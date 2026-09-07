2026 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Rounds 11 & 12 – Coonalpyn, SA

Coonalpyn crowns AusEnduro champions after dramatic season finale

When we last checked in on the 2026 AusEnduro Championship at Kempsey, Wil Ruprecht had retained a 19-point Pro Enduro lead, but Korey McMahon’s Round 10 victory ensured the fight would continue into Coonalpyn.

That advantage was almost halved during Saturday’s three-hour cross-country. With wind gusts exceeding 60 km/h adding to the punishment of the South Australian sand, McMahon delivered his most emphatic Pro Enduro performance of the season.

The DM31 Racing KTM rider finished nearly two minutes clear of teammate Jye Dickson, while Kogan Lock, Liam Mason and Ruprecht completed the top five. Fifth represented Ruprecht’s worst result of the campaign and reduced his championship advantage from 19 points to just 10.

Everything appeared set for a tense Sunday decider, but the anticipated duel ended during the opening sprint when McMahon crashed heavily. He remounted and completed the test before withdrawing from the remainder of the round.

With McMahon unable to score, Ruprecht no longer needed to take any risks. He rode within himself to finish fourth while Dickson swept all eight Sunday tests to claim the final Pro Enduro victory of 2026.

Ruprecht secured the championship with 249 points, 28 clear of McMahon, with Dickson third on 210. The title completed a Pro Enduro and E2 double for Ruprecht after he had led both competitions from the opening round.

Cooper Sheidow secured E1, McMahon successfully defended E3, Jess Gardiner claimed a record-extending 10th EW crown and Kai Austin emerged from a three-rider contest to win EJ.

The other 2026 class champions were Harley Hutton in J4, Levi Rossi in J3, Ollie Paech in J2, Clancy Stewart in J1, Lorna Lock in JG, Rowan Pumpa in EM and John Day in EV.

Coonalpyn also brought down the curtain on the existing E2 and E3 categories. Those classes will be absorbed into the all-capacity Pro Enduro competition in 2027, while E1 will be renamed Pro Lites.

AusEnduro Pro Enduro

McMahon had kept his championship hopes alive by winning the previous round at Kempsey, but Saturday’s performance in Coonalpyn took the contest to another level.

The reigning Hattah Desert Race winner was completely at home in the deep sand, completing the three-hour cross-country in 3:14:39.242. He defeated Dickson by 1:57.191, with Lock 3:59.546 behind the winner in third.

Mason finished fourth, while Ruprecht struggled to find his usual rhythm and crossed the line 7:53.850 behind McMahon in fifth.

That result lifted McMahon to 221 championship points and reduced Ruprecht’s lead to 10, 231 to 221. McMahon still required a substantial points swing on Sunday, but Ruprecht’s difficult Saturday had demonstrated that such an outcome was possible.

The complexion of the contest changed completely when McMahon crashed heavily during Sunday’s opening test and he did not contest the remaining seven sprints and did not score for the round.

Dickson took command in McMahon’s absence and was fastest through each of the eight tests. He completed the day ahead of Lock and Jake Henderson.

Ruprecht finished another 3.753 seconds behind Henderson in fourth. That was more than enough to secure the championship, which he won with 249 points from McMahon on 221 and Dickson on 210. Sheidow was fourth on 177, three points ahead of Lock.

Wil Ruprecht

“I hope Korey is okay and congratulations to him on a great season. He was riding well this weekend and unfortunately went down in the first test, so it’s not the way I wanted to win it. Once he was out of racing, there was no point doing anything silly, so I rode at a comfortable pace and worked my way through the day. My goal at the start of the year was to win both classes, and it feels good to make that a reality.”

Ruprecht led Pro Enduro from the opening round and won seven of the 11 rounds ultimately contested following the cancellation of Round Two at Roma. After narrowly missing out to Daniel Milner in 2025, that season-long body of work delivered the crown in 2026.

AusEnduro Pro Enduro Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Class Total Time 1 Korey MCMAHON E3 3:14:39.242 2 Jye DICKSON E2 3:16:36.433 3 Kogan LOCK E2 3:18:38.788 4 Liam MASON E2 3:21:36.976 5 Wil RUPRECHT E2 3:22:33.092 6 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 3:23:22.296 7 Jeremy CARPENTIER E1 3:26:23.892 8 Jackson VERSTEEGEN E1 3:26:42.107 9 Jake HENDERSON E2 3:27:6.234 10 Max MIDWINTER E3 3:27:24.211 11 Luke CHELLAS E1 3:28:23.191 12 Chandler BURNS E2 3:29:43.498 13 Riley GRAHAM E3 3:31:24.143 14 Stefan GRANQUIST E1 3:33:28.608 15 Oliver PATERNO E2 3:35:22.684 16 Oliver PITCHFORD E2 3:35:35.329 17 Jacob SINCLAIR E2 3:35:36.828 18 Archer COLWILL E2 3:13:45.737 19 Madoc DIXON E1 3:14:37.227 20 Brock NICHOLS E2 3:15:7.378 21 Brodie PETSCHAUER E1 3:15:10.612 22 Tomas PORTO E2 3:15:50.987 23 Jyo BOOKER E1 3:21:6.994 24 Harrison BAKER E3 3:30:44.332 25 Tristan THROUP E2 3:32:2.547 26 Todd MUSTER E2 3:42:14.619 27 Jamie MAKIN E2 3:14:11.795

AusEnduro Pro Enduro Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Class Total Time 1 Jye DICKSON E2 46:7.854 2 Kogan LOCK E2 47:20.044 3 Jake HENDERSON E2 47:25.701 4 Wil RUPRECHT E2 47:29.454 5 Riley GRAHAM E3 47:49.418 6 Cooper SHEIDOW E1 48:4.033 7 Jeremy CARPENTIER E1 48:9.567 8 Oliver PATERNO E2 48:9.713 9 Max MIDWINTER E3 48:10.573 10 Jett YARNOLD E1 48:16.820 11 Chandler BURNS E2 48:28.312 12 Liam MASON E2 48:30.068 13 Jackson VERSTEEGEN E1 48:59.735 14 Madoc DIXON E1 49:20.198 15 Luke CHELLAS E1 49:28.142 16 Brock NICHOLS E2 49:58.677 17 Deegan GRAHAM E1 49:58.834 18 Stefan GRANQUIST E1 50:1.042 19 Oliver PITCHFORD E2 50:35.678 20 Tomas PORTO E2 51:17.723 21 Brodie PETSCHAUER E1 51:56.730 22 Archer COLWILL E2 52:59.703 23 Jamie MAKIN E2 53:21.483 24 Tristan THROUP E2 53:28.512 25 Jyo BOOKER E1 54:36.642 26 Harrison BAKER E3 56:0.261 27 Ned O’HARA E2 56:11.567 28 Todd MUSTER E2 56:35.943

AusEnduro Pro Enduro Final Standings – Top 30

Pos Rider Total 1 Wil RUPRECHT 249 2 Korey MCMAHON 221 3 Jye DICKSON 210 4 Cooper SHEIDOW 177 5 Kogan LOCK 174 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 148 7 Max MIDWINTER 116 8 Jake HENDERSON 96 9 Oliver PATERNO 94 10 Will MCINNES 78 11 Broc GRABHAM 74 12 Deegan GRAHAM 73 13 Stefan GRANQUIST 71 14 Luke CHELLAS 66 15 Ryan HAYWARD 64 16 Fraser HIGLETT 59 17 Brock NICHOLS 57 18 Maximus PURVIS 52 19 Lyndon SNODGRASS 42 20 Liam MASON 40 21 Chandler BURNS 39 22 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 39 23 Jett YARNOLD 36 24 Scott KEEGAN 27 25 Riley GRAHAM 24 26 Max RIKYS 18 27 William PRICE 14 28 Jacob SWEET 10 29 Madoc DIXON 9 30 Thynan KEAN 8

E1

Cooper Sheidow arrived at his home-state finale holding a 29-point advantage over Jeremy Carpentier and wasted no time converting it into his second E1 championship.

Sheidow won Saturday’s cross-country 3:01.596 ahead of Carpentier. Jackson Versteegen completed the podium, only 18.215 seconds behind Carpentier after more than three hours of competition.

That result secured Sheidow’s championship with Sunday still to run, but there was no sign of him easing back during the final round.

Carpentier kept the pressure on throughout Sunday’s eight sprints, with Sheidow eventually prevailing by just 5.534 seconds. Jett Yarnold was third, 12.787 seconds behind the winner, while Versteegen and Madoc Dixon completed the top five.

Sheidow finished the season on 261 points, 35 clear of Carpentier. He won seven of the 11 rounds contested and did not finish outside the E1 podium all season.

The tightest battle was for third in the championship. Luke Chellas produced a 4-6 scorecard in Coonalpyn to finish on 172 points, just one ahead of Stefan Granquist, who returned to competition and went 5-8.

It was Sheidow’s second E1 title following his first in 2023. He also becomes the final champion under the E1 name before the category transitions to Pro Lites in 2027.

AusEnduro E1 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Cooper SHEIDOW 3:23:22.296 2 Jeremy CARPENTIER 3:26:23.892 3 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 3:26:42.107 4 Luke CHELLAS 3:28:23.191 5 Stefan GRANQUIST 3:33:28.608 6 Madoc DIXON 3:14:37.227 7 Brodie PETSCHAUER 3:15:10.612 8 Jyo BOOKER 3:21:6.994

AusEnduro E1 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Cooper SHEIDOW 48:4.033 2 Jeremy CARPENTIER 48:9.567 3 Jett YARNOLD 48:16.820 4 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 48:59.735 5 Madoc DIXON 49:20.198 6 Luke CHELLAS 49:28.142 7 Deegan GRAHAM 49:58.834 8 Stefan GRANQUIST 50:1.042 9 Brodie PETSCHAUER 51:56.730 10 Jyo BOOKER 54:36.642

AusEnduro E1 Final Standings – Top 30

Pos Name Total 1 Cooper SHEIDOW 261 2 Jeremy CARPENTIER 226 3 Luke CHELLAS 172 4 Stefan GRANQUIST 171 5 Jackson VERSTEEGEN 139 6 Deegan GRAHAM 112 7 Ryan HAYWARD 101 8 Jyo BOOKER 99 9 Fraser HIGLETT 97 10 Maximus PURVIS 91 11 Kaleb TREASURE 76 12 Jett YARNOLD 60 13 Cruiz RIKYS 60 14 Scott HAITSMA 50 15 Brodie PETSCHAUER 46 16 Thomas TEED 35 17 Madoc DIXON 31 18 Benjamin TEED 30 19 Kayden STRODE 28 20 Baylin TOWNSEND 27 21 Lewis MARTIN 23 22 Leroy HARRISON 22 23 Harvey FINDLAY 16 24 Byron ADAMSON 12 25 Codie KEYS 11 26 Jack MENTHA 10 27 Jackson GEURTS 10 28 Lachlan Muir 10 29 Nicholas WILSON 9

E2

Ruprecht’s E2 position was considerably more secure than his Pro Enduro lead. He entered Coonalpyn 48 points clear and required little more than a finish on Saturday to wrap up his first Australian class championship since winning E1 in 2017.

Although fourth was not the result he wanted from the cross-country, it was sufficient to place the title beyond reach with one round remaining.

Dickson dominated the E2 competition on both days. He defeated rookie Kogan Lock by 2:02.355 on Saturday, with Liam Mason third and Ruprecht fourth.

The DM31 Racing KTM rider repeated that result during Sunday’s sprints, this time finishing 1:12.190 ahead of Lock. Jake Henderson secured third, only 5.657 seconds behind Lock, with Ruprecht fourth.

Dickson had arrived in South Australia two points behind Lock, but consecutive victories allowed him to reverse that deficit and secure second in the championship. Ruprecht finished on 258 points, followed by Dickson on 222 and Lock on 218.

Only two points separated Oliver Paterno and Henderson in the contest for fourth, with Paterno prevailing 168 to 166.

Alongside his Pro Enduro success, the E2 crown completed Ruprecht’s championship double and made him the final E2 title winner before the class is absorbed into the revised Pro Enduro structure for 2027.

AusEnduro E2 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 3:16:36.433 2 Kogan LOCK 3:18:38.788 3 Liam MASON 3:21:36.976 4 Wil RUPRECHT 3:22:33.092 5 Jake HENDERSON 3:27:6.234 6 Chandler BURNS 3:29:43.498 7 Oliver PATERNO 3:35:22.684 8 Oliver PITCHFORD 3:35:35.329 9 Jacob SINCLAIR 3:35:36.828 10 Archer COLWILL 3:13:45.737 11 Brock NICHOLS 3:15:7.378 12 Tomas PORTO 3:15:50.987 13 Tristan THROUP 3:32:2.547 14 Todd MUSTER 3:42:14.619 15 Jamie MAKIN 3:14:11.795

AusEnduro E2 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jye DICKSON 46:7.854 2 Kogan LOCK 47:20.044 3 Jake HENDERSON 47:25.701 4 Wil RUPRECHT 47:29.454 5 Oliver PATERNO 48:9.713 6 Chandler BURNS 48:28.312 7 Liam MASON 48:30.068 8 Brock NICHOLS 49:58.677 9 Oliver PITCHFORD 50:35.678 10 Tomas PORTO 51:17.723 11 Archer COLWILL 52:59.703 12 Jamie MAKIN 53:21.483 13 Tristan THROUP 53:28.512 14 Ned O’HARA 56:11.567 15 Todd MUSTER 56:35.943

AusEnduro E2 Final Standings – Top 30

Pos Name Total 1 Wil RUPRECHT 258 2 Jye DICKSON 222 3 Kogan LOCK 218 4 Oliver PATERNO 168 5 Jake HENDERSON 166 6 Will MCINNES 142 7 Brock NICHOLS 118 8 Clancy JOHNSTON-BURNS 65 9 Liam MASON 62 10 Chandler BURNS 60 11 Scott KEEGAN 58 12 Clay KILVINGTON 51 13 Hayden OLSEN 48 14 Lyndon SNODGRASS 47 15 Samuel CODRINGTON 39 16 Archer COLWILL 38 17 Harrison TEED 36 18 Tomas PORTO 35 19 Zane CODRINGTON 33 20 Joshua KILVINGTON 30 21 Jacob SINCLAIR 26 22 Ruben CHADWICK 26 23 Oliver PITCHFORD 25 24 William PRICE 24 25 Hamish PATTERSON 22 26 Oscar COLLINS 20 27 Angus KENNEDY 19 28 Jamie DUNSTAN 16 29 Tristan THROUP 16 30 Jamie SPERLING 16

E3

McMahon began the finale with a perfect E3 record of nine victories from nine starts, and his performance on Saturday suggested the clean sweep was destined to continue.

His 3:14:39.242 cross-country time put him 12:44.969 clear of Max Midwinter. Riley Graham was classified third and Harrison Baker fourth.

The victory was McMahon’s 10th consecutive E3 win and secured his second successive class championship with Sunday still to come.

However, the opening-test crash that ended his Pro Enduro challenge also prevented him from completing an undefeated E3 campaign. McMahon completed that test in 9:43.582 before withdrawing and did not score in Round 12.

Graham took full advantage to claim the final E3 victory of the season in 47:49.418. Midwinter finished 21.155 seconds behind in second, with Baker completing the podium.

McMahon nevertheless secured the championship with 250 points, 16 ahead of Midwinter. Broc Grabham finished third on 148, followed by Max Rikys on 142 and Trent Puddy on 122.

It was McMahon’s fourth Australian enduro title and made him the final E3 champion before the category is incorporated into Pro Enduro in 2027.

AusEnduro E3 Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 3:14:39.242 2 Max MIDWINTER 3:27:24.211 3 Riley GRAHAM 3:31:24.143 4 Harrison BAKER 3:30:44.332

AusEnduro E3 Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Riley GRAHAM 47:49.418 2 Max MIDWINTER 48:10.573 3 Harrison BAKER 56:0.261 4 Korey MCMAHON 9:43.582

AusEnduro E3 Final Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 250 2 Max MIDWINTER 234 3 Broc GRABHAM 148 4 Max RIKYS 142 5 Trent PUDDY 122 6 Thomas FOSTER 63 7 Riley GRAHAM 45 8 Harrison BAKER 38 9 Tom DEVRIES 38 10 Jack CONLAN 36 11 Jack MENTHA 18 12 Billy Hargy 15 13 Andrew LOWTHER 14 14 Kyle HART 13 15 Dean COLLINS 13

EJ

Only six points covered Kai Austin, Bjorn Cardenas and Marcus Nowland after Kempsey, leaving all three with a realistic chance of taking the EJ championship.

The first major twist came during Saturday’s cross-country when Cardenas failed to finish, while Oscar Harris broke through for his first round victory of the season.

Harris completed the race in 3:33:59.619, defeating Austin by 40.833 seconds. Jackson Rossi was only another 1.335 seconds behind Austin in third, with Harry McDonald and Archie Salopayevs completing the top five.

Austin’s second place, combined with Cardenas’ DNF and Nowland’s sixth, gave the Empire Kawasaki rider a 13-point advantage over Nowland ahead of Sunday.

Rossi then controlled the final sprint round, stopping the clocks at 49:31.842. Cardenas rebounded strongly to finish second, 12.672 seconds behind Rossi, while Austin’s third place was enough to secure the championship.

Austin completed his first season in the 16-U18 EJ category with 217 points. Nowland held second on 196, only two ahead of Cardenas, with Harris fourth on 185 and Rossi fifth on 163.

The result reversed the leading order from the 2025 J4 championship, when Nowland took the title ahead of Austin.

AusEnduro EJ Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Oscar HARRIS 3:33:59.619 2 Kai AUSTIN 3:34:40.452 3 Jackson ROSSI 3:34:41.787 4 Harry MCDONALD 3:13:13.238 5 Archie SALOPAYEVS 3:14:39.068 6 Marcus NOWLAND 3:15:32.762 7 Liam EGAN 3:19:59.848 8 Jett AVARD 3:23:47.077 9 Noah ROCHOW 3:24:45.043 10 Alex MCCONACHY 3:30:2.810 11 Matthew SHAWCROSS 3:12:49.340 12 Lukas KEMPFF 3:13:0.102 13 Riley HOWELL 3:16:51.567 DNF Bjorn CARDENAS 2:58:36.214

AusEnduro EJ Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Jackson ROSSI 49:31.842 2 Bjorn CARDENAS 49:44.514 3 Kai AUSTIN 50:44.995 4 Archie SALOPAYEVS 50:50.674 5 Oscar HARRIS 50:58.727 6 Harry MCDONALD 51:1.723 7 Noah ROCHOW 51:7.993 8 Liam EGAN 51:15.917 9 Marcus NOWLAND 52:16.967 10 Jett AVARD 53:2.349 11 Riley HOWELL 55:38.975 12 Lukas KEMPFF 56:17.677 13 Matthew SHAWCROSS 56:23.874 14 Alex MCCONACHY 56:56.043

AusEnduro EJ Final Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Kai AUSTIN 217 2 Marcus NOWLAND 196 3 Bjorn CARDENAS 194 4 Oscar HARRIS 185 5 Jackson ROSSI 163 6 Mason PHILLIPS 150 7 Archie SALOPAYEVS 126 8 Liam EGAN 116 9 Beau TRIPCONY 109 10 Lukas KEMPFF 76 11 Luke HAMILTON 70 12 Marley CAMP 68 13 Callum GUTKE 59 14 Alex MCCONACHY 57 15 Jaxon GAYLER 52 16 Noah ROCHOW 51 17 Matthew SHAWCROSS 51 18 Asher MORSE 46 19 Mitch FORD 41 20 Harry MCDONALD 33 21 Joel KRAMER 31 22 Mason BOUCHER 31 23 Harry GILBERTSON 30 24 Alex BEATON 30 25 Jett AVARD 24 26 Jai MILLIGAN 24 27 Riley HOWELL 18 28 Duke SMITH 18 29 Michael BLAKE 15 30 Harry HUBBARD 13 31 Ethan PHILLIPS 13 32 William GEMMELL 10 33 Troy NOLAN 9 34 Josh MARSHALL 8 35 Mitchell MCKAY 6 36 Nate GILMORE 4 37 Archie MCKAY 4 38 Jordi VICKERS 4 39 Christian HEAP 2 40 Duke RICHARDS 1 41 Finley GROTEGOED 1

EW

Jess Gardiner’s landmark 150th AusEnduro start proved more difficult than anticipated, with a heavy crash and motorcycle problems threatening to complicate her pursuit of a 10th EW championship.

Rachael Archer was in a class of her own during Saturday’s cross-country. The New Zealander completed the race in 2:18:12.986, finishing 4:59.973 ahead of Yamaha motocross racer Emma Milesevic.

Madi Simpson was third, while Gardiner salvaged fourth despite her troubled day. That reduced Gardiner’s championship advantage over Simpson from 18 points to 16 ahead of the final round.

Any prospect of a Sunday upset was quickly subdued when Gardiner settled into second behind Archer. The New Zealander completed the eight tests in 54:20.835, defeating Gardiner by 32.619 seconds.

Milesevic finished third, with Simpson fourth and Madison Healey fifth. The result completed an undefeated four-from-four 2026 cameo for Archer.

Gardiner’s second place increased her final championship advantage to 20 points. She completed the season on 251, Simpson finished with 231 and Healey secured third on 192, five points ahead of Emelie Granquist.

For Gardiner, it was a record-extending 10th Australian women’s enduro championship, achieved 16 years after making her national debut in 2010.

AusEnduro EW Round 11 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Rachael ARCHER 2:18:12.986 2 Emma MILESEVIC 2:23:12.959 3 Madi SIMPSON 2:24:59.163 4 Jessica GARDINER 2:25:37.953 5 Emelie GRANQUIST 2:26:9.059 6 Madison HEALEY 2:26:37.617 7 Mia KENNEDY 2:47:32.173 8 Shaylynne KUHNKE 2:58:43.899 9 Tarja MORRIS 2:20:0.245 10 Chloe BARTON 2:22:18.755 11 Fynleh DUNCOMBE 2:25:44.083 12 Keira COLLINS 2:25:45.851 13 Charlotte BERRILL 2:52:13.756 14 Naomi FINDLAY 3:1:33.690 15 Theresa LIERSCH 3:25:37.383

AusEnduro EW Round 12 Results

Pos Rider Time 1 Rachael ARCHER 54:20.835 2 Jessica GARDINER 54:53.454 3 Emma MILESEVIC 55:44.669 4 Madi SIMPSON 56:10.979 5 Madison HEALEY 57:28.320 6 Emelie GRANQUIST 58:1.674 7 Mia KENNEDY 1:4:52.200 8 Keira COLLINS 1:5:56.245 9 Shaylynne KUHNKE 1:7:30.073 10 Tarja MORRIS 1:9:18.515 11 Chloe BARTON 1:10:38.749 12 Theresa LIERSCH 2:22:34.889 13 Charlotte BERRILL 1:19:49.621

AusEnduro EW Final Standings