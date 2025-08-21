2025 Isle of Man Classic TT

Qualifying Day One

The first qualifying session of Classic TT 2025 took place on Wednesday evening in cool but dry conditions.

Formula 1 Classic & Lightweight Classic

At the head of the times, it was Rob Hodson who set the pace with a lap of 125.810 mph.

Davey Todd and Mike Browne also impressed, both lapping in excess of 124 mph to give Ducati a lockout of the top three positions in the Formula 1 Classic class.

Nathan Harrison then led a sextet of 750 Kawasaki Superbikes while Baz Furber rounded out the top ten on a Suzuki.

David Johnson was 13th quickest on the Mistral Kawasaki while Michael Dunlop carded the 15th quickest time on the WizNorton Rotary.

Mike Browne’s session ended prematurely with retirement at Ballig Bridge, while Coward also stopped early at Ballacraine.

Historic Senior

The Historic Senior machines joined in the later session, where Adam McLean impressed aboard the Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield with a lap of 111.001mph.

John McGuinness (108.817mph) edged out Shaun Anderson (108.418mph) and Dean Harrison (108.184mph) in a close fight for second.

Joe Yeardsley (107.856mph), Alan Oversby (105.513mph), and Maria Costello (95.899mph) filled the chasing positions before Browne returned late in the session with a 104.433mph lap to slot into sixth.

Historic Junior

Early laps saw Harley Rushton, Maurizio Bottalico, and Will Loder vying for the top spot before Jamie Coward, the 2019 winner, laid down a 101.529mph lap on the Ted Woof/Craven Classic Honda.

Dean Harrison briefly bettered that with 101.711mph, but Coward responded in style with 102.935mph to end the session fastest. Loder improved to 98.155mph for third.

Lightweight

Dan Sayle’s opening 115.183mph lap on the John Chapman Racing RS250 Honda held firm to top the Lightweight leaderboard, with Browne’s later 114.068mph effort enough for second on the Laycock Yamaha.

Michael Dunlop was third quickest on Wednesday on his own MD Racing RS250 Honda, followed by Hall, Michal Dokoupil, and Owen Monaghan, who was the fastest of the 400cc machines.