2026 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship

Round Six – TrialGP of the Netherlands – Zelhem

Toni Bou added another extraordinary chapter to his career at the TrialGP of the Netherlands, securing his 20th consecutive TrialGP World Championship and taking his combined tally across the outdoor and X-Trial disciplines to 40 world titles.

The 39-year-old clinched the championship by winning Sunday’s opening TrialGP race in Zelhem. Jaime Busto then ended Bou’s unbeaten 2026 race run in the second contest, but Bou still headed the combined Sunday classification after the pair finished level on 37 championship points.

Bou had already swept both Saturday races, extending his winning sequence to 20 before making it 21 from 21 in Sunday’s opener.

While the premier-class championship has been settled, Busto and Gabriel Marcelli will carry their fight for second into the Spanish finale, while the Trial2 title remains open between Arnau Farré, George Hemingway and Alex Canales.

Britain’s Harison Skelton also celebrated in the Netherlands after securing the Trial3 Junior World Championship.

Saturday – Bou extends perfect season

Heavy rain before the opening day left the entirely man-made Zelhem course slippery and unpredictable. Huge boulders, concrete slabs and pipes formed the sections, with the drying conditions changing the level of grip throughout Saturday.

Bou had topped Friday’s Super Test to earn the preferred starting position and opened the weekend with another controlled victory.

The Repsol Honda HRC rider completed Race 1 on nine marks, eight clear of Busto. Miquel Gelabert produced one of the strongest performances yet for the Honda RTL Electric, finishing third on 18 after one time penalty and ending just one mark behind Busto.

Marcelli was fourth on 24, followed by Harry Hemingway and Matteo Grattarola.

Bou again prevailed in Super Pole before facing a much closer contest in Race 2. An early three put him behind Marcelli, while Busto’s hopes were damaged when he broke a section tape and collected a maximum.

The Super Final reshuffled the order again. Maximums for Marcelli, Grattarola and Jack Peace allowed Bou to assume control, and although he later added a five, his total of nine was enough to win.

Grattarola recovered strongly to finish second on 16, one mark ahead of Busto and Marcelli. Busto won their tie-break for third, while Hemingway was fifth and Gelabert sixth.

Bou’s two victories delivered the maximum 40 points for the day. Busto placed second overall on 32, ahead of Grattarola, Marcelli and Gelabert.

Toni Bou

“Things are going really well this season. On the first lap, we were very consistent, with very few mistakes, so we got a great win. The second race was harder work because I started with a few errors, but things still went our way. “We knew that it would be difficult to make a difference once it dried out, so I’m super happy with the double victory. Tomorrow we’ll try to take it one step at a time, but right now the most important thing is not to get hurt and not make mistakes so we can win the title. Nerves will play a big role, but we’ll try to pull it off and make it a special day.”

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Saturday TrialGP Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 Toni Bou ESP Montesa 1 1 40 2 Jaime Busto ESP Beta 2 3 32 3 Matteo Grattarola ITA Beta 6 2 27 4 Gabriel Marcelli ESP Montesa 4 4 26 5 Miquel Gelabert ESP Honda 3 6 25 6 Harry Hemingway GBR Beta 5 5 22 7 Jack Peace GBR Sherco 7 7 18 8 Hugo Dufrese FRA Beta 9 8 15 9 Sondre Haga NOR GASGAS 8 9 15

Gelabert puts the RTL Electric in podium contention

Gelabert’s third place in Saturday’s opening race came after he cleaned seven of the 12 sections. Three maximums and a time penalty left him on 18, only one mark behind Busto.

The second race proved more difficult. Several mistakes through the middle and closing sections pushed Gelabert back to sixth on 27, leaving him fifth in the day’s combined classification.

Miquel Gelabert

“I had a really good feeling in both races. To be honest, I was a bit nervous in the second one, and this format doesn’t really help me. “On the first lap, I felt really comfortable on the bike and very confident, and we rode our race. On the second lap, we tried to do the same, but there were some tricky sections where it was very easy to make mistakes. “I’m happy; we worked really well, and we have to keep pushing, having confidence, and working in this direction.”

Farré and Hemingway share Trial2 honours

Trial2 championship leader Arnau Farré won Saturday’s opening race on 11 marks, four clear of George Hemingway. Alex Canales was third on 16, followed by Gerard Trueba and Harry Turner.

Hemingway reversed the order in Race 2, completing the course on six marks to beat Farré by one. Canales again finished third, with David Fabian fourth and Benoit Bincaz fifth.

Farré and Hemingway both collected 37 points, with Farré taking the combined day victory. Canales completed the podium on 30.

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Saturday Trial2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 Arnau Farré ESP Sherco 1 2 37 2 George Hemingway GBR Beta 2 1 37 3 Alex Canales ESP Montesa 3 3 30 4 Gerard Trueba ESP Beta 4 6 23 5 Benoit Bincaz FRA Electric Motion 7 5 20 6 Harry Turner GBR Sherco 5 7 20 7 David Fabian CZE Beta 12 4 17 8 Pablo Echene FRA Sherco 10 8 14 9 Ryon Land USA Sherco 8 12 12 10 Billy Green GBR Scorpa 6 15 11

Skelton seizes Trial3 Junior advantage

Harison Skelton and Fabio Mazzola arrived in the Netherlands tied for the Trial3 Junior championship lead, but Saturday swung the contest in the British rider’s favour.

Germany’s Marco Laure won Race 1 on 11 marks, six clear of Skelton and eight ahead of Max Dance. Mazzola could manage only seventh after losing a three-way tie-break.

Skelton responded by winning Race 2 on five marks, one ahead of Mazzola. Oscar Wuensch was third and Laure fourth, leaving Skelton first overall for the day and 11 points clear in the championship.

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Saturday Trial3 Junior Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 Harison Skelton GBR Scorpa 2 1 37 2 Marco Laure GER Beta 1 4 33 3 Fabio Mazzola ITA TRRS 7 2 26 4 Max Dance GBR Scorpa 3 7 24 5 Patrick Bjørnland Larsen NOR Scorpa 4 5 24 6 Oscar Wuensch GER GASGAS 8 3 23 7 Oriol Garcia Campano ESP Sherco 6 6 20 8 Fenno Goertz NED Sherco 5 11 16 9 Max Golla GBR GASGAS 10 8 14 10 Lennox Schlosser GER TRRS 9 9 14

Sunday – Bou clinches his 40th world title

Warmer and drier conditions greeted the riders on Sunday, leaving the purpose-built hazards with considerably more grip.

Bou started Race 1 knowing the championship was within reach but collected an unexpected maximum on the second section. Busto briefly inherited the advantage before taking a five of his own on section five.

From that point Bou was faultless, cleaning every remaining section to win on five marks and mathematically secure the championship.

Busto finished second on 11, while Marcelli recovered from a difficult start to take third on 21. Gelabert was fourth on 23, ahead of Grattarola and Peace.

Bou then topped Super Pole in 27.29 seconds and entered the final race determined to preserve his unbeaten season. He remained clean through the opening sections, but a maximum in the Final handed Busto a four-mark advantage entering the Super Final.

Bou cleaned the Super Final, but Busto added only two marks and won the race by two, finishing on three against Bou’s five. It was the first time Bou had been beaten in a TrialGP race during 2026, ending a sequence of 21 consecutive victories.

Grattarola finished third on 17, one mark ahead of Marcelli, with Gelabert fifth on 20.

Bou and Busto scored 37 points each across the two races, with Bou classified first for the day. Marcelli placed third overall, followed by Grattarola and Gelabert.

Toni Bou

“I’m so happy. Winning my 40th world title is incredible, and it’s still hard to believe we did it. This season has been amazing; we’ve been very consistent and made good decisions at crucial moments. “I want to especially thank the team for all their hard work, because without them none of this would be possible. To be able to clinch the title here, before the final race, is very special. “Now it’s time to enjoy this moment and keep working to finish the season in the best possible way.”

Bou’s latest success is his 20th consecutive TrialGP championship and complements the 20 X-Trial titles he has also secured since joining Repsol Honda HRC in 2007.

Honda’s post-round figures credit Bou with 175 victories and 234 podiums from 290 outdoor appearances. His X-Trial record stands at 99 victories and 117 podiums from 129 appearances.

Marcelli and Busto to fight for championship silver

Marcelli improved from his fourth-place Saturday result by returning to the podium in Sunday’s opening race, but Busto’s 2-1 scorecard moved the Beta rider ahead of him in the championship.

Busto will take 324 points to the Spanish finale, seven more than Marcelli. Grattarola is fourth on 289 and Gelabert fifth on 259.

Gabriel Marcelli

“I’m not happy with today’s result. Something similar to what happened yesterday was repeated. I made a few mistakes, but I felt comfortable on the bike and the feeling was good. “The team worked very well, but things didn’t go as we had hoped. We salvaged something with this third place, but in Pobladura we’ll have to give it our all to take the runner-up spot. “I just want to congratulate Toni, because he has been spectacular. He gets stronger every year and will be doing this for many years to come. He deserves it.”

Gelabert again showed podium pace aboard the sole electric motorcycle in the TrialGP field. He was fourth in Race 1 and remained in contention during Race 2 until a maximum on the penultimate section cost him a possible top-three finish.

Miquel Gelabert

“I felt great on the bike all weekend, and I’m very happy with the work we’ve done. We’ve worked really well as a team. “Yesterday I rode very well, but things didn’t go my way in the second race. Today, we were good in both the first and second races, but we had some bad luck and we missed out on the podium. “I was very focused and confident. We have to keep pushing and working harder every day.”

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Sunday TrialGP Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 Toni Bou ESP Montesa 1 2 37 2 Jaime Busto ESP Beta 2 1 37 3 Gabriel Marcelli ESP Montesa 3 4 28 4 Matteo Grattarola ITA Beta 5 3 26 5 Miquel Gelabert ESP Honda 4 5 24 6 Harry Hemingway GBR Beta 7 6 19 7 Jack Peace GBR Sherco 6 7 19 8 Hugo Dufrese FRA Beta 8 8 16 9 Sondre Haga NOR GASGAS 9 9 14

Hemingway brings Trial2 fight to the finale

George Hemingway produced a perfect Sunday in Trial2, winning both races and completing Race 2 without losing a single mark.

He won the opener on a tie-break with Francesco Titli after both finished on seven. Bincaz placed third on nine, ahead of Farré and Turner.

Hemingway was untouchable in the second race, completing all 12 sections clean. Canales finished second on two marks and Farré third on three.

Titli took second overall for the day ahead of Farré after both collected 28 points, with Canales fourth on 27.

Farré continues to lead the Trial2 Championship on 307 points, but Hemingway has reduced the gap to 13. Canales remains firmly in contention on 289, only five behind Hemingway and 18 behind Farré.

George Hemingway

“It’s my first overall win of the year and it’s taken a long time, but I’m happy with two race wins today and staying clean in the second, so I’m looking forward to the final round.”

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Sunday Trial2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 George Hemingway GBR Beta 1 1 40 2 Francesco Titli ITA Montesa 2 5 28 3 Arnau Farré ESP Sherco 4 3 28 4 Alex Canales ESP Montesa 6 2 27 5 Benoit Bincaz FRA Electric Motion 3 7 24 6 Harry Turner GBR Sherco 5 4 24 7 Pablo Echene FRA Sherco 8 9 15 8 Billy Green GBR Scorpa 13 6 13 9 Jarand Gunvaldsen NOR TRRS 9 12 11 10 Jack Dance GBR GASGAS 7 14 11

Skelton crowned Trial3 Junior World Champion

Marco Laure was the outstanding Trial3 Junior rider on Sunday, winning Race 1 on six marks before completing Race 2 on only one.

Skelton finished second in the opener and third in Race 2, which proved more than enough to protect his championship advantage.

Mazzola placed third and sixth, securing second in the final championship standings, while Laure’s perfect Sunday elevated the German to third overall.

Skelton completed the season on 299 points, 18 ahead of Mazzola and 66 clear of Laure.

Harison Skelton

“A world championship title – I can’t believe it. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this stage and here I am! I’m pretty much speechless.”

2026 TrialGP of the Netherlands – Sunday Trial3 Junior Results

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Race 1 Race 2 Points 1 Marco Laure GER Beta 1 1 40 2 Harison Skelton GBR Scorpa 2 3 32 3 Fabio Mazzola ITA TRRS 3 6 25 4 Oscar Wuensch GER GASGAS 11 2 22 5 Oriol Garcia Campano ESP Sherco 4 7 22 6 Alessandro Ame ITA Beta 7 4 22 7 Patrick Bjørnland Larsen NOR Scorpa 6 8 18 8 Lennox Schlosser GER TRRS 9 5 18 9 Fenno Goertz NED Sherco 8 10 14 10 Max Dance GBR Scorpa 5 15 12

2026 TrialGP Championship Standings – After Round Six

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Points 1 Toni Bou ESP Montesa 437 2 Jaime Busto ESP Beta 324 3 Gabriel Marcelli ESP Montesa 317 4 Matteo Grattarola ITA Beta 289 5 Miquel Gelabert ESP Honda 259 6 Harry Hemingway GBR Beta 227 7 Jack Peace GBR Sherco 215 8 Hugo Dufrese FRA Beta 152 9 Sondre Haga NOR GASGAS 99

2026 Trial2 Championship Standings – After Round Six

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Points 1 Arnau Farré ESP Sherco 307 2 George Hemingway GBR Beta 294 3 Alex Canales ESP Montesa 289 4 Harry Turner GBR Sherco 253 5 Francesco Titli ITA Montesa 248 6 Benoit Bincaz FRA Electric Motion 241 7 Billy Green GBR Scorpa 205 8 Jack Dance GBR GASGAS 192 9 Gerard Trueba ESP Beta 145 10 Pablo Echene FRA Sherco 121

2026 Trial3 Junior Final Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Machine Points 1 Harison Skelton GBR Scorpa 299 2 Fabio Mazzola ITA TRRS 281 3 Marco Laure GER Beta 233 4 Oriol Garcia Campano ESP Sherco 205 5 Patrick Bjørnland Larsen NOR Scorpa 189 6 Max Dance GBR Scorpa 146 7 Alessandro Ame ITA Beta 144 8 Angel Llopis Tarrega ESP Sherco 135 9 Oscar Wuensch GER GASGAS 116 10 Yamato Kimura JPN Sherco 111

The final round of the 2026 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship will be held at Pobladura de las Regueras in Spain from September 18–20.

Along with the fight between Busto and Marcelli for TrialGP runner-up honours, the Trial2, TrialGP Women and Trial2 Women championships will be decided.