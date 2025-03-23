2025 Australian ProMX Championships
Round One – Wonthaggi
The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores returned with a bang with the new season kicking off on Wonthaggi’s loamy circuit in regional Victoria over the weekend.
The first day of the two-day season-opener saw SCT Logistics Honda Racing’s Charli Cannon assert her dominance on an international field during the first of the three-race EZILIFT MXW and FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup events, while young GASGAS rider Seth Thomas again set himself as the up and comer to beat in the Fox Racing MX85 Cup after the opening Moto.
MXW and the MX85 were the only classes to get a race in on the opening day, with even the MX1 Pole Shootout being held over until Sunday.
The Kawasaki MX1, Pirelli MX2 and MAXXIS MX3 classes held their qualifying sessions, with Honda riders Kyle Webster, Brodie Connolly and Seth Morrow setting the early benchmarks ahead of Sunday’s two Motos.
A late crash by defending MX1 champion Kyle Webster on Sunday saw main rival Jed Beaton take a handy points advantage from the first round.
Honda riders Brodie Connolly and Charli Cannon continued to assert their dominance on the MX2 and MXW categories.
In the near-perfect racing conditions, Ky Woods and Seth Thomas also opened their MX3 and MX85 accounts with clean-sweeps in their respective classes.
Kawasaki MX1 Championship
Seven months after ending their 2024 championship dogfight, defending champion Kyle Webster and Jed Beaton resumed battle at the front of the Kawasaki MX1 class.
Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster posted the fastest time in both practice and qualifying, beating his Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rival by around half a second in both outings.
Webster’s 1:43.201 qualifying lap-time around the dark-soiled Wonthaggi circuit saw him take honours into the MX1 Pole Shootout, as he edged out Beaton by 0.51s.
Rounding out the top three was Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout, ahead of the two KTM Racing Team riders Kirk Gibbs and Nathan Crawford. Wilson Todd (Repco Honda Racing), Honda privateer Chandler Burns, Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna TDub Racing Team) and Levi Rogers (Yamaha) all earned their spots in the Pole Shootout.
Beaton and Webster traded intense blows during the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shootout, with the Yamaha rider getting the better of defending champion Webster.
Beaton clocked a scorching lap time of 1:43.335, just 0.22s quicker than Webster, while KTM Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs jumped up to third late in the session. KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford registered the fourth-fastest time, with Repco Honda Racing rider Wilson Todd fifth.
MX1 Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER (VIC)
|HON
|1:43.201
|2
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|YAM
|+0.514
|3
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|KAW
|+2.983
|4
|Maximus PURVIS (VIC)
|YAM
|+3.476
|5
|Kirk GIBBS (QLD)
|KTM
|+5.548
|6
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+5.577
|7
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|HON
|+5.802
|8
|Chandler BURNS (VIC)
|HON
|+6.058
|9
|Todd WATERS (QLD)
|HUS
|+6.232
|10
|Levi ROGERS (QLD)
|YAM
|+6.274
|11
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|HON
|+6.337
|12
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|TRI
|+7.265
|13
|Regan DUFFY (WA)
|HUS
|+7.333
|14
|Hugh McKAY (TAS)
|KTM
|+7.802
|15
|Kobe DREW (QLD)
|YAM
|+8.483
|16
|Bryce OGNENIS (VIC)
|YAM
|+8.696
|17
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|HON
|+10.003
|18
|Jack SIMPSON (VIC)
|TRI
|+10.390
|19
|Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW)
|KTM
|+10.402
|20
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|YAM
|+10.545
|21
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|KAW
|+10.583
|22
|Siegah WARD (SA)
|HON
|+11.091
|23
|Jacob SWEET (VIC)
|YAM
|+12.728
|24
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|KAW
|+14.038
|25
|Riley STEPHENS (NSW)
|HON
|+14.778
|26
|Max CLOSTER (VIC)
|KAW
|+15.050
|27
|Jack BYRNE (TAS)
|TRI
|+15.252
|28
|Kade DUNSCOMBE (VIC)
|YAM
|+16.176
|29
|Seth JACKSON (VIC)
|TRI
|+16.483
|30
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|YAM
|+17.002
MX1 Pole Shootout
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|YAM
|1:43.335
|2
|Kyle WEBSTER (VIC)
|HON
|+0.218
|3
|Kirk GIBBS (QLD)
|KTM
|+2.299
|4
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+2.517
|5
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|HON
|+2.963
|6
|Todd WATERS (QLD)
|HUS
|+3.876
|7
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|KAW
|+5.045
|8
|Levi ROGERS (QLD)
|YAM
|+5.147
|9
|Maximus PURVIS (VIC)
|YAM
|+5.189
|10
|Chandler BURNS (VIC)
|HON
|+5.668
MX1 Races
Kyle Webster grabbed the holeshot in the opening MX1 moto of the season and tried to run and hide as Beaton quickly scrambled from a P5 start into second.
The pair gapped the field and duelled all race, but Webster held on to win by just one second. Monster Energy CDR Yamaha’s Maximus Purvis finished a distant third, while Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki rider Luke Clout and Todd completed the top five.
A dramatic turn of events in the final MX1 moto saw Beaton take the holeshot, with Webster chasing hard, they stretched out a big gap over the rest of the field. Unfortunately, Webster had a big crash on the fifth lap, and even though he was able to remount, he pulled into the pits and DNF’d.
Beaton suddenly had a massive advantage over the rest of the pack, but he refused to settle and kept hammering to a 41.5-second win over Crawford and Gibbs. Recovering from an early error, Clout finished a distant fourth but comfortably ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team).
Beaton’s 2-1 result saw him top the round podium, with Crawford (6-2) in second and Clout (4-4) third overall. Webster finished 10th overall.
Beaton sits on 47-points, Crawford 37, Clout 36, Purvis 32 and Gibbs 31 heading into Round Two. Webster had to settle for just the 25-points from his opening moto victory.
MX1 Moto One
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER (VIC)
|Hon
|27:20.854
|2
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|Yam
|+1.010
|3
|Maximus PURVIS (VIC)
|Yam
|+1:00.862
|4
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kaw
|+1:17.437
|5
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|Hon
|+1:25.299
|6
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:28.201
|7
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|Tri
|+1:47.096
|8
|Levi ROGERS (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:50.116
|9
|Regan DUFFY (WA)
|Hus
|+1:56.306
|10
|Kirk GIBBS (QLD)
|KTM
|+2:02.678
|11
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|12
|Bryce OGNENIS (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|Chandler BURNS (VIC)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|14
|Hugh McKAY (TAS)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|15
|Kobe DREW (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|17
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|18
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|19
|Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|Jack SIMPSON (VIC)
|Tri
|1 Lap
|21
|Siegah WARD (SA)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|Jacob SWEET (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|23
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|24
|Seth JACKSON (VIC)
|Tri
|2 Laps
|25
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|Yam
|2 Laps
|26
|Todd WATERS (QLD)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|27
|Riley STEPHENS (NSW)
|Hon
|2 Laps
|28
|Max CLOSTER (VIC)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE (TAS)
|Tri
|10 Laps
MX1 Moto Two
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Jed BEATON (VIC)
|Yam
|28:16.740
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD (QLD)
|KTM
|+41.494
|3
|Kirk GIBBS (QLD)
|KTM
|+55.169
|4
|Luke CLOUT (NSW)
|Kaw
|+1:06.284
|5
|Todd WATERS (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:10.283
|6
|Levi ROGERS (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:28.167
|7
|Zachary WATSON (QLD)
|Tri
|+1:29.282
|8
|Regan DUFFY (WA)
|Hus
|+1:43.003
|9
|Maximus PURVIS (VIC)
|Yam
|+1:44.198
|10
|Wilson TODD (QLD)
|Hon
|+2:06.861
|11
|Joel EVANS (QLD)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|12
|Cody O’LOAN (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|Hugh McKAY (TAS)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|14
|Chandler BURNS (VIC)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|15
|Jacob SWEET (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|Liam JACKSON (QLD)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|18
|Jack SIMPSON (VIC)
|Tri
|1 Lap
|19
|Liam ATKINSON (QLD)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|20
|Siegah WARD (SA)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|21
|Joel CIGLIANO (NSW)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|22
|Brandon STEEL (NSW)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|23
|Seth JACKSON (VIC)
|Tri
|2 Laps
|24
|Max CLOSTER (VIC)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|25
|Riley STEPHENS (NSW)
|Hon
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Kyle WEBSTER (VIC)
|Hon
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Kobe DREW (QLD)
|Yam
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Connor ROSSANDICH (NSW)
|KTM
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Jack BYRNE (TAS)
|Tri
|9 Laps
MX1 Round/Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Jed BEATON
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|15
|22
|37
|3
|Luke CLOUT
|18
|18
|36
|4
|Maximus PURVIS
|20
|12
|32
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|11
|20
|31
|6
|Levi ROGERS
|13
|15
|28
|7
|Zachary WATSON
|14
|14
|28
|8
|Wilson TODD
|16
|11
|27
|9
|Regan DUFFY
|12
|13
|25
|10
|Kyle WEBSTER
|25
|25
|11
|Todd WATERS
|16
|16
|12
|Joel EVANS
|5
|10
|15
|13
|Hugh McKAY
|7
|8
|15
|14
|Chandler BURNS
|8
|7
|15
|15
|Liam JACKSON
|10
|5
|15
|16
|Cody O’LOAN
|4
|9
|13
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS
|9
|4
|13
|18
|Jacob SWEET
|6
|6
|19
|Kobe DREW
|6
|6
|20
|Liam ATKINSON
|3
|2
|5
|21
|Jack SIMPSON
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|2
|2
|23
|Siegah WARD
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship
Saturday’s Pirelli MX2 qualifying session was all about Polyflor Honda Racing’s defending champion, Brodie Connolly. Setting a lap time of 1:44.433, the Kiwi was in a league of his own, as he charged to pole position by a comfortable 2.2 seconds over Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Racing’s Ryder Kingsford.
National Finance and Learning Team Honda Racing’s Alex Larwood finished the session third-quickest, ahead of new KTM Racing Team MX2 duo Noah Ferguson and Byron Dennis.
MX2 Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|HON
|1:44.433
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|YAM
|+2.200
|3
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|HON
|+3.857
|4
|Noah FERGUSON (QLD)
|KTM
|+4.375
|5
|Byron DENNIS (NSW)
|KTM
|+4.875
|6
|Jayce COSFORD (QLD)
|YAM
|+4.958
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD)
|KAW
|+5.418
|8
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|YAM
|+5.661
|9
|Travis OLANDER (NSW)
|TRI
|+6.662
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC)
|HON
|+6.713
|11
|Seth BURCHELL (NSW)
|YAM
|+6.773
|12
|Jack KUKAS (QLD)
|HUSQ
|+7.454
|13
|Cobie BOURKE (NSW)
|HON
|+8.476
|14
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|TRI
|+8.591
|15
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|HUSQ
|+8.686
|16
|Deacon PAICE (WA)
|HON
|+9.976
|17
|Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD)
|KTM
|+10.695
|18
|Alfie JONES (VIC)
|KAW
|+10.857
|19
|Patrick MARTIN (VIC)
|HUSQ
|+12.648
|20
|Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD)
|HON
|+13.173
|21
|Joel PHILLIPS (QLD)
|YAM
|+13.264
|22
|Jack KENNEY (VIC)
|GAS
|+13.983
|23
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|YAM
|+14.178
|24
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|TRI
|+15.407
|25
|Matthew PELUSO (VIC)
|KTM
|+15.504
|26
|Jai CORNWALL (VIC)
|TRI
|+16.060
|27
|Aiden BLOOM (TAS)
|YAM
|+18.212
|28
|Brock HUTCHINS (TAS)
|HUSQ
|+18.340
|29
|Regan HOLYOAK (VIC)
|KTM
|+18.627
|30
|James DAVISON (NSW)
|KAW
|+20.743
|31
|Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC)
|KTM
|+21.274
|32
|Kayne SMITH (QLD)
|HUSQ
|+21.401
|33
|Bradley GRASSO (VIC)
|YAM
|+23.227
|34
|Tristan OWEN (VIC)
|YAM
|+21.018
|35
|Thomas GADSDEN (VIC)
|KAW
|+23.298
|36
|Gabriel TARESCH (VIC)
|KTM
|+25.878
|37
|Jordan HOWARD (QLD)
|HON
|+31.064
MX2 Races
When the gate dropped on the first race, Kingsford led the pack through the first turn, but defending champion Connolly tore past him just seconds later to secure the lead. Kingsford hung tough throughout the race, but the Kiwi steadily built a gap before taking the opening moto win by 7.5 seconds. Larwood put in a solid ride to finish third, while Dennis got the better of his team-mate Ferguson late in the race to take P4.
The second moto saw almost a carbon copy of the opening moto from a results’ perspective. Ferguson scored the holeshot on his new KTM, but a mistake shortly after saw him buried well back in the field as Connolly took control.
Kingsford tried desperately to stay close to the Honda rider for the first half of the moto, but Connolly wouldn’t falter around the chopped-up track and stretched his buffer to take a 15.3- second victory.
Larwood put in another consistent race to finish third, as Dennis and Ryan Alexanderson (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) claimed P4 and P5. Ferguson put in an impressive charge to work his way back to P6 after his early mistake.
When the dust settled, Connolly (1-1) held 50-points, Kingsford (2-2) 44 and and Larwood (3-3) had an even 40, rounding out the overall podium.
MX2 Moto One
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|Hon
|27:53.400
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yam
|0.510
|3
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|Hon
|11.207
|4
|Byron DENNIS (NSW)
|KTM
|25.638
|5
|Noah FERGUSON (QLD)
|KTM
|57.923
|6
|Jayce COSFORD (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:34.259
|7
|Cobie BOURKE (NSW)
|Hon
|+1:38.150
|8
|Seth BURCHELL (NSW)
|Yam
|+1:43.035
|9
|Jack KUKAS (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:50.849
|10
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|11
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD)
|Kaw
|+1:16.548
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC)
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|13
|Deacon PAICE (WA)
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|14
|Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD)
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|15
|Alfie JONES (VIC)
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|16
|Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD)
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|18
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|19
|Patrick MARTIN (VIC)
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|20
|Nicholas MEDSON (VIC)
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|21
|Joel PHILLIPS (QLD)
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|22
|Matthew PELUSO (VIC)
|KTM
|+1 Lap
|23
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|Tri
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jack KENNEY (VIC)
|Gas
|+2 Laps
|25
|Brock HUTCHINS (TAS)
|Hus
|+2 Laps
|26
|Regan HOLYOAK (VIC)
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|27
|James DAVISON (NSW)
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|28
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|Tri
|+2 Laps
|29
|Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC)
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|30
|Aiden BLOOM (TAS)
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|31
|Tristan OWEN (VIC)
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|32
|Thomas GADSDEN (VIC)
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|33
|Bradley GRASSO (VIC)
|Yam
|+3 Laps
|34
|Kayne SMITH (QLD)
|Hus
|+3 Laps
|35
|Gabriel TARESCH (VIC)
|KTM
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Jai CORNWALL (VIC)
|Tri
|+7 Laps
|DNF
|Travis OLANDER (NSW)
|Tri
|+10 Laps
MX2 Moto Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY (VIC)
|Hon
|28:28.862
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Yam
|+15.343
|3
|Alex LARWOOD (SA)
|Hon
|+20.790
|4
|Byron DENNIS (NSW)
|KTM
|+45.239
|5
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON (QLD)
|Kaw
|+1:16.846
|6
|Noah FERGUSON (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:33.685
|7
|Seth BURCHELL (NSW)
|Yam
|+1:35.882
|8
|Travis OLANDER (NSW)
|Tri
|+1:38.330
|9
|Cobie BOURKE (NSW)
|Hon
|+1:38.882
|10
|Rhys BUDD (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:57.570
|11
|Jack KUKAS (QLD)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|12
|Thynan KEAN (VIC)
|Tri
|1 Lap
|13
|Jayce COSFORD (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|14
|Ryley FITZPATRICK (QLD)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|15
|Brock FLYNN (WA)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|16
|Patrick MARTIN (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|17
|Nicholas MEDSON (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|18
|Joel PHILLIPS (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|19
|Brock HUTCHINS (TAS)e
|Hus
|1 Lap
|20
|Heath GROUNDWATER (QLD)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|21
|Sam LARSEN (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|22
|Jack KENNEY (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|23
|Connar ADAMS (VIC)
|Tri
|1 Lap
|24
|Matthew PELUSO (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|25
|James DAVISON (NSW)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|26
|Aiden BLOOM (TAS)
|Yam
|2 Laps
|27
|Tristan OWEN (VIC)
|Yam
|29:54.058
|28
|Regan HOLYOAK (VIC)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|29
|Kayne SMITH (QLD)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|30
|Samuel ARMSTRONG (VIC)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|31
|Bradley GRASSO (VIC)
|Yam
|3 Laps
|32
|Thomas GADSDEN (VIC)
|Kaw
|3 Laps
|33
|Gabriel TARESCH (VIC)
|KTM
|4 Laps
|34
|Jordan HOWARD (QLD)
|Hon
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Deacon PAICE (WA)
|Hon
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Haruki YOKOYAMA (VIC)
|Hon
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Alfie JONES (VIC)
|Kaw
|12 Laps
MX2 Round/Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Alex LARWOOD
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|18
|18
|36
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|16
|15
|31
|6
|Seth BURCHELL
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|10
|16
|26
|8
|Cobie BOURKE
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|15
|8
|23
|10
|Rhys BUDD
|11
|11
|22
|11
|Jack KUKAS
|12
|10
|22
|12
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|7
|7
|14
|13
|Travis OLANDER
|13
|13
|14
|Brock FLYNN
|4
|6
|10
|15
|Thynan KEAN
|9
|9
|16
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|9
|9
|17
|Deacon PAICE
|8
|8
|18
|Patrick MARTIN
|2
|5
|7
|19
|Heath GROUNDWATER
|5
|1
|6
|20
|Alfie JONES
|6
|6
|21
|Nicholas MEDSON
|1
|4
|5
|22
|Joel PHILLIPS
|3
|3
|23
|Sam LARSEN
|3
|3
|24
|Brock HUTCHINS
|2
|2
MAXXIS MX3 Championship
The biggest field of the weekend saw a total of 67 competitors vying for a spot on the 40-gate start for the MAXXIS MX3 class races.
After two qualifying sessions, Honda rider Seth Morrow claimed pole position. His Group 1 lap-time of 1:50.680 topped both fields, enough to lead Pro Honda HRC Australia’s Kayd Kingsford by just 0.16s. The remaining top five spots in Group 1 were filled by Seth Shackleton (KTM), Jackson Fuller (KTM) and Hixson McInnes (Honda).
A Group 2 arm-wrestle saw Honda’s Jet Alsop eventually get the better of Husqvarna rider Jack Deveson, with Alsop’s late attacking lap of 1:50.919 beating Deveson by 0.7s.
Max Compton finished third-fastest in the group, ahead of Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods. Woods actually set the fastest lap of the day – a 1:49.786 – but received a three-position penalty for an infringement in practice. Penrite Racing GO24 Kawasaki rider Cooper Rowe completed the top five fastest times.
MX3 Qualifying
|MX3 Q1
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Seth MORROW (QLD)
|KTM
|1:50.680
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Hon
|+0.160
|3
|Seth SHACKLETON (WA)
|KTM
|+1.150
|4
|Jackson FULLER (QLD)
|KTM
|+1.520
|5
|Hixson McINNES (VIC)
|Hon
|+2.807
|6
|Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC)
|KTM
|+2.972
|7
|Frederick TAYLOR (QLD)
|Tri
|+3.537
|8
|Kayden STRODE (VIC)
|Hon
|+4.063
|9
|Jake RUMENS (WA)
|Hus
|+5.015
|10
|Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD)
|Yam
|+5.330
|11
|Peter WOLFE (NSW)
|Hus
|+5.928
|12
|Casey WILMINGTON (QLD)
|Hus
|+4.819
|13
|Jesse KOLB (VIC)
|Hus
|+7.789
|14
|Memphis TREVENA (VIC)
|KTM
|+7.796
|15
|Heath DAVY (NSW)
|Yam
|+7.812
|16
|Toby HUSTON (NSW)
|KTM
|+7.764
|17
|Jobe DUNNE (VIC)
|Yam
|+8.136
|18
|Ryan JONES (NSW)
|Hus
|+8.356
|19
|Cooper FORD (TAS)
|KTM
|+8.361
|20
|Axel WIDDON (QLD)
|Tri
|+8.916
|MX3 Q2
|1
|Jet ALSOP (QLD)
|Hon
|1:50.919
|2
|Jack DEVESON (NSW)
|Hus
|+0.704
|3
|Max COMPTON (NSW)
|Hon
|+2.914
|4
|Ky WOODS (NSW)
|Yam
|5
|Cooper ROWE (NSW)
|Kaw
|+3.462
|6
|Finley MANSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+3.609
|7
|Drew KREMER (NSW)
|Gas
|+3.862
|8
|Jett WILLIAMS (QLD)
|Yam
|+4.019
|9
|Sonny PELLICANO (WA)
|Yam
|+4.28
|10
|Lachlan ALLEN (QLD)
|Yam
|+4.42
|11
|Riley BURGESS (NSW)
|KTM
|+4.65
|12
|Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR (WA)
|Gas
|+5.743
|13
|Jack BURTON (NSW)
|Hon
|+6.025
|14
|Corey EISEL (NSW)
|KTM
|+6.384
|15
|Oskar KIMBER (VIC)
|KTM
|+6.514
|16
|Levi FARR (WA)
|KTM SXF 250
|+6.586
|17
|Oscar FOX (VIC)
|KTM
|+6.606
|18
|Hayden DOWNIE (QLD)
|Gas
|+6.769
|19
|Thomas O’NEILL (QLD)
|Yam
|+7.248
|20
|Kye LITTLE (SA)
|Kaw
|+7.669
MX3 Races
Pro Honda-backed rider Kayd Kingsford beat the field through the first turn as the championship got under way, but it didn’t take long for Woods to snatch the lead. Woods controlled the race from the front to take a 10.4-second lead over Kingsford, while Honda rider Jet Alsop rounded out the top three.
Kayden Strode (Honda) and Jackson Fuller (KTM) finished fourth and fifth, while yesterday’s top qualifier, Seth Morrow (Honda), finished the moto in P6.
Kingsford again holeshot the second and final MX3 race, but Woods soon took command around the progressively technical Wonthaggi circuit.
From that point it was a matter of Woods trying to maintain the gap over a relentless Kingsford, and a composed performance saw him take the win by 5.5 seconds over his Honda rival. Alsop finished a lonely race in P3, while Fuller and Seth Shackleton filled the remaining spots in the top five.
Woods’ brace of wins saw him claim the round win from Kingsford (2-2) and Alsop (3-3).
MX3 Moto One
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Ky WOODS (NSW)
|Yam
|23:23.445
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Hon
|+10.433
|3
|Jet ALSOP (QLD)
|Hon
|+15.905
|4
|Kayden STRODE (VIC)
|Hon
|+17.345
|5
|Jackson FULLER (QLD)
|KTM
|+38.755
|6
|Seth MORROW (QLD)
|KTM
|+45.457
|7
|Seth SHACKLETON (WA)
|KTM
|+51.216
|8
|Jack DEVESON (NSW)
|Hus
|+59.867
|9
|Max COMPTON (NSW)
|Hon
|+1:08.801
|10
|Riley BURGESS (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:14.641
|11
|Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC)
|KTM
|+1:15.700
|12
|Casey WILMINGTON (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:28.329
|13
|Finley MANSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:38.429
|14
|Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:41.540
|15
|Memphis TREVENA (VIC)
|KTM
|+1:48.638
|16
|Jake RUMENS (WA)
|Hus
|+1:51.252
|17
|Drew KREMER (NSW)
|Gas
|+1:51.754
|18
|Oskar KIMBER (VIC)
|KTM
|+1:54.368
|19
|Frederick TAYLOR (QLD)
|Tri
|+1:55.959
|20
|Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR (WA)
|Gas
|+1:57.290
|21
|Lachlan ALLEN (QLD)
|Yam
|+2:00.915
|22
|Heath DAVY (NSW)
|Yam
|+2:01.933
|23
|Sonny PELLICANO (WA)
|Yam
|+2:04.608
|24
|Corey EISEL (NSW)
|KTM
|+2:05.318
|25
|Levi FARR (WA)
|KTM
|+2:13.309
MX3 Moto Two
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Ky WOODS (NSW)
|Yam
|23:29.655
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD (NSW)
|Hon
|+5.523
|3
|Jet ALSOP (QLD)
|Hon
|+15.218
|4
|Jackson FULLER (QLD)
|KTM
|+25.543
|5
|Seth SHACKLETON (WA)
|KTM
|+26.073
|6
|Jack DEVESON (NSW)
|Hus
|+32.393
|7
|Baylin TOWNSEND (VIC)
|KTM
|+38.071
|8
|Hayden DOWNIE (QLD)
|Gas
|+1:11.245
|9
|Hixson McINNES (VIC)
|Hon
|+1:13.256
|10
|Kayden STRODE (VIC)
|Hon
|+1:15.834
|11
|Lachlan ALLEN (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:32.510
|12
|Cody GRIFFITHS (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:38.448
|13
|Jake RUMENS (WA)
|Hus
|+1:42.695
|14
|Sonny PELLICANO (WA)
|Yam
|+1:48.053
|15
|Peter WOLFE (NSW)
|Hus
|+1:56.415
|16
|Memphis TREVENA (VIC)
|KTM
|+2:00.578
|17
|Oskar KIMBER (VIC)
|KTM
|+2:04.456
|18
|Finley MANSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+2:05.008
|19
|Jack BURTON (NSW)
|Hon
|+2:05.410
|20
|Axel WIDDON (QLD)
|Tri
|+2:06.507
|21
|Thomas O’NEILL (QLD)
|Yam
|+2:07.145
|22
|Jesse KOLB (VIC)
|Hus
|+2:10.142
|23
|Oscar FOX (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|24
|Max COMPTON (NSW)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|25
|Jobe DUNNE (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|26
|Riley BURGESS (NSW)
|KTM
|1 Lap
MX3 Round/Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Ky WOODS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Jet ALSOP
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Jackson FULLER
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Seth SHACKLETON
|14
|16
|30
|6
|Kayden STRODE
|18
|11
|29
|7
|Jack DEVESON
|13
|15
|28
|8
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|10
|14
|24
|9
|Cody GRIFFITHS
|7
|9
|16
|10
|Seth MORROW
|15
|15
|11
|Hayden DOWNIE
|13
|13
|12
|Jake RUMENS
|5
|8
|13
|13
|Hixson McINNES
|12
|12
|14
|Max COMPTON
|12
|12
|15
|Memphis TREVENA
|6
|5
|11
|16
|Finley MANSON
|8
|3
|11
|17
|Riley BURGESS
|11
|11
|18
|Lachlan ALLEN
|10
|10
|19
|Casey WILMINGTON
|9
|9
|20
|Sonny PELLICANO
|7
|7
|21
|Oskar KIMBER
|3
|4
|7
|22
|Peter WOLFE
|6
|6
|23
|Drew KREMER
|4
|4
|24
|Jack BURTON
|2
|2
|25
|Frederick TAYLOR
|2
|2
|26
|Axel WIDDON
|1
|1
|27
|Ryder MATTHEWS-TAYLOR
|1
|1
EZILIFT MXW Championship
Any hopes of multi-time champion Charli Cannon taking it easy this year were sorely dashed, as the SCT Logistics Honda racer crushed the field. The EZILIFT MXW opener at Wonthaggi doubles as the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, featuring five-rider teams from Australia, the USA, New Zealand and Africa.
Cannon was all class from the moment the women hit the track for qualifying, logging a 1:49.351 lap-time that was almost three-and-a-half seconds clear of second-placed American racer Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha).
Australia’s Taylah McCutcheon put her Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki into third, while US pairing Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) gave themselves fourth and fifth pick of the starting gate for their first moto. Kawasaki’s Karaitiana Horne was the best of the Kiwi qualifiers in 10th.
Cannon then holeshot the field in the opening moto and was never challenged as she marched to a 28.7-second win over Turner, while Jarvis finished a further 37 seconds behind her compatriot. Taylor Thompson (KTM) improved from her early position in the field to finish P4, ahead of a fast-starting McCutcheon.
The second women’s race was purely for FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup points, with the four five-rider teams lining up to do battle.
Australian team captain Cannon remained unbeatable – she accelerated to a great holeshot and checked out on the rest of the field. Despite a low-side on the last lap, the Queenslander would finish a massive 1:30 ahead of fellow Australian Taylah McCutcheon.
McCutcheon (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) was able to capitalise on a late crash by American Lachlan Turner (Altus Motorsports BluCru Yamaha) to take P2 and also bank valuable points for Team Australia.
Team USA’s Jordan Jarvis (Yamaha) completed the race podium, ahead of a fast-finishing Taylor Thompson (KTM) and Team New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki).
Cannon was again unstoppable in the final MXW moto, taking the lead early from holeshot winner Kyleigh Stallings (Kawasaki) and stretching out another immense lead, finishing 57 seconds ahead of Turner.
Another pair of American racers – Jarvis and Mikayla Nielsen (Honda) crossed the finish-line in third and fourth, with McCutcheon completing the top five.
In the round points, Cannon comfortably secured the top spot on the podium, joined by Turner and Jarvis inside the top three.
Cannon’s domination helped Australia to a successful FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup victory, with the home team beating Team USA by just two points, followed by Team New Zealand third and FIM Africa fourth.
MXW Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON (QLD)
|HON
|–
|2
|Lachlan TURNER (USA)
|YAM
|+3.439
|3
|Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD)
|KAW
|+7.108
|4
|Jordan JARVIS (USA)
|YAM
|+9.321
|5
|Mikayla NIELSEN (USA)
|HON
|+9.657
|6
|Madi SIMPSON (QLD)
|YAM
|+10.138
|7
|Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA)
|KAW
|+10.625
|8
|Taylor THOMPSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+11.290
|9
|Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA)
|KTM
|+11.813
|10
|Karaitiana HORNE (NZL)
|KAW
|+12.192
|11
|Madison HEALEY (VIC)
|GAS
|+13.123
|12
|Darci WHALLEY (QLD)
|KTM
|+13.169
|13
|Mia TONGUE (NSW)
|HON
|+14.857
|14
|Bella BURKE (QLD)
|GAS
|+15.718
|15
|Emily LAMBERT (SA)
|GAS
|+16.384
|16
|Leah RIMBAS (WA)
|KTM
|+19.294
|17
|Amie ROBERTS (NZL)
|YAM
|+19.655
|18
|Makayla RIMBAS (WA)
|HON
|+21.475
|19
|Leah HEYGATE (AFR)
|KTM
|+21.510
|20
|Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD)
|YAM
|+22.563
|21
|Nelly FOX (VIC)
|GAS
|+24.173
|22
|Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD)
|TRI
|+24.232
|23
|Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL)
|YAM
|+25.677
|24
|Stephanie TURNBULL (QLD)
|GAS
|+24.110
|25
|Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL)
|KTM
|+26.115
MXW Moto One
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON (QLD)
|HON
|17:37.431
|2
|Lachlan TURNER (USA)
|YAM
|+28.651
|3
|Jordan JARVIS (USA)
|YAM
|+1:06.113
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:09.466
|5
|Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD)
|KAW
|+1:12.221
|6
|Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA)
|KAW
|+1:16.045
|7
|Mikayla NIELSEN (USA)
|HON
|+1:16.796
|8
|Karaitiana HORNE (NZL)
|KAW
|+1:25.220
|9
|Darci WHALLEY (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:50.339
|10
|Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA)
|KTM
|+2:06.263
|11
|Leah RIMBAS (WA)
|KTM
|+2:10.919
|12
|Madison HEALEY (VIC)
|GAS
|+2:11.390
|13
|Makayla RIMBAS (WA)
|HON
|1 Lap
|14
|Mia TONGUE (NSW)
|HON
|1 Lap
|15
|Madi SIMPSON (QLD)
|YAM
|1 Lap
|16
|Nelly FOX (VIC)
|GAS
|1 Lap
|17
|Amie ROBERTS (NZL)
|YAM
|1 Lap
|18
|Emily LAMBERT (SA)
|GAS
|1 Lap
|19
|Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL)
|YAM
|1 Lap
|20
|Leah HEYGATE (AFR)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|21
|Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|Tabitha NEWCOMB (NSW)
|KAW
|1 Lap
|23
|Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD)
|YAM
|1 Lap
|24
|Tarja MORRIS (SA)
|KAW
|1 Lap
|25
|Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD)
|TRI
|1 Lap
|26
|Megan BAGNALL (WA)
|HON
|1 Lap
|27
|Taylar RAMPTON (NZL)
|KAW
|1 Lap
|28
|Sienna GIUDICE (NSW)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|29
|Samantha MACARTHUR (NSW)
|HUSQ
|2 Laps
|30
|Klaire SMITH (QLD)
|HUSQ
|2 Laps
|31
|Atete BENZINGE (AFR)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|32
|Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|33
|Anastasia SARIKIZIS (VIC)
|GAS
|2 Laps
|34
|Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|35
|Kateete SHARIFAH (AFR)
|GAS
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Bella BURKE (QLD)
|GAS
|7 Laps
FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup Results
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON (QLD)
|Hon
|23:59.026
|2
|Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD)
|Kaw
|+1:23.440
|3
|Jordan JARVIS (USA)
|Yam
|+1:25.320
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:28.713
|5
|Karaitiana HORNE (NZL)
|Kaw
|+1:30.766
|6
|Mikayla NIELSEN (USA)
|Hon
|+1:32.970
|7
|Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA)
|KTM
|+2:11.657
|8
|Lachlan TURNER (USA)
|Yam
|+2:17.749
|9
|Madison HEALEY (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|10
|Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|11
|Madi SIMPSON (QLD)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|12
|Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|Amie ROBERTS (NZL)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|14
|Leah HEYGATE (AFR)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|15
|Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|16
|Taylar RAMPTON (NZL)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|17
|Atete BENZINGE (AFR)
|KTM
|3 Laps
|18
|Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR)
|KTM
|3 Laps
|19
|Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR)
|KTM
|4 Laps
MXW Moto Two
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Charli CANNON (QLD)
|Hon
|18:34.749
|2
|Lachlan TURNER (USA)
|Yam
|+57.074
|3
|Jordan JARVIS (USA)
|Yam
|+1:06.477
|4
|Mikayla NIELSEN (USA)
|Hon
|+1:17.616
|5
|Taylah McCUTCHEON (QLD)
|Kaw
|+1:22.863
|6
|Taylor THOMPSON (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:24.866
|7
|Madi SIMPSON (QLD)
|Yam
|+1:28.972
|8
|Karaitiana HORNE (NZL)
|Kaw
|+1:38.112
|9
|Jamie ASTUDILLO (USA)
|KTM
|+1:44.372
|10
|Kyleigh STALLINGS (USA)
|Kaw
|+1:47.144
|11
|Darci WHALLEY (QLD)
|KTM
|+2:10.951
|12
|Mia TONGUE (NSW)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|13
|Mikayla GRIFFITHS (NZL)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|14
|Madison HEALEY (VIC)
|Gas
|+1:48.465
|15
|Leah HEYGATE (AFR)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|16
|Amie ROBERTS (NZL)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|17
|Nelly FOX (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|18
|Emily LAMBERT (SA)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|19
|Felicity SHRIMPTON (QLD)
|Tri
|1 Lap
|20
|Makayla RIMBAS (WA)
|Hon
|1 Lap
|21
|Leah RIMBAS (WA)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|Milla DAHLENBURG (NZL)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|23
|Tabitha NEWCOMB (NSW)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|24
|Megan BAGNALL (WA)
|Hon
|2 Laps
|25
|Tarja MORRIS (SA)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|26
|Taylar RAMPTON (NZL)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|27
|Stephanie TURNBULL (QLD)
|Gas
|2 Laps
|28
|Samantha MACARTHUR (NSW)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|29
|Atete BENZINGE (AFR)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|30
|Klaire SMITH (QLD)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|31
|Holly VAN DER BOOR (QLD)
|Yam
|2 Laps
|32
|Zoe LEE WALDSCHMIDT (AFR)
|KTM
|2 Laps
|33
|Anastasia SARIKIZIS (VIC)
|Gas
|2 Laps
|34
|Zoe JAE BOTHA (AFR)
|KTM
|3 Laps
|DSQ
|Sienna GIUDICE (NSW)
|KTM
|2 Laps
MXW Round/Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Charli CANNON
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Lachlan TURNER
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Jordan JARVIS
|20
|20
|40
|4
|Taylor THOMPSON
|18
|15
|33
|5
|Mikayla NIELSEN
|14
|18
|32
|6
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|16
|16
|32
|7
|Karaitiana HORNE
|13
|13
|26
|8
|Kyleigh STALLINGS
|15
|11
|26
|9
|Jamie ASTUDILLO
|11
|12
|23
|10
|Darci WHALLEY
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Madi SIMPSON
|6
|14
|20
|12
|Mia TONGUE
|7
|9
|16
|13
|Madison HEALEY
|9
|7
|16
|14
|Mikayla GRIFFITHS
|2
|8
|10
|15
|Leah RIMBAS
|10
|10
|16
|Amie ROBERTS
|4
|5
|9
|17
|Nelly FOX
|5
|4
|9
|18
|Makayla RIMBAS
|8
|1
|9
|19
|Leah HEYGATE
|1
|6
|7
|20
|Emily LAMBERT
|3
|3
|6
|21
|Felicity SHRIMPTON
|2
|2
FIM Oceania Women’s MX Cup Points
|Team
|Total
|AUSTRALIA
|77
|USA
|79
|NEW ZEALAND
|174
|AFRICA
|243
Fox Racing MX85 Cup
Saturday’s Fox Racing MX85 Cup was all about one rider – Seth Thomas – who wasted no time establishing himself as a class favourite this year.
The young GASGAS racer was the first to land punches by comfortably securing the top qualifying spot by more than two seconds over Darcy Huston (Husqvarna), while much-touted youngster Blake Bohannon posted the third-fastest time on his Yamaha Junior Race Team bike. Queenslanders Zander Kruik (KTM) and Connor Feather (Husqvarna) completed the top five in qualifying.
GASGAS rider Sidney Stephenson holeshot the opening race of the 2025 season and led two laps before a mistake saw him drop outside the top 10 and Bohannon inherited the lead.
Behind him, Thomas quickly picked off riders to move from outside the top five into P2, then a hard charge saw him close down Bohannon’s four-second lead, make the pass, and run uncontested to the checkered flag.
Bohannon crossed the finish line 11.9 seconds behind, with Deegan Fort (Yamaha) a distant third. Nate Perrett (KTM) and Kiwi Nico Verhoeven (KTM) completed the top five.
Stephenson captured his second holeshot of the meet when the gate dropped on moto two, but Thomas quickly jumped into the lead with Blake Bohannon (Yamaha) on his heels.
The pair gapped the rest of the field, but Thomas’s relentless pace saw him build a 14-second lead before the checkered flag fell. A further 47 seconds down the track, Zander Kruik (KTM) recovered well to finish P3, as Connor Feather (Husqvarna) and Nico Verhoeven (KTM completed the top five.
The 1-1 scorecard saw Thomas take the round win, as Bohannon (2-2) wrapped up second and Deegan Fort (3-6) took the final spot on the round podium.
85 Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Man
|Gap
|1
|Seth THOMAS (NSW)
|Gas
|1:53.613
|2
|Darcy HUSTON (NSW)
|Hus
|+2.083
|3
|Blake BOHANNON (NSW)
|Yam
|+2.785
|4
|Zander KRUIK (QLD)
|KTM
|+3.067
|5
|Connor FEATHER (QLD)
|Hus
|+3.084
|6
|Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD)
|KTM
|+3.434
|7
|Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD)
|Gas
|+4.965
|8
|Deegan FORT (WA)
|Yam
|+5.174
|9
|Dylan GROMBALL (SA)
|Gas
|+5.740
|10
|Connor GUILLOT (VIC)
|Yam
|+5.833
|11
|Lewis-Jay CARAFA (VIC)
|Hus
|+6.347
|12
|Nate SHORTT (VIC)
|Hus
|+6.624
|13
|Tynan MORROW (QLD)
|KTM
|+6.677
|14
|Nate PERRETT (QLD)
|KTM
|+7.298
|15
|Eliza DENNIS (NSW)
|Yam
|+7.448
|16
|Declan SMART (SA)
|Gas
|+7.508
|17
|Ryder TRICKEY (VIC)
|Yam
|+7.548
|18
|Curtis MORRISON (VIC)
|KTM
|+8.253
|19
|Cody DUNNE (VIC)
|Hus
|+8.951
|20
|Koby BINNION (VIC)
|Gas
|+9.432
|21
|Jack RODDA (QLD)
|Hus
|+9.603
|22
|Rjay PENNEY (TAS)
|Hus
|+9.728
|23
|Oli CHANDLER (NSW)
|KTM
|+10.193
|24
|Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW)
|KTM
|+10.821
|25
|Ethan WOLFE (NSW)
|Hus
|+11.351
|26
|Buddy BROWN (NSW)
|Hus
|+11.611
|27
|Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC)
|Hus
|+12.515
|28
|Liam MILLARD (NSW)
|Hus
|+12.740
|29
|Levi ELLIS (NSW)
|Yam
|+13.100
|30
|Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW)
|Hus
|+15.347
|31
|Corey LAPSLEY (VIC)
|Hus
|+15.537
|32
|Jobe BIRCH (VIC)
|Yam
|+15.835
|33
|Nate BOYD (VIC)
|Gas
|+16.361
|34
|Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC)
|Hus
|+16.729
|35
|Albie REEVE (WA)
|KTM
|+17.304
|36
|Blake BAHNISCH (SA)
|Gas
|+19.236
|37
|Austin CLISSOLD (VIC)
|Gas
|+20.203
|38
|Nash METCALFE (SA)
|Kaw
|+20.479
85 Moto One
|Pos
|Name
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|Seth THOMAS (NSW)
|Gas
|22:16.563
|2
|Blake BOHANNON (NSW)
|Yam
|+11.887
|3
|Deegan FORT (WA)
|Yam
|+26.171
|4
|Nate PERRETT (QLD)
|KTM
|+31.875
|5
|Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD)
|KTM
|+43.048
|6
|Ryder TRICKEY (VIC)
|Yam
|+1:01.891
|7
|Darcy HUSTON (NSW)
|Hus
|+1:01.948
|8
|Jack RODDA (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:03.237
|9
|Tynan MORROW (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:12.882
|10
|Liam MILLARD (NSW)
|Hus
|+1:15.478
|11
|Lewis-Jay CARAFA (VIC)
|Hus
|+1:18.902
|12
|Zander KRUIK (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:20.282
|13
|Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD)
|Gas
|+1:31.026
|14
|Declan SMART (SA)
|Gas
|+1:34.316
|15
|Dylan GROMBALL (SA)
|Gas
|+1:34.637
|16
|Cody DUNNE (VIC)
|Hus
|+1:43.066
|17
|Rjay PENNEY (TAS)
|Hus
|+1:49.558
|18
|Buddy BROWN (NSW)
|Hus
|+1:56.169
|19
|Nate SHORTT (VIC)
|Hus
|+1:56.843
|20
|Oli CHANDLER (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:58.544
|21
|Jobe BIRCH (VIC)
|Yam
|+2:15.645
|22
|Koby BINNION (VIC)
|Gas
|+2:19.134
|23
|Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|24
|Ethan WOLFE (NSW)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|25
|Connor GUILLOT (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|26
|Eliza DENNIS (NSW)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|27
|Corey LAPSLEY (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|28
|Nate BOYD (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|29
|Albie REEVE (WA)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|30
|Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|31
|Blake BAHNISCH (SA)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|32
|Austin CLISSOLD (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|33
|Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|34
|Nash METCALFE (SA)
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Levi ELLIS (NSW)
|Yam
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Connor FEATHER (QLD)
|Hus
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Curtis MORRISON (VIC)
|KTM
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW)
|Hus
|4 Laps
85 Moto Two
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Gap
|1
|Seth THOMAS (NSW)
|Gas
|22:24.501
|2
|Blake BOHANNON (NSW)
|Yam
|+14.435
|3
|Zander KRUIK (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:01.437
|4
|Connor FEATHER (QLD)
|Hus
|+1:13.502
|5
|Nico VERHOEVEN (QLD)
|KTM
|+1:20.058
|6
|Deegan FORT (WA)
|Yam
|+1:24.651
|7
|Nate SHORTT (VIC)
|Hus
|+1:35.789
|8
|Oli CHANDLER (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:49.536
|9
|Koby BINNION (VIC)
|Gas
|+1:53.033
|10
|Tyson WILLIAMS (NSW)
|KTM
|+1:55.313
|11
|Tynan MORROW (QLD)
|KTM
|+2:01.129
|12
|Sidney STEPHENSON (QLD)
|Gas
|+2:03.009
|13
|Ethan WOLFE (NSW)
|Hus
|+2:10.611
|14
|Ryder TRICKEY (VIC)
|Yam
|+2:12.144
|15
|Connor GUILLOT (VIC)
|Yam
|+2:12.779
|16
|Declan SMART (SA)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|17
|Eliza DENNIS (NSW)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|18
|Jack RODDA (QLD)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|19
|Rjay PENNEY (TAS)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|20
|Buddy BROWN (NSW)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|21
|Cody DUNNE (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|22
|Tahj TEHENNEPE (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|23
|Corey LAPSLEY (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|24
|Nate BOYD (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|25
|Jobe BIRCH (VIC)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|26
|Darcy HUSTON (NSW)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|27
|Albie REEVE (WA)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|28
|Levi ELLIS (NSW)
|Yam
|1 Lap
|29
|Jayden MUFFATTI (NSW)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|30
|Curtis MORRISON (VIC)
|KTM
|1 Lap
|31
|Austin CLISSOLD (VIC)
|Gas
|1 Lap
|32
|Nash METCALFE (SA)
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|33
|Cody RAAYMAKERS (VIC)
|Hus
|1 Lap
|34
|Blake BAHNISCH (SA)
|Gas
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Liam MILLARD (NSW)
|Hus
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Nate PERRETT (QLD)
|KTM
|8 Laps
MX85 Cup Round/Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Seth THOMAS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Blake BOHANNON
|22
|22
|44
|3
|Deegan FORT
|20
|15
|35
|4
|Nico VERHOEVEN
|16
|16
|32
|5
|Zander KRUIK
|9
|20
|29
|6
|Tynan MORROW
|12
|10
|22
|7
|Ryder TRICKEY
|15
|7
|22
|8
|Connor FEATHER
|18
|18
|9
|Nate PERRETT
|18
|18
|10
|Sidney STEPHENSON
|8
|9
|17
|11
|Nate SHORTT
|2
|14
|16
|12
|Jack RODDA
|13
|3
|16
|13
|Oli CHANDLER
|1
|13
|14
|14
|Darcy HUSTON
|14
|14
|15
|Koby BINNION
|12
|12
|16
|Declan SMART
|7
|5
|12
|17
|Tyson WILLIAMS
|11
|11
|18
|Liam MILLARD
|11
|11
|19
|Lewis-Jay CARAFA
|10
|10
|20
|Ethan WOLFE
|8
|8
|21
|Connor GUILLOT
|6
|6
|22
|Rjay PENNEY
|4
|2
|6
|23
|Dylan GROMBALL
|6
|6
|24
|Cody DUNNE
|5
|5
|25
|Eliza DENNIS
|4
|4
|26
|Buddy BROWN
|3
|1
|4
The second round of the 2025 Penrite Australian ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, will be held in Appin, NSW, on 13 April.