King of the Baggers Race Two

Kyle Wyman won the final King of the Baggers race of 2026 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, while Bradley Smith’s last-lap move into second secured the championship runner-up position at Troy Herfoss’ expense.

With the separate Baggers Challenge cancelled, Mission Foods transferred its US$5,000 prize to whichever rider led at the end of lap three in Sunday’s seven-lap race.

Hayden Gillim claimed that bonus, although the champion had little breathing room. Smith was only 0.204 seconds behind at the third-lap timing line, with Wyman another 0.237 seconds back.

Wyman moved ahead of Smith on lap four and closed to within 0.131 seconds of Gillim. He took the lead on lap five, immediately opening a 1.380-second advantage, and remained ahead to the finish.

The Harley-Davidson rider won by 1.896 seconds, with the more consequential championship move unfolding behind him on the final lap.

Smith was still third with one lap remaining, just 0.064 seconds behind Gillim. He then produced the fastest lap of the race, a 1m37.768, to gain 1.029 seconds on the Indian rider and secure second by 0.965 seconds.

Kyle Wyman

“It means everything. This team has changed my life. Changed my career. This one is going to feel really good for a long time. I just don’t know what to say. It’s a long day waiting around, but it was worth it because this is the greatest feeling.”

Smith’s final-lap pass decides second in the championship

Herfoss finished seventh, 51.716 seconds behind Wyman, scoring nine points against Smith’s 20. That 11-point difference overturned the Australian’s nine-point advantage from Saturday and left Smith second in the championship on 230 points to Herfoss’ 228.

The four extra points Smith earned by passing Gillim were decisive. Had he remained third, Smith would have finished on 226 points, two behind Herfoss.

James Rispoli finished fourth ahead of Max Flinders, while Rocco Landers took sixth. Tyler O’Hara and Kyle Ohnsorg were classified as non-finishers.

King of the Baggers Race Two Results