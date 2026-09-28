MotoAmerica 2026
King of the Baggers NJMP
Troy Herfoss finished the 2026 King of the Baggers Championship in third, just two points behind Bradley Smith, after a New Jersey finale that brought the Australian a Saturday victory before the runner-up position changed hands on the final lap of Sunday’s race.
Herfoss beat champion Hayden Gillim by only 0.035 seconds in the opener and carried a nine-point advantage over Smith into the decider. Seventh place on Sunday, combined with Smith’s late move into second, reversed that order.
Kyle Wyman won the wet finale ahead of Harley-Davidson team-mate Smith and Gillim, who also collected the US$5,000 bonus transferred from the cancelled Baggers Challenge.
King of the Baggers Race One
Troy Herfoss produced a late charge to win Saturday’s King of the Baggers race by just 0.035 seconds over team-mate and newly-crowned champion Hayden Gillim.
The six-lap contest was shaped by tyre choices as a drying line appeared. Herfoss, Gillim and Tyler O’Hara opted for slicks, while Kyle Wyman’s late change to a rear slick and front wet tyre left him starting from pit lane, according to MotoAmerica’s report.
Gillim led the first five laps, but Herfoss had a more difficult route to the front. The Australian was third after lap one, fourth after lap two and fifth after lap three, when he trailed Gillim by 8.563 seconds.
From there, Herfoss gained 3.328 seconds on lap four and another 2.399 seconds on lap five to start the final lap 2.836 seconds behind. He then delivered the fastest lap of the race, a 1m28.457, gaining 2.871 seconds on Gillim to take the victory.
O’Hara finished third, 9.215 seconds behind Herfoss, completing an Indian podium sweep. Bradley Smith was fourth ahead of Max Flinders, Wyman, Rocco Landers and Kyle Ohnsorg. James Rispoli was the sole non-finisher.
Herfoss’ win reversed the three-point deficit he had carried into the weekend against Smith and gave him a nine-point advantage in the fight for second in the championship heading into Sunday.
King of the Baggers Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
TIme/Gap
|
1
|
T. Herfoss
|
9m37.659
|
2
|
H. Gillim
|
+0.035
|
3
|
T. O’Hara
|
+9.215
|
4
|
B. Smith
|
+13.095
|
5
|
M. Flinders
|
+23.595
|
6
|
K. Wyman
|
+29.952
|
7
|
R. Landers
|
+37.572
|
8
|
K. Ohnsorg
|
+1’20.699
|
DNF
|
J. Rispoli
|
DNF
King of the Baggers Race Two
Kyle Wyman won the final King of the Baggers race of 2026 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, while Bradley Smith’s last-lap move into second secured the championship runner-up position at Troy Herfoss’ expense.
With the separate Baggers Challenge cancelled, Mission Foods transferred its US$5,000 prize to whichever rider led at the end of lap three in Sunday’s seven-lap race.
Hayden Gillim claimed that bonus, although the champion had little breathing room. Smith was only 0.204 seconds behind at the third-lap timing line, with Wyman another 0.237 seconds back.
Wyman moved ahead of Smith on lap four and closed to within 0.131 seconds of Gillim. He took the lead on lap five, immediately opening a 1.380-second advantage, and remained ahead to the finish.
The Harley-Davidson rider won by 1.896 seconds, with the more consequential championship move unfolding behind him on the final lap.
Smith was still third with one lap remaining, just 0.064 seconds behind Gillim. He then produced the fastest lap of the race, a 1m37.768, to gain 1.029 seconds on the Indian rider and secure second by 0.965 seconds.
Kyle Wyman
“It means everything. This team has changed my life. Changed my career. This one is going to feel really good for a long time. I just don’t know what to say. It’s a long day waiting around, but it was worth it because this is the greatest feeling.”
Smith’s final-lap pass decides second in the championship
Herfoss finished seventh, 51.716 seconds behind Wyman, scoring nine points against Smith’s 20. That 11-point difference overturned the Australian’s nine-point advantage from Saturday and left Smith second in the championship on 230 points to Herfoss’ 228.
The four extra points Smith earned by passing Gillim were decisive. Had he remained third, Smith would have finished on 226 points, two behind Herfoss.
James Rispoli finished fourth ahead of Max Flinders, while Rocco Landers took sixth. Tyler O’Hara and Kyle Ohnsorg were classified as non-finishers.
King of the Baggers Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
TIme/Gap
|
1
|
K. Wyman
|
11m39.894
|
2
|
B. Smith
|
+1.896
|
3
|
H. Gillim
|
+2.861
|
4
|
J. Rispoli
|
+4.408
|
5
|
M. Flinders
|
+5.682
|
6
|
R. Landers
|
+40.696
|
7
|
T. Herfoss
|
+51.716
|
DNF
|
T. O’Hara
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
K. Ohnsorg
|
DNF
Hayden Gillim completed his championship-winning season on 287 points, 57 ahead of Bradley Smith. Smith secured second on 230, just two points clear of Troy Herfoss on 228.
Herfoss scored 34 points across the NJMP weekend to Smith’s 33, but gaining one point was insufficient to overturn the three-point deficit he had carried into the final round.
Kyle Wyman’s Sunday victory lifted him to fourth on 169 points, ahead of Tyler O’Hara on 157. James Rispoli finished sixth with 145, followed by Rocco Landers on 137 and Max Flinders on 89.
King of the Baggers Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Gillim
|
287
|
2
|
B. Smith
|
230
|
3
|
T. Herfoss
|
228
|
4
|
K. Wyman
|
169
|
5
|
T. O’Hara
|
157
|
6
|
J. Rispoli
|
145
|
7
|
R. Landers
|
137
|
8
|
M. Flinders
|
89
|
9
|
J. Lewis
|
83
|
10
|
K. Ohnsorg
|
67
|
11
|
C. West
|
50
|
12
|
N. Lamkin
|
15
|
13
|
M. Toth
|
9