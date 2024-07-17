2025 GASGAS MC85
The GASGAS MC 85 has undergone a significant refresh for the 2025 model year, aimed at boosting low-mid–range torque, while introducing an all-new frame and WP XACT shock.
You’ll find the 2025 GASGAS MC 85 in Australian dealerships from August.
Recommended for youngsters aged between 11 and 15 years old, the new generation model has been developed with serious input from a global team of young test riders.
As before, there are two options to choose from with the MC 85 – one with 17”/14” wheels for smaller riders and another with 19”/16” wheels for those kids who grow just that little bit quicker!
An all-new frame is claimed to offer improve stability and create a lighter feel through the turns.
A new WP XACT shock is claimed to help deliver better traction when getting on the gas.
A new, lighter swing-arm, and new footpegs, too.
The engine development focus was put on squeezing out more low to mid-range power and boosting torque.
Changes include a new cylinder head, ignition, exhaust, spark plug, and settings inside the KEIHIN carburetor, in addition to the revised airbox for increased airflow.
New radiators, made by PANKL, keep the motor running cool.
The motor is repositioned in the frame to help balance the bike out even more.
The side panels on the new all-red bodywork are now even slimmer than before too, so kids can move around much more easily.
2025 GASGAS MC85 Technical Highlights
- New frame – All-new for 2025 to improve cornering and stability, especially when getting on the gas out of turns. Frame protectors keep it looking fresh, too.
- New WP XACT shock – A new mounting point on the frame and slight reduction in travel creates a more balanced and planted feel for improved traction and control.
- Updated motor – A new cylinder head, ignition, spark plug, and carburetor settings boost low to mid-range power and torque.
- New exhaust system – Designed in line with the motor updates for maximum performance.
- New bodywork and graphics – Mirroring the full size bikes for a sweet new look with slimmer side panels improving control.
- New shift drum – Finished with a new coating for strength and smoother shifting.
- New swingarm – Lighter in weight by 300g and positioned a little more level than before thanks to the shorter shock and new frame. This leads to a lower back end for easier movement on the bike.
- New footpegs – Redesigned to prevent mud from building up for total control in all conditions.
- New radiators – Made by PANKL so you just know they’re up to the job of keeping the motor cool!
- Redesigned airbox – With improved airflow for maximum performance.
- Hour meter – Records time spent on the bike to help you keep on top of routine servicing.