2025 KTM EXC Enduro

The new 2025 KTM EXC range will be rolling off the Austrian production line in June and will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from September 2024 onwards.

Following the significant 95 per cent overhaul undertaken for the 2024 model year, the 2025 range introduces a series of small refinements and key touches to the seven-bike EXC enduro line-up.

The most notable visual change is more orange! The recent 1990s-inspired purple highlights are replaced by a timeless silver-grey graphic over predominantly orange bodywork and a black frame. The seat remains orange, featuring a high-grip seat cover and textured grip strips, which can also be found on the frame protectors, tank shrouds, and bar pad.

A 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork and WP XPLORE PDS take care of suspension duties.

KTM claim that new settings in the WP XPLOR PDS shock provide improved pressure balance and a lower risk of cavitation.

The swing-arm also gets an update, with a machined unit to improve the durability of the chain glider.

A new and updated fuel tank roll now secures the tank more firmly in place while keeping the frame protected against scrubbing.

At the handlebars, a new on/off switch gear is carried over from the KTM SX range.

All models in the range keep the hydro-formed, laser-cut, and robot-welded frame.

The 2025 KTM EXC 2-stroke range will consist of the KTM 150 EXC, KTM 250 EXC, and KTM 300 EXC.

The 4-stroke range remains with the KTM 250 EXC-F, KTM 350 EXC-F, KTM 450 EXC-F, and KTM 500 EXC-F filling the ranks.