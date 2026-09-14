Moto News Weekly Wrap

September 15, 2026

What’s New:

Deegan breaks through with Columbus clean sweep

Roczen in the SMX Title hunt

Difficult SMX opener for Lawrence

Kitchen’s late pass seals 250 overall

Davies leads 22 laps but finishes tenth overall

Johnson takes SMX Next win and points lead

Double points raise the stakes in Los Angeles

Herlings makes it seven straight Grand Prix wins

Triumph team-mates take MX2 title contest to Darwin

Dennis seventh and Walsh top ten in Shanghai

Darwin retains September slot on provisional 2027 MXGP calendar

Three points split Speedway GP title contenders after Vojens

Bailey fifth in SGP2 as Andersen claims world title

Kurtz and Lambert set for Polish league final showdown

SuperMoto of Nations moves to revised two-race format

Milner and Versteegen dominate Brookton finale as Lynch claims sixth title

Santolino wins Baja Aragón as Braceras’ challenge ends in a crash

Boughen wins last-lap Ducati duel to tighten Flat Track title fight

More than 400 riders entered for 2026 AJMX at Mooroopna

Classic Speedway classes gain Australian Championship status for 2027

Suzuki Australia signs on for 2026 AUSX Open

RFN electric bikes to take on 85cc rivals in AUSX Futures

2026 Racing Calendars

Deegan breaks through with Columbus clean sweep

Haiden Deegan described his first premier-class overall victory as a weight off his shoulders after sweeping both motos at the opening SMX Playoff in Columbus.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider had spent his debut 450 motocross campaign chasing that breakthrough. In Ohio, his first moto victory aboard the YZ450F was followed immediately by another, delivering a perfect 1-1 scorecard in the mud.

“I don’t think you guys understand how bad I wanted this,” Deegan said after the opening moto. I’ve been working my butt off, grinding these last two weeks, and two weeks can make a lot of difference. I know it was a mud race, but man, I felt good. The job’s not finished. We’ve got one more; this is just the start.”

Deegan and team-mate Cooper Webb had topped Friday’s second free practice session before thunderstorms transformed the circuit and forced the cancellation of Saturday qualifying.

Starting with sixth gate pick under the championship seeding order, Deegan emerged second in the opener before taking control and winning by 17 seconds. He then holeshot race two, resisted early pressure from Ken Roczen and led every lap to complete the sweep.

“I can’t even express how happy I am right now. It’s such a weight off my shoulders. You dream of moments like this, and I’m so grateful to get it done.”

The result leaves Deegan second in the championship on 40 points, just two behind Jorge Prado. Webb’s 9-3 finishes secured fourth overall and third in the standings on 38, giving Yamaha two riders within four points of the lead.

Deegan now returns to his home state for Playoff Two at Carson on September 19.

Roczen in the SMX Title hunt

Ken Roczen opened his SMX Playoff campaign with a pair of second-place finishes in Columbus, giving the Suzuki rider a solid foundation as the championship heads into its higher-scoring rounds.

Roczen finished runner-up to Haiden Deegan in both motos aboard his Progressive Insurance/Cycle Gear ECSTAR Suzuki, overcoming a second-race tip-over to secure second overall.

“It was a nice little mudder,” Roczen said. “It was a nice wake-up call. We had an absolute great day. We made the most of it, we went 2-2 for 2nd overall. I think none of us riders had a whole lot of Supercross time, so it definitely took some time getting used to. Just getting thrown into a big mud race wasn’t easy, but hey, we made our way into 2nd place.”

Despite not contesting the regular outdoor AMA Pro Motocross season, Roczen’s 22-point haul puts him fourth in the standings on 34, eight behind Jorge Prado, six behind Deegan and four behind Cooper Webb.

That deficit can shrink quickly at Carson on September 19. With double points awarding 50 for the overall win and 44 for second, a Roczen victory over a runner-up Prado would reduce their gap from eight points to two.

The final then pays triple points, with 75 available for victory. Roczen has emerged from the lowest-scoring round within striking distance, with the bulk of the championship points still to be decided.

Lawrence’s SMX tilt can turn around quickly

Hunter Lawrence left the opening SMX Playoff sixth in the championship after a difficult afternoon in the Columbus mud, but the escalating points system means the Australian still controls his own title chances.

Two falls in the opening moto left Lawrence with a twisted bike and 21st place. He improved to eighth in race two despite further trouble, finishing 15th overall. His top-seed allocation helped cushion the damage, leaving him on 32 points, ten behind championship leader Jorge Prado.

“So glad the championship isn’t decided on the first round—I’ve struggled at first SMX rounds in years prior, but nothing like this! I’m shaking off the championship hangover, and going to get back to my winning ways next weekend at round 2.”

With 125 points available across the remaining two rounds, Lawrence’s ten-point deficit is far from decisive.

Kitchen’s late pass seals 250 overall

Levi Kitchen turned two second-place finishes into the Columbus 250SMX overall victory, with a late move on Daxton Bennick deciding the result.

Bennick had won the opener and was running second behind Cole Davies in race two before Kitchen closed a gap of more than ten seconds and passed approaching the white flag. Kitchen’s 2-2 beat Bennick’s 1-3 through the better second-moto finish.

Ryder DiFrancesco completed the podium with 3-4 results, ahead of Max Vohland and Cameron McAdoo. Kitchen leads the championship on 47 points, seven clear of DiFrancesco and ten ahead of Davies, with double points on offer at the next round.

Davies leads 22 laps but finishes tenth overall

Cole Davies produced the standout 250 pace in the Columbus mud, but a first-moto machinery failure left the New Zealander tenth overall despite leading 22 of the day’s 26 scored laps.

Davies had built a substantial lead in the opener before stopping on a jump with just over three minutes remaining on the clock. He was classified 22nd, then returned to win race two by 16.547 seconds. His quickest lap in that second moto was more than five seconds faster than Daxton Bennick’s best.

The 22-1 results earned Davies 12 championship points. Added to his 25-point seeding allocation, that leaves him third on 37, ten behind Levi Kitchen heading into the double-points round in Los Angeles.

Johnson takes SMX Next win and points lead

Kade Johnson won the opening SMX Next World All-Stars Playoff race at Columbus, bringing his Kawasaki home 10.698 seconds ahead of Wyatt Thurman’s KTM, with Vincent Wey completing the podium.

The race was shortened to six minutes plus one lap because of the conditions. Johnson regained the lead from Ryder Malinoski, whose subsequent falls ended his podium challenge, while Landon Gibson and McKayden Fitch rounded out the top five.

Johnson carries 25 points into the deciding round in Los Angeles, ahead of Thurman on 22 and Wey on 20. With double points available at that finale, victory would secure the championship for any of the current top three.

Double points raise the stakes in Los Angeles

The SMX Playoffs head to Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on September 19, where double points could quickly reshape the 450SMX and 250SMX championship battles.

Championship points are awarded from each meeting’s combined overall result and added to the riders’ seeding points. The Los Angeles overall podium will earn 50, 44 and 40 points, before the September 26 Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, pays triple points: 75, 66 and 60.

That leaves 125 points available to a rider who wins both remaining rounds. Hunter Lawrence and Cole Davies each trail their class leader by ten points after Columbus, keeping both firmly in contention despite their opening-round setbacks.

Los Angeles also concludes the separate two-round SMX Next championship, with double points awarded there.

Herlings makes it seven straight Grand Prix wins

Jeffrey Herlings followed his championship celebrations in Türkiye with another clean sweep at the MXGP of China, winning qualifying and both Sunday motos in Shanghai.

The Honda HRC PETRONAS rider’s seventh consecutive Grand Prix victory was his 12th of the season. Another 60-point weekend extended his winning streak to 20 consecutive victories across qualifying races and Sunday motos.

Romain Febvre pushed Herlings hard in the second moto, starting the final lap just 1.196 seconds behind before a cross-rutted jump sent the Kawasaki rider sideways and ended his challenge. Febvre finished second in both races, with Tom Vialle recording a pair of thirds despite suffering a bitten tongue and sore neck in a warm-up crash.

Febvre has now secured second in the championship, while the absent Tim Gajser is assured of third. Vialle moved ahead of Andrea Adamo into fourth, with just one point separating them ahead of Darwin.

Triumph team-mates take MX2 title contest to Darwin

Camden McLellan kept the MX2 championship contest alive for the Australian finale with victory at the MXGP of China, but Triumph team-mate Guillem Farres remains firmly in control of the standings.

McLellan charged through to win the opening moto before following Farres home in Race Two, taking the Grand Prix with 1–2 finishes and 47 points. Farres recovered from a first-moto fall to finish fourth, then answered with victory in the second race to claim second overall on 43 points.

Liam Everts completed the podium with 3–3 results, extending his run to four consecutive Grand Prix podiums. Both Shanghai motos finished with fewer than two seconds covering the leading three riders.

Farres heads to Darwin on 859 points, 48 ahead of McLellan, with 60 available at the finale. Only the two Triumph riders can now win the riders’ championship, guaranteeing the British manufacturer that crown. The separate manufacturers’ championship remains open.

The season concludes at Hidden Valley Raceway with the MXGP of Australia presented by Sitzler across September 18–20.

Dennis seventh and Walsh top ten in Shanghai

Byron Dennis backed up his fifth overall in the EMX250 finale in Türkiye with seventh overall in Shanghai’s MX2 Grand Prix.

The Australian recorded 8–7 finishes aboard his KTM, collecting 27 Grand Prix points. Ninth in Saturday’s qualifying race added another two, giving Dennis a 29-point weekend ahead of the Australian round.

Dennis held seventh through the opening six laps of Race One before Janis Reisulis moved ahead. In Race Two, he advanced from eighth to seventh on lap 12 as Simon Längenfelder slipped back, retaining that position to the finish.

In the premier MXGP class, New Zealander Dylan Walsh finished tenth in both motos for tenth overall. His 22 Sunday points, combined with one from qualifying, produced a 23-point weekend.

Full MXGP and MX2 results from China

Darwin retains September slot on provisional 2027 MXGP calendar The FIM and Infront Moto Racing have released a provisional 20-round calendar for the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship, with Darwin scheduled to host the MXGP of Australia on September 19. The championship is set to open at Almonte in Andalucia on February 28 and span four continents before the final Grand Prix in Switzerland on October 3. The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will follow at Assen on October 10, returning to the Dutch venue that last hosted the event in 2019. Darwin will also host the sixth and final round of the 2027 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, placing the WMX title decider on Australian soil. The preceding WMX rounds will be held in Andalucia, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Türkiye. Several details remain to be confirmed, including the venues for the Spanish, Portuguese and Swiss Grands Prix, as well as the country and venue for the September 12 round. Provisional 2027 MXGP calendar Date MXGP Location February 28 MXGP of Andalucia Almonte March 14 MXGP of Argentina Bariloche March 28 MXGP of Italy Montevarchi April 4 MXGP of Sardegna Riola Sardo April 18 MXGP of Spain TBA April 25 MXGP of Trentino Pietramurata May 2 MXGP of China Shanghai May 23 MXGP of Portugal TBA May 30 MXGP of France Saint Jean d’Angély June 13 MXGP of Latvia Kegums June 20 MXGP of Germany Teutschenthal June 27 MXGP of Great Britain Foxhills July 25 MXGP of Czech Republic Loket August 1 MXGP of Flanders Lommel August 15 MXGP of Sweden Uddevalla August 22 MXGP of the Netherlands Arnhem September 5 MXGP of Türkiye Afyonkarahisar September 12 Grand Prix to be announced TBA September 19 MXGP of Australia Darwin October 3 MXGP of Switzerland TBC October 10 FIM Motocross of Nations Assen The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is scheduled for Pärnu in Estonia on July 18. Three points split Speedway GP title contenders after Vojens Robert Lambert will take a one-point Speedway GP championship lead into the final round after winning a rain-shortened Danish Grand Prix at Vojens. The Briton now has 142 points, with Bartosz Zmarzlik on 141 and Australia’s Brady Kurtz on 139. The meeting was classified after 20 completed heats, with Lambert declared the winner ahead of Leon Madsen and Max Fricke. Fricke secured third on countback ahead of Michael Jepsen Jensen, giving the Australian his second GP podium of the season. Zmarzlik was fifth and Kurtz seventh. Kurtz had earlier won the afternoon Sprint ahead of Lambert, Fricke and Jason Doyle. Those four championship points helped keep Kurtz within striking distance, while Fricke’s combined haul moved him to sixth overall on 89 points, level with Kacper Woryna and Patryk Dudek in the fight for top-seven automatic qualification for 2027. The championship concludes at Torun on September 26, with another Sprint and the Grand Prix offering a maximum of 24 points. Lambert, Zmarzlik and Kurtz are already guaranteed the three championship medals, but their finishing order remains wide open. Bailey fifth in SGP2 as Andersen claims world title Beau Bailey finished fifth in the 2026 FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship after taking sixth in the SGP2 finale at Vojens. The Australian collected 11 championship points to finish the three-round series on 34, just one behind fourth-placed William Drejer and four short of the bronze medal. Fellow Australian Mitchell McDiarmid delivered his strongest result of the series with eighth at Vojens. His nine championship points doubled his season tally to 18, placing him 13th overall. Mikkel Andersen secured the world title with ninth at his home round, finishing on 46 points despite a fall and exclusion in Heat 13. The 18-year-old becomes Denmark’s first Under-21 World Champion since Michael Jepsen Jensen in 2012, and the first former SGP3 youth champion to claim the Under-21 crown. Nicolai Heiselberg won the Vojens finale ahead of Wiktor Przyjemski and Adam Bubba Bednar. Heiselberg’s victory secured championship silver on 42 points, with Przyjemski taking bronze on 38 despite missing the middle round through injury. Kurtz and Lambert set for Polish league final showdown Brady Kurtz and Robert Lambert will also face each other in the PGE Ekstraliga final after Wroclaw and defending champion Torun completed their semi-final victories. Kurtz won four of his five heats for Wroclaw, scoring 13 points plus one bonus in a 45-45 home draw with Leszno. Kurtz and Dan Bewley delivered a 5-1 in the final heat to salvage the draw, with Wroclaw progressing 100-80 on aggregate. Australia’s Ben Cook and Keynan Rew each contributed eight points plus two bonuses for Leszno. Torun defeated Lublin 58-32 to advance 106-74 on aggregate, with Lambert scoring nine points plus one bonus. The club also confirmed contracts through 2028 for Lambert, Patryk Dudek, Emil Sayfutdinov, Mikkel Michelsen and team manager Piotr Baron. Torun hosts the opening leg of the final on September 20, with the return at Wroclaw on October 4. SuperMoto of Nations moves to revised two-race format The FIM, in consultation with championship promoter XIEM, has revised the format for the 2026 FIM SuperMoto of Nations to better suit the number of participating countries. The event will now comprise two races, with all three riders from every national team competing together in both. The 2026 FIM SuperMoto of Nations will be held at St. Wendel in Germany on September 27. Milner and Versteegen dominate Brookton finale as Lynch claims sixth title Daniel Milner and Jackson Versteegen dominated the final round of the 2026 Brookton Pony Express, lapping the entire field on their way to victory in the four-hour race. The reigning Australian ProEnduro champion, six-time national enduro champion and 2018 ISDE outright winner travelled to Western Australia to team up with local young gun Versteegen for the third and final round. Milner set the qualifying benchmark on Saturday, going five seconds quicker than series leaders Ben Lynch and Taj Moore. The KTM DM31 pairing then led throughout Sunday’s race to finish a full lap clear. For Versteegen, the result marked a successful return to an event where he had developed his skills as a junior. “Honestly, it was a really fun weekend for me coming back to WA and you know race once again with the people I have grown up with,” Versteegen said. “It was really good to get the win on a stock KTM 300 and it was great to show what they are capable of straight out of the box.” The finale belonged to Milner and Versteegen, but Bunbury KTM’s Lynch and South West Yamaha’s Moore secured the outright 2026 Brookton Pony Express series crown. That made Lynch a six-time Brookton Pony Express champion, adding another title to a record that includes 19 race wins from 23 starts at the event. Mandurah City KTM’s Lucas Butcher also completed a clean sweep of the Junior Pony Express series, winning all three rounds to finish his 2026 campaign unbeaten. Santolino wins Baja Aragón as Braceras’ challenge ends in a crash Lorenzo Santolino delivered victory for Sherco at the rescheduled 2026 Baja Spain Aragón after Honda-mounted newcomer David Braceras crashed out of contention on the final day. Postponed from July because of wildfires in Spain, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup began with a surprise as Braceras carried his motocross speed into the 6.5-kilometre prologue. The Junior rider topped the times by 16 seconds over defending event winner Santolino, with Alfredo Pellicer another six seconds back on his KTM. Saturday brought two special stages measuring 180 and 151 kilometres. Despite crashing twice, Braceras matched Santolino’s cumulative time before a one-minute, 37-second penalty separated the pair. The former MX2 racer remained the main threat heading into Sunday’s 151-kilometre Argente-Concud special, but another crash forced his retirement and ended an impressive debut challenge. Santolino went on to secure the event victory and FIM 450cc honours. In the FIM classification, Pellicer finished 11 minutes and 29 seconds behind, followed by Honda rider Hugo Blanjoue at 24 minutes and six seconds, with Ethan Lane fourth at 50 minutes and 16 seconds. Yamaha’s Sara Garcia completed the FIM motorcycle top five and won the Women’s category ahead of Triumph-mounted Joanna Modrzewska. Pellicer also claimed Junior honours, while Paulo Cardoso won the Veterans’ category. Portuguese Junior Tomas Coutinho Paulo took the quad victory ahead of Antoine Sanchez and Marcin Wilkolek after Dani Vila, Toni Vingut and Abdulaziz Al-Atawi all retired. Matteo Bottino led a Kove one-two in the Trail category, finishing ahead of Julio Lopez. Boughen wins last-lap Ducati duel to tighten Flat Track title fight Ashton Boughen reignited his FIM Flat Track World Championship challenge with a last-lap victory over team-mate Tim Neave at Vasad in Hungary, where British riders filled the first four positions. The 19-year-old VRX Dirt Store Ducati rider returned to the top step at round seven after a disappointing home appearance at King’s Lynn, adding to his victories at the opening two rounds of the season. Neave had looked particularly strong through the heats, winning his final three outings to lead the qualifying order. Defending champion Ervin Krajčovič then grabbed the early lead in the 12-lap final, but Neave and Boughen quickly passed the Czech rider and began to pull away. Boughen carried speed around the wider lines while Neave defended the lead. The decisive move came halfway around the final lap, although Neave immediately fought back with an inside attack into the last corner. Boughen held on to claim the win. Tom Hunt completed the podium on a borrowed Beta after an engine failure in his opening heat threatened to end his afternoon. A late pass on Triumph rider Jack Bell secured third and completed the British podium sweep, with Bell fourth. Ondřej Svědík finished fifth ahead of Krajčovič, followed by Daniele Tonelli, Max Hellmann, Gerard Bailo and Marius Kircher. Boughen also claimed the fastest-lap bonus point, taking his haul to 26 points against Neave’s 22. That trimmed the championship deficit by four points to 13 and moved Boughen level with Bell in second. Three rounds remain, with Pardubice in the Czech Republic hosting round eight on October 3 before the championship concludes with two rounds in Argentina at the end of October. Portugal to host 100th Six Days in October The 100th edition of the FIM 6DAYS Enduro of Nations will take place in Grândola and Portugal’s surrounding Alentejo region from October 12–17, marking the country’s fourth time hosting the event. Portugal holds some successful recent history for Australia, which won the Junior World Trophy when the Six Days last visited the country in 2019. First held in 1913, the event began as the International Six Days Trial before becoming the International Six Days Enduro, or ISDE. It remains the longest-running off-road competition on the FIM sporting calendar. Portugal first hosted the Six Days in 1999, when Coimbra welcomed the 74th edition. Competitors faced a mixture of dust, mud, sunshine and rain, with Finland taking its third World Trophy victory and Spain winning the Junior World Trophy. The event returned ten years later to Figueira da Foz, combining rocky mountain terrain with demanding sandy special tests. France led the World Trophy competition from the opening day to successfully defend its title and also won the Women’s World Trophy, while Spain again claimed Junior honours. Portimão hosted the 2019 edition, with the Algarve International Circuit serving as the event base and the surrounding mountains providing the enduro terrain. The United States secured its second World Trophy victory and also won the Women’s World Trophy, while Australia’s Junior success prevented an American sweep. More than 400 riders entered for 2026 AJMX at Mooroopna The 2026 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship has attracted its largest entry in a decade, with 403 riders and 636 machines entered across 12 championship classes, including two dedicated girls’ categories. The AJMX will return to Victoria at Mooroopna from September 28 to October 3. A partnership between Greater Shepparton City Council and the Goulburn Valley Junior Motorcycle Club will also keep the event at the venue in 2027. The entry list includes several riders carrying their rivalries from the MX85 and MX65 classes in the ProMX Championship, including Jayce Stocker, Liam Millard, Ethan Wolfe, Ryder Madafiglio, Hudson Francis, Joe Thurlby, Olie Cale and Stella Harding. Francis and Madafiglio both finished inside the top 10 in the 65cc class at the 2026 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in the Czech Republic. The 85cc two-stroke/150cc four-stroke 9-U12 class is particularly oversubscribed, with 96 riders to be reduced to a 40-rider field for three finals. Eight of the 12 classes have drawn more than 40 entries and will be decided through heats and finals, while the remaining four will proceed directly to finals.

Classic Speedway classes gain Australian Championship status for 2027

Motorcycling Australia will elevate seven existing Classic and Evo speedway classes for solos and sidecars to official Australian Championship status from 2027.

The change follows recommendations from MA’s Track Commission and approval by the Rules and Technical Committee. The following categories will be recognised as Australian Championships:

Classic Speedway – riders under 50 years

Classic Speedway – riders over 50 years

Evo Speedway

Post Classic Sidecar

British, European and American Sidecar

Japanese Sidecar

Evo Sidecar

The current technical regulations will carry over unchanged, with the upgrade in championship status the only alteration for 2027. The change will be reflected in the 2027 Manual of Motorcycle Sport.

Suzuki Australia signs on for 2026 AUSX Open

Suzuki Australia has joined the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Open presented by Monster Energy as an official partner of the Geelong event at GMHBA Stadium on November 7.

The partnership adds a strong local brand connection to the event, where Suzuki’s international Supercross star Ken Roczen is already confirmed to compete. Organisers have stressed that Roczen’s appearance and Suzuki Australia’s event partnership are separate agreements.

AUSX Events Head of Partnerships and Motorsport Mick Sinclair said Suzuki’s involvement was another step in building broader motorcycle-industry support around the event, while Suzuki Australia General Manager – Motorcycles Sean Sealey pointed to the opportunity to connect the brand’s racing heritage with Australian Supercross fans.

The 2026 AUSX Supercross Championship calendar comprises Townsville on October 3, Auckland on October 31, Geelong on November 7, Perth on November 14 and the Newcastle grand final on November 28.

RFN electric bikes to take on 85cc rivals in AUSX Futures

RFN electric motorcycles will race alongside combustion-powered 85cc machines at three AUSX events this season, with the manufacturer also taking naming rights to the RFN SX85 Futures category.

The programme will begin at the AUSX Open in Geelong on November 7 before continuing at Perth and Newcastle, giving RFN an opportunity to demonstrate its electric technology in direct competition with established junior machinery.

AUSX says the move follows Motorcycling Australia’s decision to allow approved electric motorcycles to compete in the appropriate existing classes. Machines must satisfy the relevant class and discipline approvals, technical regulations and inspection requirements before racing.

RFN Australia’s 2026 Warrior range includes the Warrior Pro SX-E15, developed to compete in the 85cc class. General Manager John Bettini said racing would let the brand demonstrate its capabilities.

“We believe the best way to prove electric motorcycle technology is on the racetrack. Having our bikes line up alongside combustion 85s gives us the opportunity to demonstrate their performance in genuine Supercross competition.”

The SX85 Futures category gives developing riders experience on the same Supercross tracks and at the same events as the professional classes. Its three-round 2026 schedule comprises:

November 7 – AUSX Open, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

November 14 – AUSX Supercross, HBF Park, Perth

November 28 – AUSX Supercross, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Further details of RFN’s rider line-up and racing programme will be announced ahead of Geelong.

2026 Racing Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Rnd 1 – March 08 – ARGENTINA, Barlioche

Rnd 2 – March 22 – SPAIN, Almonte

Rnd 3 – March 29 – SWITZERLAND, Frauenfeld

Rnd 4 – April 12 – ITALY, Riola Sardo, Sardegna

Rnd 5 – April 19 – ITALY, Pietramurata, Trentino

Rnd 6 – May 24 – FRANCE, Lacapelle Marival (WMX)

Rnd 7 – May 31 – GERMANY, Teutschenthal (WMX)

Rnd 8 – June 07 – LATVIA, Kegums

Rnd 9 – June 21 – ITALY, Montevarchi (WMX)

Rnd 10 – June 28 – PORTUGAL, Águeda

Rnd 11 – July 05 – SOUTH AFRICA, Johannesburg

JMXWC – July 05- CZECH REPUBLIC, Jinin

(Junior MX World Championship)

Rnd 12 – July 19 – GREAT BRITAIN, Foxhills

Rnd 13 – July 26 – CZECH REPUBLIC, Loket

Rnd 14 – August 02 – BELGIUM, Lommel, Flanders

Rnd 15 – August 16 – SWEDEN, Uddevalla

Rnd 16 – August 23 – THE NETHERLANDS, Arnhem (WMX)

Rnd 17 – September 06 – TÜRKIYE, Afyonkarahisar

Rnd 18 – September 13 – CHINA, Shanghai

Rnd 19 – September 20 – AUSTRALIA, Darwin (WMX)

MXoN – October 04 – FRANCE, Ernee

(Motocross of Nations)

2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Calendar

AMA Supercross Rnd 1 – January 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA Rnd 2 – January 17 at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA Rnd 3 – January 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA Rnd 4 – January 31 at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Rnd 5 – February 7 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ Rnd 6 – February 14 at Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Rnd 7 – February 21 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Rnd 8 – February 28 at Daytona Int. Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL Rnd 9 – March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Rnd 10 – March 21 at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL Rnd 11 – March 28 at Ford Field, Detroit, MI Rnd 12 – April 4 at The Dome, St Louis, MO Rnd 13 – April 11 at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Rnd 14 – April 18 at Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH Rnd 15 – April 25 at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Rnd 16 – May 2 at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO Rnd 17 – May 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Pro Motocross Rnd 18 – May 30 at Fox Raceway National, Pala, CA Rnd 19 – June 6 at Hangtown Classic, Sacramento, CA Rnd 20 – June 13 at Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, CO Rnd 21 – June 20 at High Point National, Mount Morris, PA Rnd 22 – July 4 at Redbud National, Buchanan, MI Rnd 23 – July 11 at Southwick National, Southwick, MA Rnd 24 – July 18 at Spring Creek National, Millville, MN Rnd 25 – July 25 at Washougal National, Washougal, WA Rnd 26 – August 15 at Unadilla National, New Berlin, NY Rnd 27 – August 22 at Budds Creek National, Mechanicsville, MD Rnd 28 – August 29 at Ironman National, Crawfordsville, IN

SMX Playoffs Playoff 1 – September 12, Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH Playoff 2 – September 19, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA Final – September 26, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO



2026 Grand National Cross Country Series Calendar

Big Buck GNCC – Feb 15 Wild Board GNCC – Mar 1 Talladega GNCC – Mar 7 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC – Mar 28 The Dukes GNCC – Apr 18 The Old Gray GNCC – May 3 Powerline Park GNCC – May 16 Watkins Glen International GNCC – Jun 7 Snowshoe GNCC – Jun 27 The John Penton GNCC – Sep 19 Mason-Dixon GNCC – Oct 3 Ironman GNCC – Oct 24 Buckwheat 100 GNCC- Nov 8

2026 American Flat Track (AFT) Calendar

March 5, 2026 – Royal Enfield Short Track at Daytona I

March 6, 2026 – Royal Enfield Short Track at Daytona II

March 21, 2026 – Atlanta Short Track, Senoia Raceway

April 25, 2026 – Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway

May 2, 2026 – Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway

May 16, 2026 – ThrottleFest, Budds Creek Motocross Par

May 23, 2026 – Williams Grove Half-Mile, Williams Grove

June 6, 2026 – Nashville Short Track, Tennessee National Raceway

June 26, 2026 – Lima Half-Mile I, Allen County Fairgrounds

June 27, 2026 – Lima Half-Mile II, Allen County Fairgrounds

July 4, 2026 – DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

August 8, 2026 – Jackpine Gypsies Super TT, Jackpine Gypsies M/C

August 10, 2026 – Jackpine Gypsies Short Track, Jackpine Gypsies M/C

August 22, 2026 – Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club

September 5, 2026 – Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds

September 6, 2026 – Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds

2026 Hard Enduro World Championship Calendar

April 17-19 – Alestrem – Ales, France

May 1-3 – Extreme Lagares – Porto, Portugal

June 18-20 – Silver Kings – Idaho/Silver Mountain Resort, United States

August 20-22 – Forza Orza – Orsa, Sweden

September 4-6 – Abestone Hard Enduro – Arezzo, Italy

September 23-26 – Roof of Africa – Maseru, Lesotho

October 8-10 – Sea to Sky – Kemer, Turkey

October 23-25 – Hixpania – Aguilar de Campoo, Spain

2026 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar

29-31 January – Saudi Baja, SAU

12-14 February – Jordan Baja, JOR

19-20 June – Baja TT Extremadura, ESP

24-26 July – Baja Aragon, ESP

28-31 Oct. – Baja Qatar, QAT

5-8 Nov. – Dubai International Baja, UAE

13-15 Nov. – Escuderia de Castelo Branco, POR (rescheduled)

2026 FIM Trial World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)

Rnd 1 – 15-17 May – Japan, Motegi

Rnd 2 – 12-14 June – Andorra, Sant Julià de Lòria

Rnd 3 – 19-21 June – Italy, Camerino

Rnd 4 – 24-26 July – Great Britain, Trac Mon Circuit – Anglesey

Rnd 5 – 29-30 August* – France, Cahors

Rnd 6 – 4-6 September – Netherlands, Zelhem

Rnd 7 – 18-20 September – Spain, Pobladura de las Regueras

TdN – 26-27 September – Spain, Arteixo

TVT – TBA, TBA

2026 FIM Track Racing Calendars

FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship 2 May – Round 1 – Landshut, Germany 23 May – Round 2 – Prague, Czech Republic 5-6 June – Round 3 & 4 – Manchester, Great Britain 20 June – Round 5 – Wroclaw, Poland 11 July – Round 6 – Malilla, Sweden 1 August – Round 7 – Lodz, Poland 8 August – Round 8 – Riga, Latvia 12 September – Round 9 – Vojens, Denmark 26 September – Round 10 – Torun, Poland

FIM SGP2 World Championship 10 July – Round 1 – Malilla, Sweden 31 July – Round 2 – Lodz, Poland 11 September – Round 3 – Vojens, Denmark

FIM SGP3 World Championship 19 June – Final – Wroclaw, Poland

FIM SGP4 World Championship 11 July – Final – Malilla, Sweden

FIM Speedway World Cup 1 May – Semi Final 1 – Landshut, Germany 7 August – Semi Final 2 – Riga, Latvia 29 August – Final – Warsaw, Poland

FIM Speedway of Nations 2 22 May – Final – Prague, Czech Republic



2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship Calendar

Round 1 – May 9 – Roden, The Netherlands

Round 2 – May 30 – Terenzano, Italy

Round 3 – June 27 – Teterow , Germany

Round 4 – July 4 – Donji Kraljevec, Croatia

Round 5 – August 22 – Scheessel, Germany

Round 6 – August 29 – King’s Lynn, Great Britain

Round 7 – September 12 – Vasad, Hungary

Round 8 – October 3 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

Rounds 9 & 10 – Oct. 24-25 – CAMOD TBA, Argentina