2025 Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round Three & Four Preview

The Yamaha BLU CRU Aussie Flat Track Nationals heads to the VIC-NSW border this weekend, August 23-24, with rounds three and four being hosted by the Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club at Diamond Park. Action kicks off on a traditional Flat Track course on Saturday, before switching to a TT layout on Sunday.

This is another new circuit on the Australian Flat Track Championship calendar for 2025, with the opening round at Maryborough showcasing the fairytale comeback of 36-year-old Tom Armstrong in the premier Pro 450 class.

Inspired by his young son who is learning to ride, Armstrong’s goal was to simply make it through to the top Pro 450 group but the former national dirt track champion stunned the field and won both rounds despite not having raced in 13 years, surprising everyone but the man who tipped him to be a threat – current champion Tom Herrick.

Herrick will stake his claim for the title in Albury coming directly off a confidence-boosting trip to the USA competing in the American Flat Track Singles category where he hit the top ten at the Peoria TT.

This weekend sees bumper entries with two groups of Pro 450 and Clubman ready to do battle, including Pro 450 rookie Cooper Archibald who looked on point in Maryborough, until a big crash, while Ben Grabham continues his return from injury.

In the Junior Lite class Neiko Donovan and Jed Fyffe will again battle it out, after leaving rounds one and two with just eight-points separating them.

In the Junior 85 class Beau Baker now holds a strong lead on 407.5 points, nearest competitors Jye French (327), Lucy Heaton-New (313), Flynn Beard (309) and Brody Ford (301.5).

Latiya Allen holds the Pro Women lead, just nine-points clear of Brittany O’Brien.

The action will feature the flat track layout on Saturday with practice beginning at 2pm and the final races run under lights before switching to the TT track on Sunday. Joining the Clubman class on the support card at Diamond Park will be the thumping Pro Twins (Saturday flat track only) alongside Junior Lites and Junior 85s.

Dave Maddock – AFTN Series Organiser

“We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend in Albury, it’s always a buzz to bring the series to a new region. Maryborough was a thriller, Tom Armstrong lit up the track and I can’t wait to see how Tom Herrick responds after his good run of results in the USA. Along with Tom Drane and Max Whale it shows our Aussie riders are right up there with the best in the world. This weekend we race under lights for the first time plus we see the first hit out for the Pro Twins, which are always a crowd pleaser. All those things combined actually give the program a bit of an American flavour. With over 90 riders entries are huge this weekend, we’ve had to split not only Pro 450 but also Clubman – it shows just how strong the format is and that the riders are enjoying racing on 19 inch tyres, which is very encouraging for the series.”

This weekend Tom Armstrong will be out to prove his double-round victory Maryborough was no fluke.

Tom Armstrong

“I’ve had one weekend on the bike since Maryborough, I’m just trying to enjoy it and have fun. I reckon I’m way more nervous though, but that’s to be expected. I’ve got more ambition to win now, winning has given me more drive to train even harder. I’m trying to keep it fun, but that can be hard when you’ve got a target on your back. I’ve never really been in this kind of points situation over a structured series, most of the things I’ve won in the past were individual meetings held over one day or a weekend, so there is that to manage. I do enjoy the Albury track, the TT track is very tight but being a speedway track I’m hoping I will go ok there!”

2025 AFTN Rounds 3 & 4 Albury Wodonga – Schedule

Round 3: Flat Track – Saturday August 23

2pm: Practice & Qualifying

3:50pm: Pro 450 Superpole

4:20pm: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

8pm: Podium Presentations

Round 4: TT – Sunday August 24

9am: Practice & Qualifying

10:35am: Pro 450 Superpole

11am: Racing underway

(4 races per class from 6 to 15 laps in length)

3:15pm: Podium Presentations

Leaderboard – Pro 450

Tom ARMSTRONG 421 Cameron DUNKER 376 Thomas HERRICK 360 Daniel WICKS 331 Ronan JACOBS 329 Ben GRABHAM 288 Billy RYAN 286 John LYTRAS 280 Dale BORLASE 252 Jett CARTER 235

Leaderboard – Junior Lites

Neiko DONOVAN 425 Jed FYFFE 417 Hugh HOPE-HODGETTS 330 Lenny DUGGAN 325 Tahj EDWARDS 289 Max CARTER 282 Jonny COOPER 278 Kai MORAN 256 Aiden DIPPELSMANN 256 Mia BLACKFORD 238

Leaderboard – Junior 85

Beau BAKER 407.5 Jye FRENCH 327 Lucy HEATON-NEW 313 Flynn BEARD 309 Brody FORD 301.5 Kru TULLOCH 277 Jake STRANEY 251 Bailey Brookes 248 Roy DUGGAN 228 Thomas BAILEY 228

Leaderboard – Pro Women

Latiya ALLEN 412 Brittaney O’BRIEN 403 Matilda HEATON-NEW 370 Emma SCOTT 361 Katarna ROBINSON 321 Brie LEVY 315 Mylie ROBINSON 214 Kelsey JENSEN 40

2025 Aussie Flat Track Nationals