2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship
Round Two – Geelong
Ken Roczen won all three SX1 finals and Cole Davies did the same in SX2 at the AUSX Open in Geelong on Saturday night. A week after sweeping their classes at the Australian Supercross Championship opener in Auckland, both riders signed off their Australian appearances for 2026 with 150 points apiece from six finals. Davies now heads back to the US to prepare for the 2027 AMA Supercross season.
The first corner fed into three rhythm lanes in succession on the most expansive track in AUSX Open history. Conditions were mostly fine at GMHBA Stadium, where organisers put the crowd at more than 20,000 for the event’s first visit to Geelong.
Christian Craig again finished second in every SX1 final, with Roczen more than 13 seconds clear in the last.
Jo Shimoda stepped up to a Honda 450 for his premier-class Supercross debut and took third overall with three fourth places.
Justin Barcia made his first appearance on the HEP Motorsports Suzuki and finished third in the opening final.
Jack Deveson gave Yamaha another win in SMX Next, backing up his Auckland sweep with victory in Geelong’s single final. Nico Verhoeven took out SX85 Futures.
Geelong counted towards two titles. The five-round Boost Mobile AUSX series includes Townsville, which ran on 3 October. The four-round Australian Supercross Championship opened in Auckland, making Geelong Round Two. Perth’s HBF Park hosts Australian Round Three on Saturday 14 November. Both series finish in Newcastle on 28 November, the fourth and final Australian round.
SX1
SX1 Final One
Christian Craig topped qualifying by a little over a tenth from Ken Roczen, with Justin Barcia third and Jed Beaton the quickest Australian in fourth across the two groups. Craig and Roczen won a heat each before Roczen secured first gate pick in Superpole ahead of Craig and Jo Shimoda.
Roczen took the holeshot ahead of Shimoda and Craig, with Barcia fourth and Luke Clout fifth. Craig passed Shimoda on the opening lap and stayed within three seconds of Roczen through lap five. Barcia took third late on lap four when Shimoda made a small mistake.
Roczen set his quickest lap on lap six and stretched the gap to just over five seconds at the flag. Barcia was almost 14 seconds further back in third. Clout held fifth from the opening lap to the finish and was the first Australian home.
SX1 Final One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|7m40.038
|2
|C. Craig
|Hon
|+5.129
|3
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|+18.816
|4
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+22.086
|5
|L. Clout
|KTM
|+23.663
|6
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|+24.896
|7
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|+28.359
|8
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|+30.346
|9
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|+37.979
|10
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|+41.593
|11
|V. Friese
|Sta
|+46.857
|12
|D. Wills
|Duc
|+49.241
|13
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|+50.273
|14
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|+51.178
|15
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|+1m00.057
|16
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|+1m03.474
|17
|C. Burns
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|18
|B. Steel
|Hon
|+1 Lap
SX1 Final Two
Luke Clout swept around the outside to take the holeshot ahead of Jo Shimoda, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia. Clout led the first lap, with Roczen less than a second back. Roczen made his move in the whoops late on lap two, and Christian Craig went past Clout early on the next lap.
Barcia got the better of Shimoda for fourth on lap three and closed to within half a second of Clout by halfway. He crashed on the next lap and retired with bent bars.
Roczen won by just over four seconds from Craig. Clout took third, nearly 11 seconds behind Craig and a second and a half clear of Shimoda. Austin Politelli finished fifth and Aaron Tanti sixth.
SX1 Final Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|7m37.350
|2
|C. Craig
|Hon
|+4.141
|3
|L. Clout
|KTM
|+15.030
|4
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+16.593
|5
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|+18.764
|6
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|+20.321
|7
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|+22.229
|8
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|+23.646
|9
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|+32.909
|10
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|+36.428
|11
|V. Friese
|Sta
|+40.624
|12
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|+42.155
|13
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|+53.195
|14
|D. Wills
|Duc
|+59.888
|15
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|+1m01.509
|16
|C. Burns
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|B. Steel
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|+3 Laps
SX1 Final Three
Vince Friese took the holeshot, with Ken Roczen already in front at the first split. Christian Craig was through to second by the end of the lap, and Roczen already had more than four seconds in hand at the end of the opening lap. Aaron Tanti went down early.
Austin Politelli passed Jo Shimoda early on lap three and led Friese for third. Shimoda took fourth back from Friese on lap five, and Justin Barcia moved up to fifth on the following lap.
Roczen had more than eight seconds in hand by halfway and made it more than 13 at the flag, with Craig second and Politelli third.
Jed Beaton, back from the hand injury that kept him out of the Auckland finals, was the first Australian home in seventh. Tanti recovered to 11th.
SX1 Final Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|7m39.090
|2
|C. Craig
|Hon
|+13.272
|3
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|+21.823
|4
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|+23.310
|5
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|+24.990
|6
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|+26.426
|7
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|+29.006
|8
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|+32.235
|9
|V. Friese
|Sta
|+36.975
|10
|L. Clout
|KTM
|+39.370
|11
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|+40.889
|12
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|+44.119
|13
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|+47.380
|14
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|+49.989
|15
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|+1m03.046
|16
|C. Burns
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|17
|B. Steel
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|D. Wills
|Duc
|+7 Laps
SX1
Roczen took all 75 points, and Craig matched his Auckland haul of 66.
Barcia, Clout and Politelli each finished third in a final, and Shimoda’s three fourth places added up to third overall on 54 points.
Politelli had made suspension changes and put in more testing between rounds. His third in the last final lifted him to fourth overall on 51 points, four ahead of Clout, the leading Australian.
Craig leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 182 points, with Roczen second on 150 and Clout third on 147. Roczen leads the Australian championship on 150, followed by Craig on 132 and Clout on 107.
With Roczen’s Australian appearances over for the year, Craig goes to Perth with 35 points in hand over Clout in Boost Mobile AUSX and 25 in the Australian championship.
Luke Clout
“Geelong and the AUSX Open is wrapped up, and it was an okay round for me. We were fighting for a podium up until the last race, and yeah, I just unfortunately clipped another rider and went down. But I’ve been a little bit sick this week, which made today a tough day, for sure. I gritted my teeth, and then, yeah, in the last one, it all just kind of hit me. But hey, we got some decent points, still right in the championship, and we’ve got some things to work on before Perth. Two more rounds [to go] and six more races, so anything can happen. You’ve got to be in it to win it, and we’ll now look forward to Perth.”
SX1 Round Scores / Points
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|F1
|F2
|F3
|Total
|1
|K. Roczen
|Suz
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|C. Craig
|Hon
|22
|22
|22
|66
|3
|J. Shimoda
|Hon
|18
|18
|18
|54
|4
|A. Politelli
|Hon
|15
|16
|20
|51
|5
|L. Clout
|KTM
|16
|20
|11
|47
|6
|C. Soubeyras
|Kaw
|14
|14
|15
|43
|7
|J. Beaton
|Yam
|13
|13
|14
|40
|8
|A. Tanti
|Yam
|12
|15
|10
|37
|9
|J. Barcia
|Suz
|20
|–
|16
|36
|10
|J. Zaragoza
|Sta
|11
|12
|13
|36
|11
|V. Friese
|Sta
|10
|10
|12
|32
|12
|H. Mellross
|KTM
|8
|9
|9
|26
|13
|R. Alexanderson
|Kaw
|7
|11
|8
|26
|14
|Z. Watson
|KTM
|6
|8
|7
|21
|15
|L. Jackson
|Hus
|5
|6
|6
|17
|16
|D. Wills
|Duc
|9
|7
|–
|16
|17
|C. Burns
|Hon
|4
|5
|5
|14
|18
|B. Steel
|Hon
|3
|4
|4
|11
Australian SX1 Championship Points
Boost AUSX SX1 Championship Points
SX2
SX2 Final One
Cole Davies edged Max Anstie by three hundredths of a second in qualifying and the pair split the heat wins. Dylan Walsh got the holeshot in the opening final ahead of Davies and Lux Turner. Anstie was squeezed in the traffic going into turn one and was seventh at the end of the first lap.
Davies got to the front late on the opening lap, crossing the line less than a tenth ahead of Walsh. Turner and Cameron McAdoo both passed Walsh on lap two as Davies pulled away.
Brodie Connolly went down after contact with McAdoo on that lap, dropping to 15th before recovering to tenth. Jake Cannon pulled into the pits after completing three laps.
Davies finished just over nine seconds clear of Turner to make it a Yamaha one-two, with McAdoo third. Anstie closed to within half a second of Walsh in fourth. Ryder Kingsford passed Kayd on the last lap for sixth and was the leading Australian.
SX2 Final One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|5m52.559
|2
|L. Turner
|Yam
|+9.128
|3
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|+12.944
|4
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|+15.596
|5
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|+16.075
|6
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|+18.954
|7
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|+21.513
|8
|T. Wood
|KTM
|+27.548
|9
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|+28.531
|10
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|+29.593
|11
|N. Ferguson
|Yam
|+29.940
|12
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|+33.203
|13
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|+35.119
|14
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|+43.602
|15
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|+45.297
|16
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|+1m02.560
|17
|C. Williams
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|J. Cannon
|Kaw
|+2 Laps
SX2 Final Two
Brodie Connolly got hung up in the gate and was last at the first crossing. Dylan Walsh took the holeshot again and still led Cole Davies at the end of lap one. Davies went through early on lap two, and Lux Turner took third from Walsh early on lap three.
Turner was just over half a second behind Cameron McAdoo as they began the last lap. The pair made contact early in the lap and McAdoo went down. Max Anstie had worked his way to fifth by lap four, but Kayd Kingsford got back ahead of him early on the last lap and took fourth. McAdoo remounted to finish fifth, between Kingsford and Anstie.
Davies and Turner made it another Yamaha one-two, separated by just under seven seconds. Walsh took third on the KTM. Noah Ferguson, who had come through the LCQ after a heat-race crash, was ninth after five laps before going over the bars. Yamaha said he was taken to hospital for observation.
SX2 Final Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|5m53.068
|2
|L. Turner
|Yam
|+6.905
|3
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|+12.393
|4
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|+13.471
|5
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|+17.006
|6
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|+18.259
|7
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|+20.328
|8
|T. Wood
|KTM
|+23.814
|9
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|+28.519
|10
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|+35.445
|11
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|+37.424
|12
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|+39.979
|13
|J. Cannon
|Kaw
|+45.957
|14
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|+49.030
|15
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|+1m05.793
|16
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|N. Ferguson
|Yam
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|C. Williams
|Yam
|+2 Laps
SX2 Final Three
Ryder Kingsford took the holeshot, with Cole Davies in front by the first split and four Hondas behind him. Kingsford held second ahead of Cameron McAdoo through two laps. Lux Turner and Brodie Connolly traded fourth on lap two, Turner coming straight back after Connolly nudged his way past. Dylan Walsh and Max Anstie also got past Connolly before the lap was out.
Kingsford went down on lap three and dropped to 14th before recovering to 12th. That left McAdoo second and Turner third. Anstie took fourth from Walsh late on lap four and closed to just over a second behind Turner at the flag.
Davies completed his sweep nearly six seconds clear of McAdoo. Turner took third, followed by Anstie, Walsh and Connolly. Kayd Kingsford was the first Australian home in seventh.
SX2 Final Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|5m54.072
|2
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|+5.878
|3
|L. Turner
|Yam
|+8.274
|4
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|+9.333
|5
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|+12.843
|6
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|+14.233
|7
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|+17.659
|8
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|+21.264
|9
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|+22.399
|10
|C. Williams
|Yam
|+30.493
|11
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|+32.433
|12
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|+35.469
|13
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|+36.313
|14
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|+47.691
|15
|T. Wood
|KTM
|+52.633
|16
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|+1 Lap
SX2
Davies banked another 75 points. Turner’s 2-2-3 gave him 64 and second overall after his opening-final retirement in Auckland.
McAdoo was third on 58 ahead of Walsh on 54, and Kayd Kingsford was the highest-placed Australian in sixth.
McAdoo leads Boost Mobile AUSX on 152 points from Davies on 150, Turner on 138 and Connolly on 129. Davies tops the Australian standings on 150 ahead of McAdoo on 124, Turner on 100 and Anstie on 94. With Davies heading back to the US, McAdoo is the best-placed rider continuing in both title races, with 14 points over Turner in Boost Mobile AUSX and 24 in the Australian championship.
SX2 Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F1
|F2
|F3
|Total
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|L. Turner
|Yam
|22
|22
|20
|64
|3
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|20
|16
|22
|58
|4
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|18
|20
|16
|54
|5
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|16
|15
|18
|49
|6
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|14
|18
|14
|46
|7
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|11
|9
|15
|35
|8
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|12
|14
|7
|33
|9
|T. Wood
|KTM
|13
|13
|6
|32
|10
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|8
|10
|13
|31
|11
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|6
|12
|12
|30
|12
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|15
|5
|9
|29
|13
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|9
|11
|8
|28
|14
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|7
|7
|10
|24
|15
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|5
|6
|5
|16
|16
|C. Williams
|Yam
|4
|–
|11
|15
|17
|N. Ferguson
|Yam
|10
|–
|–
|10
|18
|J. Cannon
|Kaw
|–
|8
|–
|8
Australian SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. Davies
|Yam
|150
|2
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|124
|3
|L. Turner
|Yam
|100
|4
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|94
|5
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|87
|6
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|85
|7
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|85
|8
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|84
|9
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|71
|10
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|64
|11
|T. Wood
|KTM
|59
|12
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|45
|13
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|41
|14
|N. Ferguson
|Yam
|35
|15
|A. Larwood
|Hon
|34
|16
|C. Williams
|Yam
|34
|17
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|24
|18
|S. Burchell
|Yam
|22
|19
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|16
|20
|J. Cosford
|Kaw
|11
|21
|J. Cannon
|Kaw
|8
Boost Mobile AUSX SX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|C. McAdoo
|Hon
|152
|2
|C. Davies
|Yam
|150
|3
|L. Turner
|Yam
|138
|4
|B. Connolly
|Hon
|129
|5
|M. Anstie
|Yam
|119
|6
|M. Hicks
|Sta
|106
|7
|K. Kingsford
|Hon
|100
|8
|R. Taylor
|Kaw
|86
|9
|D. Walsh
|KTM
|85
|10
|R. Kingsford
|Hon
|85
|11
|T. Wood
|KTM
|77
|12
|N. Ferguson
|Yam
|68
|13
|P. Masciangelo
|Hon
|61
|14
|C. Williams
|Yam
|51
|15
|S. Burchell
|Yam
|46
|16
|B. Hsu
|Sta
|42
|17
|J. Chambers
|Yam
|41
|18
|A. Larwood
|Hon
|34
|19
|J. Cosford
|Kaw
|30
|20
|J. Constantino
|Yam
|25
|21
|C. Goullet
|KTM
|19
|22
|J. Rumens
|Hus
|16
|23
|C. Adams
|Tri
|16
|24
|J. Cannon
|Kaw
|8
|25
|B. Flynn
|Yam
|4
SMX Next
Jack Deveson set the qualifying pace and he and Jack Nunn won a heat each. Nunn took the holeshot in the seven-lap final, with Deveson through to the lead by the second split. The WBR Yamaha rider had more than four seconds in hand after four laps and won by just over six from Nunn.
Riley Burgess worked his way forward from seventh at the end of the opening lap and took third from Cooper Johnson late on lap five, setting the fastest lap of the race in the process. Johnson briefly got back ahead on the last lap before Burgess retook third and held it to the flag. Luis Cannon was fifth, half a second behind Johnson.
Deveson heads to Perth with 122 points in Boost Mobile AUSX, 17 ahead of Nunn. His 100 Australian championship points put him 16 ahead of Burgess, with Nunn another four back.
SMX Next Final
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|7m25.008
|2
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|+6.262
|3
|R. Burgess
|KTM
|+10.402
|4
|C. Johnson
|Yam
|+11.568
|5
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|+12.110
|6
|C. Eisel
|Hon
|+18.667
|7
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|+19.873
|8
|M. Compton
|Hon
|+22.357
|9
|H. Draper
|Yam
|+24.726
|10
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|+30.881
|11
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|+34.715
|12
|L. Allen
|Yam
|+37.488
|13
|T. Williams
|Yam
|+41.878
|14
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|+47.438
|15
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|+49.709
|16
|N. Shortt
|Hus
|+55.609
|17
|S. Morrow
|Hon
|+1 Lap
2026 AUSX Round Two – Geelong
SMX Next Round Scores / Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Final
|Total
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|25
|25
|2
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|22
|22
|3
|R. Burgess
|KTM
|20
|20
|4
|C. Johnson
|Yam
|18
|18
|5
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|16
|16
|6
|C. Eisel
|HON
|15
|15
|7
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|14
|14
|8
|M. Compton
|Hon
|13
|13
|9
|H. Draper
|Yam
|12
|12
|10
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|11
|11
|11
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|10
|10
|12
|L. Allen
|Yam
|9
|9
|13
|T. Williams
|Yam
|8
|8
|14
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|7
|7
|15
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|6
|6
|16
|N. Shortt
|Hus
|5
|5
|17
|S. Morrow
|Hon
|4
|4
SMX Next Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|J. Deveson
|Yam
|122
|2
|J. Nunn
|Yam
|105
|3
|R. Burgess
|KTM
|84
|4
|M. Compton
|Hon
|78
|5
|L. Cannon
|Sta
|72
|6
|C. Eisel
|Hon
|72
|7
|S. Morrow
|Hon
|52
|8
|H. Draper
|Yam
|51
|9
|T. Doble
|Hon
|41
|10
|P. Wolfe
|Hus
|40
|11
|J. Sanderson
|Yam
|40
|12
|M. Anderson
|Yam
|39
|13
|T. Taylor
|Hon
|24
|14
|C. Johnson
|Yam
|18
|15
|J. Fuller
|KTM
|18
|16
|C. Rowe
|Yam
|14
|17
|H. Fisher
|Hon
|14
|18
|D. Gromball
|Sta
|11
|19
|L. Allen
|Yam
|9
|20
|T. Williams
|Yam
|8
|21
|R. Lawler
|KTM
|7
|22
|N. Shortt
|Hus
|5
SX85 Futures
Nico Verhoeven and Blake Bohannon won a heat each, and Verhoeven took the holeshot in the five-lap final as light rain fell. Bohannon worked up to second by the end of the opening lap and closed to within a third of a second on lap three. Yamaha said he clipped Verhoeven’s rear tyre and went down, giving Maxi Harris second.
Bohannon took second back on lap four and set the fastest lap as he closed in again. He was within a second on the last lap, but Yamaha said he caught a track marker while trying the inside at the final turn and stalled. Verhoeven won by 3.4 seconds, with Bohannon getting going again for second and Harris third.