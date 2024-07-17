2025 GASGAS MC85

The GASGAS MC 85 has undergone a significant refresh for the 2025 model year, aimed at boosting low-mid–range torque, while introducing an all-new frame and WP XACT shock.

You’ll find the 2025 GASGAS MC 85 in Australian dealerships from August.

Recommended for youngsters aged between 11 and 15 years old, the new generation model has been developed with serious input from a global team of young test riders.

As before, there are two options to choose from with the MC 85 – one with 17”/14” wheels for smaller riders and another with 19”/16” wheels for those kids who grow just that little bit quicker!

An all-new frame is claimed to offer improve stability and create a lighter feel through the turns.

A new WP XACT shock is claimed to help deliver better traction when getting on the gas.

A new, lighter swing-arm, and new footpegs, too.

The engine development focus was put on squeezing out more low to mid-range power and boosting torque.

Changes include a new cylinder head, ignition, exhaust, spark plug, and settings inside the KEIHIN carburetor, in addition to the revised airbox for increased airflow.

New radiators, made by PANKL, keep the motor running cool.

The motor is repositioned in the frame to help balance the bike out even more.

The side panels on the new all-red bodywork are now even slimmer than before too, so kids can move around much more easily.

2025 GASGAS MC85 Technical Highlights