 1h07m48.869

E1 – Round Nine

Reynders was untouchable in E1, sweeping every test to finish a massive two minutes and fifteen seconds clear. Behind him, Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked comfortable early with two runner-up test finishes, only to tumble down a steep edge in Test 3. The setback cost precious time, but he rebounded under pressure from Maximus Purvis to secure second.

Purvis—the New Zealand motocross ace making waves in his first Aus Enduro event—was blisteringly quick, logging three second-place test times.

But a costly error in Test 2 left him a minute adrift, resigning him to third. Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia), returning from injury, showed flashes of form inside the top five all morning before late mistakes dropped him just forty seconds off the podium—a promising sign heading into Round 10.

E1 Round Nine Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Reynders 1h02m59.981 2 J. Yarnold 1h05m06.157 3 M. Purvis 1h05m49.666 4 S. Granquist 1h06m26.442 5 F. Higlett 1h06m51.914 6 R. Hayward 1h07m26.413 7 C. Sheidow 1h07m58.894 8 W. Price 1h09m02.669 9 L. Chellas 1h09m04.494 10 E. Tripcony 1h09m58.959 11 T. Teed 1h10m57.908 12 B. Teed 1h11m07.832 13 S. Soper-Wilkes 59m53.722 14 L. Bickle 1h04m23.596 15 C. Johnson 1h06m55.542 16 B. Adamson 1h07m55.501 17 S. Bennett 1h26m55.047 18 C. Keys 51m10.841

E2 – Round Nine

Ruprecht’s winning vibe carried through E2, where he paced himself early, then piled on the speed once comfortable. His triumph here marked a welcome return to form and tightened the championship chase.

Milner, nursing the aftermath of his collision, rode defensively but effectively, taking second and preserving his slim series lead. Dennett’s furious late charge clawed back much of his lost time but left him heartbreakingly short—just half a second behind Milner for third.

E2 Round Nine Results

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 1h02m38.870 2 D. Milner 1h03m17.055 3 W. Dennett 1h03m21.944 4 T. Buxton 1h05m16.655 5 D. Graham 1h07m48.869 6 J. Henderson 1h08m21.221 7 M. Midwinter 1h09m12.630 8 J. Carpentier 1h09m13.615 9 B. Nichols 1h09m32.830 10 H. Olsen 57m27.815 11 A. Baker 58m22.171 12 J. Kilvington 59m00.903 13 C. Kilvington 59m34.520 14 M. Mendham 1h01m18.226 15 S. Codrington 1h01m45.349 16 Z. Codrington 1h02m44.198 17 H. Oconnell 1h03m04.849 18 B. Farr 1h03m17.361 19 J. Murray 1h04m19.302 20 H. Patterson 1h04m46.987 21 L. Vanderhor 1h05m11.864 22 A. Hughes 1h05m47.776 23 J. Hansen 1h05m50.237 24 B. Smith 1h08m06.216 25 J. Beston 1h08m16.472 26 J. Geurts 1h08m29.197

E3 – Round Nine

The E3 class delivered the day’s most dramatic finish. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM) and Joe Dickson (Beta Australia) traded blows in every test, entering the final stage separated by three seconds in Dickson’s favor.

McMahon dug deep, unleashing a flawless last run to snatch victory by just two seconds. Dickson settled for second, while Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) again proved steady and intelligent, collecting third after a string of podium-level test times.

Jack Conlan pushed hard for fourth, edging out Max Rikys by half a minute.

E3 Round Nine Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Dickson 1h03m25.395 2 K. McMahon 1h03m28.924 3 R. McGillivray 1h07m30.777 4 J. Conlan 1h10m49.611 5 M. Rikys 1h11m31.680 6 A. Giles 57m44.220 7 J. Kerr 59m04.319 8 B. Young 1h00m31.649 9 J. Rann 1h01m33.567 10 D. Kennedy 1h06m36.659 11 M. Perren 49m40.805

EW – Round Nine

Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) arrived under the weather but fought like a champion. Two early test wins kept her in the hunt, but a crash in Test 3 cost thirty seconds. Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) sensed opportunity, staying close and matching Gardiner blow for blow.

Karlsson’s strong finishes—including two late test wins—narrowed the gap, yet Gardiner’s early advantage proved decisive, handing her the victory.

Karlsson claimed a well-earned second, her best ride of the season, while Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) capitalised on rivals’ mistakes to momentarily lead a test before late crashes relegated her to third.

EW Round Nine Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Gardiner 59m57.952 2 M. Simpson 1h00m10.234 3 E. Karlsson 1h00m57.102 4 E. Nielsen 1h01m54.677 5 C. Rubie 1h06m18.589 6 N. Chadwick 1h07m23.035 7 J. Chellas 1h09m05.180 8 F. Duncombe 1h09m48.823 9 K. McKinnon 1h18m35.230 10 S. Kuhnke 1h20m27.437 11 Y. Hijazi 1h24m13.579 12 E. Bielenberg 1h27m23.199

EJ – Round Nine

Kogan Lock was simply in another league. Relishing the hard-pack technical layout, he dominated EJ and even posted times competitive with the outright Pro Enduro contenders.

Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their familiar duel, swapping positions throughout the day before McInnes grabbed second. Beau Tripcony and Oliver Paterno staged their own scrap for fourth and fifth, finishing just nine seconds apart.

EJ Round Nine Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. Lock 1h06m57.428 2 W. McInnes 1h08m54.408 3 F. Tucker 1h09m25.537 4 O. Paterno 1h10m14.292 5 B. Tripcony 1h10m21.350 6 R. Crimmins 1h11m22.655 7 D. Gear 57m17.644 8 O. Harris 57m36.286 9 M. Phillips 58m20.890 10 C. Gutke 58m34.772 11 C. Dewez 58m53.409 12 J. Rossi 59m04.972 13 T. Porto 59m24.690 14 A. Salopayevs 59m27.357 15 A. Morse 1h00m05.405 16 B. Cardenas 1h00m31.994 17 J. Kennedy 1h01m17.573 18 B. Donaldson 1h01m26.392 19 M. Camp 1h01m53.617 20 J. Gayler 1h02m34.618 21 J. Booker 1h02m54.238 22 C. Williams 1h03m37.659 23 K. Novak 1h04m48.467 24 F. Coster 1h06m51.138 25 J. Hubert 1h06m58.264 26 L. Brown 1h11m15.304 27 J. Marshall 1h24m37.938 28 B. Pink 1h27m58.973 29 D. Richards 1h30m29.133 30 M. Blake 47m20.725

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Ten – Sunday

Pro Enduro – Round Ten

Fresh from victory, Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) carried confidence into Sunday and led the field out. His pace was sharp, though Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) made his intentions clear, snatching the opening test by just 0.6 seconds.

Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team), still bruised from Saturday’s misfortunes, eased himself in with a conservative fifth on the first run behind teammates Korey McMahon and Jye Dickson.

Ruprecht regrouped, winning the second test and then hammering home his advantage with back-to-back victories in the third and fourth. By the time the final test rolled around, his lead had swelled to fourteen seconds—a cushion he expertly managed to seal another commanding Pro Enduro win and complete a perfect Kyogle weekend.

Reynders stayed relentless, applying pressure all day to secure second, while McMahon and Dickson reignited their podium fight, McMahon finishing third.

Pro Enduro Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 55m41.823 2 J. Reynders 56m00.615 3 K. McMahon 56m10.487 4 J. Dickson 56m16.688 5 D. Milner 56m22.948 6 W. Dennett 56m31.932 7 M. Purvis 57m25.546 8 J. Yarnold 58m40.714 9 C. Sheidow 58m45.462 10 S. Granquist 58m45.826 11 T. Buxton 58m46.553 12 K. Lock 58m46.928 13 R. Hayward 58m47.364 14 R. McGillivray 58m47.903 15 E. Tripcony 59m25.100

E1 – Round Ten

Jonte Reynders continued his masterclass in E1, sweeping the class all weekend to claim a comfortable Round 10 win and move closer to locking down the championship.

Jonte Reynders

“Rounds nine and 10 of the AUS Enduro are all wrapped up here in Kyogle and it was a really good weekend for me. I was happy to be back in some hard conditions and felt like my riding was strong, which showed with class wins both days. I managed to take a few test wins as well and battled for the outright victory each day, finishing second overall both times. It’s a really positive step forward after a couple of tougher rounds in the sand, so I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Gympie in a couple of weeks.”

New Zealand’s Maximus Purvis once again impressed, his raw speed and composure in only his second Aus Enduro outing delivering another assured second-place finish.

The battle for third became one of the day’s fiercest duels. Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked poised for the podium after three consecutive third-place test results, but a costly mistake in the fourth test erased his buffer.

Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), Ryan Hayward, and Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia) all sniffed opportunity, trading positions by the slimmest of margins. It came down to the final test, where mere seconds determined who would stand beside Purvis, Yarnold taking that final step.

Maximus Purvis

“I have raced Hattah before and done some trail riding in New Zealand, but nothing like this. It was a bit embarrassing coming in after the first few tests and tell them how I crashed and what I had damaged. First it was the rocks, then it was a tree root, then a log so I was getting the full off-road experience on day one. But after that, I worked a few things out and got some advice from the team and things went smoother after that. I enjoyed the racing and had a great time. Thanks to AJ and the ShopYamaha team for the opportunity to do this and you never know, doing the Australian Enduro Championships might be something I do in the future.”

E1 Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Reynders 56m00.615 2 M. Purvis 57m25.546 3 J. Yarnold 58m40.714 4 C. Sheidow 58m45.462 5 S. Granquist 58m45.826 6 R. Hayward 58m47.364 7 E. Tripcony 59m25.100 8 W. Price 59m58.786 9 L. Chellas 1h00m31.280 10 F. Higlett 1h02m14.991 11 T. Teed 1h02m18.034 12 B. Teed 1h03m08.184 13 S. Soper-Wilkes 1h04m44.914 14 C. Johnson 1h08m43.231 15 C. Keys 1h09m03.206 16 S. Bennett 1h21m05.081

E2 – Round Ten

Ruprecht’s domination extended to E2, where he set the tone early and controlled the pace to take another win and maximum points. Milner’s strategy was all about the long game—protecting his championship lead—and his measured second-place ride kept him right where he needed to be heading into the final rounds.

William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) was relentless in pursuit, pushing Milner to the wire and even winning the final stage, but he fell just short, ending the day third. Tom Buxton’s solid fourth and Deegan Graham’s breakthrough top-five showing rounded out a stacked E2 field.

Wil Ruprecht

“This is the style of racing I really like. A little slower in speed, more technical where you have to be more precise with your riding and think you way around the test. The tests were challenging in that there wasn’t a lot of room for error and the recent rain up here meant there were areas that were wet and others than were hard pack and dry, so it was a good challenge. Thanks to the team for a huge effort and the plan is to keep the momentum rolling into the final weekend of racing at Gympie.”

Daniel Milner

“It was a rough weekend personally for me – I had a bit going on and went down pretty hard in the second test on Saturday, so I was kind of just licking my wounds all weekend. I was happy to salvage third outright and second in class on Saturday, but today I really struggled. No real excuses, I just needed to be better. From a team perspective it was a really strong weekend though, with Jonte scoring his best results so far and finishing second outright both days, and Korey riding great to get on the podium with third outright on Sunday. I couldn’t be prouder of how the team is performing and I’m looking forward to heading into Gympie with a bit of fire to finish the season off strong.”

Will Dennett

“I was feeling great on Saturday morning and was able to get a couple of tests win and put a bit of time into everyone behind me, but I crashed in the next test and ended up losing over forty seconds. I was both sore and angry with myself but tried to get on with the job as best as I could. I was still a bit beat up on Sunday but was able to ride so I just did what I could to get through the day and not lose too many points. The team did some over time with the panel beating so it was good to reward them with another podium in E2.”

E2 Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 W. Ruprecht 55m41.823 2 D. Milner 56m22.948 3 W. Dennett 56m31.932 4 T. Buxton 58m46.553 5 D. Graham 1h00m14.607 6 B. Nichols 1h00m18.260 7 M. Midwinter 1h00m48.609 8 J. Henderson 1h00m58.399 9 J. Carpentier 1h02m09.522 10 A. Baker 1h03m04.699 11 C. Kilvington 1h04m05.234 12 M. Mendham 1h04m56.478 13 J. Kilvington 1h04m59.828 14 S. Codrington 1h06m09.782 15 H. Oconnell 1h06m48.834 16 H. Patterson 1h08m10.019 17 Z. Codrington 1h08m41.383 18 J. Murray 1h09m08.726 19 A. Hughes 1h09m09.240 20 B. Smith 1h10m08.571 21 L. Vanderhor 1h10m13.000 22 J. Beston 1h11m57.816 23 B. Farr 57m37.603

E3 – Round Ten

Sunday brought the same McMahon–Dickson thriller we’ve come to expect. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) struck first with wins in the opening tests, only to have Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) claw back precious seconds and narrow the gap to three. McMahon, determined not to let another slip away, delivered under pressure in the final two tests to claim victory by a razor-thin 2.5 seconds.

Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) once again showcased his consistency with another third-place finish, while Max Rikys and Jack Conlan completed the top five.

Korey McMahon

“That was a solid weekend for us, winning E3 on Saturday and then carrying that form into Sunday. I was able to stay consistent all day, keep improving as the tests went on, and really gel with the track. The KTM 500 EXC-F was awesome out there and I’m really happy to finish the weekend on the Pro Enduro podium.”

E3 Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. McMahon 56m10.487 2 J. Dickson 56m16.688 3 R. McGillivray 58m47.903 4 M. Rikys 1h02m06.517 5 J. Conlan 1h03m07.019 6 B. Young 1h05m00.646 7 J. Kerr 1h05m08.482 8 J. Rann 1h05m34.499 9 D. Kennedy 1h06m18.428 10 M. Perren 1h12m59.937

EW – Round Ten

Determined to atone for Round 9, Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) burst out of the gate, winning the first three tests and building a twenty-second buffer over championship leader Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing).

But in Test 4, disaster struck—Simpson became hung up on a log obstacle, eventuating into a thirty-second penalty for outside assistance. Gardiner pounced, taking the test win and reclaiming control.

Simpson rallied to win the final stage but couldn’t erase the deficit, handing Gardiner a twenty-second overall victory. Simpson held second, while Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) continued her upward trend, riding with confidence and pace to secure another well-earned third.

EW Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 J. Gardiner 1h05m35.360 2 M. Simpson 1h05m54.045 3 E. Karlsson 1h06m28.649 4 E. Nielsen 1h08m29.681 5 C. Rubie 1h12m06.750 6 J. Chellas 1h16m17.950 7 E. Bielenberg 1h16m24.928 8 Y. Hijazi 1h19m17.687 9 N. Chadwick 1h19m44.661 10 S. Kuhnke 1h27m35.490 11 K. McKinnon 49m18.488

EJ – Round Ten

Kogan Lock stamped his authority on EJ, completing a flawless weekend by winning every test across both days. His performance not only secured maximum points but also confirmed his status as one of the series’ rising stars.

Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their gripping rivalry, trading positions across the day before McInnes edged ahead for second, Tucker third. Oliver Paterno, Beau Tripcony, and Mason Phillips all played their part in a thrilling class that continues to deliver some of the championship’s closest racing.

EJ Round Ten Results

Pos Rider Time 1 K. Lock 58m46.928 2 W. McInnes 1h00m36.585 3 F. Tucker 1h01m10.546 4 O. Paterno 1h01m25.187 5 M. Phillips 1h01m47.463 6 O. Harris 1h02m10.196 7 B. Tripcony 1h02m15.635 8 D. Gear 1h02m35.730 9 T. Porto 1h03m37.933 10 B. Cardenas 1h03m55.772 11 J. Rossi 1h04m11.605 12 A. Morse 1h05m30.261 13 B. Donaldson 1h05m30.788 14 J. Kennedy 1h05m31.206 15 C. Dewez 1h05m33.441 16 J. Booker 1h05m43.827 17 M. Camp 1h06m14.652 18 C. Williams 1h07m07.023 19 A. Salopayevs 1h07m11.053 20 J. Gayler 1h08m11.425 21 C. Gutke 1h08m37.800 22 K. Novak 1h08m40.471 23 F. Coster 1h10m08.726 24 J. Hubert 1h14m16.435 25 B. Pink 1h14m36.797 26 D. Richards 1h17m21.160 27 J. Marshall 1h20m19.823 28 M. Blake 50m42.605 29 L. Brown 28m15.123

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Ten

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Daniel MILNER 222 2 Wil RUPRECHT 197 3 Korey MCMAHON 188 4 Jye DICKSON 174 5 William DENNETT 167 6 Jonte REYNDERS 164 7 Andrew WILKSCH 141 8 Cooper SHEIDOW 114 9 Tom BUXTON 101 10 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 97 11 Jett YARNOLD 88 12 Fraser HIGLETT 77 13 Jeremy CARPENTIER 65 14 Ryan HAYWARD 64 15 William PRICE 56 16 Max MIDWINTER 54 17 Stefan GRANQUIST 49 18 Maximus PURVIS 26 19 Luke CHELLAS 26 20 Eli TRIPCONY 23 21 Thynan KEAN 20 22 Deegan GRAHAM 19 23 Liam MASON 17 24 Jake HENDERSON 16 25 Joshua WHITEHEAD 14 26 Brock NICHOLS 13 27 Jamie DUNSTAN 6 28 Max RIKYS 5 29 Broc GRABHAM 4 30 Jacob SINCLAIR 1 31 Chad SPARROW 1 32 Oliver PITCHFORD 1

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Reynders 240 2 C. Sheidow 207 3 J. Yarnold 176 4 F. Higlett 173 5 W. Price 154 6 R. Hayward 153 7 L. Chellas 134 8 S. Granquist 100 9 E. Tripcony 84 10 L. Bickle 53

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Milner 238 2 W. Ruprecht 217 3 W. Dennett 194 4 A. Wilksch 160 5 T. Buxton 148 6 M. Midwinter 144 7 J. Carpentier 143 8 B. Nichols 114 9 D. Graham 84 10 J. Henderson 79

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. McMahon 244 2 J. Dickson 224 3 R. McGillivray 182 4 M. Rikys 166 5 B. Young 107 6 T. Devries 99 7 D. Kennedy 93 8 J. Whitehead 78 9 P. McGillivray 60 10 B. Malkiewicz 53

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 K. Lock 227 2 W. McInnes 216 3 F. Tucker 169 4 O. Paterno 166 5 T. Porto 143 6 O. Harris 134 7 M. Phillips 122 8 J. Rossi 115 9 B. Tripcony 96 10 R. Jordan 91

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Gardiner 244 2 M. Simpson 210 3 E. Nielsen 179 4 E. Karlsson 167 5 J. Chellas 151 6 S. Kuhnke 118 7 M. Simioni 109 8 M. Healey 86 9 C. Rubie 64 10 S. Maher 49

The championship next heads to Casteron, VIC, for rounds eleven and the round twelve finale of the championship on October 11-12.

2025 AusEnduro classes of competition

Senior championship

• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

• EW (Women): All Powers

• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior championship

• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar