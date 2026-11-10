Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 10, 2026

What’s New

Chadwick tops Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro

Dunker clinches Pro 450 title as Drane doubles at Gunnedah

Rescheduled Australian Junior Track Champs to run this weekend

McInnes wins 2026 Dubai International Baja

RIP AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Eddie Mulder

Buckwheat 100 marks Kailub Russell’s 70th GNCC win

Roczen and Davies sweep Geelong

Australia up to eighth after MXoN fuel ruling

Kyron Bacon to lead Fantic’s 2027 EnduroGP team

Tong to open nine-round Hard Enduro calendar

Six rounds for Cannon’s 2027 WMX title bid

Byron Dennis lands 2027 MX2 ride as KTM names GP line-up

Sanders to chase second Dakar win as KTM names 2027 team

Dakar prepares for return to the Kingdom of Morocco

AUSX riders in the mix for 2027 SMX Next All-Stars

Temmerman to Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna for 2027

Australian ATV Motocross titles return to Darwin

One point covers three after Genot’s Loon-Plage win

Yamaha names 17 for YZ BLU CRU Masterclass

Grant Baylor wins Pro1 at National Enduro finale

SMX lowers pre-race sound limit to 109 dB(A)

Toni Bou celebrated in Barcelona – 40 World Titles

2026/2027 Racing Calendars

Chadwick tops Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro

The 16th Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro was run and won over the weekend, Ruben Chadwick securing his third outright Wildwood victory to cap off a stellar season, while Anthony Solar and Houston Walters completed the podium.

Held on the 550-acre Wildwood property in Victoria, the event challenged riders with a demanding combination of purpose-built obstacles and natural terrain. The shortest course in the event’s history offered little respite, placing relentless physical demands on competitors throughout the three-hour main event.

The opening day brought rain, mud, sunshine and hail as Silver and Bronze riders tackled their prologues to determine main-event starting positions. Conditions improved markedly for day two, with strong traction allowing riders to take on a host of newly created sections.

Conor Hennessy struck first in the Gold Prologue, setting a winning lap of two minutes and three seconds. His three-second advantage earned him the $500 prologue prize and set the stage for the main-event contest.

Once the main-event flag dropped, Chadwick took control, establishing a clear lead over the 122 rider field. Solar led the pursuit, Walters securing third, and Hennessy fourth in the Gold Class.

Chadwick completed six laps in approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes, Solar also recording six laps, finishing in approximately 3 hours and 25 minutes, while Walters completed five laps in approximately three hours and three minutes.

The Gold Class victory earned Chadwick 500 Hard Enduro World Ranking points and the $3,000 first-place cash prize, part of the event’s $15,500 total prize pool.

Dunker takes Pro 450 title as Tom Drane doubles at Gunnedah

Cameron Dunker secured his first Aussie Flat Track Nationals Pro 450 title with two races to spare at Gunnedah. Tom Drane won both rounds at Balcary Park. His Superpole bonus gave him a four-point edge over younger brother Sam on Saturday’s oiled oval, and he beat Max Whale to the round win on Sunday’s TT. Whale finished second in the championship ahead of Billy Ryan.

John Lytras took all four Pro Twins races on Saturday aboard a Suzuki SV650, finishing the season with 11 wins from 11 starts. Neil Girdler clinched the inaugural All Powers Over 35 title on Sunday and finished the weekend with eight wins from eight races.

Jed Fyffe swept all eight Junior Lites races and secured his second straight title. Flynn Beard clinched Junior 85, with Cooper Quinn winning the TT round, and Harley Ford took the inaugural 65 Trackers title. Grace Hudson had already wrapped up Pro Women at Griffith in her debut AFTN season.

Full Gunnedah race reports, results and final AFTN standings

Rescheduled Australian Junior Track Champs to run this weekend

Australia’s best young motorcycle talent will descend on the New South Wales Central Coast this weekend (November 14 and 15) for the rescheduled 2026 MSC MOTO Australian Junior Track Championships meeting, having been washed out in October.

The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club (CCJMCC) will host the meeting at their Allen Park complex at Somersby. So who are the riders to watch this weekend?

The entry list of over 120 riders is drawn from as far away as Townsville in the north and Albury-Wodonga in the south. Most will have raced at the track before with one rider in particular – Ryder Smith, son of former speedway champion Kozza Smith – having made the trek from Townsville for the Central Coast Cup meeting back in June just to get some experience on the track.

The two Girls’ classes as well as the 85cc 2-stroke & 150cc 4-stroke class for the 12-Under 16s will all be decided on points over five rounds, meaning that every place in every round could prove vital in determining the final outcome. Other classes will be decided over four rounds of heats and then a repechage, before a final – that final to decide the championship outcome.

The older age brackets attract most of the attention with a very evenly matched line-up headed by Hugh Hope-Hodgetts and Hayden Duggan from Forbes, Nate Jaeger from Gunnedah, and Queenslanders Kai Moran and Ryke Haller. All bring good credentials, while host club hopes rest with Levi Meyn, who was an impressive winner of the Central Coast Junior Cup in June.

While there will be plenty of new names as champions this year, it will be interesting to follow the fortunes of two 2025 champions – Hugo Holmes and Cooper Quinn – who have now moved in to an older age bracket.

Action gets under way on Saturday morning with practice at 9am followed by the start of racing, while on Sunday there will be a Parade Lap and National Anthem at 9.30am followed by a resumption of on-track action.

The CCJMCC track is at Allen Park, Debenham Road North Somersby, near Gosford with the entry fee for spectators this weekend just $10 per vehicle.

McInnes wins 2026 Dubai International Baja

Junior rider Alex McInnes earned a clean sweep of the stage wins to seal the 2026 FIM Bajas World Cup title on his KTM at the Dubai International Baja. The Dubai-based Briton won the Prologue and confirmed his dominance by securing victories on the first and second stages.

McInnes did not play it safe: he attacked throughout the Dubai International Baja, winning the Prologue and both special stages of 193.90km and 191.58km outright, which were held in the demanding rolling dunes of the Al-Qudra desert.

RIP AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Eddie Mulder

Condolences go to the family and friends of AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Eddie Mulder, who passed away at 83 years of age.

Born in 1943 in Bellflower, Calif., Mulder was a dominant desert racer in the 1960s, capturing five AMA Grand National victories, as well as several California off-road events. His outstanding racing career included a victory in the popular Big Bear endurance run in 1960.

Mulder got his start aboard a Triumph Cub at 8 years old before starting his racing career at 11 years old before claiming his first overall win at the Mohave Hare Scrambles in 1959 at 16. In that victory, Mulder defeated AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Bud Ekins, who recognized his potential and ultimately helped him receive factory backing from Triumph.

In addition to his prowess as an off-road racer, Mulder also showed his mettle on the dirt track — capturing numerous AMA District 37 championships in flat track. His skill set primarily flashed in TT races, as he won all but one of the major TT races of his era, with the national at the Houston Astrodome being the lone exception.

Mulder’s riding acumen extended beyond just competition. After retiring from professional racing in the mid-1970s, Mulder became a top stunt rider in Hollywood, appearing in many popular movies and shows, including “Near Dark” and “Stingray”, among others.

Despite his retirement from racing, Mulder was an active presence in the vintage racing scene, establishing the West Coast Vintage Dirt Track Series. He also started a business building custom Triumph street bikes based on his race bikes.

For his outstanding racing career, stunt work and overall impact as a motorcyclist, Mulder was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

Buckwheat 100 marks Kailub Russell’s 70th GNCC win

AmPro Yamaha’s Kailub Russell took victory at the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires Buckwheat 100 GNCC, marking a major milestone with his 70th career overall GNCC win. But the focus of the weekend fell to the Phoenix Racing Honda team, as they celebrated Jordan Ashburn clinching the Overall National Championship, and Angus Riordan earning the XC2 250 Pro National Championship.

AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis put on an impressive showing, but it was Draper who maintained the strong pace as he pushed toward the front of the field, ultimately securing second overall at the 2026 season finale, behind Russell.

Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong rounded out the top five overall finishers.

Ashburn put together a determined ride to secure sixth overall, with teammate Riordan capturing the XC2 250 Pro class victory. The battle for the remaining XC2 250 Pro podium positions went to Toby Cleveland and Jason Tino.

The WXC class saw Korie Steede deliver an impressive performance, while AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald kept the pressure on throughout the race, to finish second, Brandy Richards rounding out the WXC podium.

Overall National Championship Standings

Jordan Ashburn (217) Liam Draper (216) Steward Baylor (193) Craig Delong (175) Ben Kelley (162) Kailub Russell (159) Michael Witkowski (155) Grant Davis (141) Angus Riordan (133) Jhak Walker (130)

Roczen and Davies sweep Geelong

Ken Roczen and Cole Davies backed up their Auckland sweeps with three wins apiece in front of more than 20,000 fans at the Geelong AUSX Open.

Christian Craig finished second in all three SX1 finals, and Jo Shimoda took third overall on his 450 Supercross debut. Lux Turner made it a Yamaha one-two in SX2, with Cameron McAdoo third. Jack Deveson won SMX Next, and Nico Verhoeven took out SX85 Futures.

Roczen and Davies signed off for the year in Australia with 150 points apiece, leading their classes after Round Two of the Australian Supercross Championship.

In Boost Mobile AUSX, which also counted Townsville, Craig leads SX1 on 182 points, and McAdoo leads SX2 on 152 heading to Perth on Saturday, 14 November.

Full Geelong results, race-by-race reports and updated points standings for both championships

Australia up to eighth after MXoN fuel ruling

Great Britain has been disqualified from the 2026 Motocross of Nations at Ernée, where it originally finished seventh. Race Direction excluded British MX2 rider Ben Mustoe after a fuel sample from his GASGAS failed to meet the FIM’s Category 2 race fuel specifications. The ruling is final after the appeal deadline passed.

Aaron Tanti’s Yamaha was among nine randomly selected bikes tested across MXGP, MX2 and Open. The ruling moves Tanti, Jed Beaton and Alex Larwood from ninth to eighth for Australia on 87 points. Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands fill the podium in the revised classification.

Kyron Bacon to lead Fantic’s 2027 EnduroGP team

Tasmanian Kyron Bacon will lead Fantic’s rebuilt factory enduro team in 2027, switching from Enduro2 to Enduro3 on the XE 300 two-stroke. The 24-year-old stays with Enrico Garelli and MGR, the team he raced for on Kawasaki machinery in 2026. Bacon closed that campaign with fifth in Enduro2 on the final day in Wales.

Fantic unveiled the line-up at EICMA in Milan. Valentin Mersin, runner-up in the 2026 Youth World Championship, steps up to Junior 2 on the XEF 310. Chilean newcomer Cristóbal Huerta will race in the 125 cc Youth class.

Fantic’s factory motocross effort will focus on the European EMX programme under Daniele Marchese. Danish 16-year-old Bertram Thorius returns to lead that team after scoring an EMX125 race win and three podiums, with two more riders to be named.

Tong to open nine-round Hard Enduro calendar

The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship expands from eight to nine rounds in 2027. The new Tong Hard Enduro near Bradford opens the season on 17–18 April, and Germany’s Getzen Rodeo closes it in October. The first of two Italian rounds, Wild Woods Stone Extreme, takes the series to Serre di Rapolano near Siena.

The Women’s, Senior and Youth World Cups return alongside a dedicated four-stroke World Cup. Spain’s Hixpania is expected to be the last round for the World Cup classes, with the 2027 regulations still being finalised.

Rnd Dates Event Country 1 17–18 April Tong Hard Enduro United Kingdom 2 30 April – 2 May Extreme XL Lagares Portugal 3 14–16 May Wild Woods Stone Extreme Italy 4 17–19 June Silver Kings Hard Enduro United States 5 19–21 August Forza Orza Sweden 6 3–5 September Abestone Hard Enduro Italy 7 24–26 September Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain 8 7–9 October Sea to Sky Türkiye 9 23–24 October Getzen Rodeo Germany

The dates above follow the championship promoter’s calendar. The FIM’s calendar bulletin lists Hixpania on 23–25 September, Sea to Sky on 8–10 October and Getzen Rodeo on 22–23 October.

Six rounds for Cannon’s 2027 WMX title bid

The 2027 Women’s Motocross Championship opens at Fox Raceway in California on 28–29 May. Queenslander Charli Cannon returns after finishing runner-up to Lachlan Turner in each of the past two seasons. Turner will be chasing a fourth straight title after holding off Cannon by six points in 2026, when the Australian won both motos at the Ironman finale.

All six championship rounds run alongside AMA Pro Motocross. The separate WMX Invitational returns on 25 September at the SMX World Championship Final, on a hybrid Supercross and motocross track at a venue to be announced.

Rnd Dates Venue 1 28–29 May Fox Raceway, California 2 4–5 June Hangtown, California 3 11–12 June Thunder Valley, Colorado 4 13–14 August Unadilla, New York 5 20–21 August Budds Creek, Maryland 6 27–28 August Ironman, Indiana

Byron Dennis lands 2027 MX2 ride as KTM names GP line-up Australian Byron Dennis will contest his first full MX2 World Championship season in 2027 with the factory-supported Van Venrooy KTM Racing team. Dennis scored top-10 results on his first MX2 GP outings in China and Australia and will partner Latvia’s Karlis Reisulis, seventh in the 2026 standings. In MXGP, 2021 MX2 champion Maxime Renaux joins fellow former MX2 title winner Andrea Adamo in Davide De Carli’s Red Bull KTM squad. Both will race the works KTM 450 SX-F, while new signing Valerio Lata will ride a KTM 250 SX-F for De Carli in MX2. Lata, 2025 World Champion Simon Längenfelder and new recruit Janis Reisulis make up Red Bull KTM’s factory MX2 line-up. Janis, the younger Reisulis brother, took three podiums on his way to sixth in his rookie MX2 season. Multiple GP winner Marc de Reuver will take on the rider coaching role at Red Bull KTM.

Sanders to chase second Dakar win as KTM names 2027 team

Daniel Sanders will chase a second Dakar victory with Red Bull KTM when the rally returns to Africa for the first time since 2007. The Australian will line up on a KTM 450 Rally alongside Luciano Benavides, who won the 2026 Dakar by two seconds, and Edgar Canet, who took his first RallyGP win at the Rallye du Maroc.

Sanders broke his collarbone while leading this year’s Dakar on stage 10 and rode on to finish fifth. He then won the World Rally-Raid Championship rounds in Portugal and Argentina and leads the 2026 series with one round remaining.

The 2027 Dakar runs from 9–23 January, starting in Loulé-Faro, Portugal, and finishing in Marrakech, Morocco. The prologue and 12 stages cover 7,824 km, with 4,341 km raced against the clock.

Dakar prepares for return to the Kingdom of Morocco

Relocated to Portugal and Morocco, the 2027 Dakar event is now actively preparing to return to the Kingdom of Morocco, a location which has hosted the historic event twelves times in the past.

The 7,824 km route, featuring a prologue and 12 stages, includes 11 stages in Morocco, centered around the five host cities of Bouarfa, Zagora, Agadir, Smara and Marrakech. Nearly 97% of the 4,341 km of special stages will take place on Moroccan soil.

Dakar will open the 2027 FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. Dakar Classic and Dakar Future Mission 1000 will also be part of the programme. The 49th edition of the Dakar is set to go far beyond a 13th visit to Morocco, as no fewer than 13 of the event’s 15 days, from 9 to 23 January, will take place in the country.

After two days in Portugal and a transfer to Bouarfa on 11 January, competitors will tackle 11 stages, interrupted by the rest day in Agadir on 17 January. Images of Morocco will be at the heart of global sports coverage at the beginning of 2027 through the event’s 190 broadcasting countries.

David Castera – Dakar Director

“Building a Dakar in record time would not have been possible without Morocco, without the experience of its institutions and the expertise of its service providers. From the very beginning, we have been able to rely on the support of the Royal Automobile Club of Morocco to back an unprecedented project in the country. Our teams know its deserts well and have designed a true Dakar route there, with no compromises, including sectors the race has never crossed before.”

AUSX riders in the mix for 2027 SMX Next All-Stars Up to three riders from SMX Next Australia can earn a place in the 2027 SMX Next World All-Stars through their combined results in the 2026 AUSX development races. It’s the programme’s first regional pathway outside the US and gives Australian and New Zealand prospects a shot at racing on the SMX playoff bill. In the US, a 25-rider field will score points over five Supercross rounds and five Pro Motocross rounds, with a Showdown closing each discipline. Riders can earn regular-season places through 250A results at six amateur majors, including Loretta Lynn’s. The top 15 on combined US points qualify automatically for the All-Stars, with four more invitations alongside the AUSX places. The two All-Star races will run at the first two SMX playoffs on 11 and 18 September. See the full SMX Next schedule and qualifying format.

Temmerman to Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna for 2027

Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna has signed 19-year-old ascending talent Enzo Temmerman, the California native joining a talented lineup of athletes for the new-look 250 cc program, which will make a highly anticipated move to Husqvarna Mobility ahead of the 2027 season.

Temmerman found the new home after he unexpectedly became a free agent just a couple weeks ago. He brings an impressive amateur résumé to Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna, anchored by a trio of AMA National Championships at Loretta Lynn’s and an SMX Next victory in both Supercross and Motocross. Most notably, Temmerman received the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award in 2025 as the sport’s most promising young talent.

The upcoming SMX World Championship campaign will be Temmerman’s first full season at the professional level, where he’ll be a favorite to earn Rookie of the Year honors in both disciplines. While he’s yet to line up for a Supercross race, Temmerman has six career Pro Motocross starts under his belt and remains one of the sport’s most highly regarded prospects.

Enzo Temmerman – Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete for Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna. My family has known Myron [Short] for many years and even though the path to joining the team came with some unexpected adversity, it feels like everything happened for a reason and that this was the right place for me all along. I’m excited to ride the Husqvarna and I look forward to the challenges ahead during my full rookie season. I’m ready for the grind.”

Australian ATV Motocross titles return to Darwin

The 2027 Australian ATV Motocross Championship heads back to Darwin on 23–25 July. The Territory Quad Association will host senior and junior classes at Hidden Valley Motor Sports Complex, on the same track used for the MXGP of Australia.

Justin Hudak won his second straight ATV Open title at the 2026 championships in Gillman, South Australia.

One point covers three after Genot’s Loon-Plage win

Cyril Genot backed up his Bibione win with victory at the Ronde des Sables de Loon-Plage, round three of the FIM Sand Races World Championship. The Belgian passed Honda team-mate Todd Kellett with about an hour to go in the two-and-a-half-hour race and won by 1m 14s.

Genot came into the weekend 19 points off the Moto lead. He’s now tied with Håkon Fredriksen, one point behind Yamaha’s Damien Knuiman, who took third at Loon-Plage. Fredriksen lost four laps to a technical problem and salvaged tenth among the FIM entrants. Mathilde Martinez made it three round wins from three in Moto Women.

Yamaha’s Harry Walker finished second on the road to Romain Colleatte and was the first FIM Quad rider home. Fifth in that classification put Oliver Vandendijck one point clear of Randy Naveaux, who retired after winning all four races across the opening two rounds. Round four is the Monte Gordo Sand Race in Portugal on 27–29 November.

Yamaha names 17 for YZ BLU CRU Masterclass

Yamaha has selected 17 riders aged eight to 16 for its YZ BLU CRU Masterclass in Beauvoisin, France, from 9–11 November. More than 950 riders registered for this year’s FIM Europe Cup, with Masterclass places decided at the SuperFinale at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée.

The top three Europeans in each class qualified automatically, with two wildcards per class and the top female finishers in YZ65 and YZ85, Fay Roijakkers and Sara Duplak, completing the field. YZ65 SuperFinale winner Tymon Andrzejewski and 2025 YZ85 Cup winner Leo Gajser return, while Spain’s Luis Santeusarnio heads the YZ125 group after finishing third at Ernée.

Gautier Paulin, Nancy van de Ven and Brian Jørgensen will coach the riders. The YZ125 winner earns a Yamaha-supported ride on a GYTR-equipped YZ125 in the 2027 EMX125 Championship. Yamaha Motor Europe will also support the YZ65 and YZ85 winners in their 2027 campaigns.

Grant Baylor wins Pro1 at National Enduro finale

Grant Baylor set the fastest Pro1 times in the final three tests at the Bob Reese Memorial National Enduro in Illinois, taking the class win and second outright behind Pro2 winner Toby Cleveland. Kawasaki teammate Nick DeFeo was third in Pro2.

New Zealand’s Liam Draper sealed the Pro1 title by 26 points over Baylor, becoming the first rider born outside the US to win the American National Enduro Championship.

SMX lowers pre-race sound limit to 109 dB(A) The SMX League is cutting its pre-race sound limit from 112 to 109 dB(A) for 2027, starting at Anaheim on 9 January. In AMA Supercross, the post-race limit drops from 113 to 110 dB(A). The 250 and 450 classes will be measured using the two-metre-max test set out in the 2027 AMA Supercross rulebook. The SMX League wants to reduce noise beyond the track and help protect access to race venues and riding areas. The 109 dB(A) standard also applies to AMA Pro Motocross and the SMX playoffs and aligns with the FIM MXGP limit. American Honda has pledged technical help for its privateers and support teams at the early Supercross rounds.