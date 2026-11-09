2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship

Round Two – Geelong

Ken Roczen won all three SX1 finals and Cole Davies did the same in SX2 at the AUSX Open in Geelong on Saturday night. A week after sweeping their classes at the Australian Supercross Championship opener in Auckland, both riders signed off their Australian appearances for 2026 with 150 points apiece from six finals. Davies now heads back to the US to prepare for the 2027 AMA Supercross season.

The first corner fed into three rhythm lanes in succession on the most expansive track in AUSX Open history. Conditions were mostly fine at GMHBA Stadium, where organisers put the crowd at more than 20,000 for the event’s first visit to Geelong.

Christian Craig again finished second in every SX1 final, with Roczen more than 13 seconds clear in the last.

Jo Shimoda stepped up to a Honda 450 for his premier-class Supercross debut and took third overall with three fourth places.

Justin Barcia made his first appearance on the HEP Motorsports Suzuki and finished third in the opening final.

Jack Deveson gave Yamaha another win in SMX Next, backing up his Auckland sweep with victory in Geelong’s single final. Nico Verhoeven took out SX85 Futures.

Geelong counted towards two titles. The five-round Boost Mobile AUSX series includes Townsville, which ran on 3 October. The four-round Australian Supercross Championship opened in Auckland, making Geelong Round Two. Perth’s HBF Park hosts Australian Round Three on Saturday 14 November. Both series finish in Newcastle on 28 November, the fourth and final Australian round.

SX1

SX1 Final One

Christian Craig topped qualifying by a little over a tenth from Ken Roczen, with Justin Barcia third and Jed Beaton the quickest Australian in fourth across the two groups. Craig and Roczen won a heat each before Roczen secured first gate pick in Superpole ahead of Craig and Jo Shimoda.

Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Shimoda and Craig, with Barcia fourth and Luke Clout fifth. Craig passed Shimoda on the opening lap and stayed within three seconds of Roczen through lap five. Barcia took third late on lap four when Shimoda made a small mistake.

Roczen set his quickest lap on lap six and stretched the gap to just over five seconds at the flag. Barcia was almost 14 seconds further back in third. Clout held fifth from the opening lap to the finish and was the first Australian home.

SX1 Final One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Roczen Suz 7m40.038 2 C. Craig Hon +5.129 3 J. Barcia Suz +18.816 4 J. Shimoda Hon +22.086 5 L. Clout KTM +23.663 6 A. Politelli Hon +24.896 7 C. Soubeyras Kaw +28.359 8 J. Beaton Yam +30.346 9 A. Tanti Yam +37.979 10 J. Zaragoza Sta +41.593 11 V. Friese Sta +46.857 12 D. Wills Duc +49.241 13 H. Mellross KTM +50.273 14 R. Alexanderson Kaw +51.178 15 Z. Watson KTM +1m00.057 16 L. Jackson Hus +1m03.474 17 C. Burns Hon +1 Lap 18 B. Steel Hon +1 Lap

SX1 Final Two

Luke Clout swept around the outside to take the holeshot ahead of Jo Shimoda, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia. Clout led the first lap, with Roczen less than a second back. Roczen made his move in the whoops late on lap two, and Christian Craig went past Clout early on the next lap.

Barcia got the better of Shimoda for fourth on lap three and closed to within half a second of Clout by halfway. He crashed on the next lap and retired with bent bars.

Roczen won by just over four seconds from Craig. Clout took third, nearly 11 seconds behind Craig and a second and a half clear of Shimoda. Austin Politelli finished fifth and Aaron Tanti sixth.

SX1 Final Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Roczen Suz 7m37.350 2 C. Craig Hon +4.141 3 L. Clout KTM +15.030 4 J. Shimoda Hon +16.593 5 A. Politelli Hon +18.764 6 A. Tanti Yam +20.321 7 C. Soubeyras Kaw +22.229 8 J. Beaton Yam +23.646 9 J. Zaragoza Sta +32.909 10 R. Alexanderson Kaw +36.428 11 V. Friese Sta +40.624 12 H. Mellross KTM +42.155 13 Z. Watson KTM +53.195 14 D. Wills Duc +59.888 15 L. Jackson Hus +1m01.509 16 C. Burns Hon +1 Lap 17 B. Steel Hon +1 Lap Not Classified DNF J. Barcia Suz +3 Laps

SX1 Final Three

Vince Friese took the holeshot, with Ken Roczen already in front at the first split. Christian Craig was through to second by the end of the lap, and Roczen already had more than four seconds in hand at the end of the opening lap. Aaron Tanti went down early.

Austin Politelli passed Jo Shimoda early on lap three and led Friese for third. Shimoda took fourth back from Friese on lap five, and Justin Barcia moved up to fifth on the following lap.

Roczen had more than eight seconds in hand by halfway and made it more than 13 at the flag, with Craig second and Politelli third.

Jed Beaton, back from the hand injury that kept him out of the Auckland finals, was the first Australian home in seventh. Tanti recovered to 11th.

SX1 Final Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Roczen Suz 7m39.090 2 C. Craig Hon +13.272 3 A. Politelli Hon +21.823 4 J. Shimoda Hon +23.310 5 J. Barcia Suz +24.990 6 C. Soubeyras Kaw +26.426 7 J. Beaton Yam +29.006 8 J. Zaragoza Sta +32.235 9 V. Friese Sta +36.975 10 L. Clout KTM +39.370 11 A. Tanti Yam +40.889 12 H. Mellross KTM +44.119 13 R. Alexanderson Kaw +47.380 14 Z. Watson KTM +49.989 15 L. Jackson Hus +1m03.046 16 C. Burns Hon +1 Lap 17 B. Steel Hon +1 Lap Not Classified DNF D. Wills Duc +7 Laps

SX1

Roczen took all 75 points, and Craig matched his Auckland haul of 66.

Barcia, Clout and Politelli each finished third in a final, and Shimoda’s three fourth places added up to third overall on 54 points.

Politelli had made suspension changes and put in more testing between rounds. His third in the last final lifted him to fourth overall on 51 points, four ahead of Clout, the leading Australian.

Craig leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 182 points, with Roczen second on 150 and Clout third on 147. Roczen leads the Australian championship on 150, followed by Craig on 132 and Clout on 107.

With Roczen’s Australian appearances over for the year, Craig goes to Perth with 35 points in hand over Clout in Boost Mobile AUSX and 25 in the Australian championship.

Luke Clout

“Geelong and the AUSX Open is wrapped up, and it was an okay round for me. We were fighting for a podium up until the last race, and yeah, I just unfortunately clipped another rider and went down. But I’ve been a little bit sick this week, which made today a tough day, for sure. I gritted my teeth, and then, yeah, in the last one, it all just kind of hit me. But hey, we got some decent points, still right in the championship, and we’ve got some things to work on before Perth. Two more rounds [to go] and six more races, so anything can happen. You’ve got to be in it to win it, and we’ll now look forward to Perth.”

SX1 Round Scores / Points

Pos. Rider Bike F1 F2 F3 Total 1 K. Roczen Suz 25 25 25 75 2 C. Craig Hon 22 22 22 66 3 J. Shimoda Hon 18 18 18 54 4 A. Politelli Hon 15 16 20 51 5 L. Clout KTM 16 20 11 47 6 C. Soubeyras Kaw 14 14 15 43 7 J. Beaton Yam 13 13 14 40 8 A. Tanti Yam 12 15 10 37 9 J. Barcia Suz 20 – 16 36 10 J. Zaragoza Sta 11 12 13 36 11 V. Friese Sta 10 10 12 32 12 H. Mellross KTM 8 9 9 26 13 R. Alexanderson Kaw 7 11 8 26 14 Z. Watson KTM 6 8 7 21 15 L. Jackson Hus 5 6 6 17 16 D. Wills Duc 9 7 – 16 17 C. Burns Hon 4 5 5 14 18 B. Steel Hon 3 4 4 11

Australian SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 K. Roczen Suz 150 2 C. Craig Hon 132 3 L. Clout KTM 107 4 A. Politelli Hon 95 5 C. Soubeyras Kaw 95 6 A. Tanti Yam 87 7 V. Friese Sta 73 8 J. Zaragoza Sta 64 9 R. Alexanderson Kaw 62 10 J. Shimoda Hon 54 11 L. Jackson Hus 49 12 Z. Watson KTM 45 13 C. Burns Hon 43 14 J. Beaton Yam 40 15 J. Barcia Suz 36 16 B. Steel Hon 36 17 H. Mellross KTM 26 18 R. Lehrer Gas 24 19 D. Wills Duc 16

Boost AUSX SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Craig Hon 182 2 K. Roczen Suz 150 3 L. Clout KTM 147 4 C. Soubeyras Kaw 137 5 J. Zaragoza Sta 100 6 A. Politelli Hon 95 7 V. Friese Sta 94 8 R. Alexanderson KTM 89 9 A. Tanti Yam 87 10 H. Mellross KTM 60 11 B. Steel Hon 60 12 Z. Watson KTM 59 13 J. Shimoda Hon 54 14 L. Jackson Hus 49 15 R. Lehrer Gas 44 16 C. Burns Hon 43 17 J. Beaton Yam 40 18 J. Barcia Suz 36 19 L. Zielinski Yam 30 20 J. Cigliano Kaw 22 21 S. Jennison Yam 18 22 D. Wills Duc 16

SX2

SX2 Final One

Cole Davies edged Max Anstie by three hundredths of a second in qualifying and the pair split the heat wins. Dylan Walsh got the holeshot in the opening final ahead of Davies and Lux Turner. Anstie was squeezed in the traffic going into turn one and was seventh at the end of the first lap.

Davies got to the front late on the opening lap, crossing the line less than a tenth ahead of Walsh. Turner and Cameron McAdoo both passed Walsh on lap two as Davies pulled away.

Brodie Connolly went down after contact with McAdoo on that lap, dropping to 15th before recovering to tenth. Jake Cannon pulled into the pits after completing three laps.

Davies finished just over nine seconds clear of Turner to make it a Yamaha one-two, with McAdoo third. Anstie closed to within half a second of Walsh in fourth. Ryder Kingsford passed Kayd on the last lap for sixth and was the leading Australian.

SX2 Final One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 5m52.559 2 L. Turner Yam +9.128 3 C. McAdoo Hon +12.944 4 D. Walsh KTM +15.596 5 M. Anstie Yam +16.075 6 R. Kingsford Hon +18.954 7 K. Kingsford Hon +21.513 8 T. Wood KTM +27.548 9 M. Hicks Sta +28.531 10 B. Connolly Hon +29.593 11 N. Ferguson Yam +29.940 12 P. Masciangelo Hon +33.203 13 R. Taylor Kaw +35.119 14 B. Hsu Sta +43.602 15 J. Chambers Yam +45.297 16 J. Rumens Hus +1m02.560 17 C. Williams Yam +1 Lap Not Classified DNF J. Cannon Kaw +2 Laps

SX2 Final Two

Brodie Connolly got hung up in the gate and was last at the first crossing. Dylan Walsh took the holeshot again and still led Cole Davies at the end of lap one. Davies went through early on lap two, and Lux Turner took third from Walsh early on lap three.

Turner was just over half a second behind Cameron McAdoo as they began the last lap. The pair made contact early in the lap and McAdoo went down. Max Anstie had worked his way to fifth by lap four, but Kayd Kingsford got back ahead of him early on the last lap and took fourth. McAdoo remounted to finish fifth, between Kingsford and Anstie.

Davies and Turner made it another Yamaha one-two, separated by just under seven seconds. Walsh took third on the KTM. Noah Ferguson, who had come through the LCQ after a heat-race crash, was ninth after five laps before going over the bars. Yamaha said he was taken to hospital for observation.

SX2 Final Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 5m53.068 2 L. Turner Yam +6.905 3 D. Walsh KTM +12.393 4 K. Kingsford Hon +13.471 5 C. McAdoo Hon +17.006 6 M. Anstie Yam +18.259 7 M. Hicks Sta +20.328 8 T. Wood KTM +23.814 9 J. Chambers Yam +28.519 10 P. Masciangelo Hon +35.445 11 R. Taylor Kaw +37.424 12 B. Connolly Hon +39.979 13 J. Cannon Kaw +45.957 14 B. Hsu Sta +49.030 15 J. Rumens Hus +1m05.793 16 R. Kingsford Hon +1 Lap Not Classified DNF N. Ferguson Yam +1 Lap DNF C. Williams Yam +2 Laps

SX2 Final Three

Ryder Kingsford took the holeshot, with Cole Davies in front by the first split and four Hondas behind him. Kingsford held second ahead of Cameron McAdoo through two laps. Lux Turner and Brodie Connolly traded fourth on lap two, Turner coming straight back after Connolly nudged his way past. Dylan Walsh and Max Anstie also got past Connolly before the lap was out.

Kingsford went down on lap three and dropped to 14th before recovering to 12th. That left McAdoo second and Turner third. Anstie took fourth from Walsh late on lap four and closed to just over a second behind Turner at the flag.

Davies completed his sweep nearly six seconds clear of McAdoo. Turner took third, followed by Anstie, Walsh and Connolly. Kayd Kingsford was the first Australian home in seventh.

SX2 Final Three

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Davies Yam 5m54.072 2 C. McAdoo Hon +5.878 3 L. Turner Yam +8.274 4 M. Anstie Yam +9.333 5 D. Walsh KTM +12.843 6 B. Connolly Hon +14.233 7 K. Kingsford Hon +17.659 8 R. Taylor Kaw +21.264 9 J. Chambers Yam +22.399 10 C. Williams Yam +30.493 11 B. Hsu Sta +32.433 12 R. Kingsford Hon +35.469 13 P. Masciangelo Hon +36.313 14 M. Hicks Sta +47.691 15 T. Wood KTM +52.633 16 J. Rumens Hus +1 Lap

SX2

Davies banked another 75 points. Turner’s 2-2-3 gave him 64 and second overall after his opening-final retirement in Auckland.

McAdoo was third on 58 ahead of Walsh on 54, and Kayd Kingsford was the highest-placed Australian in sixth.

McAdoo leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 152 points from Davies on 150, Turner on 138 and Connolly on 129. Davies tops the Australian standings on 150 ahead of McAdoo on 124, Turner on 100 and Anstie on 94. With Davies heading back to the US, McAdoo is the best-placed rider continuing in both title races, with 14 points over Turner in Boost Mobile AUSX and 24 in the Australian championship.

SX2 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 F3 Total 1 C. Davies Yam 25 25 25 75 2 L. Turner Yam 22 22 20 64 3 C. McAdoo Hon 20 16 22 58 4 D. Walsh KTM 18 20 16 54 5 M. Anstie Yam 16 15 18 49 6 K. Kingsford Hon 14 18 14 46 7 B. Connolly Hon 11 9 15 35 8 M. Hicks Sta 12 14 7 33 9 T. Wood KTM 13 13 6 32 10 R. Taylor Kaw 8 10 13 31 11 J. Chambers Yam 6 12 12 30 12 R. Kingsford Hon 15 5 9 29 13 P. Masciangelo Hon 9 11 8 28 14 B. Hsu Sta 7 7 10 24 15 J. Rumens Hus 5 6 5 16 16 C. Williams Yam 4 – 11 15 17 N. Ferguson Yam 10 – – 10 18 J. Cannon Kaw – 8 – 8

Australian SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. Davies Yam 150 2 C. McAdoo Hon 124 3 L. Turner Yam 100 4 M. Anstie Yam 94 5 K. Kingsford Hon 87 6 R. Kingsford Hon 85 7 D. Walsh KTM 85 8 B. Connolly Hon 84 9 M. Hicks Sta 71 10 R. Taylor Kaw 64 11 T. Wood KTM 59 12 P. Masciangelo Hon 45 13 J. Chambers Yam 41 14 N. Ferguson Yam 35 15 A. Larwood Hon 34 16 C. Williams Yam 34 17 B. Hsu Sta 24 18 S. Burchell Yam 22 19 J. Rumens Hus 16 20 J. Cosford Kaw 11 21 J. Cannon Kaw 8

Boost Mobile AUSX SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 C. McAdoo Hon 152 2 C. Davies Yam 150 3 L. Turner Yam 138 4 B. Connolly Hon 129 5 M. Anstie Yam 119 6 M. Hicks Sta 106 7 K. Kingsford Hon 100 8 R. Taylor Kaw 86 9 D. Walsh KTM 85 10 R. Kingsford Hon 85 11 T. Wood KTM 77 12 N. Ferguson Yam 68 13 P. Masciangelo Hon 61 14 C. Williams Yam 51 15 S. Burchell Yam 46 16 B. Hsu Sta 42 17 J. Chambers Yam 41 18 A. Larwood Hon 34 19 J. Cosford Kaw 30 20 J. Constantino Yam 25 21 C. Goullet KTM 19 22 J. Rumens Hus 16 23 C. Adams Tri 16 24 J. Cannon Kaw 8 25 B. Flynn Yam 4

SMX Next

Jack Deveson set the qualifying pace and he and Jack Nunn won a heat each. Nunn took the holeshot in the seven-lap final, with Deveson through to the lead by the second split. The WBR Yamaha rider had more than four seconds in hand after four laps and won by just over six from Nunn.

Riley Burgess worked his way forward from seventh at the end of the opening lap and took third from Cooper Johnson late on lap five, setting the fastest lap of the race in the process. Johnson briefly got back ahead on the last lap before Burgess retook third and held it to the flag. Luis Cannon was fifth, half a second behind Johnson.

Deveson heads to Perth with 122 points in Boost Mobile AUSX, 17 ahead of Nunn. His 100 Australian championship points put him 16 ahead of Burgess, with Nunn another four back.

SMX Next Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Deveson Yam 7m25.008 2 J. Nunn Yam +6.262 3 R. Burgess KTM +10.402 4 C. Johnson Yam +11.568 5 L. Cannon Sta +12.110 6 C. Eisel Hon +18.667 7 C. Rowe Yam +19.873 8 M. Compton Hon +22.357 9 H. Draper Yam +24.726 10 D. Gromball Sta +30.881 11 P. Wolfe Hus +34.715 12 L. Allen Yam +37.488 13 T. Williams Yam +41.878 14 R. Lawler KTM +47.438 15 M. Anderson Yam +49.709 16 N. Shortt Hus +55.609 17 S. Morrow Hon +1 Lap

2026 AUSX Round Two – Geelong

SMX Next Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike Final Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 25 25 2 J. Nunn Yam 22 22 3 R. Burgess KTM 20 20 4 C. Johnson Yam 18 18 5 L. Cannon Sta 16 16 6 C. Eisel HON 15 15 7 C. Rowe Yam 14 14 8 M. Compton Hon 13 13 9 H. Draper Yam 12 12 10 D. Gromball Sta 11 11 11 P. Wolfe Hus 10 10 12 L. Allen Yam 9 9 13 T. Williams Yam 8 8 14 R. Lawler KTM 7 7 15 M. Anderson Yam 6 6 16 N. Shortt Hus 5 5 17 S. Morrow Hon 4 4

SMX Next Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 J. Deveson Yam 122 2 J. Nunn Yam 105 3 R. Burgess KTM 84 4 M. Compton Hon 78 5 L. Cannon Sta 72 6 C. Eisel Hon 72 7 S. Morrow Hon 52 8 H. Draper Yam 51 9 T. Doble Hon 41 10 P. Wolfe Hus 40 11 J. Sanderson Yam 40 12 M. Anderson Yam 39 13 T. Taylor Hon 24 14 C. Johnson Yam 18 15 J. Fuller KTM 18 16 C. Rowe Yam 14 17 H. Fisher Hon 14 18 D. Gromball Sta 11 19 L. Allen Yam 9 20 T. Williams Yam 8 21 R. Lawler KTM 7 22 N. Shortt Hus 5

SX85 Futures

Nico Verhoeven and Blake Bohannon won a heat each, and Verhoeven took the holeshot in the five-lap final as light rain fell. Bohannon worked up to second by the end of the opening lap and closed to within a third of a second on lap three. Yamaha said he clipped Verhoeven’s rear tyre and went down, giving Maxi Harris second.

Bohannon took second back on lap four and set the fastest lap as he closed in again. He was within a second on the last lap, but Yamaha said he caught a track marker while trying the inside at the final turn and stalled. Verhoeven won by 3.4 seconds, with Bohannon getting going again for second and Harris third.