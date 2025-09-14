2025 FIM Speedway GP

Round Ten – Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens

Polish superstar Bartosz Zmarzlik held his nerve in the most high-stakes race of his career to become a record-equalling six-time world champion at the Vojens Speedway Centre in Denmark on Saturday night.

In doing so, Zmarzlik joined the sport’s most exclusive club alongside the late Ivan Mauger of New Zealand and Swedish legend Tony Rickardsson, both six-time world champions in Speedway GP. He also etched his name in the record books as the first rider ever to win four consecutive world titles, adding 2025 to his run of triumphs in 2022, 2023 and 2024, alongside his earlier crowns in 2019 and 2020.

The title came down to a showdown worthy of the occasion. Zmarzlik and his Australian rival Brady Kurtz both blasted straight through to the final at the Deluxe Homeart FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens, setting the stage for a four-lap shootout with the championship on the line.

Kurtz, chasing history of his own after winning the previous four rounds in Gorzow, Malilla, Riga and Wroclaw, stormed to a record-breaking fifth consecutive GP victory. But second place was enough for Zmarzlik to cling onto the title by a single point, sealing the championship before receiving the trophy from none other than Rickardsson himself.

It was a night of enormous pressure for Zmarzlik, who has now finished in the world’s top two every year since 2018. Even the normally ice-cool Lublin and Lejonen rider admitted to feeling the strain as he shadowed Kurtz in pursuit of gold, knowing any mistake could undo years of dominance.

There was plenty for the home crowd to cheer too, with Danish national champion Michael Jepsen Jensen taking a sensational third place on his first SGP start since 2018. The podium sealed a dream return for the 2012 FIM Speedway of Nations winner, who also confirmed he’ll be back as a full-time rider in the 2026 season, 11 years after his last full campaign.

Dan Bewley gave Great Britain something to celebrate by finishing fourth in the Danish GP to claim his first world championship bronze. The milestone came after he edged out 2024 bronze medallist Fredrik Lindgren in the decisive LCQ2 to secure the final spot on this year’s championship podium.

Zmarzlik’s reign rolls on, his legacy now firmly alongside Mauger and Rickardsson, and in one way, already beyond them. The 30-year-old heads into 2026 bidding to become the first rider ever to claim seven FIM Speedway World Championships, and the Polish great knows he has time on his side.

Bartosz Zmarzlik – 2025 FIM SGP #1

“This is an amazing moment for me because when I was young, I was always dreaming about becoming a world champion. Now that I am 30 years old, I have six world titles, which is unbelievable to me. I can’t 100 per cent take in this moment that I have achieved with my team. I am super happy because Brady gave me a really big challenge, so thank you, Brady. All season, we have produced a good show for the sport. I am happy I have won, and I don’t know what more to say at this moment.”

Brady Kurtz – 2025 FIM SGP #2

“Obviously it’s tough to come that close to winning, but I am also so grateful and happy to win silver in my first year. To win five GPs is absolutely unbelievable. To get the silver medal is a hell of an achievement. “I have to say congratulations to Bartek. You have to respect him and admire him. He’s a hell of a competitor. I am not sure what I have to do to beat him, but I need to keep working on that. Congratulations to him and his team. They did an unbelievable job for the entire year. I am glad to be here. “When I won for the first time in Gorzow, I properly started to believe that I could win and suddenly, my starting ability really went up from there. That’s pretty much all that has happened. I have been making good starts and just trying to stay calm. “To be honest, even today, I was not worried about winning the World Championship at all. All I was focused on was just trying to make each start and get to the final. I knew I would have a good gate pick, and after that, it wasn’t really up to me. I just tried to do my thing, but it wasn’t enough.”

Bronze medallist Bewley sealed a career-best SGP finish. The Cumbrian has often insisted his focus is on strong performances and chasing wins rather than worrying about medals.

Dan Bewley – 2025 FIM SGP #3

“If you go about your job and do your best, the medal will be there. It’s good to finally get there. Between me and Freddie, it went down to that LCQ, and it was quite cool having that last race with him. It has been a good year. I want to say well done to these two boys (Zmarzlik and Kurtz). We had a good battle, and it has been fun. Thanks to the whole team behind me and everyone for their support all the way through the season. It has been pretty cool everywhere I went.”

Four Aussies in 2025 FIM SGP Top Ten

While Brady Kurtz went oh so close to wrapping up the championship, only to miss the title by a single point, he was not the only Aussie to figure highly in 2025.

Jack Holder finished fifth in the championship, Max Fricke eighth and Jason Doyle tenth.

Congratulations to all.

In the Junior ranks, young Cooper Antone finished on the podium in SGP4 to underline that the future for Aussie competitors in speedway is looking bright.

2025 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens Results

Brady Kurtz 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Michael Jepsen Jensen 16 Dan Bewley 14 Andzejs Lebedevs 12 Fredrik Lindgren 11 Robert Lambert 10 Jason Doyle 9 Mikkel Michelsen 8 Martin Vaculik 7 Jack Holder 6 Kai Huckenbeck 5 Max Fricke 4 Anders Thomsen 3 Dominik Kubera 2

2025 FIM Speedway GP Championship Final Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 183 Brady Kurtz 182 Dan Bewley 142 Fredrik Lindgren 134 Jack Holder 118 Andzejs Lebedevs 98 Robert Lambert 82 Max Fricke 79 Mikkel Michelsen 70 Jason Doyle 66 Anders Thomsen 66 Dominik Kubera 61 Jan Kvech 58 Martin Vaculik 51 Kai Huckenbeck 42

Images Taylor Lanning and Jarek Pabijan