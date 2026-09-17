Ducati Desmo450 SM

Ducati’s first production supermoto racer now has an Australian price, with the Desmo450 SM priced from $18,625. The competition model takes the Italian manufacturer’s 450 motocross platform onto slick tyres and adds dedicated Showa suspension, Brembo Stylema braking, a Suter slipper clutch and electronics calibrated for the discipline.

Claimed output is 63.5 hp (46.7 kW) at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, while Ducati lists a wet weight of 109 kg without fuel. The specification currently published is for the competition bike; an ADR-compliant version for Australian road use is not expected.

The first bikes are due at selected European dealerships from December 2026, with other markets to follow. An Australian delivery date has not yet been specified in the launch information.

First shown during World Ducati Week, the Desmo450 SM builds on a platform that has already tasted supermoto success. Multiple world champion Marc Reiner Schmidt and Team Undici took a Desmo450 MX-based machine to victory on its world debut.

The production package develops that motocross foundation with changes to the suspension, triple clamps, wheels, brakes, final-drive gearing, clutch and electronics. Ducati says the aim is to combine competitive performance with manageable power delivery and reduced rider effort, making the bike accessible to amateur racers while giving experienced competitors the tools they need.

Desmo power and a Suter slipper clutch

The liquid-cooled 449.6 cc single uses double overhead camshafts and four valves, with the Desmodromic valve actuation that Ducati says makes it unique in the class. Bore and stroke measure 96 x 62.1 mm, with a 13.5:1 compression ratio and semi-dry-sump lubrication.

A Keihin injector supplies fuel through a 44 mm Mikuni throttle body. The standard exhaust combines a steel header with a resonator and a steel muffler with an aluminium outer sleeve.

The engine’s 11,900 rpm rev limit provides room to hold a gear beyond the point of peak power, potentially saving a shift between closely spaced corners.

The five-speed gearbox has an upshift-only quickshifter, while the Suter slipper clutch uses Brembo hydraulic actuation and has been calibrated specifically for the SM. Its role is particularly relevant in supermoto, helping riders manage the rear wheel during aggressive downshifts and corner entry.

Final drive is via a DID DMS 520 chain, with a 15-tooth front sprocket and 47-tooth aluminium rear sprocket.

The aluminium twin-spar frame is shared with the Desmo450 MX and combines cast, forged and extruded components. Ducati’s design uses relatively few welds, balancing weight, stiffness and strength while allowing a direct intake path. A cast aluminium swingarm completes the main chassis structure.

Showa develops the suspension for supermoto

Suspension development has been a central part of the conversion. Ducati says this is the first production supermoto for which Showa has directly developed the suspension settings, targeting the combination of heavy braking on tarmac and the demands of dirt sections.

The fully adjustable 49 mm closed-cartridge fork has dedicated springs and settings, 280 mm of travel and Kashima-coated outer tubes. The left fork leg incorporates a radial brake-caliper mount, while machined billet triple clamps provide the extra spacing needed for the wider front wheel.

At the rear, a fully adjustable Showa shock operates through a progressive linkage to deliver 295 mm of wheel travel. Seat height is 930 mm, with a 1483 mm wheelbase, 25.4-degree rake and 85 mm of trail.

The emphasis is on supporting the bike under hard braking and maintaining accuracy on corner entry, without sacrificing the suspension’s ability to deal with the off-road portions of a supermoto circuit.

Slick tyres, tubeless rims and Stylema braking

The SM runs a 16.5-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, with Takasago Excel rims measuring 3.5 and 5 inches wide respectively. Metzeler Racetec SM slicks are fitted as standard, with a K2-compound 125/75 R420 front and K1-compound 165/55 R17 rear. Ducati’s technical listing uses the R420 designation for the front tyre on the 16.5-inch rim.

The wheels use the Bartubeless system to eliminate inner tubes. Ducati claims a combined 1.2 kg reduction in rotating and unsprung mass, which should help both steering response and the suspension’s ability to follow the surface.

Braking hardware also receives a substantial change from the motocross platform. A Brembo Stylema radial front caliper grips a 310 mm Galfer floating disc with an aluminium carrier, operated by a Brembo PR15x19 radial master cylinder.

The rear uses a 240 mm Galfer disc and a Brembo single-piston floating caliper.

Revised handguards, a shorter front mudguard and shorter fork protectors complete the discipline-specific bodywork changes, with the latter providing clearance around the wide front slick.

Traction control tailored to supermoto

Ducati’s patented traction-control system has been recalibrated for supermoto use. The manufacturer says it can estimate actual rear-wheel slip and adjust engine output to help maintain traction as grip levels change.

Riders can choose from four intervention levels or switch the system off. Launch Control and Engine Brake Control are also included, with adjustable intervention settings linked to two configurable Riding Modes.

The modes can be tailored through Ducati’s X-Link app with the accessory Wi-Fi module. Together with the slipper clutch, the adjustable engine-braking strategy gives riders scope to tune the bike’s behaviour on corner entry as well as its drive on the way out.

Ducati Fall Detection is also listed, while the standard equipment includes a lithium-ion battery, map selector and hourmeter. The latter is particularly relevant given the competition engine’s service schedule.

Maintenance measured in racing hours

The service schedule reflects the Desmo450 SM’s competition brief. Oil changes are specified every 15 hours, with piston replacement and valve-clearance checks at 45 hours. A full engine overhaul is scheduled at 90 hours.

Ducati has also used dedicated gaskets at the engine covers to simplify servicing, reducing the need to remove and reapply sealing compound during routine workshop work.

An optional Com-Link module brings predictive-maintenance functionality. Ducati says this assesses component wear and operating stress according to how the engine is used, allowing maintenance requirements to be managed more precisely.

Ducati’s published technical specifications list its conventional warranty as three months or 20 hours of use. The specifications also note that equipment can vary between markets, with local dealers the point of contact for market-specific details.

Australian price and availability

The Ducati Desmo450 SM is listed from $18,625, however Australian delivery timing remains to be confirmed.

European deliveries are scheduled to begin at selected dealerships in December 2026, followed by other markets. The model is being presented as a purpose-built supermoto racer, and the information released so far does not confirm an ADR-compliant road version for Australia.

Ducati Desmo450 SM specifications