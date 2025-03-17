2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Two – MXGP of Castilla La Mancha

Club Deportivo Cózar Motor Ranch

The Circuito Motor Ranch on the edge of the small Spanish village of Cóza hosted the MXGP of Castilla La Mancha. Despite constant heavy rain in the lead up to the event, the Qualifying Races went ahead as scheduled with the track even offering multiple dry lines by the end of the day.

The MXGP Qualifying Race saw a great battle between current red plate holder, Maxime Renaux and Tim Gajser. The Honda HRC man emerged victorious, but only after resisting a mighty challenge from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rookie Lucas Coenen.

The MX2 Qualifying Race win was taken by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star Thibault Benistant ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Sacha Coenen moved forward to take second place to take red plate into Sunday’s GP races as he levelled on points with reigning World Champion, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing pilot Kay de Wolf.

MXGP Race One

Race One at Cozar saw 28-year-old Tim Gajser dominate. The Honda rider finishing 43-seconds clear of team-mate Ruben Fernandez in a Honda 1-2. Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen claimed third a further seven-seconds back.

Fellow Dutch rider, Glenn Coldenhoff brought home the top Fantic, claiming fourth, while Kevin Horgmo rounded out the top five.

It was almost a minute gap back to the next closest rider, Sweden’s Isak Gifting in sixth. Romain Febvre was the top Kawasaki in seventh.

Italy’s Andrea Bonacorsi was the second Fantic hime in eighth place. Lucan Coenen the top KTM in ninth, followed by Maxime Renaux.

MXGP Race Two

Race Two once again saw Slovakian Gajser take a dominant win, almost 40-seconds clear of his closest competitor, netting Honda HRC the double.

It was Fantic’s moment from there however, the marque taking a 2-3-4 result with Italy’s Andrea Bonacorsi second, then Glenn Coldenhoff and Bogers representing the Netherlands in third and fourth respectively.

Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre rounded out the top five, almost a minute and a half off leading pace, with team-mate Pauls Jonass in sixth.

Isak Gifting was top Yamaha in seventh, followed by Lucas Coenen as top KTM in eighth. Ducati’s Mattia Guadagnini of Italy bring the Desmo450 into the top-10 in ninth, and Kevin Horgmo rounding out that top 10.

Gajser took the round overall with a perfect 50-points, well clear of Coldenhoff on 38 and Bonacorsi on 35, with Fernandez and Febvre rounding out the top five.

Gajser leads the standings on 108-points to Febvre’s 88, which is just a single point ahead of Renaux, with Coldenhoff and Lucas Coenen in fourth and fifth.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It was a good weekend, on what was a very difficult track. I made things difficult in race two by not getting a good start but overall I am very happy with how things turned out. We have all worked very hard to get to this place and it nice to get a win – my 50th – and get the red-plate back and just show everyone that I am still at a very good level. Now the aim is to hold onto it until after the last round of the season!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P2

“Fantic made a big step, and they have worked so hard over the last year. I feel like we are working really closely together, and we have some really motivated people behind us. I get a lot of energy from them. Our bike is really good, and I took three really good starts; that was the key this weekend. It was very, very difficult out there, but we made it happen. Second overall and my first podium in two years – that feels good. I am happy for the whole Fantic team, with Bona being on the podium together with me, and also Brian. He finished fourth in race 2 and has the pace. I think it will be a nice year for Fantic. I am thankful for the whole team, also the mechanics who are the real winners this weekend here.”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P3

“I don’t really know what to say, it is just amazing. It was a really tough day for everyone, but in the end, hard work pays off. A 2-3 for Fantic is cool. I just feel really good with them. I am in a really good spot with the whole team. Also, having Glenn and Brian by my side – they are so experienced, and I can learn a lot from them. Everyone at Fantic and the team are working hard. They are amazing, and it feels like being home again. Thank you all!”

Ruben Fernandez – P4

“I rode really well in the first race, just keeping things as steady as I could and it was great to follow Tim across the line and give Honda HRC a one-two result. In race two I got another good start but messed up in the second corner and was then last place. It was really difficult conditions with rain and sun, and mud and ruts and I tried to pass as many people as I could but I could only get up to 12th place. It is never a nice feeling to finish fourth overall, however I am proud of my riding and it shows I’m on the right track.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“Actually I’m pretty happy with what I achieved today; there was much more to lose than to win. The mistake I made in Quali yesterday meant that I could not choose a good place at the gate and that made it so much more difficult for the start. And the start was so important today. The guys who started at the front stayed there; their life was so much easier. It was a different race if you were in the pack; you were getting filled in with dirt the entire race and by the finish the bike must have weighed three hundred kilos and there was ten kilos of mud on your helmet. Of course Gajser took some points but I am still second in the championship headed to my home GP at St Jean next weekend.”

Lucas Coenen – P9

“I had the speed on Saturday but got a little tight and 6th was OK from the heat. We had a lot of rain for Sunday. I crashed in the start and had to come back from last to 9th in the first moto but the start was a lot better in the second race. It was a shame to have that little tip-over. The rest was history. P8: finito! Onto the next one.”

Maxime Renaux – P10

“A horrible day. Crashes at the start of both races made things really difficult and then I rode too tight so I couldn’t come through the pack like I wanted to. I wasn’t quite 100% coming into this weekend either but we picked up some points, which is important. My aim now is to perform at my best level next weekend in Saint Jean and ride like I did in Argentina.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P12

“I felt really good in the first race. I had a great start and got into a good flow straight away. I felt great on the bike and I felt like could have carried on riding like that at that pace for an hour. But then in the second one it was the complete opposite. I crashed early on and maybe four more times and the last one damaged my clutch so that was the race over. Overall, third in Race One was great and that’s where I should be every weekend.”

Jeremy Seewer – P14

“Today was a full mud race and I was in survival mode. I was doing well at the start of the first moto, but then somebody crashed in front of me. Then someone else hit me from behind and I fell. I restarted last and was covered in mud, so it wasn’t an easy one. The second moto was better, though. I started around tenth, but soon I was layered in mud, and it was a real struggle. It was a very tricky day, so now we are hoping for normal conditions again to see where we stand.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P15

“Today, the conditions were unbearable for everyone. We had some problems with the bike and I made too many mistakes. In the first race, I rode very well, but I was almost two laps behind and I did what I could. In the second, I was near the back at the start, but I made a good comeback to eighth and finished ninth. I didn’t score many points, but we are only at the beginning of the championship. We have time to improve. In any case, I am satisfied with how I rode in conditions that were beyond the limit.”

Pauls Jonass – P16

“I was so happy about my starts – I even took the holeshot in race two – but I was really disappointed about my riding, especially in that first moto. That was terrible; I was riding like an amateur. I just pushed too hard during the first laps, didn’t get a flow and struggled in the ruts; I only started riding decent in the last fifteen minutes of race two. It wass the same for everybody and I usually enjoy mud but sometimes it can be a bit of a game of luck and it was super heavy sticky mud after it stopped raining.”

Jago Geerts – P21

“I struggled with the conditions all weekend long — lots of mud and deep ruts. We really need to find a solution for that. On top of that, everything just went against me. My first race was actually quite decent until I went down near the end and lost what would have been a top 10 finish. In the second race, everything just went wrong. Of course, this is frustrating, but there’s no reason to panic. I need to stay calm, look for solutions, and keep working hard — that’s the key now.”

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 T. Gajser Hon / 2 R. Fernandez Hon +43.251 3 C. Vlaanderen Yam +50.468 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan +57.904 5 K. Horgmo Hon +1m08.538 6 I. Gifting Yam +2m06.024 7 R. Febvre Kaw +2m22.196 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan +2m30.187 9 L. Coenen KTM +2m44.364 10 M. Renaux Yam +3m20.030 11 B. Bogers Fan +1 lap 12 K. Brumann Hus +1 lap 13 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1 lap 14 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 15 B. Watson Bet +1 lap 16 P. Jonass Kaw +1 lap 17 J. Geerts Yam +1 lap 18 J. Pancar KTM +1 lap 19 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 20 M. Scheu Hus +1 lap 21 M. Guadagnini Duc +1 lap 22 A. Sterry KTM +2 laps 23 T. Koch Bet +2 laps 24 C. Nickel Hus +4 laps 25 L. Bodega Gomez KTM +4 laps 26 A. Lüning Hus +8 laps 27 A. Valentin Yam +10 laps 28 C. Toendel Hon +12 laps

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 T. Gajser Hon / 2 A. Bonacorsi Fan +38.960 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan +52.639 4 B. Bogers Fan +1m21.737 5 R. Febvre Kaw +1m28.376 6 P. Jonass Kaw +1m34.636 7 I. Gifting Yam +1m41.892 8 L. Coenen KTM +1m44.327 9 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m49.660 10 K. Horgmo Hon +2m00.998 11 M. Renaux Yam +2m41.849 12 R. Fernandez Hon +2m53.914 13 B. Watson Bet +2m59.127 14 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 15 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 16 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 17 J. Pancar KTM +1 lap 18 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 19 K. Brumann Hus +1 lap 20 C. Toendel Hon +2 laps 21 M. Scheu Hus +2 laps 22 C. Vlaanderen Yam +4 laps 23 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +5 laps 24 A. Lüning Hus +5 laps 25 L. Bodega Gomez KTM +6 laps 26 A. Valentin Yam +10 laps 27 J. Geerts Yam +11 laps 28 C. Nickel Hus +12 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 T. Gajser Hon 25 25 50 2 G. Coldenhoff Fan 18 20 38 3 A. Bonacorsi Fan 13 22 35 4 R. Fernandez Hon 22 9 31 5 R. Febvre Kaw 14 16 30 6 I. Gifting Yam 15 14 29 7 B. Bogers Fan 10 18 28 8 K. Horgmo Hon 16 11 27 9 L. Coenen KTM 12 13 25 10 M. Renaux Yam 11 10 21 11 P. Jonass Kaw 5 15 20 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 20 0 20 13 B. Watson Bet 6 8 14 14 J. Seewer Duc 7 7 14 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 0 12 12 16 K. Brumann Hus 9 2 11 17 J. Gilbert Hon 2 6 8 18 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 8 0 8 19 J. Pancar KTM 3 4 7 20 T. Koch Bet 0 5 5 21 J. Geerts Yam 4 0 4 22 A. Sterry KTM 0 3 3 23 C. Toendel Hon 0 1 1 24 M. Scheu Hus 1 0 1 25 A. Lüning Hus 0 0 0 26 L. Bodega Gomez KTM 0 0 0 27 A. Valentin Yam 0 0 0 28 C. Nickel Hus 0 0 0 29 V. Guillod Yam 0 0 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 T. Gajser Hon 108 2 R. Febvre Kaw 88 3 M. Renaux Yam 87 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 79 5 L. Coenen KTM 57 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan 56 7 K. Horgmo Hon 55 8 R. Fernandez Hon 53 9 P. Jonass Kaw 53 10 M. Guadagnini Duc 52 11 B. Bogers Fan 46 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 39 13 J. Seewer Duc 39 14 I. Gifting Yam 38 15 J. Geerts Yam 26 16 B. Watson Bet 25 17 J. Pancar KTM 22 18 V. Guillod Yam 16 19 K. Brumann Hus 12 20 T. Koch Bet 10 21 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 8 22 J. Gilbert Hon 8 23 C. Toendel Hon 7 24 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 25 A. Sterry KTM 3 26 A. Forato Hon 1 27 M. Scheu Hus 1

MX2 Race One

18-year-old Ferruccio Zanchi took the opening MX2 race win for Honda. Belgium’s Liam Everts his closest competitor on the Husqvarna, 11-seconds separating the duo at the finish line.

Kay de Wolf put another Husqvarna on the podium, rounding up the top three, but another minute in arrears.

Thibault Benistant leading the Yamaha’s in fourth, followed by the KTM trio of Simon Laegenfelder, Cas Valk and Marc Prugnieres.

TM’s Julius Mikula took eighth for the Czech Republic, followed by Andrea Adamo and top Triumph rider Camden McLellan.

MX2 Race Two

Race Two in the MX2 class saw witnessed Husqvarna domination, led by Liam Everts of Belgium, with the Netherland’s Kay de Wolf a distant second, trailing the lead by over 1m20s.

KTM’s Andrea Adamo was next closest just two-seconds off de Wolf, completing the podium and leading home a bevvy of KTMs.

Simon Laegenfelder fourth and Cas Valk fifth, with Triumph’s other rider, Guillem Farres making an appearance in sixth.

Seventh went to France’s Marc Prugnieres, followed by Julius Mikula, Oriol Oliver and Ferruccio Zanchi, to complete the top-10.

Liam Everts took the MX2 round overall with his 2-1 result for Husqvarna, team-mate Kay de Wolf second and trailing by five-points, with a 3-2 result. Ferruccio Zanchi completed the round podium on 36-points.

Laegenfelder and Adamo completed the top-five, Valk, Prugnieres, Benistant, Mikula and Farres rounding out the top-10.

That leaves Kay de Wolf in the overall lead on 97-points, to Everts 91, Laegenfelder on 78 in third, Sacha Coenen fourth on 71-points, tied with Adamo.

Liam Everts – P1

“I’m super happy and almost lost for words right now. Just six months ago, I was sitting on the couch at home, unsure if I would ever race again. I worked incredibly hard to get back here, but I didn’t do it alone. The support from my new team has been fantastic, and having our boss, Kay Hennekens, here today makes this 1-2 finish even more special. In these tough conditions, I just focused on letting it flow – something my dad always taught me. It’s an incredible feeling to take this win!”

Kay de Wolf – P2

“It was definitely a challenging weekend with the weather, but I’m really happy to leave with the Red Plate. The conditions were tough – deep mud, heavy ruts – but I gave it everything I had. In the first moto, I focused on staying consistent, but a late mistake cost me some time. Still, I managed to bring it home in third. In the second moto, I pushed harder while keeping things under control, and it paid off. A 1-2 for the team is an incredible result, and I’m really proud of everyone at Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. We’ll keep working and be ready to fight again in St. Jean d’Angely.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P3

“It was a really good day today, and one I will remember for the rest of my career. I knew coming into the weekend that I liked the track, but the weather made it really difficult and it is never easy to ride when the circuit is like this. I knew I needed the start and that’s exactly what I got in race one, taking the holeshot and never looking back. I had a bit of pressure, but I focused on myself and picked the right lines and took my first race win. The second race started off badly and I was way down the field, and I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out. I just kept pushing and my laptimes were goods I knew I was catching the riders in front of me and every pass gave me a boost. I knew it was close, but when I finally received the news, I was delighted and I can’t thank all the team and all my sponsors enough. It hasn’t been easy but we all have put in a lot of work and it is great to reward everyone.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P4

“A difficult weekend in Spain but we worked well. I couldn’t get any points on Saturday: too many crashes and a bad start, but on Sunday better starts! Still some mistakes but I think this is normal in these conditions. 4th overall; not too bad and if I could have passed Andrea at the end then it would have been the podium. It’s still early in the season and already looking forward to the next races.”

Andrea Adamo – P5

“A special weekend. The track was quite dry but with many ruts on Saturday and then we had so much rain in the night and Sunday morning. We knew the races would be like a nightmare. You needed to be a bit lucky out there. The goal was to have two good starts and bring the bike to the finish. Unfortunately, I had contact with Sacha in the first race and filled myself and the bike full of mud! I gave everything I had to come back to P9, which was decent. The start was better in the second moto and I worked my way up to P3. Not bad. It’s only the second GP but I feel good, fast and fit. We will give 100% to be on the podium as much as possible in the next GPs.”

Thibault Benistant – P8

“Today was definitely tough. A good start in Race One made things a lot easier for me in that one, though. I didn’t want to crash so I rode a safe race and it seemed to work as I finished fourth. In the second one I had another good race going until I had a big crash and it damaged my front wheel. I had to call into the pits and the team fixed it quickly so I could carry on, and I ended up 12th. It was really tough as I then lost my gloves too, so gripping the bike was difficult. So, 12th in that one was OK. It could have been better but it could have been a lot worse, too.”

Valerio Lata – P12

“A tough weekend overall, and one that I have learnt a lot of lessons from. I felt like my speed was good, but I know that I can’t make as many mistakes as I did and be able to score good points. Still, there were also some positives and I look to bounce back in France.”

Sacha Coenen – P13

“On Saturday I had a good feeling with the bike and the track but it was flooded on Sunday. I made a good start in the first moto but then slid-out and had to restart. I found my way up to 7th and then had a tip-over on the last lap, which was a shame. The start for the second moto wasn’t good and I crashed too much. I’m just happy to finish the weekend and leave this GP healthy.”

Karlis Reisulis – P14

“I don’t have much to say about today. I think they were the two worst races of my life and hopefully next weekend in France I can bounce back and ride like I did in Argentina.”

Rick Elzinga – P17

“Not a great day. I crashed in both races on the first lap. In the first one my bike was too damaged to continue so that wasn’t a good start to the day and then in Race Two I didn’t get the start I needed to stay out of trouble. So, I had goggle and glove problems because of how muddy it was. The conditions were really, really difficult today and now I’ll regroup and look forward to round three next weekend.”

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 F. Zanchi Hon / 2 L. Everts Hus +11.221 3 K. de Wolf Hus +1m15.427 4 T. Benistant Yam +1m23.894 5 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m43.025 6 C. Valk KTM +2m01.868 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM +2m44.091 8 J. Mikula TM +2m50.848 9 A. Adamo KTM +3m02.405 10 C. Mc Lellan Tri +3m40.014 11 S. Coenen KTM +1 lap 12 D. Braceras Hon +1 lap 13 V. Lata Hon +1 lap 14 O. Oliver KTM +1 lap 15 K. Reisulis Yam +2 laps 16 G. Farres Tri +2 laps 17 M. Smith KTM +2 laps 18 N. Vennekens KTM +2 laps 19 S. Soulimani TM +2 laps 20 M. Valin Kaw +6 laps 21 S. Nilsson Tri +7 laps 22 R. Elzinga Yam +13 laps

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Diff First 1 L. Everts Hus / 2 K. de Wolf Hus +1m21.434 3 A. Adamo KTM +1m23.293 4 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m34.976 5 C. Valk KTM +1m49.577 6 G. Farres Tri +1m59.379 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM +2m26.476 8 J. Mikula TM +2m37.483 9 O. Oliver KTM +2m42.144 10 F. Zanchi Hon +1 lap 11 V. Lata Hon +1 lap 12 T. Benistant Yam +1 lap 13 R. Elzinga Yam +1 lap 14 K. Reisulis Yam +2 laps 15 S. Coenen KTM +2 laps 16 S. Soulimani TM +2 laps 17 N. Vennekens KTM +2 laps 18 M. Smith KTM +3 laps 19 C. Mc Lellan Tri +11 laps 20 D. Braceras Hon +13 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 L. Everts Hus 22 25 47 2 K. de Wolf Hus 20 22 42 3 F. Zanchi Hon 25 11 36 4 S. Längenfelder KTM 16 18 34 5 A. Adamo KTM 12 20 32 6 C. Valk KTM 15 16 31 7 Q. Prugnieres KTM 14 14 28 8 T. Benistant Yam 18 9 27 9 J. Mikula TM 13 13 26 10 G. Farres Tri 5 15 20 11 O. Oliver KTM 7 12 19 12 V. Lata Hon 8 10 18 13 S. Coenen KTM 10 6 16 14 K. Reisulis Yam 6 7 13 15 C. Mc Lellan Tri 11 2 13 16 D. Braceras Hon 9 1 10 17 R. Elzinga Yam 0 8 8 18 S. Soulimani TM 2 5 7 19 N. Vennekens KTM 3 4 7 20 M. Smith KTM 4 3 7 21 M. Valin Kaw 1 0 1 22 S. Nilsson Tri 0 0 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 97 2 L. Everts Hus 91 3 S. Längenfelder KTM 78 4 S. Coenen KTM 71 5 A. Adamo KTM 71 6 T. Benistant Yam 63 7 C. Valk KTM 61 8 F. Zanchi Hon 53 9 G. Farres Tri 46 10 Q. Prugnieres KTM 43 11 C. Mc Lellan Tri 42 12 V. Lata Hon 41 13 K. Reisulis Yam 40 14 O. Oliver KTM 37 15 J. Mikula TM 36 16 D. Braceras Hon 31 17 R. Elzinga Yam 26 18 M. Valin Kaw 25 19 N. Vennekens KTM 10 20 S. Soulimani TM 7 21 M. Smith KTM 7 22 M. Rossi KTM 6 23 J. Walvoort KTM 5 24 M. Silva Yam 4 25 B. Pascual Hon 2 26 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250

Nico Greutmann charged down the inside at the start of the opening EMX250 contest but Janis Reisulis made a bold move around the outside, setting the tone for a fiercely contested race. Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon and his team-mate Francesco Garcia both got off to strong starts, while Bradley Mesters looked competitive before a costly mistake on the opening lap saw him drop from second to 15th.

As the race developed, Mads Fredsoe executed a clean pass on Ivano Van Erp to take fourth place, but it was Greutmann who emerged from nowhere to grab the race lead on lap 4 of 11. That was short-lived as he suffered a dramatic crash, launching over the handlebars and injuring his wrist.

Meanwhile, Simone Mancini, a standout in the 125cc class last season, also had an off-track moment. Petit was also on the charge and mastered the mud to make his way up from 11th to 5th showing impressive skills along the way.

Reisulis maintained control of the race despite increasing pressure from behind. Fredsoe’s bid for the lead happened on lap 6 but was derailed after running into trouble with two laps to go, allowing Reisulis to make an outside pass on the Husqvarna rider. Meanwhile, young Australian Jake Cannon was one consistent rider as the Australian came from the back in seventh place to make his way up to third on lap four.

In a thrilling finale, the battle for second with Fredsoe intensified, leading to a final lap showdown. The last word went to Cannon in the last lap with Fredsoe making a little mistake. In their wake, was Noel Zanocz, the 2024 EMX125 European Champion, surging forward to join the battle from further down the pack but settled for 4th.

Despite a last-minute scare near the finish line, Reisulis held firm to claim victory ahead of Cannon, Fredsoe, Zanocz, and Petit.

Jake Cannon (after Race One)

“I’m over the moon with that race; it was more than I expected for my first race in EMX, particularly after I saw the track when I arrived this morning. It was just crazy for practice and I only managed four laps; I wasn’t sure how the day was going to go but I executed a good start in the race and rode smart. The first part of the race was a bit iffy and everyone was struggling with line-choice but I rode smart and consistent and came good at the end. I saw fourth trying to put a charge on me but I found some good lines and all of a sudden I was behind second and could pass him on the last lap.”

The second race of the EMX250 European Championship saw riders face freshly prepped but rain-soaked conditions following overnight storms. With the championship leader’s red plate up for grabs, the battle on the track was fierce from the very first corner.

At the start, Jake Cannon lined up hoping to build on his second-place finish from Race 1, but an early crash derailed his chances. The Australian went down after getting tagged in a tight battle, while Ivano Van Erp launched into the holeshot, leading the pack into the first turns.

Right behind him, the Frenchman Petit and Francisco Garcia slotted into second and third, followed closely by Max Werner, Fredsoe, and Tom Brunet.

As the race settled, Zanocz and Mancini started charging through the pack, eager to make up lost positions. Meanwhile, Brunet suffered mechanical issues, forcing him out of contention. Van Erp, who had been running strongly in third place, had a rough couple of laps on lap 6 and 7 of 12, first running off track and dropping to fifth before crashing two corners later. Despite his struggles, he fought back to finish inside the top ten.

Race 1 winner Reisulis had a rollercoaster race. Initially, he fluctuated between podium contention and mid-pack battles, but a series of mistakes and an unfortunate late-race incident saw him drop down to 12th place, knocking him off the overall podium standings.

At the front, Petit made his move on Van Erp by lap two, taking over the lead. From that moment on, he displayed a masterclass in control, extending his gap and cruising to his first-ever EMX250 race victory. The French rider crossed the line a dominant 41 seconds ahead of second-place Garcia, marking his arrival as a serious contender for the championship.

Behind Petit, Zanocz put in a solid ride to claim third place, while Nicolai Skovbjerg managed to work his way into fourth, overtaking Fredsoe and Werner in the latter stages of the race.

With a fifth-place finish in Race 1 and a dominant win in Race 2, Adrien Petit claimed the overall victory and secured the red plate as the championship leader heading into Round 2.

Noel Zanocz finished second overall, just three points adrift, while Mads Fredsoe secured his first podium finish since 2023 in Germany, a long-overdue return to form.

Despite his Race 1 win, Reisulis’ struggles in Race 2 saw him drop to fourth overall, just missing the podium. Nicolai Skovbjerg rounded out the top five after two consistent races.

Jake Cannon had to settle for 12th, collecting 22-points in race one, but none in race two.

Jake Cannon

“I was over the moon with my first race in EMX yesterday but I crashed off the start today and then I lost another minute when I needed to stop in the pits for fresh goggles and gloves; I felt comfortable riding in the mud both days but I just need to get round the first turn, stay off the ground and minimise those mistakes.”

EMX250 Race One Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Reisulis, J (LAT/YAM) 32:25.546 2 Cannon, J (AUS/KAW) +11.177 3 Fredsoe, M (DEN/HUSQ) +14.735 4 Zanocz, N (HUN/HON) +16.764 5 Petit, A (FRA/YAM) +32.937 6 Rispoli, B (ITA/KTM) +41.865 7 Mesters, B (NED/KTM) +47.843 8 Frisk, A (SWE/KTM) +1:15.727 9 Van Erp, I (NED/YAM) +1:29.065 10 Skovbjerg, N (DEN/YAM) +1:32.694

EMX250 Race Two Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Petit, A (FRA/YAM) 32:52.879 2 Garcia, F (ESP/KAW) +40.540 3 Zanocz, N (HUN/HON) +1:03.049 4 Skovbjerg, N (DEN/YAM) +1:12.118 5 Werner, M (GER/KTM) +1:14.899 6 Fredsoe, M (DEN/HUSQ) +1:15.078 7 Frisk, A (SWE/KTM) +1:44.239 8 Reichl, L (LIE/HUSQ) +2:23.268 9 Doensen, G (NED/KTM) +2:29.204 10 Van Erp, I (NED/YAM) +2:39.410 11 Mesters, B (NED/KTM) +2:42.773 12 Reisulis, J (LAT/YAM) 1 lap 13 Colmer, O (GBR/KTM) 1 lap 14 Prat, C (ESP/Triumph) 1 lap 15 Rispoli, B (ITA/KTM) 1 lap 16 Ruffini, L (ITA/HUSQ) 1 lap 17 Mancini, S (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 18 Osterhagen, H (NOR/FAN) 1 lap 19 Maschio, P (FRA/HON) 1 lap 20 Perez, S (ESP/GAS) 1 lap 21 Cannon, J (AUS/KAW) 1 lap

EMX250 Round Overall/Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Petit, A 16 25 41 2 Zanocz, N 18 20 38 3 Fredsoe, M 20 15 35 4 Reisulis, J 25 9 34 5 Skovbjerg, N 11 18 29 6 Frisk, A 13 14 27 7 Mesters, B 14 10 24 8 Van Erp, I 12 11 23 9 Garcia, F 0 22 22 10 Reichl, L 9 13 22 11 Doensen, G 10 12 22 12 Cannon, J 22 0 22 13 Rispoli, B 15 6 21 14 Werner, M 0 16 16 15 Ruffini, L 4 5 9 16 Maschio, P 7 2 9 17 Colmer, O 0 8 8 18 Askew, W 8 0 8 19 Prat, C 0 7 7 20 Kees, V 6 0 6 21 Ernecker, M 5 0 5 22 Mancini, S 0 4 4 23 Osterhagen, H 0 3 3 24 Perez, S 2 1 3 25 Gundersen, P 3 0 3 26 Leok, S 1 0 1

EMX125

The first EMX125 race of the season saw Filippo Mantovani take control in challenging conditions. Early on, Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC’s Levi Townley had a strong start, running inside the top five, but the treacherous track quickly took its toll as multiple riders struggled to stay upright.

Niccolo Mannini wasted no time in making a charge to second place, while Mantovani positioned himself in third, waiting for an opportunity to strike. Meanwhile, Áron Katona showed impressive pace but had a tough moment when he nearly lost his advantage as the riders behind began to close in.

A fierce battle between Mannini and Mantovani saw the two trading positions multiple times. Mantovani made a decisive inside pass on lap 3 of 11 to take over second place, showing impressive confidence in the technical sections of the track. Further back, Jarne Bervoets showed good composure as he paced through the field to get up to 3rd on lap 6, while Vencislav Toshev, who had been running in a solid fifth, dropped down the order after a costly mistake.

Katona’s woes continued as he suffered a heavy crash while leading. Holding a comfortable 12-second advantage, he suddenly found himself on the ground, flipping over in a chaotic moment before remounting in 5th place. Despite the setback, he staged an impressive comeback, fighting through the pack to eventually secure 4th place by the finish.

At the front, Mantovani capitalised on Katona’s misfortune and regained control of the race. He fended off a late challenge from Mannini, maintaining a solid lead in the final laps to claim the first victory of the season. The battle for the podium was intense, with Bervoets making a last-minute push to secure 3rd place.

Levi Townley finished just outside the top-10 in 11th.

The second EMX125 race in Cozar was filled with unpredictable action. Charging into the first turn, Jekabs Kubulins took the holeshot, while his teammate Dani Heitink and Riccardo Pini positioned themselves in just behind. However, problems unfolded in the first corner, as multiple riders, including Levi Townley, were caught up in an early crash.

As the race progressed, Mantovani, coming off his win in Race 1, made rapid progress and moved into third after a strong inside pass on Pini. But disaster struck as Mantovani tipped over, losing positions to Pini and Bervoets, who quickly capitalised on the mistake. Meanwhile, Mannini had a rough race, crashing from seventh place and dropping back to ninth, forcing him to fight his way through the pack.

With just a few laps remaining, Mantovani’s race took another turn for the worse when he collided with a backmarker, forcing him off-track. A lengthy recovery saw him rejoin in 16th place, but his struggles weren’t over as he was eventually forced to retire.

At the front, Kubulins put on a dominant display, securing his first-ever EMX125 race victory with a margin of over one minute ahead of Bervoets, who finished second. The battle for third place saw Pini managing to stay 3rd to secure the final podium spot, while Gennaro Utech and Heitink completed the top five.

Levi Townley had to settle for 18th in race two.

With a third-place finish in Race 1 and a second-place finish in Race 2, Jarne Bervoets took the overall victory in Cozar, a well-earned triumph for the Belgian rider.

Niccolo Mannini finished second overall, showing consistency despite his struggles in Race 2. Riccardo Pini rounded out the podium, securing third place overall after strong rides in both race.

Townley heads into the second EMX125 round with 13-points to his name in 15th.

EMX125 Race One Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Mantovani, F (ITA/KTM) 32:47.512 2 Mannini, N (ITA/TM) 0:05.055 3 Bervoets, J (BEL/YAM) 0:05.788 4 Katona, Á (HUN/KTM) 0:18.789 5 Bellei, F (ITA/FAN) 0:19.490 6 Pini, R (ITA/TM) 0:35.732 7 Heitink, D (NED/YAM) 0:56.556 8 Van Mechgelen, D (BEL/FAN) 1:12.437 9 Toshev, V (BUL/FAN) 1:20.113 10 Oppliger, R (SUI/KTM) 1:25.337 11 Townley, L (NZL/YAM) 1:27.028

EMX125 Race Two Results – Top 10

Pos Rider Gap 1 Kubulins, J (LAT/YAM) 32:39.758 2 Bervoets, J (BEL/YAM) +1:03.082 3 Pini, R (ITA/TM) +1:32.415 4 Utech, G (ITA/TM) +1:59.415 5 Heitink, D (NED/YAM) +2:00.909 6 McCullough, C (IRL/FAN) +2:27.543 7 Mannini, N (ITA/TM) +2:29.669 8 Katona, Á (HUN/KTM) +2:45.223 9 Van de Poel, T (BEL/YAM) 1 lap 10 Ampoorter, I (BEL/GAS) 1 lap 11 Bellei, F (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 12 Van Mechgelen, D (BEL/FAN) 1 lap 13 Oppliger, R (SUI/KTM) 1 lap 14 Roberti, A (ITA/FAN) 1 lap 15 Cardineau, F (FRA/GAS) 1 lap 16 Toshev, V (BUL/FAN) 1 lap 17 Goyer, S (FRA/YAM) 1 lap 18 Townley, L (NZL/YAM) 1 lap

EMX125 Round Overall/Standings