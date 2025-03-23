2025 Australian ProMX Championships

Round One – Wonthaggi

The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores returned with a bang with the new season kicking off on Wonthaggi’s loamy circuit in regional Victoria over the weekend.

The first day of the two-day season-opener saw SCT Logistics Honda Racing’s Charli Cannon assert her dominance on an international field during the first of the three-race EZILIFT MXW and FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup events, while young GASGAS rider Seth Thomas again set himself as the up and comer to beat in the Fox Racing MX85 Cup after the opening Moto.

MXW and the MX85 were the only classes to get a race in on the opening day, with even the MX1 Pole Shootout being held over until Sunday.

The Kawasaki MX1, Pirelli MX2 and MAXXIS MX3 classes held their qualifying sessions, with Honda riders Kyle Webster, Brodie Connolly and Seth Morrow setting the early benchmarks ahead of Sunday’s two Motos.

A late crash by defending MX1 champion Kyle Webster on Sunday saw main rival Jed Beaton take a handy points advantage from the first round.

Honda riders Brodie Connolly and Charli Cannon continued to assert their dominance on the MX2 and MXW categories.

In the near-perfect racing conditions, Ky Woods and Seth Thomas also opened their MX3 and MX85 accounts with clean-sweeps in their respective classes.

Kawasaki MX1 Championship

Seven months after ending their 2024 championship dogfight, defending champion Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton resumed battle at the front of the Kawasaki MX1 class.

Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster posted the fastest time in both practice and qualifying, beating his Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rival by around half a second in both outings.

Webster’s 1:43.201 qualifying lap-time around the dark-soiled Wonthaggi circuit saw him take honours into the MX1 Pole Shootout, as he edged out Beaton by 0.51s.

Rounding out the top three was Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout, ahead of the two KTM Racing Team riders Kirk Gibbs and Nathan Crawford. Wilson Todd (Repco Honda Racing), Honda privateer Chandler Burns, Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna TDub Racing Team) and Levi Rogers (Yamaha) all earned their spots in the Pole Shootout.

Beaton and Webster traded intense blows during the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shootout, with the Yamaha rider getting the better of defending champion Webster.

Beaton clocked a scorching lap time of 1:43.335, just 0.22s quicker than Webster, while KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs jumped up to third late in the session. KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford registered the fourth-fastest time, with Repco Honda Racing rider Wilson Todd fifth.

MX1 Qualifying

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) HON 1:43.201 2 Jed BEATON (VIC) YAM +0.514 3 Luke CLOUT (NSW) KAW +2.983 4 Maximus PURVIS (VIC) YAM +3.476 5 Kirk GIBBS (QLD) KTM +5.548 6 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +5.577 7 Wilson TODD (QLD) HON +5.802 8 Chandler BURNS (VIC) HON +6.058 9 Todd WATERS (QLD) HUS +6.232 10 Levi ROGERS (QLD) YAM +6.274 11 Liam JACKSON (QLD) HON +6.337 12 Zachary WATSON (QLD) TRI +7.265 13 Regan DUFFY (WA) HUS +7.333 14 Hugh McKAY (TAS) KTM +7.802 15 Kobe DREW (QLD) YAM +8.483 16 Bryce OGNENIS (VIC) YAM +8.696 17 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) HON +10.003 18 Jack SIMPSON (VIC) TRI +10.390 19 Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW) KTM +10.402 20 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) YAM +10.545 21 Joel EVANS (QLD) KAW +10.583 22 Siegah WARD (SA) HON +11.091 23 Jacob SWEET (VIC) YAM +12.728 24 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) KAW +14.038 25 Riley STEPHENS (NSW) HON +14.778 26 Max CLOSTER (VIC) KAW +15.050 27 Jack BYRNE (TAS) TRI +15.252 28 Kade DUNSCOMBE (VIC) YAM +16.176 29 Seth JACKSON (VIC) TRI +16.483 30 Brandon STEEL (NSW) YAM +17.002

MX1 Pole Shootout

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Jed BEATON (VIC) YAM 1:43.335 2 Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) HON +0.218 3 Kirk GIBBS (QLD) KTM +2.299 4 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +2.517 5 Wilson TODD (QLD) HON +2.963 6 Todd WATERS (QLD) HUS +3.876 7 Luke CLOUT (NSW) KAW +5.045 8 Levi ROGERS (QLD) YAM +5.147 9 Maximus PURVIS (VIC) YAM +5.189 10 Chandler BURNS (VIC) HON +5.668

MX1 Races

Kyle Webster grabbed the holeshot in the opening MX1 moto of the season and tried to run and hide as Beaton quickly scrambled from a P5 start into second.

The pair gapped the field and duelled all race, but Webster held on to win by just one second. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha’s Maximus Purvis finished a distant third, while Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki rider Luke Clout and Todd completed the top five.

A dramatic turn of events in the final MX1 moto saw Beaton take the holeshot, with Webster chasing hard, they stretched out a big gap over the rest of the field. Unfortunately, Webster had a big crash on the fifth lap, and even though he was able to remount, he pulled into the pits and DNF’d.

Beaton suddenly had a massive advantage over the rest of the pack, but he refused to settle and kept hammering to a 41.5-second win over Crawford and Gibbs. Recovering from an early error, Clout finished a distant fourth but comfortably ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team).

Beaton’s 2-1 result saw him top the round podium, with Crawford (6-2) in second and Clout (4-4) third overall. Webster finished 10th overall.

Beaton sits on 47-points, Crawford 37, Clout 36, Purvis 32 and Gibbs 31 heading into Round Two. Webster had to settle for just the 25-points from his opening moto victory.

MX1 Moto One

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) Hon 27:20.854 2 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yam +1.010 3 Maximus PURVIS (VIC) Yam +1:00.862 4 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kaw +1:17.437 5 Wilson TODD (QLD) Hon +1:25.299 6 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +1:28.201 7 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Tri +1:47.096 8 Levi ROGERS (QLD) Yam +1:50.116 9 Regan DUFFY (WA) Hus +1:56.306 10 Kirk GIBBS (QLD) KTM +2:02.678 11 Liam JACKSON (QLD) Hon 1 Lap 12 Bryce OGNENIS (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 13 Chandler BURNS (VIC) Hon 1 Lap 14 Hugh McKAY (TAS) KTM 1 Lap 15 Kobe DREW (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 16 Joel EVANS (QLD) Kaw 1 Lap 17 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 18 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Hon 1 Lap 19 Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 20 Jack SIMPSON (VIC) Tri 1 Lap 21 Siegah WARD (SA) Hon 1 Lap 22 Jacob SWEET (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 23 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kaw 2 Laps 24 Seth JACKSON (VIC) Tri 2 Laps 25 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yam 2 Laps 26 Todd WATERS (QLD) Hus 2 Laps 27 Riley STEPHENS (NSW) Hon 2 Laps 28 Max CLOSTER (VIC) Kaw 2 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE (TAS) Tri 10 Laps

MX1 Moto Two

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Jed BEATON (VIC) Yam 28:16.740 2 Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD) KTM +41.494 3 Kirk GIBBS (QLD) KTM +55.169 4 Luke CLOUT (NSW) Kaw +1:06.284 5 Todd WATERS (QLD) Hus +1:10.283 6 Levi ROGERS (QLD) Yam +1:28.167 7 Zachary WATSON (QLD) Tri +1:29.282 8 Regan DUFFY (WA) Hus +1:43.003 9 Maximus PURVIS (VIC) Yam +1:44.198 10 Wilson TODD (QLD) Hon +2:06.861 11 Joel EVANS (QLD) Kaw 1 Lap 12 Cody O’LOAN (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 13 Hugh McKAY (TAS) KTM 1 Lap 14 Chandler BURNS (VIC) Hon 1 Lap 15 Jacob SWEET (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 16 Liam JACKSON (QLD) Hon 1 Lap 17 Bryce OGNENIS (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 18 Jack SIMPSON (VIC) Tri 1 Lap 19 Liam ATKINSON (QLD) Hon 1 Lap 20 Siegah WARD (SA) Hon 1 Lap 21 Joel CIGLIANO (NSW) Kaw 1 Lap 22 Brandon STEEL (NSW) Yam 1 Lap 23 Seth JACKSON (VIC) Tri 2 Laps 24 Max CLOSTER (VIC) Kaw 2 Laps 25 Riley STEPHENS (NSW) Hon 2 Laps DNF Kyle WEBSTER (VIC) Hon 9 Laps DNF Kobe DREW (QLD) Yam 9 Laps DNF Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW) KTM 9 Laps DNF Jack BYRNE (TAS) Tri 9 Laps

MX1 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Jed BEATON 22 25 47 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 15 22 37 3 Luke CLOUT 18 18 36 4 Maximus PURVIS 20 12 32 5 Kirk GIBBS 11 20 31 6 Levi ROGERS 13 15 28 7 Zachary WATSON 14 14 28 8 Wilson TODD 16 11 27 9 Regan DUFFY 12 13 25 10 Kyle WEBSTER 25 25 11 Todd WATERS 16 16 12 Joel EVANS 5 10 15 13 Hugh McKAY 7 8 15 14 Chandler BURNS 8 7 15 15 Liam JACKSON 10 5 15 16 Cody O’LOAN 4 9 13 17 Bryce OGNENIS 9 4 13 18 Jacob SWEET 6 6 19 Kobe DREW 6 6 20 Liam ATKINSON 3 2 5 21 Jack SIMPSON 1 3 4 22 Connor ROSSANDICH 2 2 23 Siegah WARD 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship

Saturday’s Pirelli MX2 qualifying session was all about Polyflor Honda Racing’s defending champion, Brodie Connolly. Setting a lap time of 1:44.433, the Kiwi was in a league of his own, as he charged to pole position by a comfortable 2.2 seconds over Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford.

National Finance and Learning Team Honda Racing’s Alex Larwood finished the session third-quickest, ahead of new KTM Racing Team MX2 duo Noah Ferguson and Byron Dennis.

MX2 Qualifying

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) HON 1:44.433 2 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) YAM +2.200 3 Alex LARWOOD (SA) HON +3.857 4 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) KTM +4.375 5 Byron DENNIS (NSW) KTM +4.875 6 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) YAM +4.958 7 Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD) KAW +5.418 8 Brock FLYNN (WA) YAM +5.661 9 Travis OLANDER (NSW) TRI +6.662 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC) HON +6.713 11 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) YAM +6.773 12 Jack KUKAS (QLD) HUSQ +7.454 13 Cobie BOURKE (NSW) HON +8.476 14 Thynan KEAN (VIC) TRI +8.591 15 Rhys BUDD (QLD) HUSQ +8.686 16 Deacon PAICE (WA) HON +9.976 17 Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD) KTM +10.695 18 Alfie JONES (VIC) KAW +10.857 19 Patrick MARTIN (VIC) HUSQ +12.648 20 Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD) HON +13.173 21 Joel PHILLIPS (QLD) YAM +13.264 22 Jack KENNEY (VIC) GAS +13.983 23 Sam LARSEN (QLD) YAM +14.178 24 Connar ADAMS (VIC) TRI +15.407 25 Matthew PELUSO (VIC) KTM +15.504 26 Jai CORNWALL (VIC) TRI +16.060 27 Aiden BLOOM (TAS) YAM +18.212 28 Brock HUTCHINS (TAS) HUSQ +18.340 29 Regan HOLYOAK (VIC) KTM +18.627 30 James DAVISON (NSW) KAW +20.743 31 Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC) KTM +21.274 32 Kayne SMITH (QLD) HUSQ +21.401 33 Bradley GRASSO (VIC) YAM +23.227 34 Tristan OWEN (VIC) YAM +21.018 35 Thomas GADSDEN (VIC) KAW +23.298 36 Gabriel TARESCH (VIC) KTM +25.878 37 Jordan HOWARD (QLD) HON +31.064

MX2 Races

When the gate dropped on the first race, Kingsford led the pack through the first turn, but defending champion Connolly tore past him just seconds later to secure the lead. Kingsford hung tough throughout the race, but the Kiwi steadily built a gap before taking the opening moto win by 7.5 seconds. Larwood put in a solid ride to finish third, while Dennis got the better of his team-mate Ferguson late in the race to take P4.

The second moto saw almost a carbon copy of the opening moto from a results’ perspective. Ferguson scored the holeshot on his new KTM, but a mistake shortly after saw him buried well back in the field as Connolly took control.

Kingsford tried desperately to stay close to the Honda rider for the first half of the moto, but Connolly wouldn’t falter around the chopped-up track and stretched his buffer to take a 15.3- second victory.

Larwood put in another consistent race to finish third, as Dennis and Ryan Alexanderson (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) claimed P4 and P5. Ferguson put in an impressive charge to work his way back to P6 after his early mistake.

When the dust settled, Connolly (1-1) held 50-points, Kingsford (2-2) 44 and and Larwood (3-3) had an even 40, rounding out the overall podium.

MX2 Moto One

Pos Rider Man Gap 1 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Hon 27:53.400 2 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yam 0.510 3 Alex LARWOOD (SA) Hon 11.207 4 Byron DENNIS (NSW) KTM 25.638 5 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) KTM 57.923 6 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yam +1:34.259 7 Cobie BOURKE (NSW) Hon +1:38.150 8 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) Yam +1:43.035 9 Jack KUKAS (QLD) Hus +1:50.849 10 Rhys BUDD (QLD) Hus +1 Lap 11 Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD) Kaw +1:16.548 12 Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC) Hon +1 Lap 13 Deacon PAICE (WA) Hon +1 Lap 14 Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD) KTM +1 Lap 15 Alfie JONES (VIC) Kaw +1 Lap 16 Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD) Hon +1 Lap 17 Brock FLYNN (WA) Yam +1 Lap 18 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yam +1 Lap 19 Patrick MARTIN (VIC) Hus +1 Lap 20 Nicholas MEDSON (VIC) Yam +1 Lap 21 Joel PHILLIPS (QLD) Yam +1 Lap 22 Matthew PELUSO (VIC) KTM +1 Lap 23 Connar ADAMS (VIC) Tri +1 Lap 24 Jack KENNEY (VIC) Gas +2 Laps 25 Brock HUTCHINS (TAS) Hus +2 Laps 26 Regan HOLYOAK (VIC) KTM +2 Laps 27 James DAVISON (NSW) Kaw +2 Laps 28 Thynan KEAN (VIC) Tri +2 Laps 29 Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC) KTM +2 Laps 30 Aiden BLOOM (TAS) Yam +2 Laps 31 Tristan OWEN (VIC) Yam +2 Laps 32 Thomas GADSDEN (VIC) Kaw +2 Laps 33 Bradley GRASSO (VIC) Yam +3 Laps 34 Kayne SMITH (QLD) Hus +3 Laps 35 Gabriel TARESCH (VIC) KTM +4 Laps DNF Jai CORNWALL (VIC) Tri +7 Laps DNF Travis OLANDER (NSW) Tri +10 Laps

MX2 Moto Two

Pos Rider Man Gap 1 Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC) Hon 28:28.862 2 Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW) Yam +15.343 3 Alex LARWOOD (SA) Hon +20.790 4 Byron DENNIS (NSW) KTM +45.239 5 Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD) Kaw +1:16.846 6 Noah FERGUSON (QLD) KTM +1:33.685 7 Seth BURCHELL (NSW) Yam +1:35.882 8 Travis OLANDER (NSW) Tri +1:38.330 9 Cobie BOURKE (NSW) Hon +1:38.882 10 Rhys BUDD (QLD) Hus +1:57.570 11 Jack KUKAS (QLD) Hus 1 Lap 12 Thynan KEAN (VIC) Tri 1 Lap 13 Jayce COSFORD (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 14 Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD) KTM 1 Lap 15 Brock FLYNN (WA) Yam 1 Lap 16 Patrick MARTIN (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 17 Nicholas MEDSON (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 18 Joel PHILLIPS (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 19 Brock HUTCHINS (TAS)e Hus 1 Lap 20 Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD) Hon 1 Lap 21 Sam LARSEN (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 22 Jack KENNEY (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 23 Connar ADAMS (VIC) Tri 1 Lap 24 Matthew PELUSO (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 25 James DAVISON (NSW) Kaw 2 Laps 26 Aiden BLOOM (TAS) Yam 2 Laps 27 Tristan OWEN (VIC) Yam 29:54.058 28 Regan HOLYOAK (VIC) KTM 2 Laps 29 Kayne SMITH (QLD) Hus 2 Laps 30 Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC) KTM 2 Laps 31 Bradley GRASSO (VIC) Yam 3 Laps 32 Thomas GADSDEN (VIC) Kaw 3 Laps 33 Gabriel TARESCH (VIC) KTM 4 Laps 34 Jordan HOWARD (QLD) Hon 4 Laps DNF Deacon PAICE (WA) Hon 4 Laps DNF Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC) Hon 7 Laps DNF Alfie JONES (VIC) Kaw 12 Laps

MX2 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Brodie CONNOLLY 25 25 50 2 Ryder KINGSFORD 22 22 44 3 Alex LARWOOD 20 20 40 4 Byron DENNIS 18 18 36 5 Noah FERGUSON 16 15 31 6 Seth BURCHELL 13 14 27 7 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 10 16 26 8 Cobie BOURKE 14 12 26 9 Jayce COSFORD 15 8 23 10 Rhys BUDD 11 11 22 11 Jack KUKAS 12 10 22 12 Ryley FITZPATRICK 7 7 14 13 Travis OLANDER 13 13 14 Brock FLYNN 4 6 10 15 Thynan KEAN 9 9 16 Haruki YOKOYAMA 9 9 17 Deacon PAICE 8 8 18 Patrick MARTIN 2 5 7 19 Heath GROUNDWATER 5 1 6 20 Alfie JONES 6 6 21 Nicholas MEDSON 1 4 5 22 Joel PHILLIPS 3 3 23 Sam LARSEN 3 3 24 Brock HUTCHINS 2 2

MAXXIS MX3 Championship

The biggest field of the weekend saw a total of 67 competitors vying for a spot on the 40-gate start for the MAXXIS MX3 class races.

After two qualifying sessions, Honda rider Seth Morrow claimed pole position. His Group 1 lap-time of 1:50.680 topped both fields, enough to lead Pro Honda HRC Australia’s Kayd Kingsford by just 0.16s. The remaining top five spots in Group 1 were filled by Seth Shackleton (KTM), Jackson Fuller (KTM) and Hixson McInnes (Honda).

A Group 2 arm-wrestle saw Honda’s Jet Alsop eventually get the better of Husqvarna rider Jack Deveson, with Alsop’s late attacking lap of 1:50.919 beating Deveson by 0.7s.

Max Compton finished third-fastest in the group, ahead of Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods. Woods actually set the fastest lap of the day – a 1:49.786 – but received a three-position penalty for an infringement in practice. Penrite Racing GO24 Kawasaki rider Cooper Rowe completed the top five fastest times.

MX3 Qualifying

MX3 Q1 Pos Name Man Gap 1 Seth MORROW (QLD) KTM 1:50.680 2 Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Hon +0.160 3 Seth SHACKLETON (WA) KTM +1.150 4 Jackson FULLER (QLD) KTM +1.520 5 Hixson McINNES (VIC) Hon +2.807 6 Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC) KTM +2.972 7 Frederick TAYLOR (QLD) Tri +3.537 8 Kayden STRODE (VIC) Hon +4.063 9 Jake RUMENS (WA) Hus +5.015 10 Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD) Yam +5.330 11 Peter WOLFE (NSW) Hus +5.928 12 Casey WILMINGTON (QLD) Hus +4.819 13 Jesse KOLB (VIC) Hus +7.789 14 Memphis TREVENA (VIC) KTM +7.796 15 Heath DAVY (NSW) Yam +7.812 16 Toby HUSTON (NSW) KTM +7.764 17 Jobe DUNNE (VIC) Yam +8.136 18 Ryan JONES (NSW) Hus +8.356 19 Cooper FORD (TAS) KTM +8.361 20 Axel WIDDON (QLD) Tri +8.916 MX3 Q2 1 Jet ALSOP (QLD) Hon 1:50.919 2 Jack DEVESON (NSW) Hus +0.704 3 Max COMPTON (NSW) Hon +2.914 4 Ky WOODS (NSW) Yam 5 Cooper ROWE (NSW) Kaw +3.462 6 Finley MANSON (NSW) KTM +3.609 7 Drew KREMER (NSW) Gas +3.862 8 Jett WILLIAMS (QLD) Yam +4.019 9 Sonny PELLICANO (WA) Yam +4.28 10 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) Yam +4.42 11 Riley BURGESS (NSW) KTM +4.65 12 Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR (WA) Gas +5.743 13 Jack BURTON (NSW) Hon +6.025 14 Corey EISEL (NSW) KTM +6.384 15 Oskar KIMBER (VIC) KTM +6.514 16 Levi FARR (WA) KTM SXF 250 +6.586 17 Oscar FOX (VIC) KTM +6.606 18 Hayden DOWNIE (QLD) Gas +6.769 19 Thomas O’NEILL (QLD) Yam +7.248 20 Kye LITTLE (SA) Kaw +7.669

MX3 Races

Pro Honda-backed rider Kayd Kingsford beat the field through the first turn as the championship got under way, but it didn’t take long for Woods to snatch the lead. Woods controlled the race from the front to take a 10.4-second lead over Kingsford, while Honda rider Jet Alsop rounded out the top three.

Kayden Strode (Honda) and Jackson Fuller (KTM) finished fourth and fifth, while yesterday’s top qualifier, Seth Morrow (Honda), finished the moto in P6.

Kingsford again holeshot the second and final MX3 race, but Woods soon took command around the progressively technical Wonthaggi circuit.

From that point it was a matter of Woods trying to maintain the gap over a relentless Kingsford, and a composed performance saw him take the win by 5.5 seconds over his Honda rival. Alsop finished a lonely race in P3, while Fuller and Seth Shackleton filled the remaining spots in the top five.

Woods’ brace of wins saw him claim the round win from Kingsford (2-2) and Alsop (3-3).

MX3 Moto One

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Ky WOODS (NSW) Yam 23:23.445 2 Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Hon +10.433 3 Jet ALSOP (QLD) Hon +15.905 4 Kayden STRODE (VIC) Hon +17.345 5 Jackson FULLER (QLD) KTM +38.755 6 Seth MORROW (QLD) KTM +45.457 7 Seth SHACKLETON (WA) KTM +51.216 8 Jack DEVESON (NSW) Hus +59.867 9 Max COMPTON (NSW) Hon +1:08.801 10 Riley BURGESS (NSW) KTM +1:14.641 11 Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC) KTM +1:15.700 12 Casey WILMINGTON (QLD) Hus +1:28.329 13 Finley MANSON (NSW) KTM +1:38.429 14 Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD) Yam +1:41.540 15 Memphis TREVENA (VIC) KTM +1:48.638 16 Jake RUMENS (WA) Hus +1:51.252 17 Drew KREMER (NSW) Gas +1:51.754 18 Oskar KIMBER (VIC) KTM +1:54.368 19 Frederick TAYLOR (QLD) Tri +1:55.959 20 Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR (WA) Gas +1:57.290 21 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) Yam +2:00.915 22 Heath DAVY (NSW) Yam +2:01.933 23 Sonny PELLICANO (WA) Yam +2:04.608 24 Corey EISEL (NSW) KTM +2:05.318 25 Levi FARR (WA) KTM +2:13.309

MX3 Moto Two

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Ky WOODS (NSW) Yam 23:29.655 2 Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW) Hon +5.523 3 Jet ALSOP (QLD) Hon +15.218 4 Jackson FULLER (QLD) KTM +25.543 5 Seth SHACKLETON (WA) KTM +26.073 6 Jack DEVESON (NSW) Hus +32.393 7 Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC) KTM +38.071 8 Hayden DOWNIE (QLD) Gas +1:11.245 9 Hixson McINNES (VIC) Hon +1:13.256 10 Kayden STRODE (VIC) Hon +1:15.834 11 Lachlan ALLEN (QLD) Yam +1:32.510 12 Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD) Yam +1:38.448 13 Jake RUMENS (WA) Hus +1:42.695 14 Sonny PELLICANO (WA) Yam +1:48.053 15 Peter WOLFE (NSW) Hus +1:56.415 16 Memphis TREVENA (VIC) KTM +2:00.578 17 Oskar KIMBER (VIC) KTM +2:04.456 18 Finley MANSON (NSW) KTM +2:05.008 19 Jack BURTON (NSW) Hon +2:05.410 20 Axel WIDDON (QLD) Tri +2:06.507 21 Thomas O’NEILL (QLD) Yam +2:07.145 22 Jesse KOLB (VIC) Hus +2:10.142 23 Oscar FOX (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 24 Max COMPTON (NSW) Hon 1 Lap 25 Jobe DUNNE (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 26 Riley BURGESS (NSW) KTM 1 Lap

MX3 Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Ky WOODS 25 25 50 2 Kayd KINGSFORD 22 22 44 3 Jet ALSOP 20 20 40 4 Jackson FULLER 16 18 34 5 Seth SHACKLETON 14 16 30 6 Kayden STRODE 18 11 29 7 Jack DEVESON 13 15 28 8 Baylin TOWNSEND 10 14 24 9 Cody GRIFFITHS 7 9 16 10 Seth MORROW 15 15 11 Hayden DOWNIE 13 13 12 Jake RUMENS 5 8 13 13 Hixson McINNES 12 12 14 Max COMPTON 12 12 15 Memphis TREVENA 6 5 11 16 Finley MANSON 8 3 11 17 Riley BURGESS 11 11 18 Lachlan ALLEN 10 10 19 Casey WILMINGTON 9 9 20 Sonny PELLICANO 7 7 21 Oskar KIMBER 3 4 7 22 Peter WOLFE 6 6 23 Drew KREMER 4 4 24 Jack BURTON 2 2 25 Frederick TAYLOR 2 2 26 Axel WIDDON 1 1 27 Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR 1 1

EZILIFT MXW Championship

Any hopes of multi-time champion Charli Cannon taking it easy this year were sorely dashed, as the SCT Logistics Honda racer crushed the field. The EZILIFT MXW opener at Wonthaggi doubles as the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, featuring five-rider teams from Australia, the USA, New Zealand and Africa.

Cannon was all class from the moment the women hit the track for qualifying, logging a 1:49.351 lap-time that was almost three-and-a-half seconds clear of second-placed American racer Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha).

Australia’s Taylah McCutcheon put her Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki into third, while US pairing Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) gave themselves fourth and fifth pick of the starting gate for their first moto. Kawasaki’s Karaitiana Horne was the best of the Kiwi qualifiers in 10th.

Cannon then holeshot the field in the opening moto and was never challenged as she marched to a 28.7-second win over Turner, while Jarvis finished a further 37 seconds behind her compatriot. Taylor Thompson (KTM) improved from her early position in the field to finish P4, ahead of a fast-starting McCutcheon.

The second women’s race was purely for FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup points, with the four five-rider teams lining up to do battle.

Australian team captain Cannon remained unbeatable – she accelerated to a great holeshot and checked out on the rest of the field. Despite a low-side on the last lap, the Queenslander would finish a massive 1:30 ahead of fellow Australian Taylah McCutcheon.

McCutcheon (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) was able to capitalise on a late crash by American Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha) to take P2 and also bank valuable points for Team Australia.

Team USA’s Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) completed the race podium, ahead of a fast-finishing Taylor Thompson (KTM) and Team New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki).

Cannon was again unstoppable in the final MXW moto, taking the lead early from holeshot winner Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki) and stretching out another immense lead, finishing 57 seconds ahead of Turner.

Another pair of American racers – Jarvis and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) crossed the finish-line in third and fourth, with McCutcheon completing the top five.

In the round points, Cannon comfortably secured the top spot on the podium, joined by Turner and Jarvis inside the top three.

Cannon’s domination helped Australia to a successful FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup victory, with the home team beating Team USA by just two points, followed by Team New Zealand third and FIM Africa fourth.

MXW Qualifying

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Charli CANNON (QLD) HON – 2 Lachlan TURNER (USA) YAM +3.439 3 Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD) KAW +7.108 4 Jordan JARVIS (USA) YAM +9.321 5 Mikayla NIELSEN (USA) HON +9.657 6 Madi SIMPSON (QLD) YAM +10.138 7 Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA) KAW +10.625 8 Taylor THOMPSON (NSW) KTM +11.290 9 Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA) KTM +11.813 10 Karaitiana HORNE (NZL) KAW +12.192 11 Madison HEALEY (VIC) GAS +13.123 12 Darci WHALLEY (QLD) KTM +13.169 13 Mia TONGUE (NSW) HON +14.857 14 Bella BURKE (QLD) GAS +15.718 15 Emily LAMBERT (SA) GAS +16.384 16 Leah RIMBAS (WA) KTM +19.294 17 Amie ROBERTS (NZL) YAM +19.655 18 Makayla RIMBAS (WA) HON +21.475 19 Leah HEYGATE (AFR) KTM +21.510 20 Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD) YAM +22.563 21 Nelly FOX (VIC) GAS +24.173 22 Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD) TRI +24.232 23 Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL) YAM +25.677 24 Stephanie TURNBULL (QLD) GAS +24.110 25 Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL) KTM +26.115

MXW Moto One

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Charli CANNON (QLD) HON 17:37.431 2 Lachlan TURNER (USA) YAM +28.651 3 Jordan JARVIS (USA) YAM +1:06.113 4 Taylor THOMPSON (NSW) KTM +1:09.466 5 Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD) KAW +1:12.221 6 Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA) KAW +1:16.045 7 Mikayla NIELSEN (USA) HON +1:16.796 8 Karaitiana HORNE (NZL) KAW +1:25.220 9 Darci WHALLEY (QLD) KTM +1:50.339 10 Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA) KTM +2:06.263 11 Leah RIMBAS (WA) KTM +2:10.919 12 Madison HEALEY (VIC) GAS +2:11.390 13 Makayla RIMBAS (WA) HON 1 Lap 14 Mia TONGUE (NSW) HON 1 Lap 15 Madi SIMPSON (QLD) YAM 1 Lap 16 Nelly FOX (VIC) GAS 1 Lap 17 Amie ROBERTS (NZL) YAM 1 Lap 18 Emily LAMBERT (SA) GAS 1 Lap 19 Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL) YAM 1 Lap 20 Leah HEYGATE (AFR) KTM 1 Lap 21 Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL) KTM 1 Lap 22 Tabitha NEWCOMB (NSW) KAW 1 Lap 23 Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD) YAM 1 Lap 24 Tarja MORRIS (SA) KAW 1 Lap 25 Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD) TRI 1 Lap 26 Megan BAGNALL (WA) HON 1 Lap 27 Taylar RAMPTON (NZL) KAW 1 Lap 28 Sienna GIUDICE (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 29 Samantha MACARTHUR (NSW) HUSQ 2 Laps 30 Klaire SMITH (QLD) HUSQ 2 Laps 31 Atete BENZINGE (AFR) KTM 2 Laps 32 Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR) KTM 2 Laps 33 Anastasia SARIKIZIS (VIC) GAS 2 Laps 34 Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR) KTM 2 Laps 35 Kateete SHARIFAH (AFR) GAS 3 Laps DNF Bella BURKE (QLD) GAS 7 Laps

FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup Results

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Charli CANNON (QLD) Hon 23:59.026 2 Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD) Kaw +1:23.440 3 Jordan JARVIS (USA) Yam +1:25.320 4 Taylor THOMPSON (NSW) KTM +1:28.713 5 Karaitiana HORNE (NZL) Kaw +1:30.766 6 Mikayla NIELSEN (USA) Hon +1:32.970 7 Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA) KTM +2:11.657 8 Lachlan TURNER (USA) Yam +2:17.749 9 Madison HEALEY (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 10 Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA) Kaw 1 Lap 11 Madi SIMPSON (QLD) Yam 1 Lap 12 Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL) Yam 1 Lap 13 Amie ROBERTS (NZL) Yam 1 Lap 14 Leah HEYGATE (AFR) KTM 1 Lap 15 Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL) KTM 2 Laps 16 Taylar RAMPTON (NZL) Kaw 2 Laps 17 Atete BENZINGE (AFR) KTM 3 Laps 18 Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR) KTM 3 Laps 19 Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR) KTM 4 Laps

MXW Moto Two

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Charli CANNON (QLD) Hon 18:34.749 2 Lachlan TURNER (USA) Yam +57.074 3 Jordan JARVIS (USA) Yam +1:06.477 4 Mikayla NIELSEN (USA) Hon +1:17.616 5 Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD) Kaw +1:22.863 6 Taylor THOMPSON (NSW) KTM +1:24.866 7 Madi SIMPSON (QLD) Yam +1:28.972 8 Karaitiana HORNE (NZL) Kaw +1:38.112 9 Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA) KTM +1:44.372 10 Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA) Kaw +1:47.144 11 Darci WHALLEY (QLD) KTM +2:10.951 12 Mia TONGUE (NSW) Hon 1 Lap 13 Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL) Yam 1 Lap 14 Madison HEALEY (VIC) Gas +1:48.465 15 Leah HEYGATE (AFR) KTM 1 Lap 16 Amie ROBERTS (NZL) Yam 1 Lap 17 Nelly FOX (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 18 Emily LAMBERT (SA) Gas 1 Lap 19 Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD) Tri 1 Lap 20 Makayla RIMBAS (WA) Hon 1 Lap 21 Leah RIMBAS (WA) KTM 1 Lap 22 Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL) KTM 1 Lap 23 Tabitha NEWCOMB (NSW) Kaw 1 Lap 24 Megan BAGNALL (WA) Hon 2 Laps 25 Tarja MORRIS (SA) Kaw 2 Laps 26 Taylar RAMPTON (NZL) Kaw 2 Laps 27 Stephanie TURNBULL (QLD) Gas 2 Laps 28 Samantha MACARTHUR (NSW) Hus 2 Laps 29 Atete BENZINGE (AFR) KTM 2 Laps 30 Klaire SMITH (QLD) Hus 2 Laps 31 Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD) Yam 2 Laps 32 Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR) KTM 2 Laps 33 Anastasia SARIKIZIS (VIC) Gas 2 Laps 34 Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR) KTM 3 Laps DSQ Sienna GIUDICE (NSW) KTM 2 Laps

MXW Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Charli CANNON 25 25 50 2 Lachlan TURNER 22 22 44 3 Jordan JARVIS 20 20 40 4 Taylor THOMPSON 18 15 33 5 Mikayla NIELSEN 14 18 32 6 Taylah McCUTCHEON 16 16 32 7 Karaitiana HORNE 13 13 26 8 Kyleigh STALLINGS 15 11 26 9 Jamie ASTUDILLO 11 12 23 10 Darci WHALLEY 12 10 22 11 Madi SIMPSON 6 14 20 12 Mia TONGUE 7 9 16 13 Madison HEALEY 9 7 16 14 Mikayla GRIFFITHS 2 8 10 15 Leah RIMBAS 10 10 16 Amie ROBERTS 4 5 9 17 Nelly FOX 5 4 9 18 Makayla RIMBAS 8 1 9 19 Leah HEYGATE 1 6 7 20 Emily LAMBERT 3 3 6 21 Felicity SHRIMPTON 2 2

FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup Points

Team Total AUSTRALIA 77 USA 79 NEW ZEALAND 174 AFRICA 243

Fox Racing MX85 Cup

Saturday’s Fox Racing MX85 Cup was all about one rider – Seth Thomas – who wasted no time establishing himself as a class favourite this year.

The young GASGAS racer was the first to land punches by comfortably securing the top qualifying spot by more than two seconds over Darcy Huston (Husqvarna), while much-touted youngster Blake Bohannon posted the third-fastest time on his Yamaha Junior Race Team bike. Queenslanders Zander Kruik (KTM) and Connor Feather (Husqvarna) completed the top five in qualifying.

GASGAS rider Sidney Stephenson holeshot the opening race of the 2025 season and led two laps before a mistake saw him drop outside the top 10 and Bohannon inherited the lead.

Behind him, Thomas quickly picked off riders to move from outside the top five into P2, then a hard charge saw him close down Bohannon’s four-second lead, make the pass, and run uncontested to the checkered flag.

Bohannon crossed the finish line 11.9 seconds behind, with Deegan Fort (Yamaha) a distant third. Nate Perrett (KTM) and Kiwi Nico Verhoeven (KTM) completed the top five.

Stephenson captured his second holeshot of the meet when the gate dropped on moto two, but Thomas quickly jumped into the lead with Blake Bohannon (Yamaha) on his heels.

The pair gapped the rest of the field, but Thomas’s relentless pace saw him build a 14-second lead before the checkered flag fell. A further 47 seconds down the track, Zander Kruik (KTM) recovered well to finish P3, as Connor Feather (Husqvarna) and Nico Verhoeven (KTM completed the top five.

The 1-1 scorecard saw Thomas take the round win, as Bohannon (2-2) wrapped up second and Deegan Fort (3-6) took the final spot on the round podium.

85 Qualifying

Pos Name Man Gap 1 Seth THOMAS (NSW) Gas 1:53.613 2 Darcy HUSTON (NSW) Hus +2.083 3 Blake BOHANNON (NSW) Yam +2.785 4 Zander KRUIK (QLD) KTM +3.067 5 Connor FEATHER (QLD) Hus +3.084 6 Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD) KTM +3.434 7 Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD) Gas +4.965 8 Deegan FORT (WA) Yam +5.174 9 Dylan GROMBALL (SA) Gas +5.740 10 Connor GUILLOT (VIC) Yam +5.833 11 Lewis-Jay CARAFA (VIC) Hus +6.347 12 Nate SHORTT (VIC) Hus +6.624 13 Tynan MORROW (QLD) KTM +6.677 14 Nate PERRETT (QLD) KTM +7.298 15 Eliza DENNIS (NSW) Yam +7.448 16 Declan SMART (SA) Gas +7.508 17 Ryder TRICKEY (VIC) Yam +7.548 18 Curtis MORRISON (VIC) KTM +8.253 19 Cody DUNNE (VIC) Hus +8.951 20 Koby BINNION (VIC) Gas +9.432 21 Jack RODDA (QLD) Hus +9.603 22 Rjay PENNEY (TAS) Hus +9.728 23 Oli CHANDLER (NSW) KTM +10.193 24 Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW) KTM +10.821 25 Ethan WOLFE (NSW) Hus +11.351 26 Buddy BROWN (NSW) Hus +11.611 27 Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC) Hus +12.515 28 Liam MILLARD (NSW) Hus +12.740 29 Levi ELLIS (NSW) Yam +13.100 30 Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW) Hus +15.347 31 Corey LAPSLEY (VIC) Hus +15.537 32 Jobe BIRCH (VIC) Yam +15.835 33 Nate BOYD (VIC) Gas +16.361 34 Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC) Hus +16.729 35 Albie REEVE (WA) KTM +17.304 36 Blake BAHNISCH (SA) Gas +19.236 37 Austin CLISSOLD (VIC) Gas +20.203 38 Nash METCALFE (SA) Kaw +20.479

85 Moto One

Pos Name Man. Gap 1 Seth THOMAS (NSW) Gas 22:16.563 2 Blake BOHANNON (NSW) Yam +11.887 3 Deegan FORT (WA) Yam +26.171 4 Nate PERRETT (QLD) KTM +31.875 5 Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD) KTM +43.048 6 Ryder TRICKEY (VIC) Yam +1:01.891 7 Darcy HUSTON (NSW) Hus +1:01.948 8 Jack RODDA (QLD) Hus +1:03.237 9 Tynan MORROW (QLD) KTM +1:12.882 10 Liam MILLARD (NSW) Hus +1:15.478 11 Lewis-Jay CARAFA (VIC) Hus +1:18.902 12 Zander KRUIK (QLD) KTM +1:20.282 13 Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD) Gas +1:31.026 14 Declan SMART (SA) Gas +1:34.316 15 Dylan GROMBALL (SA) Gas +1:34.637 16 Cody DUNNE (VIC) Hus +1:43.066 17 Rjay PENNEY (TAS) Hus +1:49.558 18 Buddy BROWN (NSW) Hus +1:56.169 19 Nate SHORTT (VIC) Hus +1:56.843 20 Oli CHANDLER (NSW) KTM +1:58.544 21 Jobe BIRCH (VIC) Yam +2:15.645 22 Koby BINNION (VIC) Gas +2:19.134 23 Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW) KTM 1 Lap 24 Ethan WOLFE (NSW) Hus 1 Lap 25 Connor GUILLOT (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 26 Eliza DENNIS (NSW) Yam 1 Lap 27 Corey LAPSLEY (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 28 Nate BOYD (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 29 Albie REEVE (WA) KTM 1 Lap 30 Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 31 Blake BAHNISCH (SA) Gas 1 Lap 32 Austin CLISSOLD (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 33 Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC) Hus 2 Laps 34 Nash METCALFE (SA) Kaw 2 Laps DNF Levi ELLIS (NSW) Yam 2 Laps DNF Connor FEATHER (QLD) Hus 3 Laps DNF Curtis MORRISON (VIC) KTM 3 Laps DNF Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW) Hus 4 Laps

85 Moto Two

Pos Name Machine Gap 1 Seth THOMAS (NSW) Gas 22:24.501 2 Blake BOHANNON (NSW) Yam +14.435 3 Zander KRUIK (QLD) KTM +1:01.437 4 Connor FEATHER (QLD) Hus +1:13.502 5 Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD) KTM +1:20.058 6 Deegan FORT (WA) Yam +1:24.651 7 Nate SHORTT (VIC) Hus +1:35.789 8 Oli CHANDLER (NSW) KTM +1:49.536 9 Koby BINNION (VIC) Gas +1:53.033 10 Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW) KTM +1:55.313 11 Tynan MORROW (QLD) KTM +2:01.129 12 Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD) Gas +2:03.009 13 Ethan WOLFE (NSW) Hus +2:10.611 14 Ryder TRICKEY (VIC) Yam +2:12.144 15 Connor GUILLOT (VIC) Yam +2:12.779 16 Declan SMART (SA) Gas 1 Lap 17 Eliza DENNIS (NSW) Yam 1 Lap 18 Jack RODDA (QLD) Hus 1 Lap 19 Rjay PENNEY (TAS) Hus 1 Lap 20 Buddy BROWN (NSW) Hus 1 Lap 21 Cody DUNNE (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 22 Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 23 Corey LAPSLEY (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 24 Nate BOYD (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 25 Jobe BIRCH (VIC) Yam 1 Lap 26 Darcy HUSTON (NSW) Hus 1 Lap 27 Albie REEVE (WA) KTM 1 Lap 28 Levi ELLIS (NSW) Yam 1 Lap 29 Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW) Hus 1 Lap 30 Curtis MORRISON (VIC) KTM 1 Lap 31 Austin CLISSOLD (VIC) Gas 1 Lap 32 Nash METCALFE (SA) Kaw 1 Lap 33 Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC) Hus 1 Lap 34 Blake BAHNISCH (SA) Gas 2 Laps DNF Liam MILLARD (NSW) Hus 2 Laps DNF Nate PERRETT (QLD) KTM 8 Laps

MX85 Cup Round/Championship Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Seth THOMAS 25 25 50 2 Blake BOHANNON 22 22 44 3 Deegan FORT 20 15 35 4 Nico VERHOEVEN 16 16 32 5 Zander KRUIK 9 20 29 6 Tynan MORROW 12 10 22 7 Ryder TRICKEY 15 7 22 8 Connor FEATHER 18 18 9 Nate PERRETT 18 18 10 Sidney STEPHENSON 8 9 17 11 Nate SHORTT 2 14 16 12 Jack RODDA 13 3 16 13 Oli CHANDLER 1 13 14 14 Darcy HUSTON 14 14 15 Koby BINNION 12 12 16 Declan SMART 7 5 12 17 Tyson WILLIAMS 11 11 18 Liam MILLARD 11 11 19 Lewis-Jay CARAFA 10 10 20 Ethan WOLFE 8 8 21 Connor GUILLOT 6 6 22 Rjay PENNEY 4 2 6 23 Dylan GROMBALL 6 6 24 Cody DUNNE 5 5 25 Eliza DENNIS 4 4 26 Buddy BROWN 3 1 4

The second round of the 2025 Penrite Australian ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, will be held in Appin, NSW, on 13 April.