2026 Australian Supercross Championship

Round Three – Perth

AUSX reported more than 16,000 spectators at Perth’s HBF Park on Saturday night as stadium supercross returned to Western Australia for the first time since 2009.

Christian Craig won SX1 after trading the lead with Jo Shimoda, taking over at the top of the Australian championship. Max Anstie came from 12th after the opening lap and passed Cameron McAdoo on the final lap to win SX2 by 0.155 seconds. Jack Deveson clinched both SMX Next titles with a round to spare.

Perth was the penultimate round of both championships. It was Round 3 of the Australian series and Round 4 of Boost Mobile AUSX, which had opened in Townsville ahead of the national opener in Auckland.

Ken Roczen and Cole Davies still led the Australian standings coming into Perth after sweeping their classes in Auckland and Geelong and completing their two-round campaigns.

Craig and McAdoo came west leading AUSX, with KTM’s Luke Clout and Kawasaki’s Cédric Soubeyras chasing Craig in SX1 and Lux Turner just 14 points behind McAdoo in SX2.

Perth went back to one longer main each for SX1 and SX2 after the proposed switch to three finals was withdrawn. A win was worth 25 points, a third of the maximum available at either of the previous two rounds. The SX1 and SX2 titles will be decided over two mains per class at Newcastle late this month.

SX1

Christian Craig topped SX1 qualifying with a 52.022, almost nine-tenths clear of Luke Clout, with Aaron Tanti third. Dylan Wills and Matt Moss went one-two in the unseeded group for Ducati. Jo Shimoda won the first heat from Clout and Cédric Soubeyras, and Craig won the second ahead of Austin Politelli and Tanti.

Tanti set the early benchmark in Superpole before Shimoda went quicker. Craig was last out and took first gate pick with a 52.091, just over a third of a second clear of Shimoda.

SX1 Final

Christian Craig grabbed the holeshot ahead of Hayden Mellross in the 20-lap SX1 main. Jo Shimoda had already taken second by the first timing split, with Aaron Tanti, Austin Politelli and Cédric Soubeyras following Mellross. An early fall left Luke Clout 12th at the end of lap one, while Jed Beaton retired without completing a lap.

Tanti got past Mellross late on lap three. A lap later Craig had almost two seconds on Shimoda, with Tanti nearly another five back in third. Tanti went down on lap five, bringing out the medical flags. He was in obvious pain and still drawing on a green whistle when the medics carried him away on a stretcher.

Mellross was back up to third after Tanti’s fall, and Soubeyras took the place from him on lap six. Up front, Shimoda had worked his way to just over half a second behind Craig by the end of lap eight. Craig checked up for the medical flags on the next lap and Shimoda, already in the air, went through. Craig kept looking across to the officials as he went past their post, appearing to question the move. Shimoda led by less than a second at halfway, with Soubeyras about six and a half seconds off the lead and Politelli up to fourth.

Craig took the lead back with a block pass on lap 12. Shimoda tried to turn underneath him in a right-hander and the rear of the Honda came all the way around, putting him on the deck. He got going again and was fifth at the end of the lap, then dropped to tenth a lap later. A second fall in the whoops ended his night after 17 completed laps.

Clout had been more than half a minute off the lead at one stage. He passed the Starks of Jorge Zaragoza and Vince Friese on lap 17 to reach fifth. A late mistake on an up-ramp sent him off the circuit, and he recovered quickly to finish just over two seconds behind Mellross, who was fourth and the first Australian home.

Craig eased off over the final two laps and still took the win by 8.6 seconds over Soubeyras. Politelli made it two Quad Lock Hondas on the podium, finishing another three seconds back. Dylan Wills took ninth for Joe Rascal Racing Ducati.

SX1 title races heading to Newcastle

Craig’s win put him on 157 points in the Australian championship, seven clear of Ken Roczen. With Roczen’s two-round campaign over, Clout is the closest rider still in the chase on 123, 34 behind Craig. Soubeyras is on 117 and Politelli on 115, putting all three within eight points of one another.

In Boost Mobile AUSX, Craig’s 207 points give him 44 in hand over Clout, up from 35 going into Perth. Soubeyras took six points out of Clout with second place and sits just four behind him on 159. The Kawasaki rider would need to win both Newcastle mains and have Craig go scoreless to take that title.

With two SX1 mains and up to 50 points per rider on offer at Newcastle on November 28, seven points would guarantee Craig the AUSX title outright and 17 would seal the Australian championship. A pair of 12th places would give him enough for both.

SX1 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 C. Craig Hon 19m24.682 2 C. Soubeyras Kaw 8.562 3 A. Politelli Hon 11.439 4 H. Mellross KTM 21.989 5 L. Clout KTM 24.266 6 J. Zaragoza Sta 26.138 7 V. Friese Sta 27.517 8 R. Alexanderson Kaw 29.501 9 D. Wills Duc 48.372 10 Z. Watson KTM 55.906 11 L. Jackson Hus +1 Lap 12 C. Burns Hon +1 Lap 13 B. Steel Hon +2 Laps 14 S. O’Connor Yam +2 Laps 15 R. Lehrer Gas +3 Laps Not Classified DNF J. Shimoda Hon +2 Laps DNF A. Tanti Yam +15 Laps DNF J. Beaton Yam +19 Laps

SX1 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Craig Hon 25 2 C. Soubeyras Kaw 22 3 A. Politelli Hon 20 4 H. Mellross KTM 18 5 L. Clout KTM 16 6 J. Zaragoza Sta 15 7 V. Friese Sta 14 8 R. Alexanderson Kaw 13 9 D. Wills Duc 12 10 Z. Watson KTM 11 11 L. Jackson Hus 10 12 C. Burns Hon 9 13 B. Steel Hon 8 14 S. O’Connor Yam 7 15 R. Lehrer Gas 6

Australian SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Craig Hon 157 2 K. Roczen Suz 150 3 L. Clout KTM 123 4 C. Soubeyras Kaw 117 5 A. Politelli Hon 115 6 A. Tanti Yam 87 7 V. Friese Sta 87 8 J. Zaragoza Sta 79 9 R. Alexanderson Kaw 75 10 L. Jackson Hus 59 11 Z. Watson KTM 56 12 J. Shimoda Hon 54 13 C. Burns Hon 52 14 H. Mellross KTM 44 15 B. Steel Hon 44 16 J. Beaton Yam 40 17 J. Barcia Suz 36 18 R. Lehrer Gas 30 19 D. Wills Duc 28 20 S. O’Connor Yam 7

Boost AUSX SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Craig Hon 207 2 L. Clout KTM 163 3 C. Soubeyras Kaw 159 4 K. Roczen Suz 150 5 A. Politelli Hon 115 6 J. Zaragoza Sta 115 7 V. Friese Sta 108 8 R. Alexanderson KTM 102 9 A. Tanti Yam 87 10 H. Mellross KTM 78 11 Z. Watson KTM 70 12 B. Steel Hon 68 13 L. Jackson Hus 59 14 J. Shimoda Hon 54 15 C. Burns Hon 52 16 R. Lehrer Gas 50 17 J. Beaton Yam 40 18 J. Barcia Suz 36 19 L. Zielinski Yam 30 20 D. Wills Duc 28 21 J. Cigliano Kaw 22 22 S. Jennison Yam 18 23 S. O’Connor Yam 7

SX2

Lux Turner topped SX2 qualifying with a 52.782, just under two-tenths clear of Max Anstie. Dylan Walsh and Cameron McAdoo were next, separated by less than two hundredths. Kayd Kingsford won the first heat ahead of Brodie Connolly and McAdoo.

Turner led at the end of the opening lap of Heat 2 before a mechanical problem ended his race. Walsh went on to win the heat. With the top nine from each heat transferring directly and no last-chance qualifier, the fastest man in qualifying was out of the main.

SX2 Final

Michael Hicks charged the Stark to the holeshot in the 15-lap SX2 final, with Dylan Walsh already in front on the KTM by the first timing split. Ryder Kingsford went down at turn one and was 17th after the opening lap. Cameron McAdoo was eighth and Max Anstie was back in 12th, nine seconds off the lead.

Walsh still had just over half a second on Hicks as they started lap three, with Reid Taylor, Brodie Connolly and Kayd Kingsford next. The KTM rider came up short at the end of a rhythm section and Hicks took his chance to get back in front. Taylor went through soon after, and Walsh lost more ground in a brush with Connolly. Walsh was down to 11th by the end of lap three and retired after a crash.

With ten laps to run, Hicks led Taylor while the Hondas of McAdoo, Connolly and Kayd Kingsford fought over third. Anstie was sixth and more than seven seconds off the lead. He set the fastest lap of the race next time around, taking more than two seconds out of Hicks to get within just over five. McAdoo got past Taylor for second on the same lap.

Kayd Kingsford went down and retired after completing six laps. Anstie got past Connolly on lap seven to move up to fourth, and McAdoo took the lead from Hicks on lap eight. McAdoo began to pull away from Hicks as Anstie picked off Taylor on lap nine and Hicks on lap ten. Anstie had five laps left and just over three seconds to find.

McAdoo had 1.3 seconds in hand when he took the last-lap board. A mistake in the rhythm section brought Anstie right onto the back of the Honda. The Briton made his move a couple of turns from home and took the flag by 0.155 seconds. Hicks held on for third, with Taylor fourth and Connolly fifth. Ryder Kingsford recovered to ninth.

SX2 championship picture

Anstie’s first round win of the season took three points out of McAdoo in both championships. It was McAdoo’s fifth runner-up finish in seven Australian championship finals, taking him to 146 points, four behind Cole Davies. Anstie moved up to third on 119. Anstie is 27 behind McAdoo, while Lux Turner and Connolly are tied on 100. A Newcastle sweep would take either of them to Davies’ current tally.

McAdoo leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 174 points. Davies remains second on 150, with Connolly the closest of the riders still racing on 145 and Anstie a point further back. Turner’s scoreless round took him from 14 to 36 points behind McAdoo, while Hicks’s podium leaves him 48 back on 126.

There are 50 points on offer across the two finals at Newcastle on November 28. With Davies’s campaign over, five points would put McAdoo ahead of him in the Australian standings. Two ninth places would give him 24 points, enough to secure both titles outright.

SX2 Final Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 M. Anstie Yam 14m26.292 2 C. McAdoo Hon 0.155 3 M. Hicks Sta 16.25 4 R. Taylor Kaw 18.604 5 B. Connolly Hon 20.502 6 J. Cosford – 23.821 7 A. Larwood Hon 26.319 8 S. Burchell Yam 38.125 9 R. Kingsford Hon 44.622 10 B. Hsu Sta 49.065 11 J. Chambers Yam 53.08 12 J. Constantinou Yam 53.878 13 C. Williams – +1 Lap 14 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +2 Laps 15 M. Miller KTM +2 Laps Not Classified DNF P. Masciangelo Hon +6 Laps DNF K. Kingsford Hon +8 Laps DNF D. Walsh KTM +11 Laps

SX2 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 M. Anstie Yam 25 2 C. McAdoo Hon 22 3 M. Hicks Sta 20 4 R. Taylor Kaw 18 5 B. Connolly Hon 16 6 J. Cosford Kaw 15 7 A. Larwood Hon 14 8 S. Burchell Yam 13 9 R. Kingsford Hon 12 10 B. Hsu Sta 11 11 J. Chambers Yam 10 12 J. Constantinou Yam 9 13 C. Williams – 8 14 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 7 15 M. Miller KTM 6

Australian SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Davies Yam 150 2 C. McAdoo Hon 146 3 M. Anstie Yam 119 4 L. Turner Yam 100 5 B. Connolly Hon 100 6 R. Kingsford Hon 97 7 M. Hicks Sta 91 8 K. Kingsford Hon 87 9 D. Walsh KTM 85 10 R. Taylor Kaw 82 11 T. Wood KTM 59 12 J. Chambers Yam 51 13 A. Larwood Hon 48 14 P. Masciangelo Hon 45

Boost Mobile AUSX SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. McAdoo Hon 174 2 C. Davies Yam 150 3 B. Connolly Hon 145 4 M. Anstie Yam 144 5 L. Turner Yam 138 6 M. Hicks Sta 126 7 R. Taylor Kaw 104 8 K. Kingsford Hon 100 9 R. Kingsford Hon 97 10 D. Walsh KTM 85

SMX Next

Jack Deveson edged Riley Burgess in qualifying, then shared the heat wins with Jack Nunn. Nunn grabbed the holeshot in the 10-lap final, with Deveson already in front at the end of the opening lap. Nunn went down and rejoined to finish 15th, while Burgess set the fastest lap of the race before crashing out.

Cooper Rowe came through from seventh after lap one and took second from Dylan Gromball on lap six. Rowe cut Deveson’s lead from nearly ten seconds to just under five at the flag, with Gromball third on the Stark ahead of Hayden Draper and Max Compton. Luis Cannon ran second for a spell and was classified 12th after a five-place penalty for jumping under a medical flag.

It was Deveson’s third straight round win after Auckland and Geelong, and it gave the WBR Yamaha rider both SMX Next titles with Newcastle still to run. He leads Nunn by 36 points in Boost Mobile AUSX and 39 in the Australian championship, with 25 available in the single final at Newcastle.

SMX Next Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Deveson Yam 10m26.339 2 C. Rowe Yam +4.897 3 D. Gromball Sta +13.925 4 H. Draper Yam +16.932 5 M. Compton Hon +20.095 6 M. Anderson Yam +40.099 7 S. Shackleton KTM +44.136 8 P. Wolfe Hus +50.096 9 C. Eisel Hon +53.204 10 N. Thomas KTM +53.372 11 X. Balinski KTM +57.827 12 L. Cannon Sta +43.551 13 J. Sanderson Yam +1 Lap 14 S. Pellicano Yam +1 Lap 15 J. Nunn Yam +1 Lap 16 R. Lawler KTM +3 Laps Did Not Finish DNF R. Burgess KTM +7 Laps

SMX Next Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 25 2 C. Rowe Yam 22 3 D. Gromball Sta 20 4 H. Draper Yam 18 5 M. Compton Hon 16 6 M. Anderson Yam 15 7 S. Shackleton KTM 14 8 P. Wolfe Hus 13 9 C. Eisel KTM 12 10 N. Thomas KTM 11 11 X. Balinski KTM 10 12 L. Cannon Sta 9 13 J. Sanderson Yam 8 14 S. Pellicano Yam 7 15 J. Nunn Yam 6 16 R. Lawler KTM 5

Boost Mobile SMX Next Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 147 2 J. Nunn Yam 111 3 M. Compton Hon 94 4 R. Burgess KTM 84 5 C. Eisel KTM 84 6 L. Cannon Sta 81 7 H. Draper Yam 69 8 M. Anderson Yam 54 9 P. Wolfe Hus 53 10 S. Morrow Hon 52 11 J. Sanderson Yam 48 12 T. Doble Hon 41 13 C. Rowe Yam 36 14 D. Gromball Sta 31 15 T. Taylor Hon 24 16 C. Johnson Yam 18 17 J. Fuller KTM 18 18 S. Shackleton KTM 14 19 H. Fisher Hon 14 20 R. Lawler KTM 12 21 N. Thomas KTM 11 22 X. Balinski KTM 10 23 L. Allen Yam 9 24 T. Williams Yam 8 25 S. Pellicano Yam 7 26 N. Shortt Hus 5

SX85

Blake Bohannon topped SX85 Futures qualifying and split the heat wins with Nico Verhoeven. Mason Ezergailis grabbed the holeshot in the six-lap final, with Verhoeven through to the lead by the end of lap one. The KTM rider backed up his Geelong win by beating Ezergailis by 4.4 seconds. Koby Binnion was third on the GasGas, ahead of Jobe Birch and Oli Chandler.

Bohannon was last at the end of lap one and recovered to seventh, setting the fastest lap of the final along the way. Verhoeven heads to Newcastle on 50 points, 12 clear of Ezergailis and 14 ahead of Bohannon. Seventh or better in the single Newcastle final would secure him the championship outright.

SX85 Final

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 N. Verhoeven KTM 6m53.888 2 M. Ezergailis KTM +4.41 3 K. Binnion Gas +11.973 4 J. Birch Yam +18.656 5 O. Chandler KTM +25.041 6 C. Worthington KTM +33.607 7 B. Bohannon Yam +39.018 8 C. White KTM +47.86 9 M. Harris Hus +56.481 10 T. Letton Yam +58.242 11 J. Holliday KTM +1m04.499 12 B. Bahnisch Gas +1 Lap 13 C. Riley Yam +1 Lap 14 C. Mackintosh Kaw +1 Lap DNF C. Mooney Hus +4 Laps

SX85 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 N. Verhoeven KTM 25 2 M. Ezergailis KTM 22 3 K. Binnion Gas 20 4 J. Birch Yam 18 5 O. Chandler KTM 16 6 C. Worthington KTM 15 7 B. Bohannon Yam 14 8 C. White Yam 13 9 M. Harris Hus 12 10 T. Letton KTM 11 11 J. Holliday KTM 10 12 B. Bahnisch Gas 9 13 C. Riley Yam 8 14 C. Mackintosh Kaw 7

SX85 Championship Points