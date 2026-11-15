2026 Australian Supercross Championship
Round Three – Perth
AUSX reported more than 16,000 spectators at Perth’s HBF Park on Saturday night as stadium supercross returned to Western Australia for the first time since 2009.
Christian Craig won SX1 after trading the lead with Jo Shimoda, taking over at the top of the Australian championship. Max Anstie came from 12th after the opening lap and passed Cameron McAdoo on the final lap to win SX2 by 0.155 seconds. Jack Deveson clinched both SMX Next titles with a round to spare.
Perth was the penultimate round of both championships. It was Round 3 of the Australian series and Round 4 of Boost Mobile AUSX, which had opened in Townsville ahead of the national opener in Auckland.
Ken Roczen and Cole Davies still led the Australian standings coming into Perth after sweeping their classes in Auckland and Geelong and completing their two-round campaigns.
Craig and McAdoo came west leading AUSX, with KTM’s Luke Clout and Kawasaki’s Cédric Soubeyras chasing Craig in SX1 and Lux Turner just 14 points behind McAdoo in SX2.
Perth went back to one longer main each for SX1 and SX2 after the proposed switch to three finals was withdrawn. A win was worth 25 points, a third of the maximum available at either of the previous two rounds. The SX1 and SX2 titles will be decided over two mains per class at Newcastle late this month.
SX1
Christian Craig topped SX1 qualifying with a 52.022, almost nine-tenths clear of Luke Clout, with Aaron Tanti third. Dylan Wills and Matt Moss went one-two in the unseeded group for Ducati. Jo Shimoda won the first heat from Clout and Cédric Soubeyras, and Craig won the second ahead of Austin Politelli and Tanti.
Tanti set the early benchmark in Superpole before Shimoda went quicker. Craig was last out and took first gate pick with a 52.091, just over a third of a second clear of Shimoda.
SX1 Final
Christian Craig grabbed the holeshot ahead of Hayden Mellross in the 20-lap SX1 main. Jo Shimoda had already taken second by the first timing split, with Aaron Tanti, Austin Politelli and Cédric Soubeyras following Mellross. An early fall left Luke Clout 12th at the end of lap one, while Jed Beaton retired without completing a lap.
Tanti got past Mellross late on lap three. A lap later Craig had almost two seconds on Shimoda, with Tanti nearly another five back in third. Tanti went down on lap five, bringing out the medical flags. He was in obvious pain and still drawing on a green whistle when the medics carried him away on a stretcher.
Mellross was back up to third after Tanti’s fall, and Soubeyras took the place from him on lap six. Up front, Shimoda had worked his way to just over half a second behind Craig by the end of lap eight. Craig checked up for the medical flags on the next lap and Shimoda, already in the air, went through. Craig kept looking across to the officials as he went past their post, appearing to question the move. Shimoda led by less than a second at halfway, with Soubeyras about six and a half seconds off the lead and Politelli up to fourth.
Craig took the lead back with a block pass on lap 12. Shimoda tried to turn underneath him in a right-hander and the rear of the Honda came all the way around, putting him on the deck. He got going again and was fifth at the end of the lap, then dropped to tenth a lap later. A second fall in the whoops ended his night after 17 completed laps.
Clout had been more than half a minute off the lead at one stage. He passed the Starks of Jorge Zaragoza and Vince Friese on lap 17 to reach fifth. A late mistake on an up-ramp sent him off the circuit, and he recovered quickly to finish just over two seconds behind Mellross, who was fourth and the first Australian home.
Craig eased off over the final two laps and still took the win by 8.6 seconds over Soubeyras. Politelli made it two Quad Lock Hondas on the podium, finishing another three seconds back. Dylan Wills took ninth for Joe Rascal Racing Ducati.
SX1 title races heading to Newcastle
Craig’s win put him on 157 points in the Australian championship, seven clear of Ken Roczen. With Roczen’s two-round campaign over, Clout is the closest rider still in the chase on 123, 34 behind Craig. Soubeyras is on 117 and Politelli on 115, putting all three within eight points of one another.
In Boost Mobile AUSX, Craig’s 207 points give him 44 in hand over Clout, up from 35 going into Perth. Soubeyras took six points out of Clout with second place and sits just four behind him on 159. The Kawasaki rider would need to win both Newcastle mains and have Craig go scoreless to take that title.
With two SX1 mains and up to 50 points per rider on offer at Newcastle on November 28, seven points would guarantee Craig the AUSX title outright and 17 would seal the Australian championship. A pair of 12th places would give him enough for both.
SX1 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|1
|C. Craig
|Hon
|19m24.682
|2
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|8.562
|3
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|11.439
|4
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|21.989
|5
|L. Clout
|KTM
|24.266
|6
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|26.138
|7
|V. Friese
|Sta
|27.517
|8
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|29.501
|9
|D. Wills
|Duc
|48.372
|10
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|55.906
|11
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|+1 Lap
|12
|C. Burns
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|13
|B. Steel
|Hon
|+2 Laps
|14
|S. O’Connor
|Yam
|+2 Laps
|15
|R. Lehrer
|Gas
|+3 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|+15 Laps
|DNF
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|+19 Laps
SX1 Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. Craig
|Hon
|25
|2
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|22
|3
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|20
|4
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|18
|5
|L. Clout
|KTM
|16
|6
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|15
|7
|V. Friese
|Sta
|14
|8
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|13
|9
|D. Wills
|Duc
|12
|10
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|11
|11
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|10
|12
|C. Burns
|Hon
|9
|13
|B. Steel
|Hon
|8
|14
|S. O’Connor
|Yam
|7
|15
|R. Lehrer
|Gas
|6
Australian SX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. Craig
|Hon
|157
|2
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|150
|3
|L. Clout
|KTM
|123
|4
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|117
|5
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|115
|6
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|87
|7
|V. Friese
|Sta
|87
|8
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|79
|9
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|75
|10
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|59
|11
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|56
|12
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|54
|13
|C. Burns
|Hon
|52
|14
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|44
|15
|B. Steel
|Hon
|44
|16
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|40
|17
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|36
|18
|R. Lehrer
|Gas
|30
|19
|D. Wills
|Duc
|28
|20
|S. O’Connor
|Yam
|7
Boost AUSX SX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. Craig
|Hon
|207
|2
|L. Clout
|KTM
|163
|3
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|159
|4
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|150
|5
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|115
|6
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|115
|7
|V. Friese
|Sta
|108
|8
|R. Alexanderson
|KTM
|102
|9
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|87
|10
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|78
|11
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|70
|12
|B. Steel
|Hon
|68
|13
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|59
|14
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|54
|15
|C. Burns
|Hon
|52
|16
|R. Lehrer
|Gas
|50
|17
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|40
|18
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|36
|19
|L. Zielinski
|Yam
|30
|20
|D. Wills
|Duc
|28
|21
|J. Cigliano
|Kaw
|22
|22
|S. Jennison
|Yam
|18
|23
|S. O’Connor
|Yam
|7
SX2
Lux Turner topped SX2 qualifying with a 52.782, just under two-tenths clear of Max Anstie. Dylan Walsh and Cameron McAdoo were next, separated by less than two hundredths. Kayd Kingsford won the first heat ahead of Brodie Connolly and McAdoo.
Turner led at the end of the opening lap of Heat 2 before a mechanical problem ended his race. Walsh went on to win the heat. With the top nine from each heat transferring directly and no last-chance qualifier, the fastest man in qualifying was out of the main.
SX2 Final
Michael Hicks charged the Stark to the holeshot in the 15-lap SX2 final, with Dylan Walsh already in front on the KTM by the first timing split. Ryder Kingsford went down at turn one and was 17th after the opening lap. Cameron McAdoo was eighth and Max Anstie was back in 12th, nine seconds off the lead.
Walsh still had just over half a second on Hicks as they started lap three, with Reid Taylor, Brodie Connolly and Kayd Kingsford next. The KTM rider came up short at the end of a rhythm section and Hicks took his chance to get back in front. Taylor went through soon after, and Walsh lost more ground in a brush with Connolly. Walsh was down to 11th by the end of lap three and retired after a crash.
With ten laps to run, Hicks led Taylor while the Hondas of McAdoo, Connolly and Kayd Kingsford fought over third. Anstie was sixth and more than seven seconds off the lead. He set the fastest lap of the race next time around, taking more than two seconds out of Hicks to get within just over five. McAdoo got past Taylor for second on the same lap.
Kayd Kingsford went down and retired after completing six laps. Anstie got past Connolly on lap seven to move up to fourth, and McAdoo took the lead from Hicks on lap eight. McAdoo began to pull away from Hicks as Anstie picked off Taylor on lap nine and Hicks on lap ten. Anstie had five laps left and just over three seconds to find.
McAdoo had 1.3 seconds in hand when he took the last-lap board. A mistake in the rhythm section brought Anstie right onto the back of the Honda. The Briton made his move a couple of turns from home and took the flag by 0.155 seconds. Hicks held on for third, with Taylor fourth and Connolly fifth. Ryder Kingsford recovered to ninth.
SX2 championship picture
Anstie’s first round win of the season took three points out of McAdoo in both championships. It was McAdoo’s fifth runner-up finish in seven Australian championship finals, taking him to 146 points, four behind Cole Davies. Anstie moved up to third on 119. Anstie is 27 behind McAdoo, while Lux Turner and Connolly are tied on 100. A Newcastle sweep would take either of them to Davies’ current tally.
McAdoo leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 174 points. Davies remains second on 150, with Connolly the closest of the riders still racing on 145 and Anstie a point further back. Turner’s scoreless round took him from 14 to 36 points behind McAdoo, while Hicks’s podium leaves him 48 back on 126.
There are 50 points on offer across the two finals at Newcastle on November 28. With Davies’s campaign over, five points would put McAdoo ahead of him in the Australian standings. Two ninth places would give him 24 points, enough to secure both titles outright.
SX2 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|1
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|14m26.292
|2
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|0.155
|3
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|16.25
|4
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|18.604
|5
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|20.502
|6
|J. Cosford
|–
|23.821
|7
|A. Larwood
|Hon
|26.319
|8
|S. Burchell
|Yam
|38.125
|9
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|44.622
|10
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|49.065
|11
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|53.08
|12
|J. Constantinou
|Yam
|53.878
|13
|C. Williams
|–
|+1 Lap
|14
|Z. Mackintosh
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
|15
|M. Miller
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|+8 Laps
|DNF
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|+11 Laps
SX2 Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|25
|2
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|22
|3
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|20
|4
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|18
|5
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|16
|6
|J. Cosford
|Kaw
|15
|7
|A. Larwood
|Hon
|14
|8
|S. Burchell
|Yam
|13
|9
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|12
|10
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|11
|11
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|10
|12
|J. Constantinou
|Yam
|9
|13
|C. Williams
|–
|8
|14
|Z. Mackintosh
|Kaw
|7
|15
|M. Miller
|KTM
|6
Australian SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|150
|2
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|146
|3
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|119
|4
|L. Turner
|Yam
|100
|5
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|100
|6
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|97
|7
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|91
|8
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|87
|9
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|85
|10
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|82
|11
|T. Wood
|KTM
|59
|12
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|51
|13
|A. Larwood
|Hon
|48
|14
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|45
Boost Mobile AUSX SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|174
|2
|C. Davies
|Yam
|150
|3
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|145
|4
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|144
|5
|L. Turner
|Yam
|138
|6
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|126
|7
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|104
|8
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|100
|9
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|97
|10
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|85
SMX Next
Jack Deveson edged Riley Burgess in qualifying, then shared the heat wins with Jack Nunn. Nunn grabbed the holeshot in the 10-lap final, with Deveson already in front at the end of the opening lap. Nunn went down and rejoined to finish 15th, while Burgess set the fastest lap of the race before crashing out.
Cooper Rowe came through from seventh after lap one and took second from Dylan Gromball on lap six. Rowe cut Deveson’s lead from nearly ten seconds to just under five at the flag, with Gromball third on the Stark ahead of Hayden Draper and Max Compton. Luis Cannon ran second for a spell and was classified 12th after a five-place penalty for jumping under a medical flag.
It was Deveson’s third straight round win after Auckland and Geelong, and it gave the WBR Yamaha rider both SMX Next titles with Newcastle still to run. He leads Nunn by 36 points in Boost Mobile AUSX and 39 in the Australian championship, with 25 available in the single final at Newcastle.
SMX Next Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|10m26.339
|2
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|+4.897
|3
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|+13.925
|4
|H. Draper
|Yam
|+16.932
|5
|M. Compton
|Hon
|+20.095
|6
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|+40.099
|7
|S. Shackleton
|KTM
|+44.136
|8
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|+50.096
|9
|C. Eisel
|Hon
|+53.204
|10
|N. Thomas
|KTM
|+53.372
|11
|X. Balinski
|KTM
|+57.827
|12
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|+43.551
|13
|J. Sanderson
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|14
|S. Pellicano
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|15
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|16
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|+3 Laps
|Did Not Finish
|DNF
|R. Burgess
|KTM
|+7 Laps
SMX Next Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|25
|2
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|22
|3
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|20
|4
|H. Draper
|Yam
|18
|5
|M. Compton
|Hon
|16
|6
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|15
|7
|S. Shackleton
|KTM
|14
|8
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|13
|9
|C. Eisel
|KTM
|12
|10
|N. Thomas
|KTM
|11
|11
|X. Balinski
|KTM
|10
|12
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|9
|13
|J. Sanderson
|Yam
|8
|14
|S. Pellicano
|Yam
|7
|15
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|6
|16
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|5
Boost Mobile SMX Next Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|147
|2
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|111
|3
|M. Compton
|Hon
|94
|4
|R. Burgess
|KTM
|84
|5
|C. Eisel
|KTM
|84
|6
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|81
|7
|H. Draper
|Yam
|69
|8
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|54
|9
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|53
|10
|S. Morrow
|Hon
|52
|11
|J. Sanderson
|Yam
|48
|12
|T. Doble
|Hon
|41
|13
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|36
|14
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|31
|15
|T. Taylor
|Hon
|24
|16
|C. Johnson
|Yam
|18
|17
|J. Fuller
|KTM
|18
|18
|S. Shackleton
|KTM
|14
|19
|H. Fisher
|Hon
|14
|20
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|12
|21
|N. Thomas
|KTM
|11
|22
|X. Balinski
|KTM
|10
|23
|L. Allen
|Yam
|9
|24
|T. Williams
|Yam
|8
|25
|S. Pellicano
|Yam
|7
|26
|N. Shortt
|Hus
|5
SX85
Blake Bohannon topped SX85 Futures qualifying and split the heat wins with Nico Verhoeven. Mason Ezergailis grabbed the holeshot in the six-lap final, with Verhoeven through to the lead by the end of lap one. The KTM rider backed up his Geelong win by beating Ezergailis by 4.4 seconds. Koby Binnion was third on the GasGas, ahead of Jobe Birch and Oli Chandler.
Bohannon was last at the end of lap one and recovered to seventh, setting the fastest lap of the final along the way. Verhoeven heads to Newcastle on 50 points, 12 clear of Ezergailis and 14 ahead of Bohannon. Seventh or better in the single Newcastle final would secure him the championship outright.
SX85 Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|1
|N. Verhoeven
|KTM
|6m53.888
|2
|M. Ezergailis
|KTM
|+4.41
|3
|K. Binnion
|Gas
|+11.973
|4
|J. Birch
|Yam
|+18.656
|5
|O. Chandler
|KTM
|+25.041
|6
|C. Worthington
|KTM
|+33.607
|7
|B. Bohannon
|Yam
|+39.018
|8
|C. White
|KTM
|+47.86
|9
|M. Harris
|Hus
|+56.481
|10
|T. Letton
|Yam
|+58.242
|11
|J. Holliday
|KTM
|+1m04.499
|12
|B. Bahnisch
|Gas
|+1 Lap
|13
|C. Riley
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|14
|C. Mackintosh
|Kaw
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|C. Mooney
|Hus
|+4 Laps
SX85 Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|N. Verhoeven
|KTM
|25
|2
|M. Ezergailis
|KTM
|22
|3
|K. Binnion
|Gas
|20
|4
|J. Birch
|Yam
|18
|5
|O. Chandler
|KTM
|16
|6
|C. Worthington
|KTM
|15
|7
|B. Bohannon
|Yam
|14
|8
|C. White
|Yam
|13
|9
|M. Harris
|Hus
|12
|10
|T. Letton
|KTM
|11
|11
|J. Holliday
|KTM
|10
|12
|B. Bahnisch
|Gas
|9
|13
|C. Riley
|Yam
|8
|14
|C. Mackintosh
|Kaw
|7
SX85 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|N. Verhoeven
|KTM
|50
|2
|M. Ezergailis
|KTM
|38
|3
|B. Bohannon
|Yam
|36
|4
|K. Binnion
|Gas
|34
|5
|M. Harris
|Hus
|32
|6
|O. Chandler
|KTM
|31
|7
|C. Worthington
|KTM
|27
|8
|J. Birch
|Yam
|25
|9
|J. Holliday
|KTM
|23
|10
|B. Bahnisch
|Gas
|19
|11
|N. Hargreaves
|Yam
|18
|12
|C. White
|Yam
|18
|13
|T. Letton
|KTM
|17
|14
|C. Riley
|Yam
|12
|15
|R. Burchell
|Yam
|11
|16
|B. Thompson
|KTM
|9
|17
|C. Mooney
|Hus
|8
|18
|C. Mackintosh
|Kaw
|7