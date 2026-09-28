Yamaha YE-01 electric motocrosser to run at 2026 MXoN

Yamaha’s YE-01 electric motocross project will take another significant step forward at the 2026 Motocross of Nations, with the prototype set to make an exhibition run at Ernée in France.

The YE-01 first broke cover at EICMA late last year, where Yamaha displayed the electric motocross prototype developed in conjunction with French electric motorcycle specialist Electric Motion.

The appearance at Ernée will move the project beyond the show stand, with Yamaha planning to both display and demonstrate the YE-01 during the October 2-4 MXoN weekend.

YE-01 moves from display to demonstration

When we first detailed the Yamaha YE-01 in November 2025, the machine was presented as a development platform aimed ultimately at competition in the proposed MXEP electric motocross category.

Yamaha says the development concept behind the YE-01 is “Expanding the Possibilities of Riders and Machines”, with the project intended to preserve the core riding appeal of motocross while exploiting the characteristics available through an electric powertrain.

Its development combines Yamaha’s extensive YZ450F chassis knowledge with Electric Motion’s experience in electric powertrains.

For the latest evolution, Yamaha highlights a newly designed frame based on chassis technology developed through the YZ450F programme, together with a dedicated electric power unit jointly developed by Yamaha and Electric Motion.

One of the more interesting elements remains the use of a clutch.

While an electric motor does not require a conventional clutch for starting or changing gears, Yamaha has incorporated one to give the rider greater direct control over drive to the rear wheel.

That should allow motocross techniques involving the clutch to remain part of the riding experience rather than relying solely on electronic torque management.

MXGP-level performance target

Technical specifications remain thin on the ground, with Yamaha still not publishing power, torque, battery capacity, weight or expected running time.

However, when the YE-01 was unveiled last year Yamaha said the liquid-cooled electric powertrain was being developed to deliver performance at an MXGP level.

Battery placement was also designed around centralising mass in a fashion comparable to the reverse-cylinder engine architecture of the YZ450F, while selectable power modes and traction control were among the electronic development tools detailed at the time.

The chassis specification shown last year incorporated KYB suspension and YZ450F-derived ergonomics, with the objective of making the transition between conventional and electric motocross machinery as natural as possible for the rider.

Yamaha has been putting the machine through an ongoing test programme with its motocross development riders.

The Ernée appearance should provide the first meaningful public indication of how the resulting package looks and sounds when ridden on a motocross circuit.

What happened to MXEP?

The ultimate target for the YE-01 remains MXEP.

When promoter Infront Moto Racing first announced MXEP in March 2024, the electric prototype category was scheduled to make its debut in 2026 and contest around five or six European rounds alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship.

That original timetable has not materialised.

Yamaha was still publicly targeting MXEP participation in 2026 when it unveiled the YE-01 late last year.

The wording has now changed.

In announcing the Ernée demonstration, Yamaha describes MXEP simply as an electric motocross racing series “scheduled to launch in the near future”.

There has been no revised championship start date announced. Watch this space…

Electric Motion partnership

Electric Motion brings considerable specialised experience to the programme.

Yamaha took a strategic stake in the French manufacturer in 2024, with the partnership aimed at accelerating development of electric competition motorcycles.

Electric Motion has already accumulated extensive experience developing electric trials and off-road machinery, while Yamaha brings its own knowledge gathered through the TY-E electric trials project along with decades of motocross chassis and competition development.

The YE-01 therefore represents more than Yamaha simply replacing the engine of a YZ450F with an electric motor.

Another part of Yamaha’s multi-pathway future

The YE-01 also fits neatly into the wider technology strategy we saw during our visit to Yamaha Motor headquarters in Iwata last year.

Rather than pursuing a single replacement for the internal-combustion engine, Yamaha showed us development programmes spanning battery-electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen technology alongside continued development of conventional combustion engines.

Behind closed doors we saw Yamaha’s PROTO BEV electric sportsbike, PROTO HEV hybrid scooter and PROTO PHEV plug-in-hybrid motorcycle before their subsequent public appearances at the Japan Mobility Show.

The YE-01 represents the competition motocross branch of that same multi-pathway approach.

Yamaha has not yet announced who will ride the YE-01 at Ernée or provided further details on the format or duration of the exhibition run.