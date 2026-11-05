2027 Beta RE 330

Italian off-road specialist Beta has unveiled an all-new adventure motorcycle at EICMA, with the RE 330 confirmed to arrive in Australia during 2027.

At a time when adventure motorcycles continue to grow in size, weight and complexity, Beta is heading in the other direction. The RE 330 is designed to be a manageable, straightforward motorcycle that can tackle everyday commuting duties without losing sight of the sort of off-road riding for which the Italian brand is best known.

Although the machine unveiled at EICMA is a pre-production model, Beta has confirmed much of its basic architecture and has indicated to MCNews that the finished motorcycle is expected to weigh less than 150 kg ready to ride.

An entirely new engine

Beta claims tells us that the RE 330’s engine is an entirely new design, rather than a repurposed version of an existing powerplant.

The liquid-cooled, fuel-injected four-stroke single features a four-valve cylinder head and drives through a six-speed gearbox and multi-plate wet clutch.

Final engine specifications have not been announced, including the exact displacement, peak power and torque figures. However, the Australian machine is expected to qualify for LAMS approval, subject to confirmation of its final local specification.

Beta already has experience producing accessible dual-purpose motorcycles through its Alp range , but the company describes the RE 330 as the beginning of a new adventure platform rather than an extension of those existing models.

Off-road credentials

The RE 330 rides on a steel single-beam frame with a split engine cradle, while the wheel combination is a reassuringly dirt-oriented 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.

Suspension comprises a 43 mm adjustable upside-down fork, while the rear employs a monoshock with progressive linkage and adjustable spring preload.

Suspension travel and ground clearance remain unconfirmed, but these will be particularly important numbers when assessing how much of Beta’s traditional enduro capability has carried over to the new adventure machine.

Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc with a floating two-piston caliper and a 220 mm rear disc. ABS is standard, although Beta has yet to clarify whether the system can be switched off at the rear wheel for more demanding off-road riding.

Adventure without the excess?

Visually, the RE 330 looks more like an enduro motorcycle equipped for travel than a traditional road-biased adventure bike. Its slim proportions, high front mudguard, compact windscreen and relatively sparse bodywork reinforce that impression.

There is enough protection around the headlight and instruments to suggest some consideration has been given to extended road use, while handguards, an engine guard and full LED lighting contribute to its practical specification.

The fuel tank holds approximately 10.5 litres, which is relatively modest by adventure motorcycle standards but will help the bike to feel slim and I am sure it will be frugal in how fast it sips the go juice.

Other important details still to be confirmed include seat height, luggage provisions, service intervals and the final production specification.

The Australian opportunity

The arrival of the RE 330 comes at an interesting time for Australia’s lightweight adventure market.

The remarkable local success of the CFMOTO 450MT has demonstrated the strength of demand for affordable motorcycles with genuine off-road ambitions, while the recently announced CFMOTO 550MT and 550MT-X underline just how quickly that market is evolving.

The Beta is unlikely to compete directly with the larger twin-cylinder machines on outright touring performance. Instead, its natural territory appears closer to the Honda CRF300 Rally and KTM 390 Adventure R, where low weight, manageable power and genuine off-road capability can count for more than outright engine performance.

Price will inevitably be a major factor in determining how successfully Beta can compete in this increasingly crowded field. The Italian manufacturer brings considerable off-road credibility, but it will be competing against established models from brands with substantially greater production volumes and dealer networks.

Beta Motorcycles Australia has confirmed that the RE 330 will arrive locally in 2027, with pricing, availability and final Australian specifications expected to be announced during the second quarter of the year.