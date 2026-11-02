2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship

Round One – Auckland

Ken Roczen, Cole Davies and Jack Deveson each swept their three finals as the 2026 Australian Supercross Championship opened at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium. Home hero Davies gave the crowd of almost 18,000 plenty to cheer about, while Luke Clout finished as the leading Australian in SX1.

Although Townsville hosted the earlier AUSX event, it did not count towards the Australian titles. Auckland was the opening round of the four-round national championship, so its round points also form the opening series standings. Geelong follows on 7 November, Perth on 14 November and Newcastle on 28 November, with every final scoring championship points.

The circuit was a searching test. Triples and quad options, with steep take-offs and landings, presented a different challenge to what many Australian riders regularly encounter. A sand section fed into the final rhythm lane, while poor grip and deteriorating whoops added to the difficulty as the night progressed. Riders coming off motocross commitments or limited supercross preparation had plenty to contend with.

The attrition began before the finals. Matt Moss withdrew after crashing on press day, Hayden Mellross pulled out after sustaining an ankle injury in practice, and Jed Beaton tried qualifying with a wrist injury during the media day before deciding he could not continue. Dylan Wills also withdrew after multiple crashes.

SX1

Qualifying and Superpole

Roczen topped SX1 qualifying ahead of Christian Craig and Luke Clout, with Craig only a fraction behind the Suzuki rider. Craig and Roczen then split the heat wins before the leading six riders contested Superpole.

Clout set the early benchmark ahead of Craig, but Roczen still had his lap to come. Even a couple of mistakes could not prevent the German from going almost half a second quicker than Clout to secure first gate pick.

SX1 Final One

Clout’s opening final nearly unravelled before the gate had dropped. His KTM refused to fire, and the Australian appeared close to abandoning the attempt before his mechanic coaxed it into life in time for him to line up.

That seemed to fire Clout up as well. He launched to the front, with Roczen, Vince Friese and Craig prominent behind him. Roczen took the lead midway through the opening lap, while Craig worked past Clout early on lap two and set about chasing the Suzuki.

Craig kept Roczen under pressure, repeatedly getting within a second and setting the fastest lap of the race. Roczen held firm to win by just over a second, but the Honda rider had made him work for it.

Clout kept Cedric Soubeyras at bay to secure third, with Aaron Tanti fifth and Austin Politelli sixth. Roczen acknowledged afterwards just how sketchy the track had become.

SX1 Final Two

Craig got the better launch in the second final, leading Roczen, Soubeyras and Clout through the early exchanges. Roczen was back in front before the opening lap was complete, and Clout moved ahead of Soubeyras for third early on lap two.

The fight behind them became increasingly lively. Politelli moved into fourth as Soubeyras lost ground, while Tanti was also trying to force his way forward. Tanti briefly got ahead of the Kawasaki rider, only to lose the front and go down, leaving himself more work to do.

Tanti recovered well. He caught and passed Soubeyras again, then reeled in Politelli and took fourth late in the race. Soubeyras also found a way past Politelli before the flag to salvage fifth.

Up front, Roczen controlled proceedings and won by almost five seconds from Craig. Clout was a clear third, although he gave away some ground to the leading pair on the final lap.

SX1 Final Three

Roczen grabbed the holeshot in the final SX1 race, with Clout, Tanti and Craig giving chase. Tanti’s challenge took an early hit when a mistake in the sand dropped him as low as ninth, although he was already recovering positions before the opening lap was complete.

Clout kept Craig behind him through the first three laps before the American found a way through on lap four. The KTM rider stayed much closer this time, finishing little more than a second behind Craig as Roczen completed his sweep.

Three wins gave Roczen the maximum 75 points, while Craig’s three second places and Clout’s three thirds settled the remaining podium positions. Clout was the leading Australian throughout the finals.

Soubeyras finished fourth in the last race, ahead of a recovering Tanti, and that was also their order in the round standings. Just two points separated them overall. Politelli finished sixth for the round despite racing hurt after a crash during his preparation and another fall in the opening final.

Christian Craig

“I haven’t been that close to Kenny in forever, honestly. The bike feels great, everything feels good. I’ve had a great pre-season, I can’t fault anything, and I’m having fun with the team. I think those are two very important things.”

Tanti’s fifth overall came despite a fall in each final and the lingering effects of a training crash. Like Beaton, he had missed Townsville while representing Australia at the Motocross of Nations, making Auckland his first supercross outing of the campaign.

Aaron Tanti

“The track was tough tonight, more because it lacked grip than the actual obstacles themselves. I struggled with the whoops as they fell apart and made too many mistakes, but it was my first Supercross in a while, so hopefully things can improve from here.”

2026 AUSX Round One – Auckland

SX1 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike F1 Fi2 F3 Total 1 K. Roczen Suz 25 25 25 75 2 C. Craig Hon 22 22 22 66 3 L. Clout KTM 20 20 20 60 4 C. Soubeyras Kaw 18 16 18 52 5 A. Tanti Yam 16 18 16 50 6 A. Politelli Hon 15 15 14 44 7 V. Friese Sta 13 13 15 41 8 R. Alexanderson Kaw 12 12 12 36 9 L. Jackson Hus 11 10 11 32 10 C. Burns Hon 10 9 10 29 11 J. Zaragoza Sta 14 14 – 28 12 B. Steel Hon 8 8 9 25 13 Z. Watson KTM – 11 13 24 14 R. Lehrer Gas 9 7 8 24

SX2

Davies sets the pace

Davies’ Star Racing YZ250F arrived at the stadium only hours before the day got underway, but the returning Kiwi wasted little time finding his speed. He topped qualifying ahead of Max Anstie and Lux Turner, then won his heat. Kayd Kingsford took the other heat victory, while Anstie had to come through the LCQ.

SX2 Final One

Turner and Noah Ferguson went down together at the first turn for a bruising start to the Yamaha pair’s night. Turner later explained that contact from behind had pushed him into his team-mate. With his bar mounts bent and broken, he headed back to the pits for repairs and retired from the race.

Davies had no such problems. He went straight to the front, chased by Cameron McAdoo and Dylan Walsh, and quickly began stretching the field. Ryder Kingsford moved past Walsh on lap two and set about challenging McAdoo for second.

Kingsford stayed close to the American for much of the race and recorded a quicker best lap, but McAdoo had enough in reserve to keep the Australian behind him.

Anstie was steadily working forward from the pack and eventually reached fourth, ahead of Brodie Connolly and Thomas Wood.

Davies’ advantage grew beyond 12 seconds before he eased through the closing stages to win by almost ten. Even with that margin, the young Kiwi acknowledged afterwards that the track was getting gnarly.

SX2 Final Two

Turner rebounded with a much better start in the second final, leading McAdoo, Davies and the Kingsford brothers through the opening exchanges. Davies passed McAdoo before the first lap was complete, then sliced past Turner early on lap two.

Davies soon cleared off, but the battle for second became one of the best contests of the night. Ryder Kingsford got ahead of McAdoo, then briefly reached second on lap six before Turner and McAdoo hit back. The three exchanged positions through the middle stages, with Kayd Kingsford also joining the fight.

McAdoo finally made second his own on lap seven, although Turner chased him all the way to the flag. Kayd Kingsford got the better of Ryder to claim fourth, leaving the brothers just outside the race podium.

Lux Turner

“I led race two for a while but rode defensive when I should have continued to attack the track and stay with Cole.”

SX2 Final Three

Davies went straight to the front again in the final SX2 race as Connolly, McAdoo, Turner and Ryder Kingsford gave chase.

Once more, the Yamaha rider was escaping while the battle behind him intensified. After the early shuffling, Connolly headed a Honda 2-3-4 through the first half of the race, with McAdoo and Kingsford in close attendance.

McAdoo took second on lap six, and Kingsford displaced Connolly for third on the following lap. Connolly narrowly missed the race podium, with Turner completing the top five.

Three wins gave Davies a hugely popular overall victory. McAdoo’s 2-2-2 results made second place equally straightforward, while Kingsford’s two thirds and a fifth secured third overall, seven points ahead of Connolly. Anstie completed the round’s top five.

Davies had watched New Zealand’s previous major international supercross event from the grandstand in 2019. This time, the crowd was cheering him to victory.

Cole Davies

“This week has been awesome, and it’s so good to see so many people turn up to a Supercross in New Zealand. I watched the last one in 2019 from the grandstands, so to be back here now and racing in front of so many people is special to me.”

McAdoo’s runner-up result came despite feeling unwell and arriving only on Friday after his flight had been turned around. Kingsford was also pleased with his podium, having broken his collarbone a month earlier, while Connolly was still recovering from a midweek crash.

Ferguson salvaged 13th overall after the opening-final crash and poor starts left him battling through traffic. Seth Burchell finished 14th.

Alex Larwood finished ninth overall after a particularly short supercross preparation following his Motocross of Nations commitments.

Alex Larwood

“I’m glad I got through it. Preparation for Supercross has been challenging, as my focus was on the MX of Nations. I’ve had less than five days on a Supercross track, and some of those days have been in the rain. We’ll continue to build each week.”

2026 AUSX Round One – Auckland

SX2 Round Scores / Points

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 F3 Total 1 C. Davies Yam 25 25 25 75 2 C. McAdoo Hon 22 22 22 66 3 R. Kingsford Hon 20 16 20 56 4 B. Connolly Hon 16 15 18 49 5 M. Anstie Yam 18 14 13 45 6 K. Kingsford Hon 9 18 14 41 7 M. Hicks Sta 14 13 11 38 8 L. Turner Yam 20 16 36 9 A. Larwood Hon 10 12 12 34 10 R. Taylor Kaw 13 11 9 33 11 D. Walsh KTM 8 8 15 31 12 T. Wood KTM 15 6 6 27 13 N. Ferguson Yam 5 10 10 25 14 S. Burchell Yam 6 9 7 22 15 C. Williams Yam 4 7 8 19 16 P. Masciangelo Hon 12 5 – 17 17 J. Cosford Kaw 7 4 – 11 18 J. Chambers Yam 11 – – 11

SMX Next

SMX Next Final One

Seth Thomas made the early running in the opening SMX Next final, chased by Jack Deveson and Riley Burgess.

Deveson almost made a move stick two laps in, but a moment of his own left him fortunate to stay upright and retain second. He made the pass count on lap three and immediately began stretching away. Burgess also got through before Thomas crashed in the rhythm lane.

Deveson opened a break over Burgess, with Jack Nunn third and Luis Cannon fourth, before medical intervention brought the race to an early end. Riders rolled the circuit under the full-track medical flag while staff crossed to attend Thomas, who appeared to be favouring his wrist as he left the track.

The race was red-flagged and declared after five of the scheduled eight laps, giving Deveson the win ahead of Burgess and Nunn. Cannon was fourth.

Heath Fisher was also out after a crash in the opening final. Honda subsequently reported a suspected broken scapula, with further examinations planned.

SMX Next Final Two

Seth Morrow got away well in the second final, but Cannon put the Stark into the lead during a hectic opening lap. Cannon then got out of shape and went down, with Tomi Doble also caught up in the early trouble.

Nunn emerged in front by the end of the opening lap and built a useful lead as Deveson and Burgess worked into the chasing positions.

Deveson gradually reeled Nunn in and was within striking distance as the race entered its closing stages. He made the winning pass early on the penultimate lap and immediately opened a gap.

Nunn then came under attack from Burgess, who took second on the final lap. Deveson won by about four seconds, while Burgess added the fastest lap of the race to his late charge into second.

SMX Next Final Three

Thirteen riders lined up for the final SMX Next race. Morrow took the holeshot ahead of Burgess, but a mistake allowed the KTM rider through before Deveson took charge later in the opening lap.

Cannon moved into the fight for second and traded places with Burgess early on before establishing himself in the position. Nunn was closing onto that battle when a mid-race fall interrupted his challenge.

Deveson was already out on his own. He completed the sweep with more than four seconds in hand over Cannon, and his best lap was more than a second quicker than anyone else managed in that final.

Burgess finished third, with Nunn recovering to fourth. Deveson’s 1-1-1 scorecard secured the round and the opening championship lead, while Burgess’ 2-2-3 results gave him second overall ahead of Nunn.

Jack Deveson

“I was disappointed not to win in Townsville, as I thought I was the fastest in the class, but I just kept making it hard on myself with some mistakes. But this round I was determined to get things right, and it feels good to get it done for the team and leave here with the red plate.”

WBR Yamaha team-mate Hayden Draper finished eighth overall on his supercross debut after a collarbone injury had restricted his preparation. His best result was fifth in the second final.

2026 AUSX Round One – Auckland

SMX Next Round Scores / Points