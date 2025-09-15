2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship
Rounds 9-10 Kyogle, NSW
The 2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship (previously AORC) resumed with a Sprint format after a seven week break, with multiple timed tests run across rounds nine and ten of the series on dry, hard-packed conditions at Kyogle’s penultimate rounds.
2025 Australian Enduro Championship
Round Nine – Saturday
Pro Enduro – Round Nine
The opening day began with fireworks as William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) came out swinging, topping the opening two tests and carving a fifteen-second buffer on the field. But by the third test, Kyogle’s brutal course bit back. A small slip cost him seconds, and a crash into a muddy section in Test 4 proved disastrous, his bike bogged down long enough to surrender fifty-two seconds—and the podium.
His teammate Wil Ruprecht arrived razor-sharp, his race-specific preparation clearly paying off. Sitting second through the early tests, Ruprecht surged with back-to-back wins in the middle of the day, then protected his advantage with a measured fourth in the final sprint. That blend of aggression and consistency earned him a commanding Pro Enduro victory and injected fresh life into his championship campaign.
Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) was relentless, snatching a test win and never falling outside the top five to claim a strong second overall. Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM) endured his own drama—an altercation with a tree in Test 2 left him battered and forced him into damage-control mode. Even so, the veteran’s grit kept him on the podium in third, vital points for his title hopes.
Pro Enduro Round Nine Results – Top 15
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
1h02m38.870
|
2
|
J. Reynders
|
1h02m59.981
|
3
|
D. Milner
|
1h03m17.055
|
4
|
W. Dennett
|
1h03m21.944
|
5
|
J. Dickson
|
1h03m25.395
|
6
|
K. McMahon
|
1h03m28.924
|
7
|
J. Yarnold
|
1h05m06.157
|
8
|
T. Buxton
|
1h05m16.655
|
9
|
M. Purvis
|
1h05m49.666
|
10
|
S. Granquist
|
1h06m26.442
|
11
|
F. Higlett
|
1h06m51.914
|
12
|
K. Lock
|
1h06m57.428
|
13
|
R. Hayward
|
1h07m26.413
|
14
|
R. McGillivray
|
1h07m30.777
|
15
|
D. Graham
|
1h07m48.869
E1 – Round Nine
Reynders was untouchable in E1, sweeping every test to finish a massive two minutes and fifteen seconds clear. Behind him, Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked comfortable early with two runner-up test finishes, only to tumble down a steep edge in Test 3. The setback cost precious time, but he rebounded under pressure from Maximus Purvis to secure second.
Purvis—the New Zealand motocross ace making waves in his first Aus Enduro event—was blisteringly quick, logging three second-place test times.
But a costly error in Test 2 left him a minute adrift, resigning him to third. Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia), returning from injury, showed flashes of form inside the top five all morning before late mistakes dropped him just forty seconds off the podium—a promising sign heading into Round 10.
E1 Round Nine Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
1h02m59.981
|
2
|
J. Yarnold
|
1h05m06.157
|
3
|
M. Purvis
|
1h05m49.666
|
4
|
S. Granquist
|
1h06m26.442
|
5
|
F. Higlett
|
1h06m51.914
|
6
|
R. Hayward
|
1h07m26.413
|
7
|
C. Sheidow
|
1h07m58.894
|
8
|
W. Price
|
1h09m02.669
|
9
|
L. Chellas
|
1h09m04.494
|
10
|
E. Tripcony
|
1h09m58.959
|
11
|
T. Teed
|
1h10m57.908
|
12
|
B. Teed
|
1h11m07.832
|
13
|
S. Soper-Wilkes
|
59m53.722
|
14
|
L. Bickle
|
1h04m23.596
|
15
|
C. Johnson
|
1h06m55.542
|
16
|
B. Adamson
|
1h07m55.501
|
17
|
S. Bennett
|
1h26m55.047
|
18
|
C. Keys
|
51m10.841
E2 – Round Nine
Ruprecht’s winning vibe carried through E2, where he paced himself early, then piled on the speed once comfortable. His triumph here marked a welcome return to form and tightened the championship chase.
Milner, nursing the aftermath of his collision, rode defensively but effectively, taking second and preserving his slim series lead. Dennett’s furious late charge clawed back much of his lost time but left him heartbreakingly short—just half a second behind Milner for third.
E2 Round Nine Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
1h02m38.870
|
2
|
D. Milner
|
1h03m17.055
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
1h03m21.944
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
1h05m16.655
|
5
|
D. Graham
|
1h07m48.869
|
6
|
J. Henderson
|
1h08m21.221
|
7
|
M. Midwinter
|
1h09m12.630
|
8
|
J. Carpentier
|
1h09m13.615
|
9
|
B. Nichols
|
1h09m32.830
|
10
|
H. Olsen
|
57m27.815
|
11
|
A. Baker
|
58m22.171
|
12
|
J. Kilvington
|
59m00.903
|
13
|
C. Kilvington
|
59m34.520
|
14
|
M. Mendham
|
1h01m18.226
|
15
|
S. Codrington
|
1h01m45.349
|
16
|
Z. Codrington
|
1h02m44.198
|
17
|
H. Oconnell
|
1h03m04.849
|
18
|
B. Farr
|
1h03m17.361
|
19
|
J. Murray
|
1h04m19.302
|
20
|
H. Patterson
|
1h04m46.987
|
21
|
L. Vanderhor
|
1h05m11.864
|
22
|
A. Hughes
|
1h05m47.776
|
23
|
J. Hansen
|
1h05m50.237
|
24
|
B. Smith
|
1h08m06.216
|
25
|
J. Beston
|
1h08m16.472
|
26
|
J. Geurts
|
1h08m29.197
E3 – Round Nine
The E3 class delivered the day’s most dramatic finish. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM) and Joe Dickson (Beta Australia) traded blows in every test, entering the final stage separated by three seconds in Dickson’s favor.
McMahon dug deep, unleashing a flawless last run to snatch victory by just two seconds. Dickson settled for second, while Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) again proved steady and intelligent, collecting third after a string of podium-level test times.
Jack Conlan pushed hard for fourth, edging out Max Rikys by half a minute.
E3 Round Nine Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Dickson
|
1h03m25.395
|
2
|
K. McMahon
|
1h03m28.924
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
1h07m30.777
|
4
|
J. Conlan
|
1h10m49.611
|
5
|
M. Rikys
|
1h11m31.680
|
6
|
A. Giles
|
57m44.220
|
7
|
J. Kerr
|
59m04.319
|
8
|
B. Young
|
1h00m31.649
|
9
|
J. Rann
|
1h01m33.567
|
10
|
D. Kennedy
|
1h06m36.659
|
11
|
M. Perren
|
49m40.805
EW – Round Nine
Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) arrived under the weather but fought like a champion. Two early test wins kept her in the hunt, but a crash in Test 3 cost thirty seconds. Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) sensed opportunity, staying close and matching Gardiner blow for blow.
Karlsson’s strong finishes—including two late test wins—narrowed the gap, yet Gardiner’s early advantage proved decisive, handing her the victory.
Karlsson claimed a well-earned second, her best ride of the season, while Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) capitalised on rivals’ mistakes to momentarily lead a test before late crashes relegated her to third.
EW Round Nine Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
59m57.952
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
1h00m10.234
|
3
|
E. Karlsson
|
1h00m57.102
|
4
|
E. Nielsen
|
1h01m54.677
|
5
|
C. Rubie
|
1h06m18.589
|
6
|
N. Chadwick
|
1h07m23.035
|
7
|
J. Chellas
|
1h09m05.180
|
8
|
F. Duncombe
|
1h09m48.823
|
9
|
K. McKinnon
|
1h18m35.230
|
10
|
S. Kuhnke
|
1h20m27.437
|
11
|
Y. Hijazi
|
1h24m13.579
|
12
|
E. Bielenberg
|
1h27m23.199
EJ – Round Nine
Kogan Lock was simply in another league. Relishing the hard-pack technical layout, he dominated EJ and even posted times competitive with the outright Pro Enduro contenders.
Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their familiar duel, swapping positions throughout the day before McInnes grabbed second. Beau Tripcony and Oliver Paterno staged their own scrap for fourth and fifth, finishing just nine seconds apart.
EJ Round Nine Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
1h06m57.428
|
2
|
W. McInnes
|
1h08m54.408
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
1h09m25.537
|
4
|
O. Paterno
|
1h10m14.292
|
5
|
B. Tripcony
|
1h10m21.350
|
6
|
R. Crimmins
|
1h11m22.655
|
7
|
D. Gear
|
57m17.644
|
8
|
O. Harris
|
57m36.286
|
9
|
M. Phillips
|
58m20.890
|
10
|
C. Gutke
|
58m34.772
|
11
|
C. Dewez
|
58m53.409
|
12
|
J. Rossi
|
59m04.972
|
13
|
T. Porto
|
59m24.690
|
14
|
A. Salopayevs
|
59m27.357
|
15
|
A. Morse
|
1h00m05.405
|
16
|
B. Cardenas
|
1h00m31.994
|
17
|
J. Kennedy
|
1h01m17.573
|
18
|
B. Donaldson
|
1h01m26.392
|
19
|
M. Camp
|
1h01m53.617
|
20
|
J. Gayler
|
1h02m34.618
|
21
|
J. Booker
|
1h02m54.238
|
22
|
C. Williams
|
1h03m37.659
|
23
|
K. Novak
|
1h04m48.467
|
24
|
F. Coster
|
1h06m51.138
|
25
|
J. Hubert
|
1h06m58.264
|
26
|
L. Brown
|
1h11m15.304
|
27
|
J. Marshall
|
1h24m37.938
|
28
|
B. Pink
|
1h27m58.973
|
29
|
D. Richards
|
1h30m29.133
|
30
|
M. Blake
|
47m20.725
2025 Australian Enduro Championship
Round Ten – Sunday
Pro Enduro – Round Ten
Fresh from victory, Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) carried confidence into Sunday and led the field out. His pace was sharp, though Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) made his intentions clear, snatching the opening test by just 0.6 seconds.
Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team), still bruised from Saturday’s misfortunes, eased himself in with a conservative fifth on the first run behind teammates Korey McMahon and Jye Dickson.
Ruprecht regrouped, winning the second test and then hammering home his advantage with back-to-back victories in the third and fourth. By the time the final test rolled around, his lead had swelled to fourteen seconds—a cushion he expertly managed to seal another commanding Pro Enduro win and complete a perfect Kyogle weekend.
Reynders stayed relentless, applying pressure all day to secure second, while McMahon and Dickson reignited their podium fight, McMahon finishing third.
Pro Enduro Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
55m41.823
|
2
|
J. Reynders
|
56m00.615
|
3
|
K. McMahon
|
56m10.487
|
4
|
J. Dickson
|
56m16.688
|
5
|
D. Milner
|
56m22.948
|
6
|
W. Dennett
|
56m31.932
|
7
|
M. Purvis
|
57m25.546
|
8
|
J. Yarnold
|
58m40.714
|
9
|
C. Sheidow
|
58m45.462
|
10
|
S. Granquist
|
58m45.826
|
11
|
T. Buxton
|
58m46.553
|
12
|
K. Lock
|
58m46.928
|
13
|
R. Hayward
|
58m47.364
|
14
|
R. McGillivray
|
58m47.903
|
15
|
E. Tripcony
|
59m25.100
E1 – Round Ten
Jonte Reynders continued his masterclass in E1, sweeping the class all weekend to claim a comfortable Round 10 win and move closer to locking down the championship.
Jonte Reynders
“Rounds nine and 10 of the AUS Enduro are all wrapped up here in Kyogle and it was a really good weekend for me. I was happy to be back in some hard conditions and felt like my riding was strong, which showed with class wins both days. I managed to take a few test wins as well and battled for the outright victory each day, finishing second overall both times. It’s a really positive step forward after a couple of tougher rounds in the sand, so I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Gympie in a couple of weeks.”
New Zealand’s Maximus Purvis once again impressed, his raw speed and composure in only his second Aus Enduro outing delivering another assured second-place finish.
The battle for third became one of the day’s fiercest duels. Jett Yarnold (Blu Cru Yamaha) looked poised for the podium after three consecutive third-place test results, but a costly mistake in the fourth test erased his buffer.
Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), Ryan Hayward, and Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia) all sniffed opportunity, trading positions by the slimmest of margins. It came down to the final test, where mere seconds determined who would stand beside Purvis, Yarnold taking that final step.
Maximus Purvis
“I have raced Hattah before and done some trail riding in New Zealand, but nothing like this. It was a bit embarrassing coming in after the first few tests and tell them how I crashed and what I had damaged. First it was the rocks, then it was a tree root, then a log so I was getting the full off-road experience on day one. But after that, I worked a few things out and got some advice from the team and things went smoother after that. I enjoyed the racing and had a great time. Thanks to AJ and the ShopYamaha team for the opportunity to do this and you never know, doing the Australian Enduro Championships might be something I do in the future.”
E1 Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
56m00.615
|
2
|
M. Purvis
|
57m25.546
|
3
|
J. Yarnold
|
58m40.714
|
4
|
C. Sheidow
|
58m45.462
|
5
|
S. Granquist
|
58m45.826
|
6
|
R. Hayward
|
58m47.364
|
7
|
E. Tripcony
|
59m25.100
|
8
|
W. Price
|
59m58.786
|
9
|
L. Chellas
|
1h00m31.280
|
10
|
F. Higlett
|
1h02m14.991
|
11
|
T. Teed
|
1h02m18.034
|
12
|
B. Teed
|
1h03m08.184
|
13
|
S. Soper-Wilkes
|
1h04m44.914
|
14
|
C. Johnson
|
1h08m43.231
|
15
|
C. Keys
|
1h09m03.206
|
16
|
S. Bennett
|
1h21m05.081
E2 – Round Ten
Ruprecht’s domination extended to E2, where he set the tone early and controlled the pace to take another win and maximum points. Milner’s strategy was all about the long game—protecting his championship lead—and his measured second-place ride kept him right where he needed to be heading into the final rounds.
William Dennett (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) was relentless in pursuit, pushing Milner to the wire and even winning the final stage, but he fell just short, ending the day third. Tom Buxton’s solid fourth and Deegan Graham’s breakthrough top-five showing rounded out a stacked E2 field.
Wil Ruprecht
“This is the style of racing I really like. A little slower in speed, more technical where you have to be more precise with your riding and think you way around the test. The tests were challenging in that there wasn’t a lot of room for error and the recent rain up here meant there were areas that were wet and others than were hard pack and dry, so it was a good challenge. Thanks to the team for a huge effort and the plan is to keep the momentum rolling into the final weekend of racing at Gympie.”
Daniel Milner
“It was a rough weekend personally for me – I had a bit going on and went down pretty hard in the second test on Saturday, so I was kind of just licking my wounds all weekend. I was happy to salvage third outright and second in class on Saturday, but today I really struggled. No real excuses, I just needed to be better. From a team perspective it was a really strong weekend though, with Jonte scoring his best results so far and finishing second outright both days, and Korey riding great to get on the podium with third outright on Sunday. I couldn’t be prouder of how the team is performing and I’m looking forward to heading into Gympie with a bit of fire to finish the season off strong.”
Will Dennett
“I was feeling great on Saturday morning and was able to get a couple of tests win and put a bit of time into everyone behind me, but I crashed in the next test and ended up losing over forty seconds. I was both sore and angry with myself but tried to get on with the job as best as I could. I was still a bit beat up on Sunday but was able to ride so I just did what I could to get through the day and not lose too many points. The team did some over time with the panel beating so it was good to reward them with another podium in E2.”
E2 Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
W. Ruprecht
|
55m41.823
|
2
|
D. Milner
|
56m22.948
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
56m31.932
|
4
|
T. Buxton
|
58m46.553
|
5
|
D. Graham
|
1h00m14.607
|
6
|
B. Nichols
|
1h00m18.260
|
7
|
M. Midwinter
|
1h00m48.609
|
8
|
J. Henderson
|
1h00m58.399
|
9
|
J. Carpentier
|
1h02m09.522
|
10
|
A. Baker
|
1h03m04.699
|
11
|
C. Kilvington
|
1h04m05.234
|
12
|
M. Mendham
|
1h04m56.478
|
13
|
J. Kilvington
|
1h04m59.828
|
14
|
S. Codrington
|
1h06m09.782
|
15
|
H. Oconnell
|
1h06m48.834
|
16
|
H. Patterson
|
1h08m10.019
|
17
|
Z. Codrington
|
1h08m41.383
|
18
|
J. Murray
|
1h09m08.726
|
19
|
A. Hughes
|
1h09m09.240
|
20
|
B. Smith
|
1h10m08.571
|
21
|
L. Vanderhor
|
1h10m13.000
|
22
|
J. Beston
|
1h11m57.816
|
23
|
B. Farr
|
57m37.603
E3 – Round Ten
Sunday brought the same McMahon–Dickson thriller we’ve come to expect. Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) struck first with wins in the opening tests, only to have Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) claw back precious seconds and narrow the gap to three. McMahon, determined not to let another slip away, delivered under pressure in the final two tests to claim victory by a razor-thin 2.5 seconds.
Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) once again showcased his consistency with another third-place finish, while Max Rikys and Jack Conlan completed the top five.
Korey McMahon
“That was a solid weekend for us, winning E3 on Saturday and then carrying that form into Sunday. I was able to stay consistent all day, keep improving as the tests went on, and really gel with the track. The KTM 500 EXC-F was awesome out there and I’m really happy to finish the weekend on the Pro Enduro podium.”
E3 Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
56m10.487
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
56m16.688
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
58m47.903
|
4
|
M. Rikys
|
1h02m06.517
|
5
|
J. Conlan
|
1h03m07.019
|
6
|
B. Young
|
1h05m00.646
|
7
|
J. Kerr
|
1h05m08.482
|
8
|
J. Rann
|
1h05m34.499
|
9
|
D. Kennedy
|
1h06m18.428
|
10
|
M. Perren
|
1h12m59.937
EW – Round Ten
Determined to atone for Round 9, Madi Simpson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) burst out of the gate, winning the first three tests and building a twenty-second buffer over championship leader Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing).
But in Test 4, disaster struck—Simpson became hung up on a log obstacle, eventuating into a thirty-second penalty for outside assistance. Gardiner pounced, taking the test win and reclaiming control.
Simpson rallied to win the final stage but couldn’t erase the deficit, handing Gardiner a twenty-second overall victory. Simpson held second, while Emelie Karlsson (Triumph Australia) continued her upward trend, riding with confidence and pace to secure another well-earned third.
EW Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
1h05m35.360
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
1h05m54.045
|
3
|
E. Karlsson
|
1h06m28.649
|
4
|
E. Nielsen
|
1h08m29.681
|
5
|
C. Rubie
|
1h12m06.750
|
6
|
J. Chellas
|
1h16m17.950
|
7
|
E. Bielenberg
|
1h16m24.928
|
8
|
Y. Hijazi
|
1h19m17.687
|
9
|
N. Chadwick
|
1h19m44.661
|
10
|
S. Kuhnke
|
1h27m35.490
|
11
|
K. McKinnon
|
49m18.488
EJ – Round Ten
Kogan Lock stamped his authority on EJ, completing a flawless weekend by winning every test across both days. His performance not only secured maximum points but also confirmed his status as one of the series’ rising stars.
Behind him, Will McInnes and Fletcher Tucker resumed their gripping rivalry, trading positions across the day before McInnes edged ahead for second, Tucker third. Oliver Paterno, Beau Tripcony, and Mason Phillips all played their part in a thrilling class that continues to deliver some of the championship’s closest racing.
EJ Round Ten Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
58m46.928
|
2
|
W. McInnes
|
1h00m36.585
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
1h01m10.546
|
4
|
O. Paterno
|
1h01m25.187
|
5
|
M. Phillips
|
1h01m47.463
|
6
|
O. Harris
|
1h02m10.196
|
7
|
B. Tripcony
|
1h02m15.635
|
8
|
D. Gear
|
1h02m35.730
|
9
|
T. Porto
|
1h03m37.933
|
10
|
B. Cardenas
|
1h03m55.772
|
11
|
J. Rossi
|
1h04m11.605
|
12
|
A. Morse
|
1h05m30.261
|
13
|
B. Donaldson
|
1h05m30.788
|
14
|
J. Kennedy
|
1h05m31.206
|
15
|
C. Dewez
|
1h05m33.441
|
16
|
J. Booker
|
1h05m43.827
|
17
|
M. Camp
|
1h06m14.652
|
18
|
C. Williams
|
1h07m07.023
|
19
|
A. Salopayevs
|
1h07m11.053
|
20
|
J. Gayler
|
1h08m11.425
|
21
|
C. Gutke
|
1h08m37.800
|
22
|
K. Novak
|
1h08m40.471
|
23
|
F. Coster
|
1h10m08.726
|
24
|
J. Hubert
|
1h14m16.435
|
25
|
B. Pink
|
1h14m36.797
|
26
|
D. Richards
|
1h17m21.160
|
27
|
J. Marshall
|
1h20m19.823
|
28
|
M. Blake
|
50m42.605
|
29
|
L. Brown
|
28m15.123
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Ten
Pro Enduro Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Daniel MILNER
|
222
|
2
|
Wil RUPRECHT
|
197
|
3
|
Korey MCMAHON
|
188
|
4
|
Jye DICKSON
|
174
|
5
|
William DENNETT
|
167
|
6
|
Jonte REYNDERS
|
164
|
7
|
Andrew WILKSCH
|
141
|
8
|
Cooper SHEIDOW
|
114
|
9
|
Tom BUXTON
|
101
|
10
|
Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|
97
|
11
|
Jett YARNOLD
|
88
|
12
|
Fraser HIGLETT
|
77
|
13
|
Jeremy CARPENTIER
|
65
|
14
|
Ryan HAYWARD
|
64
|
15
|
William PRICE
|
56
|
16
|
Max MIDWINTER
|
54
|
17
|
Stefan GRANQUIST
|
49
|
18
|
Maximus PURVIS
|
26
|
19
|
Luke CHELLAS
|
26
|
20
|
Eli TRIPCONY
|
23
|
21
|
Thynan KEAN
|
20
|
22
|
Deegan GRAHAM
|
19
|
23
|
Liam MASON
|
17
|
24
|
Jake HENDERSON
|
16
|
25
|
Joshua WHITEHEAD
|
14
|
26
|
Brock NICHOLS
|
13
|
27
|
Jamie DUNSTAN
|
6
|
28
|
Max RIKYS
|
5
|
29
|
Broc GRABHAM
|
4
|
30
|
Jacob SINCLAIR
|
1
|
31
|
Chad SPARROW
|
1
|
32
|
Oliver PITCHFORD
|
1
E1 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reynders
|
240
|
2
|
C. Sheidow
|
207
|
3
|
J. Yarnold
|
176
|
4
|
F. Higlett
|
173
|
5
|
W. Price
|
154
|
6
|
R. Hayward
|
153
|
7
|
L. Chellas
|
134
|
8
|
S. Granquist
|
100
|
9
|
E. Tripcony
|
84
|
10
|
L. Bickle
|
53
E2 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Milner
|
238
|
2
|
W. Ruprecht
|
217
|
3
|
W. Dennett
|
194
|
4
|
A. Wilksch
|
160
|
5
|
T. Buxton
|
148
|
6
|
M. Midwinter
|
144
|
7
|
J. Carpentier
|
143
|
8
|
B. Nichols
|
114
|
9
|
D. Graham
|
84
|
10
|
J. Henderson
|
79
E3 Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. McMahon
|
244
|
2
|
J. Dickson
|
224
|
3
|
R. McGillivray
|
182
|
4
|
M. Rikys
|
166
|
5
|
B. Young
|
107
|
6
|
T. Devries
|
99
|
7
|
D. Kennedy
|
93
|
8
|
J. Whitehead
|
78
|
9
|
P. McGillivray
|
60
|
10
|
B. Malkiewicz
|
53
EJ Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Lock
|
227
|
2
|
W. McInnes
|
216
|
3
|
F. Tucker
|
169
|
4
|
O. Paterno
|
166
|
5
|
T. Porto
|
143
|
6
|
O. Harris
|
134
|
7
|
M. Phillips
|
122
|
8
|
J. Rossi
|
115
|
9
|
B. Tripcony
|
96
|
10
|
R. Jordan
|
91
EW Standings – Top 10
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Gardiner
|
244
|
2
|
M. Simpson
|
210
|
3
|
E. Nielsen
|
179
|
4
|
E. Karlsson
|
167
|
5
|
J. Chellas
|
151
|
6
|
S. Kuhnke
|
118
|
7
|
M. Simioni
|
109
|
8
|
M. Healey
|
86
|
9
|
C. Rubie
|
64
|
10
|
S. Maher
|
49
The championship next heads to Casteron, VIC, for rounds eleven and the round twelve finale of the championship on October 11-12.
2025 AusEnduro classes of competition
Senior championship
• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T
• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T
• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)
• EW (Women): All Powers
• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
Junior championship
• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T
• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
Cup
• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc
• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4
• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders
• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers
• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar
Rds 1-2: March 1-2, Kempsey, NSW Rds 3-4: April 5-6, Traralgon, Vic Rds 5-6: May 31-June 1, Tintinara, SA Rds 7-8: June 28-29, Casterton, Vic Rds 9-10: September 13-14, Kyogle, NSW
- Rds 11-12: October 11-12, Gympie, Qld