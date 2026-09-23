2026 Husqvarna Trek

Six days through the Flinders Ranges

The 2026 Husqvarna Trek has wrapped up six days of riding through South Australia’s Flinders Ranges, with recent rainfall providing flowing creek crossings, green grass and wildflowers along the route.

The seventh annual edition ran from September 8–14, bringing together owners of Husqvarna’s 701 Enduro, Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition for a supported adventure through the region.

Starting and finishing at Bendleby Ranges Station, the Trek combined remote tracks and private station access with overnight stops at the Prairie Hotel in Parachilna, Arkaroola and Rawnsley Park Station.

Private stations and local knowledge

Local route coordinators put together the course, using their knowledge of the Flinders Ranges to link station tracks and remote country that riders would not ordinarily have the opportunity to access.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia Marketing Manager Rosie Lalonde highlighted that access as a key part of the event, with the route taking participants beyond the region’s more familiar touring roads.

On the road and under canvas

As outlined in our original preview of the 2026 Husqvarna Trek , this year’s event was extended to six riding days and introduced an inclusive package covering accommodation, meals and designated fuel drops.

The format mixed camping with accommodation along the route.

Lead and sweep riders, technical assistance, medical support, luggage transport and backup vehicles formed the support operation.

A greener Flinders Ranges

The landscape provided a particularly distinctive setting for this year’s ride. Significant rain before the event had brought water into creek and riverbeds, along with fresh grass and widespread wildflowers.

According to Husqvarna, local residents described the conditions as the best they had seen in decades, giving the group an unusually green view of the South Australian outback.

Rosie Lalonde – Husqvarna Motorcycles Australia Marketing Manager

“The Husqvarna Trek is an opportunity for our riders to disconnect from the pressure of everyday life, challenge themselves, and experience Australia’s incredible landscapes alongside like-minded adventurers. This year, the Flinders Ranges put on an extraordinary show. The conditions were so unique, and we feel truly lucky to have been able to explore the region at this time.”

More than $27,000 raised for Variety

The Trek also supported Variety – The Children’s Charity of South Australia, a cause with a close connection to host venue Bendleby Ranges Station.

Contributions from riders, partners and supporters raised more than $27,000 during the event to assist children and families in need.

2026 Husqvarna Trek Video

Further information about the event series is available through the Husqvarna Trek website .