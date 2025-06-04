2025 FIM Junior GP Championships
Round Two – Jerez
Jerez hosted the second round of the 2025 FIM Junior GP Championship over the weekend. Six races were held across the four classes under the scorching Spanish sun.
Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) continued his unbeaten 2025 run with a FIM JuniorGP World Championship double.
Meanwhile Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) cemented his title credentials with another commanding win in the Moto2 European Championship.
The European Talent Cup saw first-ever victories for Alvaro Lucas (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam), while Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglisse) charged to a maiden triumph in the Stock European Championship.
JuniorGP
Brian Uriarte did the double—but it didn’t come easy. Starting from pole in the opening bout Uriarte led much of the way, only to come under late pressure from Finetwork Mir Racing Team duo Leonardo Zanni and Jesus Rios, plus a hard-charging Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0).
The four-way battle erupted in a last-lap showdown, with Uriarte edging out Salmela at the final corner. Rios snatched third, denying teammate Zanni a maiden podium by mere milliseconds.
Australia’s Marianos Nikolis took his AGR Team KTM to 16th, trailing the leaders by 23s at the flag.
The second stanza brought more fireworks, with the same quartet dicing for the lead throughout. It once again went down to the wire—Rios pushed Uriarte all the way, but Uriarte held firm again to clinch victory.
Salmela took third in a photo finish, while a luckless Zanni missed the podium again despite another stellar ride.
Nikolis dropped to 18th over the line in race two, holding off Kevin Farkas, Erik Michielon and Veda Pratama who were all right on his tail.
Marianos Nikolis
“Really good to get two full races under my belt today! We fought super hard and had some great battles. I would’ve loved to come away with some points to reward my team for all their efforts, but we just came up a little short. Overall, I’m happy with the base we’ve started with. Starting P21 never did me any favours, but I know where I need to improve and can’t wait to do it all again in France. Massive thank you to my whole crew for their efforts this weekend in the heat.”
Not since Dani Holgado in 2021 has a rider won the opening three races of a JuniorGP season. Uriarte now heads to Magny-Cours as the rider to beat.
JuniorGP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
26m29.66
|
2
|
R. Salmela
|
Hon
|
+0.07
|
3
|
J. Ríos
|
KTM
|
+0.15
|
4
|
L. Zanni
|
KTM
|
+0.58
|
5
|
J. Esteban
|
Cfm
|
+0.78
|
6
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Hon
|
+8.62
|
7
|
G. Pugliese
|
Cfm
|
+8.63
|
8
|
M. Morelli
|
Hon
|
+8.72
|
9
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
+8.77
|
10
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
+15.64
|
11
|
P. Alsina
|
Hon
|
+15.71
|
12
|
L. Abruzzo
|
KTM
|
+15.99
|
13
|
S. Mounsey
|
Cfm
|
+16.85
|
14
|
Z. Mitani
|
Hon
|
+22.81
|
15
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
+23.07
|
16
|
M. Nikolis
|
KTM
|
+23.21
|
17
|
K. Singhapong
|
Hon
|
+23.43
|
18
|
L. Phommara
|
KTM
|
+27.11
|
19
|
K. Farkas
|
KTM
|
+27.46
|
20
|
D. Boggio
|
KTM
|
+32.45
|
21
|
V. Pratama
|
Hon
|
+32.50
|
22
|
K. Uchiumi
|
KTM
|
+32.90
|
23
|
O. Van Trigt
|
KTM
|
+50.48
|
24
|
L. Agostinelli
|
KTM
|
+50.51
|
25
|
E. Michielon
|
KTM
|
+50.58
|
26
|
E. Bertola
|
KTM
|
+50.98
|
27
|
L. Brown
|
Hon
|
+52.95
|
28
|
Y. Cerpa
|
KTM
|
+53.11
|
29
|
C. Tiezzi
|
KTM
|
+1m11.01
|
30
|
J. Wojciechowski
|
KTM
|
+1m38.39
|
DNF
|
D. González
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Belford
|
Hon
|
DNF
JuniorGP Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
26m40.45
|
2
|
J. Ríos
|
KTM
|
+0.09
|
3
|
R. Salmela
|
Hon
|
+0.28
|
4
|
L. Zanni
|
KTM
|
+0.29
|
5
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
+14.51
|
6
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Hon
|
+14.78
|
7
|
D. González
|
KTM
|
+14.91
|
8
|
P. Alsina
|
Hon
|
+15.26
|
9
|
J. Esteban
|
Cfm
|
+15.43
|
10
|
G. Pugliese
|
Cfm
|
+15.55
|
11
|
Z. Mitani
|
Hon
|
+15.90
|
12
|
S. Mounsey
|
Cfm
|
+16.00
|
13
|
M. Morelli
|
Hon
|
+16.23
|
14
|
L. Phommara
|
KTM
|
+28.67
|
15
|
D. Boggio
|
KTM
|
+28.73
|
16
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
+28.75
|
17
|
K. Singhapong
|
Hon
|
+28.91
|
18
|
M. Nikolis
|
KTM
|
+32.47
|
19
|
K. Farkas
|
KTM
|
+32.51
|
20
|
E. Michielon
|
KTM
|
+32.67
|
21
|
V. Pratama
|
Hon
|
+32.87
|
22
|
K. Uchiumi
|
KTM
|
+33.23
|
23
|
E. Belford
|
Hon
|
+38.12
|
24
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
+39.48
|
25
|
L. Abruzzo
|
KTM
|
+45.95
|
26
|
O. Van Trigt
|
KTM
|
+57.21
|
27
|
L. Brown
|
Hon
|
+59.44
|
28
|
E. Bertola
|
KTM
|
+1m13.44
|
29
|
C. Tiezzi
|
KTM
|
+1m24.29
|
DNF
|
J. Wojciechowski
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Agostinelli
|
KTM
|
DNF
JuniorGP Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
75
|
2
|
R. Salmela
|
Hon
|
52
|
3
|
L. Zanni
|
KTM
|
39
|
4
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
38
|
5
|
J. Rios
|
KTM
|
36
|
6
|
G. Pugliese
|
Cfmoto
|
26
|
7
|
J. Esteban
|
Cfmoto
|
25
|
8
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Hon
|
20
|
9
|
M. Morelli
|
Hon
|
20
|
10
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
19
|
11
|
Z. Mitani
|
Hon
|
15
|
12
|
P. Alsina
|
Hon
|
13
|
13
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
12
|
14
|
S. Mounsey
|
Cfmoto
|
7
|
15
|
L. Abruzzo
|
KTM
|
6
|
16
|
E. Belford
|
Hon
|
5
|
17
|
K. Singhapong
|
Hon
|
4
|
18
|
E. Bellon
|
KTM
|
3
|
19
|
L. Phommara
|
KTM
|
2
|
20
|
K. Farkas
|
KTM
|
1
|
21
|
D. Boggio
|
KTM
|
1
|
22
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
1
Moto2 European Championship
In the sole race in the Moto2 ECh, Unai Orradre showed his class to take victory in what was a restarted competition.
After just two laps, the race was red flagged due to track conditions, offering respite for both Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing Team) and Orradre after they clashed at lights out.
Second time around, there was no drama and Orradre immediately settled into his rhythm to take a third consecutive podium and his second win of the season.
Fernandez returned to the rostrum in second, while reigning champion Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) snatched third, denying polesitter Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) a first-ever trip to Parc Fermé.
Australia’s Harrison Voight took his Cardoso Racing Kalex to 24th, 41.971s off the leaders at the flag.
Orradre now leads the standings by 28 points heading into France.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Result
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
U. Orradre
|
Bos
|
17m06.76
|
2
|
E. Fernández
|
Bos
|
+1.06
|
3
|
R. García
|
Kal
|
+1.65
|
4
|
M. Pawelec
|
Kal
|
+2.13
|
5
|
A. Ferrández
|
Bos
|
+4.16
|
6
|
X. Zurutuza
|
Kal
|
+4.44
|
7
|
A. Surra
|
Kal
|
+4.78
|
8
|
D. Muñoz
|
For
|
+10.50
|
9
|
F. Llambias
|
Kal
|
+12.81
|
10
|
F. Mongiardo
|
Bos
|
+15.13
|
11
|
Y. Ruiz
|
Kal
|
+15.91
|
12
|
A. Morosi
|
Kal
|
+16.22
|
13
|
J. Whatley
|
Kal
|
+16.49
|
14
|
R. Moor
|
Kal
|
+17.21
|
15
|
B. Jiménez
|
Kal
|
+17.60
|
16
|
M. Mayor
|
Bos
|
+23.90
|
17
|
F. Palomera
|
Kal
|
+25.33
|
18
|
M. Tapia
|
Kal
|
+26.06
|
19
|
D. Mihaila
|
Kal
|
+29.13
|
20
|
E. Krsevan
|
Bos
|
+32.59
|
21
|
C. Lolli
|
Kal
|
+32.64
|
22
|
M. Volpi
|
Bos
|
+36.68
|
23
|
J. Uriostegui
|
Kal
|
+40.42
|
24
|
H. Voight
|
Kal
|
+41.97
|
25
|
L. Sommariva
|
Kal
|
+54.98
|
26
|
G. Emmanuel
|
Bos
|
+1m07.78
|
27
|
J. Eisenkolb
|
Kal
|
+1m17.06
|
DNF
|
L. Fellon
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Toth
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
A. Alqubaisi
|
Bos
|
DNF
|
DNS
|
J. Gimbert
|
Kal
|
DNS
|
DNS
|
A. Guarnieri
|
Bos
|
DNS
Moto2 European Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
U. Orradre
|
Bos
|
70
|
2
|
F. Mongiardo
|
Bos
|
42
|
3
|
A. Ferrandez
|
Bos
|
36
|
4
|
A. Surra
|
Kal
|
36
|
5
|
M. Pawelec
|
Kal
|
34
|
6
|
X. Zurutuza
|
Kal
|
32
|
7
|
E. Fernandez
|
Bos
|
30
|
8
|
R. Garcia
|
Kal
|
20
|
9
|
D. Muñoz
|
For
|
19
|
10
|
Y. Ruiz
|
Kal
|
18
|
11
|
O. Gutierrez
|
Bos
|
17
|
12
|
A. Morosi
|
Kal
|
13
|
13
|
M. Tapia
|
Kal
|
10
|
14
|
F. Llambias
|
Kal
|
7
|
15
|
F. Palomera
|
Kal
|
6
|
16
|
E. Krsevan
|
Bos
|
6
|
17
|
J. Gimbert
|
Kal
|
5
|
18
|
B. Jimenez
|
Kal
|
5
|
19
|
J. Whatley
|
Kal
|
5
|
20
|
R. Moor
|
Kal
|
5
|
21
|
L. Fellon
|
Kal
|
3
|
22
|
L. Sommariva
|
Kal
|
1
Stock European Championship Race
Starting from 11th on the grid, Borja Gomez carved through the field in a sensational charge to victory. Early leaders Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), Australian Archie McDonald (PS Racing Team), and Andy Verdoia (Pitformance VRS) couldn’t hold him off as Gomez surged to the front on the final lap but it was a close run affair that had the Aussie right in the mix.
McDonald clinched second after a fierce battle, while Cretaro—under pressure from Blai Trias (Yamaha GV Racing)—crashed at the final corner, handing Trias a maiden podium.
Archie McDonald
“Back on the podium! Definitely a race I enjoyed!! Strong pace, strong overtakes, strong finish! We are where we deserved to be but obviously upset we missed out on 1st by meters! Now time to relax and head back to Australia for Round 4 of the ASBK SSP Championship! Thankyou everyone for your ongoing support, there’s a whole year ahead.”
Fellow Australian Declan Van Rosmalen on the Ium Motorsports Yamaha finished 19th, 27.693s off the leaders.
Declan Van Rosmalen
“Crazy race, I had a good start making up positions but going into t1 getting bumped out the way and losing positions. Then going into T6 on the first lap getting bumped again losing more positions i knew it was time to put my head down and just do any opportunity I had. I was able to get back to the group getting into p19 but that next group for p15 was just there but I had two laps left to try. Unfortunately I was just able to get to the group by the second to last corner, I crossed the line in p19. Time to get ready for ESBK round 2 in Barcelona, thank you to the team for all the hard work.”
Now leading the Championship, Gomez heads to France aiming to tighten his grip on the crown.
Stock European Championship Race Result
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Gómez
|
Hon
|
26m23.71
|
2
|
A. Mc Donald
|
Yam
|
+0.22
|
3
|
B. Trias
|
Yam
|
+0.69
|
4
|
A. Verdoïa
|
Yam
|
+2.29
|
5
|
I. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+5.98
|
6
|
Á. Fuertes
|
Yam
|
+9.66
|
7
|
J. Diaz
|
Yam
|
+9.93
|
8
|
F. Fuligni
|
Yam
|
+10.32
|
9
|
J. Santos
|
Yam
|
+10.38
|
10
|
T. Varga
|
Yam
|
+10.69
|
11
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+10.75
|
12
|
B. Kecskés
|
Yam
|
+17.09
|
13
|
D. Jiménez
|
Yam
|
+17.17
|
14
|
J. Cretaro
|
Yam
|
+22.04
|
15
|
P. Venturini
|
Yam
|
+23.72
|
16
|
A. Brinton
|
Yam
|
+24.51
|
17
|
A. García
|
Hon
|
+25.50
|
18
|
G. Capote
|
Yam
|
+27.25
|
19
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
+27.69
|
20
|
K. Nestola
|
Yam
|
+28.22
|
21
|
S. Pylypenko
|
Yam
|
+34.27
|
22
|
J. Del Olmo
|
Kaw
|
+36.07
|
23
|
Y. Saiz
|
Kaw
|
+36.25
|
24
|
C. Darliano
|
Yam
|
+49.63
|
25
|
N. Bevilacqua
|
Yam
|
+57.12
|
26
|
A. Bettin
|
Yam
|
+1m03.78
|
DNF
|
J. Aparisi
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
F. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
D. Sanchis
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. Romero
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DSQ
|
R. Valente
|
Yam
|
DSQ
|
DSQ
|
D. Passanisi
|
Yam
|
DSQ
Stock European Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Gomez
|
Hon
|
45
|
2
|
I. Garcia
|
Yam
|
36
|
3
|
A. Mc Donald
|
Yam
|
31
|
4
|
B. Trias
|
Yam
|
21
|
5
|
T. Varga
|
Yam
|
19
|
6
|
J. Cretaro
|
Yam
|
18
|
7
|
J. Diaz
|
Yam
|
18
|
8
|
A. Verdoïa
|
Yam
|
13
|
9
|
D. Jimenez
|
Yam
|
11
|
10
|
Á. Fuertes
|
Yam
|
10
|
11
|
L. Dalla Porta
|
Yam
|
10
|
12
|
F. Fuligni
|
Yam
|
8
|
13
|
J. Santos
|
Yam
|
7
|
14
|
A. Garcia
|
Hon
|
7
|
15
|
A. Brinton
|
Yam
|
6
|
16
|
B. Kecskés
|
Yam
|
6
|
17
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
5
|
18
|
D. Sanchis
|
Yam
|
4
|
19
|
F. Ruiz
|
Yam
|
3
|
20
|
P. Venturini
|
Yam
|
1
|
21
|
R. Romero
|
Yam
|
1
European Talent Cup
As it typically does, the European Talent Cup offered up two instant classic for the category. The opening race saw rookie Alvaro Lucas claim his first-ever victory after a thrilling battle with Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam).
The trio stayed clear of a dramatic late incident involving reigning champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) and Yaroslav Karpushin (Frando Racing VHC Team). Cano recovered to finish sixth, while Karpushin crashed out and was denied a maiden podium.
The second contest brought swift redemption for Karpushin, who secured third place as a breathtaking photo finish decided the winner. At the front, Longarela and Cano went wheel-to-wheel to the line, but it was Longarela who timed his run to perfection to take his first ETC win, with Cano narrowly beaten into second.
Meanwhile, Bujosa, Lucas, and Eduardo Gutierrez (AC Racing Team) all crashed out of the lead group in a dramatic mid-race incident. All three will be eager to bounce back at Magny-Cours, where the chasing pack will look to close in on new title leader Longarela.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Lucas
|
Hon
|
25m38.15
|
2
|
F. Bujosa
|
Hon
|
+0.11
|
3
|
A. Longarela
|
Hon
|
+0.13
|
4
|
E. Gutiérrez
|
Hon
|
+0.37
|
5
|
I. Galán
|
Hon
|
+5.23
|
6
|
C. Cano
|
Hon
|
+8.77
|
7
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
Hon
|
+12.33
|
8
|
T. Borg
|
Hon
|
+12.38
|
9
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
+12.38
|
10
|
A. Nativi
|
Hon
|
+12.63
|
11
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
+12.82
|
12
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
+12.89
|
13
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
+14.81
|
14
|
K. Tinez
|
Hon
|
+14.92
|
15
|
D. Da Costa
|
Hon
|
+20.31
|
16
|
M. Tamburini
|
Hon
|
+21.75
|
17
|
A. Almeida
|
Hon
|
+21.87
|
18
|
M. Rostagni
|
Hon
|
+22.14
|
19
|
C. Borrelli
|
Hon
|
+29.55
|
20
|
K. Matsudaira
|
Hon
|
+29.58
|
21
|
Y. Karpushin
|
Hon
|
+31.82
|
22
|
K. Veijer
|
Hon
|
+38.65
|
23
|
J. Pons
|
Hon
|
+51.98
|
DNF
|
M. Gabarrini
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
I. Rodríguez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
N. Miroslavov
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
O. Cantos
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
G. Pérez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DSQ
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
DSQ
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Longarela
|
Hon
|
25m48.15
|
2
|
C. Cano
|
Hon
|
+0.01
|
3
|
Y. Karpushin
|
Hon
|
+0.17
|
4
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
+10.85
|
5
|
A. Nativi
|
Hon
|
+10.95
|
6
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
Hon
|
+11.16
|
7
|
D. Da Costa
|
Hon
|
+11.23
|
8
|
I. Rodríguez
|
Hon
|
+11.28
|
9
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
+11.42
|
10
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
+11.57
|
11
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
+11.57
|
12
|
E. Boxberger
|
Hon
|
+11.76
|
13
|
A. Almeida
|
Hon
|
+11.69
|
14
|
M. Gabarrini
|
Hon
|
+11.94
|
15
|
C. Borrelli
|
Hon
|
+14.33
|
16
|
K. Veijer
|
Hon
|
+29.08
|
17
|
O. Cantos
|
Hon
|
+29.20
|
18
|
M. Rostagni
|
Hon
|
+29.76
|
19
|
J. Pons
|
Hon
|
+33.86
|
20
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
+39.13
|
21
|
N. Miroslavov
|
Hon
|
+4 Laps
|
DNF
|
M. Tamburini
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
A. Lucas
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
F. Bujosa
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Gutiérrez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
T. Borg
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
G. Pérez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
K. Tinez
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
I. Galán
|
Hon
|
DNF
European Talent Cup Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
A. Longarela
|
Hon
|
77
|
2
|
C. Cano
|
Hon
|
55
|
3
|
Á. Lucas
|
Hon
|
51
|
4
|
F. Bujosa
|
Hon
|
45
|
5
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
Hon
|
35
|
6
|
Y. Karpushin
|
Hon
|
30
|
7
|
E. Gutierrez
|
Hon
|
27
|
8
|
I. Rodriguez
|
Hon
|
23
|
9
|
G. Perez
|
Hon
|
22
|
10
|
G. Tesini
|
Hon
|
20
|
11
|
F. Kratochwil
|
Hon
|
19
|
12
|
T. Borg
|
Hon
|
19
|
13
|
M. Marulanda
|
Hon
|
19
|
14
|
A. Nativi
|
Hon
|
17
|
15
|
K. Tinez
|
Hon
|
14
|
16
|
I. Galán
|
Hon
|
11
|
17
|
D. Da Costa
|
Hon
|
10
|
18
|
M. Gabarrini
|
Hon
|
10
|
19
|
E. Sparks
|
Hon
|
9
|
20
|
M. Sanchez
|
Hon
|
7
|
21
|
M. Tamburini
|
Hon
|
7
|
22
|
C. Borrelli
|
Hon
|
7
|
23
|
A. Daquigan
|
Hon
|
5
|
24
|
A. Almeida
|
Hon
|
4
|
25
|
E. Osorio
|
Hon
|
4
|
26
|
E. Boxberger
|
Hon
|
4
|
27
|
N. Miroslalov
|
Hon
|
3
|
28
|
J. Van Crugten
|
Hon
|
3
|
29
|
R. Sanjuan
|
Hon
|
2
|
30
|
A. Enríquez
|
Hon
|
1
Next stop: Magny-Cours on July 6
Images courtesy of JuniorGP