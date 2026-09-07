2026 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship
Rounds 11 & 12 – Coonalpyn, SA
Coonalpyn crowns AusEnduro champions after dramatic season finale
When we last checked in on the 2026 AusEnduro Championship at Kempsey, Wil Ruprecht had retained a 19-point Pro Enduro lead, but Korey McMahon’s Round 10 victory ensured the fight would continue into Coonalpyn.
That advantage was almost halved during Saturday’s three-hour cross-country. With wind gusts exceeding 60 km/h adding to the punishment of the South Australian sand, McMahon delivered his most emphatic Pro Enduro performance of the season.
The DM31 Racing KTM rider finished nearly two minutes clear of teammate Jye Dickson, while Kogan Lock, Liam Mason and Ruprecht completed the top five. Fifth represented Ruprecht’s worst result of the campaign and reduced his championship advantage from 19 points to just 10.
Everything appeared set for a tense Sunday decider, but the anticipated duel ended during the opening sprint when McMahon crashed heavily. He remounted and completed the test before withdrawing from the remainder of the round.
With McMahon unable to score, Ruprecht no longer needed to take any risks. He rode within himself to finish fourth while Dickson swept all eight Sunday tests to claim the final Pro Enduro victory of 2026.
Ruprecht secured the championship with 249 points, 28 clear of McMahon, with Dickson third on 210. The title completed a Pro Enduro and E2 double for Ruprecht after he had led both competitions from the opening round.
Cooper Sheidow secured E1, McMahon successfully defended E3, Jess Gardiner claimed a record-extending 10th EW crown and Kai Austin emerged from a three-rider contest to win EJ.
The other 2026 class champions were Harley Hutton in J4, Levi Rossi in J3, Ollie Paech in J2, Clancy Stewart in J1, Lorna Lock in JG, Rowan Pumpa in EM and John Day in EV.
Coonalpyn also brought down the curtain on the existing E2 and E3 categories. Those classes will be absorbed into the all-capacity Pro Enduro competition in 2027, while E1 will be renamed Pro Lites.
AusEnduro Pro Enduro
McMahon had kept his championship hopes alive by winning the previous round at Kempsey, but Saturday’s performance in Coonalpyn took the contest to another level.
The reigning Hattah Desert Race winner was completely at home in the deep sand, completing the three-hour cross-country in 3:14:39.242. He defeated Dickson by 1:57.191, with Lock 3:59.546 behind the winner in third.
Mason finished fourth, while Ruprecht struggled to find his usual rhythm and crossed the line 7:53.850 behind McMahon in fifth.
That result lifted McMahon to 221 championship points and reduced Ruprecht’s lead to 10, 231 to 221. McMahon still required a substantial points swing on Sunday, but Ruprecht’s difficult Saturday had demonstrated that such an outcome was possible.
The complexion of the contest changed completely when McMahon crashed heavily during Sunday’s opening test and he did not contest the remaining seven sprints and did not score for the round.
Dickson took command in McMahon’s absence and was fastest through each of the eight tests. He completed the day ahead of Lock and Jake Henderson.
Ruprecht finished another 3.753 seconds behind Henderson in fourth. That was more than enough to secure the championship, which he won with 249 points from McMahon on 221 and Dickson on 210. Sheidow was fourth on 177, three points ahead of Lock.
Wil Ruprecht
“I hope Korey is okay and congratulations to him on a great season. He was riding well this weekend and unfortunately went down in the first test, so it’s not the way I wanted to win it. Once he was out of racing, there was no point doing anything silly, so I rode at a comfortable pace and worked my way through the day. My goal at the start of the year was to win both classes, and it feels good to make that a reality.”
Ruprecht led Pro Enduro from the opening round and won seven of the 11 rounds ultimately contested following the cancellation of Round Two at Roma. After narrowly missing out to Daniel Milner in 2025, that season-long body of work delivered the crown in 2026.
AusEnduro Pro Enduro Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|E3
|3:14:39.242
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|3:16:36.433
|3
|Kogan LOCK
|E2
|3:18:38.788
|4
|Liam MASON
|E2
|3:21:36.976
|5
|Wil RUPRECHT
|E2
|3:22:33.092
|6
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|3:23:22.296
|7
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E1
|3:26:23.892
|8
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|E1
|3:26:42.107
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|3:27:6.234
|10
|Max MIDWINTER
|E3
|3:27:24.211
|11
|Luke CHELLAS
|E1
|3:28:23.191
|12
|Chandler BURNS
|E2
|3:29:43.498
|13
|Riley GRAHAM
|E3
|3:31:24.143
|14
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E1
|3:33:28.608
|15
|Oliver PATERNO
|E2
|3:35:22.684
|16
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|E2
|3:35:35.329
|17
|Jacob SINCLAIR
|E2
|3:35:36.828
|18
|Archer COLWILL
|E2
|3:13:45.737
|19
|Madoc DIXON
|E1
|3:14:37.227
|20
|Brock NICHOLS
|E2
|3:15:7.378
|21
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|E1
|3:15:10.612
|22
|Tomas PORTO
|E2
|3:15:50.987
|23
|Jyo BOOKER
|E1
|3:21:6.994
|24
|Harrison BAKER
|E3
|3:30:44.332
|25
|Tristan THROUP
|E2
|3:32:2.547
|26
|Todd MUSTER
|E2
|3:42:14.619
|27
|Jamie MAKIN
|E2
|3:14:11.795
AusEnduro Pro Enduro Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Total Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|E2
|46:7.854
|2
|Kogan LOCK
|E2
|47:20.044
|3
|Jake HENDERSON
|E2
|47:25.701
|4
|Wil RUPRECHT
|E2
|47:29.454
|5
|Riley GRAHAM
|E3
|47:49.418
|6
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|E1
|48:4.033
|7
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|E1
|48:9.567
|8
|Oliver PATERNO
|E2
|48:9.713
|9
|Max MIDWINTER
|E3
|48:10.573
|10
|Jett YARNOLD
|E1
|48:16.820
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|E2
|48:28.312
|12
|Liam MASON
|E2
|48:30.068
|13
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|E1
|48:59.735
|14
|Madoc DIXON
|E1
|49:20.198
|15
|Luke CHELLAS
|E1
|49:28.142
|16
|Brock NICHOLS
|E2
|49:58.677
|17
|Deegan GRAHAM
|E1
|49:58.834
|18
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|E1
|50:1.042
|19
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|E2
|50:35.678
|20
|Tomas PORTO
|E2
|51:17.723
|21
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|E1
|51:56.730
|22
|Archer COLWILL
|E2
|52:59.703
|23
|Jamie MAKIN
|E2
|53:21.483
|24
|Tristan THROUP
|E2
|53:28.512
|25
|Jyo BOOKER
|E1
|54:36.642
|26
|Harrison BAKER
|E3
|56:0.261
|27
|Ned O’HARA
|E2
|56:11.567
|28
|Todd MUSTER
|E2
|56:35.943
AusEnduro Pro Enduro Final Standings – Top 30
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Wil RUPRECHT
|249
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|221
|3
|Jye DICKSON
|210
|4
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|177
|5
|Kogan LOCK
|174
|6
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|148
|7
|Max MIDWINTER
|116
|8
|Jake HENDERSON
|96
|9
|Oliver PATERNO
|94
|10
|Will MCINNES
|78
|11
|Broc GRABHAM
|74
|12
|Deegan GRAHAM
|73
|13
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|71
|14
|Luke CHELLAS
|66
|15
|Ryan HAYWARD
|64
|16
|Fraser HIGLETT
|59
|17
|Brock NICHOLS
|57
|18
|Maximus PURVIS
|52
|19
|Lyndon SNODGRASS
|42
|20
|Liam MASON
|40
|21
|Chandler BURNS
|39
|22
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|39
|23
|Jett YARNOLD
|36
|24
|Scott KEEGAN
|27
|25
|Riley GRAHAM
|24
|26
|Max RIKYS
|18
|27
|William PRICE
|14
|28
|Jacob SWEET
|10
|29
|Madoc DIXON
|9
|30
|Thynan KEAN
|8
E1
Cooper Sheidow arrived at his home-state finale holding a 29-point advantage over Jeremy Carpentier and wasted no time converting it into his second E1 championship.
Sheidow won Saturday’s cross-country 3:01.596 ahead of Carpentier. Jackson Versteegen completed the podium, only 18.215 seconds behind Carpentier after more than three hours of competition.
That result secured Sheidow’s championship with Sunday still to run, but there was no sign of him easing back during the final round.
Carpentier kept the pressure on throughout Sunday’s eight sprints, with Sheidow eventually prevailing by just 5.534 seconds. Jett Yarnold was third, 12.787 seconds behind the winner, while Versteegen and Madoc Dixon completed the top five.
Sheidow finished the season on 261 points, 35 clear of Carpentier. He won seven of the 11 rounds contested and did not finish outside the E1 podium all season.
The tightest battle was for third in the championship. Luke Chellas produced a 4-6 scorecard in Coonalpyn to finish on 172 points, just one ahead of Stefan Granquist, who returned to competition and went 5-8.
It was Sheidow’s second E1 title following his first in 2023. He also becomes the final champion under the E1 name before the category transitions to Pro Lites in 2027.
AusEnduro E1 Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|3:23:22.296
|2
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|3:26:23.892
|3
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|3:26:42.107
|4
|Luke CHELLAS
|3:28:23.191
|5
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|3:33:28.608
|6
|Madoc DIXON
|3:14:37.227
|7
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|3:15:10.612
|8
|Jyo BOOKER
|3:21:6.994
AusEnduro E1 Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|48:4.033
|2
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|48:9.567
|3
|Jett YARNOLD
|48:16.820
|4
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|48:59.735
|5
|Madoc DIXON
|49:20.198
|6
|Luke CHELLAS
|49:28.142
|7
|Deegan GRAHAM
|49:58.834
|8
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|50:1.042
|9
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|51:56.730
|10
|Jyo BOOKER
|54:36.642
AusEnduro E1 Final Standings – Top 30
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|261
|2
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|226
|3
|Luke CHELLAS
|172
|4
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|171
|5
|Jackson VERSTEEGEN
|139
|6
|Deegan GRAHAM
|112
|7
|Ryan HAYWARD
|101
|8
|Jyo BOOKER
|99
|9
|Fraser HIGLETT
|97
|10
|Maximus PURVIS
|91
|11
|Kaleb TREASURE
|76
|12
|Jett YARNOLD
|60
|13
|Cruiz RIKYS
|60
|14
|Scott HAITSMA
|50
|15
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|46
|16
|Thomas TEED
|35
|17
|Madoc DIXON
|31
|18
|Benjamin TEED
|30
|19
|Kayden STRODE
|28
|20
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|27
|21
|Lewis MARTIN
|23
|22
|Leroy HARRISON
|22
|23
|Harvey FINDLAY
|16
|24
|Byron ADAMSON
|12
|25
|Codie KEYS
|11
|26
|Jack MENTHA
|10
|27
|Jackson GEURTS
|10
|28
|Lachlan Muir
|10
|29
|Nicholas WILSON
|9
E2
Ruprecht’s E2 position was considerably more secure than his Pro Enduro lead. He entered Coonalpyn 48 points clear and required little more than a finish on Saturday to wrap up his first Australian class championship since winning E1 in 2017.
Although fourth was not the result he wanted from the cross-country, it was sufficient to place the title beyond reach with one round remaining.
Dickson dominated the E2 competition on both days. He defeated rookie Kogan Lock by 2:02.355 on Saturday, with Liam Mason third and Ruprecht fourth.
The DM31 Racing KTM rider repeated that result during Sunday’s sprints, this time finishing 1:12.190 ahead of Lock. Jake Henderson secured third, only 5.657 seconds behind Lock, with Ruprecht fourth.
Dickson had arrived in South Australia two points behind Lock, but consecutive victories allowed him to reverse that deficit and secure second in the championship. Ruprecht finished on 258 points, followed by Dickson on 222 and Lock on 218.
Only two points separated Oliver Paterno and Henderson in the contest for fourth, with Paterno prevailing 168 to 166.
Alongside his Pro Enduro success, the E2 crown completed Ruprecht’s championship double and made him the final E2 title winner before the class is absorbed into the revised Pro Enduro structure for 2027.
AusEnduro E2 Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|3:16:36.433
|2
|Kogan LOCK
|3:18:38.788
|3
|Liam MASON
|3:21:36.976
|4
|Wil RUPRECHT
|3:22:33.092
|5
|Jake HENDERSON
|3:27:6.234
|6
|Chandler BURNS
|3:29:43.498
|7
|Oliver PATERNO
|3:35:22.684
|8
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|3:35:35.329
|9
|Jacob SINCLAIR
|3:35:36.828
|10
|Archer COLWILL
|3:13:45.737
|11
|Brock NICHOLS
|3:15:7.378
|12
|Tomas PORTO
|3:15:50.987
|13
|Tristan THROUP
|3:32:2.547
|14
|Todd MUSTER
|3:42:14.619
|15
|Jamie MAKIN
|3:14:11.795
AusEnduro E2 Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|46:7.854
|2
|Kogan LOCK
|47:20.044
|3
|Jake HENDERSON
|47:25.701
|4
|Wil RUPRECHT
|47:29.454
|5
|Oliver PATERNO
|48:9.713
|6
|Chandler BURNS
|48:28.312
|7
|Liam MASON
|48:30.068
|8
|Brock NICHOLS
|49:58.677
|9
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|50:35.678
|10
|Tomas PORTO
|51:17.723
|11
|Archer COLWILL
|52:59.703
|12
|Jamie MAKIN
|53:21.483
|13
|Tristan THROUP
|53:28.512
|14
|Ned O’HARA
|56:11.567
|15
|Todd MUSTER
|56:35.943
AusEnduro E2 Final Standings – Top 30
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Wil RUPRECHT
|258
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|222
|3
|Kogan LOCK
|218
|4
|Oliver PATERNO
|168
|5
|Jake HENDERSON
|166
|6
|Will MCINNES
|142
|7
|Brock NICHOLS
|118
|8
|Clancy JOHNSTON-BURNS
|65
|9
|Liam MASON
|62
|10
|Chandler BURNS
|60
|11
|Scott KEEGAN
|58
|12
|Clay KILVINGTON
|51
|13
|Hayden OLSEN
|48
|14
|Lyndon SNODGRASS
|47
|15
|Samuel CODRINGTON
|39
|16
|Archer COLWILL
|38
|17
|Harrison TEED
|36
|18
|Tomas PORTO
|35
|19
|Zane CODRINGTON
|33
|20
|Joshua KILVINGTON
|30
|21
|Jacob SINCLAIR
|26
|22
|Ruben CHADWICK
|26
|23
|Oliver PITCHFORD
|25
|24
|William PRICE
|24
|25
|Hamish PATTERSON
|22
|26
|Oscar COLLINS
|20
|27
|Angus KENNEDY
|19
|28
|Jamie DUNSTAN
|16
|29
|Tristan THROUP
|16
|30
|Jamie SPERLING
|16
E3
McMahon began the finale with a perfect E3 record of nine victories from nine starts, and his performance on Saturday suggested the clean sweep was destined to continue.
His 3:14:39.242 cross-country time put him 12:44.969 clear of Max Midwinter. Riley Graham was classified third and Harrison Baker fourth.
The victory was McMahon’s 10th consecutive E3 win and secured his second successive class championship with Sunday still to come.
However, the opening-test crash that ended his Pro Enduro challenge also prevented him from completing an undefeated E3 campaign. McMahon completed that test in 9:43.582 before withdrawing and did not score in Round 12.
Graham took full advantage to claim the final E3 victory of the season in 47:49.418. Midwinter finished 21.155 seconds behind in second, with Baker completing the podium.
McMahon nevertheless secured the championship with 250 points, 16 ahead of Midwinter. Broc Grabham finished third on 148, followed by Max Rikys on 142 and Trent Puddy on 122.
It was McMahon’s fourth Australian enduro title and made him the final E3 champion before the category is incorporated into Pro Enduro in 2027.
AusEnduro E3 Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|3:14:39.242
|2
|Max MIDWINTER
|3:27:24.211
|3
|Riley GRAHAM
|3:31:24.143
|4
|Harrison BAKER
|3:30:44.332
AusEnduro E3 Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Riley GRAHAM
|47:49.418
|2
|Max MIDWINTER
|48:10.573
|3
|Harrison BAKER
|56:0.261
|4
|Korey MCMAHON
|9:43.582
AusEnduro E3 Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|250
|2
|Max MIDWINTER
|234
|3
|Broc GRABHAM
|148
|4
|Max RIKYS
|142
|5
|Trent PUDDY
|122
|6
|Thomas FOSTER
|63
|7
|Riley GRAHAM
|45
|8
|Harrison BAKER
|38
|9
|Tom DEVRIES
|38
|10
|Jack CONLAN
|36
|11
|Jack MENTHA
|18
|12
|Billy Hargy
|15
|13
|Andrew LOWTHER
|14
|14
|Kyle HART
|13
|15
|Dean COLLINS
|13
EJ
Only six points covered Kai Austin, Bjorn Cardenas and Marcus Nowland after Kempsey, leaving all three with a realistic chance of taking the EJ championship.
The first major twist came during Saturday’s cross-country when Cardenas failed to finish, while Oscar Harris broke through for his first round victory of the season.
Harris completed the race in 3:33:59.619, defeating Austin by 40.833 seconds. Jackson Rossi was only another 1.335 seconds behind Austin in third, with Harry McDonald and Archie Salopayevs completing the top five.
Austin’s second place, combined with Cardenas’ DNF and Nowland’s sixth, gave the Empire Kawasaki rider a 13-point advantage over Nowland ahead of Sunday.
Rossi then controlled the final sprint round, stopping the clocks at 49:31.842. Cardenas rebounded strongly to finish second, 12.672 seconds behind Rossi, while Austin’s third place was enough to secure the championship.
Austin completed his first season in the 16-U18 EJ category with 217 points. Nowland held second on 196, only two ahead of Cardenas, with Harris fourth on 185 and Rossi fifth on 163.
The result reversed the leading order from the 2025 J4 championship, when Nowland took the title ahead of Austin.
AusEnduro EJ Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Oscar HARRIS
|3:33:59.619
|2
|Kai AUSTIN
|3:34:40.452
|3
|Jackson ROSSI
|3:34:41.787
|4
|Harry MCDONALD
|3:13:13.238
|5
|Archie SALOPAYEVS
|3:14:39.068
|6
|Marcus NOWLAND
|3:15:32.762
|7
|Liam EGAN
|3:19:59.848
|8
|Jett AVARD
|3:23:47.077
|9
|Noah ROCHOW
|3:24:45.043
|10
|Alex MCCONACHY
|3:30:2.810
|11
|Matthew SHAWCROSS
|3:12:49.340
|12
|Lukas KEMPFF
|3:13:0.102
|13
|Riley HOWELL
|3:16:51.567
|DNF
|Bjorn CARDENAS
|2:58:36.214
AusEnduro EJ Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jackson ROSSI
|49:31.842
|2
|Bjorn CARDENAS
|49:44.514
|3
|Kai AUSTIN
|50:44.995
|4
|Archie SALOPAYEVS
|50:50.674
|5
|Oscar HARRIS
|50:58.727
|6
|Harry MCDONALD
|51:1.723
|7
|Noah ROCHOW
|51:7.993
|8
|Liam EGAN
|51:15.917
|9
|Marcus NOWLAND
|52:16.967
|10
|Jett AVARD
|53:2.349
|11
|Riley HOWELL
|55:38.975
|12
|Lukas KEMPFF
|56:17.677
|13
|Matthew SHAWCROSS
|56:23.874
|14
|Alex MCCONACHY
|56:56.043
AusEnduro EJ Final Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Kai AUSTIN
|217
|2
|Marcus NOWLAND
|196
|3
|Bjorn CARDENAS
|194
|4
|Oscar HARRIS
|185
|5
|Jackson ROSSI
|163
|6
|Mason PHILLIPS
|150
|7
|Archie SALOPAYEVS
|126
|8
|Liam EGAN
|116
|9
|Beau TRIPCONY
|109
|10
|Lukas KEMPFF
|76
|11
|Luke HAMILTON
|70
|12
|Marley CAMP
|68
|13
|Callum GUTKE
|59
|14
|Alex MCCONACHY
|57
|15
|Jaxon GAYLER
|52
|16
|Noah ROCHOW
|51
|17
|Matthew SHAWCROSS
|51
|18
|Asher MORSE
|46
|19
|Mitch FORD
|41
|20
|Harry MCDONALD
|33
|21
|Joel KRAMER
|31
|22
|Mason BOUCHER
|31
|23
|Harry GILBERTSON
|30
|24
|Alex BEATON
|30
|25
|Jett AVARD
|24
|26
|Jai MILLIGAN
|24
|27
|Riley HOWELL
|18
|28
|Duke SMITH
|18
|29
|Michael BLAKE
|15
|30
|Harry HUBBARD
|13
|31
|Ethan PHILLIPS
|13
|32
|William GEMMELL
|10
|33
|Troy NOLAN
|9
|34
|Josh MARSHALL
|8
|35
|Mitchell MCKAY
|6
|36
|Nate GILMORE
|4
|37
|Archie MCKAY
|4
|38
|Jordi VICKERS
|4
|39
|Christian HEAP
|2
|40
|Duke RICHARDS
|1
|41
|Finley GROTEGOED
|1
EW
Jess Gardiner’s landmark 150th AusEnduro start proved more difficult than anticipated, with a heavy crash and motorcycle problems threatening to complicate her pursuit of a 10th EW championship.
Rachael Archer was in a class of her own during Saturday’s cross-country. The New Zealander completed the race in 2:18:12.986, finishing 4:59.973 ahead of Yamaha motocross racer Emma Milesevic.
Madi Simpson was third, while Gardiner salvaged fourth despite her troubled day. That reduced Gardiner’s championship advantage over Simpson from 18 points to 16 ahead of the final round.
Any prospect of a Sunday upset was quickly subdued when Gardiner settled into second behind Archer. The New Zealander completed the eight tests in 54:20.835, defeating Gardiner by 32.619 seconds.
Milesevic finished third, with Simpson fourth and Madison Healey fifth. The result completed an undefeated four-from-four 2026 cameo for Archer.
Gardiner’s second place increased her final championship advantage to 20 points. She completed the season on 251, Simpson finished with 231 and Healey secured third on 192, five points ahead of Emelie Granquist.
For Gardiner, it was a record-extending 10th Australian women’s enduro championship, achieved 16 years after making her national debut in 2010.
AusEnduro EW Round 11 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Rachael ARCHER
|2:18:12.986
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|2:23:12.959
|3
|Madi SIMPSON
|2:24:59.163
|4
|Jessica GARDINER
|2:25:37.953
|5
|Emelie GRANQUIST
|2:26:9.059
|6
|Madison HEALEY
|2:26:37.617
|7
|Mia KENNEDY
|2:47:32.173
|8
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|2:58:43.899
|9
|Tarja MORRIS
|2:20:0.245
|10
|Chloe BARTON
|2:22:18.755
|11
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|2:25:44.083
|12
|Keira COLLINS
|2:25:45.851
|13
|Charlotte BERRILL
|2:52:13.756
|14
|Naomi FINDLAY
|3:1:33.690
|15
|Theresa LIERSCH
|3:25:37.383
AusEnduro EW Round 12 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Rachael ARCHER
|54:20.835
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|54:53.454
|3
|Emma MILESEVIC
|55:44.669
|4
|Madi SIMPSON
|56:10.979
|5
|Madison HEALEY
|57:28.320
|6
|Emelie GRANQUIST
|58:1.674
|7
|Mia KENNEDY
|1:4:52.200
|8
|Keira COLLINS
|1:5:56.245
|9
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|1:7:30.073
|10
|Tarja MORRIS
|1:9:18.515
|11
|Chloe BARTON
|1:10:38.749
|12
|Theresa LIERSCH
|2:22:34.889
|13
|Charlotte BERRILL
|1:19:49.621
AusEnduro EW Final Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|251
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|231
|3
|Madison HEALEY
|192
|4
|Emelie GRANQUIST
|187
|5
|Emi RUPRECHT
|143
|6
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|131
|7
|Rachael ARCHER
|100
|8
|Fynleh DUNCOMBE
|83
|9
|Keira COLLINS
|72
|10
|Courtney RUBIE
|69
|11
|Jade CHELLAS
|52
|12
|Emma MILESEVIC
|42
|13
|Danielle MCDONALD
|37
|14
|Mia KENNEDY
|28
|15
|Emily LAMBERT
|28
|16
|Nenah CHADWICK
|27
|17
|Monique SIMIONI
|26
|18
|Nelly FOX
|25
|19
|Tarja MORRIS
|23
|20
|Chloe BARTON
|21
|21
|Taneisha PEAKE
|21
|22
|Holly BLAKE
|19
|23
|Charlize ROSE
|18
|24
|Charlotte BERRILL
|16
|25
|Theresa LIERSCH
|15
|26
|Mackenzie FLEMING
|15
|27
|Tracey MCGUIRE
|13
|28
|Madison BIRD
|10
|29
|Naomi FINDLAY
|7
|30
|Heidi TIEMAN
|5