2025 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round Two – Jerez

Jerez hosted the second round of the 2025 FIM Junior GP Championship over the weekend. Six races were held across the four classes under the scorching Spanish sun.

Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) continued his unbeaten 2025 run with a FIM JuniorGP World Championship double.

Meanwhile Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) cemented his title credentials with another commanding win in the Moto2 European Championship.

The European Talent Cup saw first-ever victories for Alvaro Lucas (CFMoto Aspar Junior Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam), while Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglisse) charged to a maiden triumph in the Stock European Championship.

JuniorGP

Brian Uriarte did the double—but it didn’t come easy. Starting from pole in the opening bout Uriarte led much of the way, only to come under late pressure from Finetwork Mir Racing Team duo Leonardo Zanni and Jesus Rios, plus a hard-charging Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0).

The four-way battle erupted in a last-lap showdown, with Uriarte edging out Salmela at the final corner. Rios snatched third, denying teammate Zanni a maiden podium by mere milliseconds.

Australia’s Marianos Nikolis took his AGR Team KTM to 16th, trailing the leaders by 23s at the flag.

The second stanza brought more fireworks, with the same quartet dicing for the lead throughout. It once again went down to the wire—Rios pushed Uriarte all the way, but Uriarte held firm again to clinch victory.

Salmela took third in a photo finish, while a luckless Zanni missed the podium again despite another stellar ride.

Nikolis dropped to 18th over the line in race two, holding off Kevin Farkas, Erik Michielon and Veda Pratama who were all right on his tail.

Marianos Nikolis

“Really good to get two full races under my belt today! We fought super hard and had some great battles. I would’ve loved to come away with some points to reward my team for all their efforts, but we just came up a little short. Overall, I’m happy with the base we’ve started with. Starting P21 never did me any favours, but I know where I need to improve and can’t wait to do it all again in France. Massive thank you to my whole crew for their efforts this weekend in the heat.”

Not since Dani Holgado in 2021 has a rider won the opening three races of a JuniorGP season. Uriarte now heads to Magny-Cours as the rider to beat.

JuniorGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Uriarte KTM 26m29.66 2 R. Salmela Hon +0.07 3 J. Ríos KTM +0.15 4 L. Zanni KTM +0.58 5 J. Esteban Cfm +0.78 6 C. O’Gorman Hon +8.62 7 G. Pugliese Cfm +8.63 8 M. Morelli Hon +8.72 9 H. Danish KTM +8.77 10 L. Rammerstorfer KTM +15.64 11 P. Alsina Hon +15.71 12 L. Abruzzo KTM +15.99 13 S. Mounsey Cfm +16.85 14 Z. Mitani Hon +22.81 15 K. Mononyane KTM +23.07 16 M. Nikolis KTM +23.21 17 K. Singhapong Hon +23.43 18 L. Phommara KTM +27.11 19 K. Farkas KTM +27.46 20 D. Boggio KTM +32.45 21 V. Pratama Hon +32.50 22 K. Uchiumi KTM +32.90 23 O. Van Trigt KTM +50.48 24 L. Agostinelli KTM +50.51 25 E. Michielon KTM +50.58 26 E. Bertola KTM +50.98 27 L. Brown Hon +52.95 28 Y. Cerpa KTM +53.11 29 C. Tiezzi KTM +1m11.01 30 J. Wojciechowski KTM +1m38.39 DNF D. González KTM DNF DNF E. Belford Hon DNF

JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Uriarte KTM 26m40.45 2 J. Ríos KTM +0.09 3 R. Salmela Hon +0.28 4 L. Zanni KTM +0.29 5 H. Danish KTM +14.51 6 C. O’Gorman Hon +14.78 7 D. González KTM +14.91 8 P. Alsina Hon +15.26 9 J. Esteban Cfm +15.43 10 G. Pugliese Cfm +15.55 11 Z. Mitani Hon +15.90 12 S. Mounsey Cfm +16.00 13 M. Morelli Hon +16.23 14 L. Phommara KTM +28.67 15 D. Boggio KTM +28.73 16 L. Rammerstorfer KTM +28.75 17 K. Singhapong Hon +28.91 18 M. Nikolis KTM +32.47 19 K. Farkas KTM +32.51 20 E. Michielon KTM +32.67 21 V. Pratama Hon +32.87 22 K. Uchiumi KTM +33.23 23 E. Belford Hon +38.12 24 K. Mononyane KTM +39.48 25 L. Abruzzo KTM +45.95 26 O. Van Trigt KTM +57.21 27 L. Brown Hon +59.44 28 E. Bertola KTM +1m13.44 29 C. Tiezzi KTM +1m24.29 DNF J. Wojciechowski KTM DNF DNF L. Agostinelli KTM DNF

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Uriarte KTM 75 2 R. Salmela Hon 52 3 L. Zanni KTM 39 4 H. Danish KTM 38 5 J. Rios KTM 36 6 G. Pugliese Cfmoto 26 7 J. Esteban Cfmoto 25 8 C. O’Gorman Hon 20 9 M. Morelli Hon 20 10 D. Gonzalez KTM 19 11 Z. Mitani Hon 15 12 P. Alsina Hon 13 13 L. Rammerstorfer KTM 12 14 S. Mounsey Cfmoto 7 15 L. Abruzzo KTM 6 16 E. Belford Hon 5 17 K. Singhapong Hon 4 18 E. Bellon KTM 3 19 L. Phommara KTM 2 20 K. Farkas KTM 1 21 D. Boggio KTM 1 22 K. Mononyane KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

In the sole race in the Moto2 ECh, Unai Orradre showed his class to take victory in what was a restarted competition.

After just two laps, the race was red flagged due to track conditions, offering respite for both Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing Team) and Orradre after they clashed at lights out.

Second time around, there was no drama and Orradre immediately settled into his rhythm to take a third consecutive podium and his second win of the season.

Fernandez returned to the rostrum in second, while reigning champion Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) snatched third, denying polesitter Milan Pawelec (AGR Team) a first-ever trip to Parc Fermé.

Australia’s Harrison Voight took his Cardoso Racing Kalex to 24th, 41.971s off the leaders at the flag.

Orradre now leads the standings by 28 points heading into France.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 U. Orradre Bos 17m06.76 2 E. Fernández Bos +1.06 3 R. García Kal +1.65 4 M. Pawelec Kal +2.13 5 A. Ferrández Bos +4.16 6 X. Zurutuza Kal +4.44 7 A. Surra Kal +4.78 8 D. Muñoz For +10.50 9 F. Llambias Kal +12.81 10 F. Mongiardo Bos +15.13 11 Y. Ruiz Kal +15.91 12 A. Morosi Kal +16.22 13 J. Whatley Kal +16.49 14 R. Moor Kal +17.21 15 B. Jiménez Kal +17.60 16 M. Mayor Bos +23.90 17 F. Palomera Kal +25.33 18 M. Tapia Kal +26.06 19 D. Mihaila Kal +29.13 20 E. Krsevan Bos +32.59 21 C. Lolli Kal +32.64 22 M. Volpi Bos +36.68 23 J. Uriostegui Kal +40.42 24 H. Voight Kal +41.97 25 L. Sommariva Kal +54.98 26 G. Emmanuel Bos +1m07.78 27 J. Eisenkolb Kal +1m17.06 DNF L. Fellon Kal DNF DNF M. Toth Kal DNF DNF A. Alqubaisi Bos DNF DNS J. Gimbert Kal DNS DNS A. Guarnieri Bos DNS

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 U. Orradre Bos 70 2 F. Mongiardo Bos 42 3 A. Ferrandez Bos 36 4 A. Surra Kal 36 5 M. Pawelec Kal 34 6 X. Zurutuza Kal 32 7 E. Fernandez Bos 30 8 R. Garcia Kal 20 9 D. Muñoz For 19 10 Y. Ruiz Kal 18 11 O. Gutierrez Bos 17 12 A. Morosi Kal 13 13 M. Tapia Kal 10 14 F. Llambias Kal 7 15 F. Palomera Kal 6 16 E. Krsevan Bos 6 17 J. Gimbert Kal 5 18 B. Jimenez Kal 5 19 J. Whatley Kal 5 20 R. Moor Kal 5 21 L. Fellon Kal 3 22 L. Sommariva Kal 1

Stock European Championship Race

Starting from 11th on the grid, Borja Gomez carved through the field in a sensational charge to victory. Early leaders Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), Australian Archie McDonald (PS Racing Team), and Andy Verdoia (Pitformance VRS) couldn’t hold him off as Gomez surged to the front on the final lap but it was a close run affair that had the Aussie right in the mix.

McDonald clinched second after a fierce battle, while Cretaro—under pressure from Blai Trias (Yamaha GV Racing)—crashed at the final corner, handing Trias a maiden podium.

Archie McDonald

“Back on the podium! Definitely a race I enjoyed!! Strong pace, strong overtakes, strong finish! We are where we deserved to be but obviously upset we missed out on 1st by meters! Now time to relax and head back to Australia for Round 4 of the ASBK SSP Championship! Thankyou everyone for your ongoing support, there’s a whole year ahead.”

Fellow Australian Declan Van Rosmalen on the Ium Motorsports Yamaha finished 19th, 27.693s off the leaders.

Declan Van Rosmalen

“Crazy race, I had a good start making up positions but going into t1 getting bumped out the way and losing positions. Then going into T6 on the first lap getting bumped again losing more positions i knew it was time to put my head down and just do any opportunity I had. I was able to get back to the group getting into p19 but that next group for p15 was just there but I had two laps left to try. Unfortunately I was just able to get to the group by the second to last corner, I crossed the line in p19. Time to get ready for ESBK round 2 in Barcelona, thank you to the team for all the hard work.”

Now leading the Championship, Gomez heads to France aiming to tighten his grip on the crown.

Stock European Championship Race Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Gómez Hon 26m23.71 2 A. Mc Donald Yam +0.22 3 B. Trias Yam +0.69 4 A. Verdoïa Yam +2.29 5 I. Garcia Yam +5.98 6 Á. Fuertes Yam +9.66 7 J. Diaz Yam +9.93 8 F. Fuligni Yam +10.32 9 J. Santos Yam +10.38 10 T. Varga Yam +10.69 11 M. Gaggi Yam +10.75 12 B. Kecskés Yam +17.09 13 D. Jiménez Yam +17.17 14 J. Cretaro Yam +22.04 15 P. Venturini Yam +23.72 16 A. Brinton Yam +24.51 17 A. García Hon +25.50 18 G. Capote Yam +27.25 19 D. Van Rosmalen Yam +27.69 20 K. Nestola Yam +28.22 21 S. Pylypenko Yam +34.27 22 J. Del Olmo Kaw +36.07 23 Y. Saiz Kaw +36.25 24 C. Darliano Yam +49.63 25 N. Bevilacqua Yam +57.12 26 A. Bettin Yam +1m03.78 DNF J. Aparisi Yam DNF DNF F. Ruiz Yam DNF DNF D. Sanchis Yam DNF DNF R. Romero Yam DNF DSQ R. Valente Yam DSQ DSQ D. Passanisi Yam DSQ

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Gomez Hon 45 2 I. Garcia Yam 36 3 A. Mc Donald Yam 31 4 B. Trias Yam 21 5 T. Varga Yam 19 6 J. Cretaro Yam 18 7 J. Diaz Yam 18 8 A. Verdoïa Yam 13 9 D. Jimenez Yam 11 10 Á. Fuertes Yam 10 11 L. Dalla Porta Yam 10 12 F. Fuligni Yam 8 13 J. Santos Yam 7 14 A. Garcia Hon 7 15 A. Brinton Yam 6 16 B. Kecskés Yam 6 17 M. Gaggi Yam 5 18 D. Sanchis Yam 4 19 F. Ruiz Yam 3 20 P. Venturini Yam 1 21 R. Romero Yam 1

European Talent Cup

As it typically does, the European Talent Cup offered up two instant classic for the category. The opening race saw rookie Alvaro Lucas claim his first-ever victory after a thrilling battle with Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Alex Longarela (Snipers IGAXTeam).

The trio stayed clear of a dramatic late incident involving reigning champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) and Yaroslav Karpushin (Frando Racing VHC Team). Cano recovered to finish sixth, while Karpushin crashed out and was denied a maiden podium.

The second contest brought swift redemption for Karpushin, who secured third place as a breathtaking photo finish decided the winner. At the front, Longarela and Cano went wheel-to-wheel to the line, but it was Longarela who timed his run to perfection to take his first ETC win, with Cano narrowly beaten into second.

Meanwhile, Bujosa, Lucas, and Eduardo Gutierrez (AC Racing Team) all crashed out of the lead group in a dramatic mid-race incident. All three will be eager to bounce back at Magny-Cours, where the chasing pack will look to close in on new title leader Longarela.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Lucas Hon 25m38.15 2 F. Bujosa Hon +0.11 3 A. Longarela Hon +0.13 4 E. Gutiérrez Hon +0.37 5 I. Galán Hon +5.23 6 C. Cano Hon +8.77 7 K. Ramadhipa Hon +12.33 8 T. Borg Hon +12.38 9 G. Tesini Hon +12.38 10 A. Nativi Hon +12.63 11 M. Marulanda Hon +12.82 12 E. Osorio Hon +12.89 13 E. Sparks Hon +14.81 14 K. Tinez Hon +14.92 15 D. Da Costa Hon +20.31 16 M. Tamburini Hon +21.75 17 A. Almeida Hon +21.87 18 M. Rostagni Hon +22.14 19 C. Borrelli Hon +29.55 20 K. Matsudaira Hon +29.58 21 Y. Karpushin Hon +31.82 22 K. Veijer Hon +38.65 23 J. Pons Hon +51.98 DNF M. Gabarrini Hon DNF DNF I. Rodríguez Hon DNF DNF N. Miroslavov Hon DNF DNF O. Cantos Hon DNF DNF G. Pérez Hon DNF DSQ M. Sanchez Hon DSQ

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Longarela Hon 25m48.15 2 C. Cano Hon +0.01 3 Y. Karpushin Hon +0.17 4 G. Tesini Hon +10.85 5 A. Nativi Hon +10.95 6 K. Ramadhipa Hon +11.16 7 D. Da Costa Hon +11.23 8 I. Rodríguez Hon +11.28 9 M. Sanchez Hon +11.42 10 E. Sparks Hon +11.57 11 M. Marulanda Hon +11.57 12 E. Boxberger Hon +11.76 13 A. Almeida Hon +11.69 14 M. Gabarrini Hon +11.94 15 C. Borrelli Hon +14.33 16 K. Veijer Hon +29.08 17 O. Cantos Hon +29.20 18 M. Rostagni Hon +29.76 19 J. Pons Hon +33.86 20 E. Osorio Hon +39.13 21 N. Miroslavov Hon +4 Laps DNF M. Tamburini Hon DNF DNF A. Lucas Hon DNF DNF F. Bujosa Hon DNF DNF E. Gutiérrez Hon DNF DNF T. Borg Hon DNF DNF G. Pérez Hon DNF DNF K. Tinez Hon DNF DNF I. Galán Hon DNF

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Longarela Hon 77 2 C. Cano Hon 55 3 Á. Lucas Hon 51 4 F. Bujosa Hon 45 5 K. Ramadhipa Hon 35 6 Y. Karpushin Hon 30 7 E. Gutierrez Hon 27 8 I. Rodriguez Hon 23 9 G. Perez Hon 22 10 G. Tesini Hon 20 11 F. Kratochwil Hon 19 12 T. Borg Hon 19 13 M. Marulanda Hon 19 14 A. Nativi Hon 17 15 K. Tinez Hon 14 16 I. Galán Hon 11 17 D. Da Costa Hon 10 18 M. Gabarrini Hon 10 19 E. Sparks Hon 9 20 M. Sanchez Hon 7 21 M. Tamburini Hon 7 22 C. Borrelli Hon 7 23 A. Daquigan Hon 5 24 A. Almeida Hon 4 25 E. Osorio Hon 4 26 E. Boxberger Hon 4 27 N. Miroslalov Hon 3 28 J. Van Crugten Hon 3 29 R. Sanjuan Hon 2 30 A. Enríquez Hon 1

Next stop: Magny-Cours on July 6

Images courtesy of JuniorGP