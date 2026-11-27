2026 FIM MotoMini World Series Final

Judd Plaisted finished fifth overall in the 190cc class for the second year running as all four Australians made their Super Finals at the FIM MotoMini World Series Final in Valencia. Spain’s Hugo Romera took the 160cc title and Italy’s Francesco Marzo won the 190cc crown by a point.

The kart circuit at Circuit Ricardo Tormo drew 72 entries from more than 20 countries ahead of the MotoGP finale, with 42 riders in the 160cc class and 30 in the 190cc class. Forecast high winds prompted organisers to cancel Wednesday’s fourth practice and bring qualifying forward. The times from Tuesday’s three sessions put all four Australians straight through to Q2.

Thursday’s opening two races counted towards the overall result and set the grids for the double-points Super Finals. Australia team manager Wayne Maxwell said the riders would use the same set of tyres for both morning races and get a fresh set for the afternoon.

Wayne Maxwell

We’re very lucky to have all of our kids in the main races today. It’s an exceptional job by them and their parents and, again, all the people who support our program in Australia.

190cc – Plaisted fifth as Marzo wins by a point

Plaisted, 14, had worked through set-up issues in practice and went almost a second quicker in qualifying. He shared a 41.967 with Malaysia’s Qasha Irfan and was listed sixth on Wednesday’s provisional grid. The Thursday grids put Irfan sixth and Plaisted seventh.

Williams, 12, said electronics issues had hampered his first two practices. Once those were sorted, he found four tenths in FP3 and went straight to Q2. He said the bike hit the tyre wall in qualifying when he crashed at turn 11 and bent the bars, which the team helped him straighten so he could get back out. Williams recorded a 42.062 to secure eighth on the grid.

In Race 1, 13-year-old Francesco Marzo led the first nine laps, then took the lead back from 12-year-old Chinese rider Huang Tingnuo on lap 13.

Marzo won by four tenths from Huang, with defending champion Shengbo Sun, 13, also of China, third.

Plaisted was fifth by the end of the opening lap and held it to the flag, eight tenths off the podium. Williams was 16th after two laps and worked his way back to ninth.

Marzo made it two from two in Race 2, which was red-flagged with the result taken after 12 of the scheduled 15 laps. He took the lead back from Sun on lap seven. Poland’s Jan Babiarz, 12, moved into second on the last classified lap and finished a quarter of a second behind Marzo, with Sun third again. Plaisted took seventh and Williams 11th.

Huang went into the Super Final 19 points behind Marzo. He did all he could by winning the race, finishing 1.9 seconds clear of 14-year-old Turkish rider Berkay Sariay. Third gave Marzo 32 points and the title, 82 to Huang’s 81, with Sun third overall on 58.

Plaisted’s sixth in the Super Final took him to 40 points and fifth overall, matching his result at the 2025 World Final. Williams was ninth in the Super Final and finished 11th overall on 26 points.

160cc – Attard and Nolan race their way in, Romera takes the title

Austin Attard, 12, was just five-thousandths of a second shy of the final direct transfer spot in combined qualifying. He started Wednesday’s first qualifying race from pole and led every lap to win by 1.2 seconds. Nolan, 10, started fifth and took second on the penultimate lap. He held off Poland’s Tadeusz Frukacz, 12, by just over a tenth to claim the other transfer spot. Frukacz went on to win the second qualifying race to secure the final place.

A crash brought out the red flag in Thursday’s opener, which restarted over five laps. Malaysia’s Al-Adam Mikail, 12, led the first four of those laps, but Japan’s Rentaro Yoshimura, 13, came through on the last lap to beat Spain’s Hugo Romera, 12, by just 0.009 seconds. Mikail was third, a tenth off the win. Nolan started the restart 13th and was up to tenth by the end of the opening lap, while Attard finished 20th.

Mikail was back in front for much of Race 2 and still led at the bell. Yoshimura won again, this time by just over half a second from Romera. Spain’s Alejandro Castilla, 11, took third, with Mikail fourth and less than a second covering the four. Nolan went from 21st on the grid to 15th, and Attard recorded his best Thursday finish in 19th.

Two wins gave Yoshimura a ten-point lead over Romera heading into the 19-lap Super Final. Romera took back the lead on lap five and held off Mikail by 0.069 seconds. Yoshimura finished third. The double points swung the title Romera’s way, 90 to Yoshimura’s 82, with Mikail third on 69.

Nolan started the Super Final 13th, ran as high as seventh and finished tenth, at the head of a group of nine riders covered by 1.7 seconds. That gave him 11th overall on 19 points. Attard finished 20th in the Super Final and was classified 22nd overall.

All four Australians bettered their qualifying times on Thursday. Nolan and Attard did it in the Super Final, while Plaisted and Williams did so in the 190cc opener.

MotoGP has replays of the morning races and both Super Finals.

Valencia podiums

Race 1st 2nd 3rd 190cc R1 Francesco Marzo Huang Tingnuo Shengbo Sun 190cc R2 Francesco Marzo Jan Babiarz Shengbo Sun 190cc SF Huang Tingnuo Berkay Sariay Francesco Marzo 190cc overall Francesco Marzo Huang Tingnuo Shengbo Sun 160cc R1 Rentaro Yoshimura Hugo Romera Al-Adam Mikail 160cc R2 Rentaro Yoshimura Hugo Romera Alejandro Castilla 160cc SF Hugo Romera Al-Adam Mikail Rentaro Yoshimura 160cc overall Hugo Romera Rentaro Yoshimura Al-Adam Mikail

Australian results

Rider R1 R2 SF Overall Judd Plaisted (190cc) 5 7 6 5th (40) Chaz Williams (190cc) 9 11 9 11th (26) Huxley Nolan (160cc) 10 15 10 11th (19) Austin Attard (160cc) 20 19 20 22nd (0)

SF = Super Final. Points in brackets.