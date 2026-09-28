MotoAmerica 2026

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Bobby Fong overturned a 26-point deficit at New Jersey Motorsports Park to claim his first MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with two Saturday victories setting up a final-race decider against Sean Dylan Kelly.

Kelly still held a two-point advantage heading into Sunday, but a crash on lap four ended the BMW rider’s challenge. Fong brought his Yamaha home fourth to secure the title by 11 points, while Mathew Scholtz won the wet finale ahead of Cameron Petersen and JD Beach.

The Supersport season also finished with a close contest. Already-crowned champion Darryn Binder held off Josh Herrin by just 0.137 seconds for his 11th victory of the campaign, after Josh Hayes had taken Saturday’s honours with his 91st career AMA National win.

Karel Hanika marked his first MotoAmerica Supersport weekend with a Sunday podium, while Kayla Yaakov secured third in the championship by four points over Hayes.

Quad Lock Superbike Race One

Bobby Fong led all five laps of the final restart to win the opening Superbike race by 3.287 seconds over Cameron Beaubier, with Benjamin Smith completing the podium for the Warhorse HSBK Ducati squad.

The opening race was decided over a five-lap final restart following red-flag interruptions. Beaubier remained within a second of Fong through the opening three laps, before the Yamaha rider extended his advantage to 1.417 seconds with one lap remaining. Fong then recorded his fastest lap, a 1m33.037, on the final tour.

Kelly finished fourth, costing him 12 points against Fong and reducing his championship advantage from 26 to 14. Smith held third throughout the final restart and finished 3.719 seconds clear of the BMW rider.

Jayson Uribe took fifth by just 0.015 seconds over Scholtz, with PJ Jacobsen another 0.126 seconds behind. Uribe was already ahead of Scholtz at the end of the penultimate lap, and the trio remained closely matched through the finish.

Beach was eighth ahead of Hayden Gillim and Brandon Paasch. Andrew Lee won the Superbike Cup classification in 12th overall, followed by Carl Soltisz and Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 B. Fong 7m55.250 2 C. Beaubier +3.287 3 B. Smith +6.201 4 S. Kelly +9.920 5 J. Uribe +12.149 6 M. Scholtz +12.164 7 P. Jacobsen +12.290 8 J. Beach +15.316 9 H. Gillim +20.568 10 B. Paasch +23.253 11 M. Flinders +28.818 12 A. Lee +35.649 13 C. Soltisz +36.594 14 E. Aguilar +36.673 15 D. Lewis +1m03.924

Superbike Race Two

Fong completed a Saturday double after a much closer second race, beating team-mate JD Beach by 0.443 seconds, with Scholtz another 0.159 seconds behind in an all-Yamaha podium.

Fong led the opening seven laps before Kelly briefly moved ahead on lap eight. Fong regained the lead on the following lap, but the contest continued to tighten. Five riders were covered by 0.723 seconds at the end of lap ten, and one lap later Uribe had brought a sixth rider into the contest, just 0.780 seconds behind the leader.

Scholtz moved to the front on lap 12 and opened a 0.713-second advantage over Fong. The eventual winner reduced that to 0.465 seconds on the next lap and was back ahead at the end of lap 14, albeit by only 0.065 seconds. Beach then moved from third to second on the final lap.

Kelly finished fourth again, 2.009 seconds behind Fong, leaving the championship poised at 305 points to 303 ahead of Sunday’s final race. Scholtz held third in the standings on 259, just one point ahead of Beach.

Jacobsen had been fifth and only 1.545 seconds off the lead at the end of lap 13, but a 2m29.134 penultimate lap dropped him out of contention. He recovered to finish ninth. Uribe also lost more than a minute on lap 14 and was classified as a non-finisher, despite recording a 1m30.766, the quickest time listed in the lap analysis.

Petersen finished fifth ahead of Paasch and Tyler Scott, who was again substituting for the injured Richie Escalante. Danilo Lewis took eighth overall and his first Superbike Cup win of the season, ahead of Aguilar and Lee in the class standings.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 B. Fong 23m01.623 2 J. Beach +0.443 3 M. Scholtz +0.602 4 S. Kelly +2.009 5 C. Petersen +11.978 6 B. Paasch +20.970 7 T. Scott +44.118 8 D. Lewis +54.548 9 P. Jacobsen +1’06.157 10 E. Aguilar +1’13.346 11 A. Lee +1’29.550 12 C. Soltisz +1 lap 13 M. Flinders +2 laps 14 A. Yates +3 laps Not Classified DNF J. Uribe DNF DNF B. Smith DNF DNF D. Campbell DNF DNF C. Beaubier DNF DNF H. Gillim DNF DNS B. Kornbau DNS

Superbike Race Three

Bobby Fong clinched his first MotoAmerica Superbike title with fourth place in Sunday’s wet finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park, as Mathew Scholtz claimed his fifth victory of the season.

After Fong’s Saturday double had reduced Sean Dylan Kelly’s championship lead from 26 points to two, the OrangeCat Racing BMW rider still held a slender advantage heading into the final 15-lap race. That changed on lap four, when Kelly crashed out.

Kelly had been third at the end of each of the opening three laps, behind Fong and Scholtz. At his final crossing he was 2.711 seconds off the lead, but his first zero score of the season left him on 305 points and gave Fong the opportunity to complete the turnaround.

Fong continued to lead through lap seven, by which time Scholtz had closed to just 0.025 seconds. Petersen was also closing rapidly on the Wrench Motorcycles Ducati, bringing the leading trio within 0.685 seconds at that point.

Scholtz took over on lap eight and immediately opened a 3.027-second advantage over Fong. Petersen moved into second on lap nine, while Beach passed his Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha team-mate for third on lap 12.

Once clear, Scholtz maintained the pace to control the race. His 1m34.534 on lap 12 was the fastest lap of the contest, and he beat Petersen by 6.534 seconds, with Beach completing the podium another 10.325 seconds further back.

The win also settled third in the championship. Scholtz had started Sunday one point ahead of Beach and extended that margin to ten, finishing the season on 284 points to Beach’s 274.

Mathew Scholtz

“Overall, that race I was following Bobby for a couple laps and him and Sean are fighting for the championship, so I wanted to make sure when I passed him it was a super clean move. Once I got to the front, I put down a couple laps and I just managed to open a gap and take it from there.”

Fourth place added 13 points to Fong’s tally, taking him to 316, eleven clear of Kelly. Across the three NJMP races, Fong scored 63 points to Kelly’s 26, turning a 26-point deficit into an 11-point championship victory.

Fong finished the year with six wins, including the two Saturday successes that had brought him back into contention at the final round.

Bobby Fong

“I just want to cry. It’s unreal. We came from a ways back. We fell short last year, and we made up for it this year. I’ve been working for this my whole entire life.”

Jayson Uribe finished fifth on the second OrangeCat BMW, 1.475 seconds behind Fong, with PJ Jacobsen sixth on the Rahal Ducati. Max Flinders and Brandon Paasch completed the top eight.

Tyler Scott had held eighth from lap eight through lap 13, but two slow final laps dropped the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki substitute to 13th at the flag.

Lewis takes third in Superbike Cup standings

Danilo Lewis took his second Superbike Cup victory of the weekend in ninth overall, ahead of champion Andrew Lee. Emanuel Nicolas Aguilar was classified third in the Cup and 11th overall after a two-position penalty for passing under yellow.

Lewis had entered Sunday 15 points behind Deion Campbell in the contest for third in the Cup standings. His 25-point haul, combined with Campbell’s non-finish, reversed that order and left Lewis ten points ahead on 254.

Lee finished the season with 441 points, with Carl Soltisz second on 285.

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 M. Scholtz 24m03.111 2 C. Petersen +6.534 3 J. Beach +16.859 4 B. Fong +22.559 5 J. Uribe +24.034 6 P. Jacobsen +31.998 7 M. Flinders +36.736 8 B. Paasch +1’09.452 9 D. Lewis +1’13.449 10 A. Lee +1’28.128 11 E. Aguilar +53.673 12 C. Soltisz +1’28.128 13 T. Scott +1’39.855 Not Classified DNF H. Gillim DNF DNF D. Campbell DNF DNF S. Kelly DNF DNF A. Yates DNF DNS B. Kornbau DNS

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fong 316 2 S. Kelly 305 3 M. Scholtz 284 4 J. Beach 274 5 C. Petersen 216 6 P. Jacobsen 152 7 J. Uribe 150 8 B. Paasch 140 9 H. Gillim 110 10 R. Escalante 106 11 C. Beaubier 105 12 B. Smith 97 13 A. Lee 95 14 L. Baz 91 15 A. Yates 64 16 M. Flinders 62 17 D. Lewis 44 18 C. Soltisz 42 19 D. Campbell 41 20 E. Aguilar 25 21 T. Scott 24 22 G. May 12 23 J. Giannotto 8 24 A. Dumas 7 25 K. De Keyrel 6 26 C. Durbin 5 27 Z. Schumacher 4 28 L. Pegram 3 29 E. Beaubier 3 30 M. Spinak 2 31 K. Pinkstaff 2 32 B. Pinkstaff 1 33 B. Kornbau 0 34 S. Reid 0 35 P. Ortega 0 36 C. Heiser 0 37 A. Norton 0 38 M. Taylor 0

Superbike Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A. Lee 441 2 C. Soltisz 285 3 D. Lewis 254 4 D. Campbell 244 5 E. Aguilar 132 6 C. Durbin 89 7 J. Giannotto 89 8 Z. Schumacher 50 9 A. Dumas 48 10 M. Spinak 46 11 K. De Keyrel 40 12 K. Pinkstaff 24 13 E. Beaubier 22 14 L. Pegram 16 15 P. Ortega 10 16 B. Kornbau 0 17 S. Reid 0 18 C. Heiser 0 19 A. Norton 0 20 M. Taylor 0

Supersport Race One

Josh Hayes led every lap of the wet Supersport opener to claim his 91st career AMA National victory, with Kayla Yaakov second and Josh Herrin third.

Herrin stayed within six-tenths of Hayes at the end of laps two through five, but the BPR Racing Yamaha rider made his decisive gains through the middle of the race. Hayes’ lead grew from 0.526 seconds after lap five to 4.679 seconds after lap eight, helped by his own fastest lap of 1m35.480 on lap seven.

Yaakov moved ahead of Herrin on lap nine and finished 4.561 seconds behind Hayes, with 3.611 seconds in hand over her Rahal Ducati team-mate. The result put Hayes two points ahead of Yaakov in their contest for third in the championship.

Already-crowned champion Darryn Binder was 11th at the end of the opening lap after a poor launch, but recovered to fourth by lap six. His pace remained strong late in the race: Binder set the outright fastest lap of 1m34.866 on the final tour and finished only 1.756 seconds behind Herrin.

Gus Rodio completed the top five, while Karel Hanika finished sixth on his MotoAmerica Supersport debut as the replacement for injured Liberty Yamaha rider Dominic Doyle.

Brenden Ketelsen ran fourth on laps two and three before retiring, while Ryder Davis also completed only three laps. Joseph LiMandri Jr moved into fourth on lap four but lost more than four minutes on his next lap and was eventually classified DNF. Rossi Moor, making his Supersport debut for M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, finished 12th.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 J. Hayes 22m41.828 2 K. Yaakov +4.561 3 J. Herrin +8.172 4 D. Binder +9.928 5 G. Rodio +21.624 6 K. Hanika +26.238 7 A. Di Mario +45.439 8 A. Enriquez +51.471 9 B. Gloddy +1m17.259 10 W. Grigg +1m17.280 11 J. Waters +1m20.443 12 R. Moor +1m34.294 13 A. Sneed +1m34.373 14 E. Dreher +1m35.473 15 M. Henao +1 lap 16 I. Muñoz +1 lap Not Classified DNF J. LiMandri Jr DNF DNF B. Davis DNF DNF B. Ketelsen DNF DNF R. Davis DNF DNF L. Monk DNF DNF L. Cunnison DNF DNS J. Fernandez DNS DNS S. Maggs DNS

Supersport Race Two

Darryn Binder capped his championship-winning MotoAmerica Supersport campaign with an 11th victory, holding off Josh Herrin by just 0.137 seconds in the wet 14-lap finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

The Ducati pair were closely matched through the opening five laps. Binder led initially before Herrin edged ahead by 0.040 seconds at the end of lap five, but the champion reclaimed the lead on lap six and then began to build a gap.

Binder gained more than a second on each of laps seven and eight to stretch his advantage to 2.360 seconds. Herrin recovered almost a second on lap nine, although Binder still had 1.704 seconds in hand with three laps remaining.

Herrin’s final charge brought the race back into contention. He cut the deficit to 0.962 seconds at the end of lap 12 and just 0.240 seconds with one lap to go.

Both riders set their fastest laps on the final tour. Binder’s 1m36.377 was answered by a 1m36.274 from Herrin, but the challenger gained another 0.103 seconds and Binder retained enough of an advantage to win.

The result left Binder on 406 points for the season, 78 ahead of Herrin.

Darryn Binder

“I’m super happy we got to race today, first of all. Yesterday didn’t go to plan. I messed up the start. Even though I felt good, I just couldn’t catch up. Fourth was the best I could manage.”

Hanika on the podium on his Supersport debut

Karel Hanika completed his debut MotoAmerica Supersport weekend with third for Liberty Yamaha Racing, following his sixth place on Saturday.

Riding in place of the injured Dominic Doyle, Hanika was seventh at the end of the opening lap, fourth a lap later and moved ahead of Blake Davis for third on lap six. He finished 12.451 seconds behind Binder, with Davis fourth and Kayla Yaakov fifth.

Joseph LiMandri Jr took sixth ahead of Alessandro Di Mario, who ran wide at Turn One, and Wristin Grigg. Logan Cunnison passed Michael Henao on the final lap to take ninth.

Yaakov secures third in the championship

Yaakov had started Sunday two points behind Josh Hayes after the veteran’s Saturday victory, but fifth place delivered the 11 points that ultimately secured third in the standings.

Her own race required a recovery. Yaakov was fourth at the end of the opening lap, slipped to seventh by lap three, then worked back to fifth on lap six and held that position to the finish.

Hayes crashed at Turn One on the opening lap, remounting to complete it in 2m32.513, almost 50 seconds behind Binder. He subsequently demonstrated his pace with the race’s fastest lap, a 1m35.925 on lap nine, before crashing again at the same corner on lap ten.

That second fall produced a 2m31.166 lap, and although Hayes remounted once more, he finished a lap down.

His 11th place returned five points, allowing Yaakov to overturn the two-point deficit and finish four ahead, 249 to 245. Blake Davis completed the championship top five on 185.

Rossi Moor’s first Supersport weekend with M4 ECSTAR Suzuki ended in a non-finish after six completed laps, while Brenden Ketelsen did not start.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 D. Binder 22m53.832 2 J. Herrin +0.137 3 K. Hanika +12.451 4 B. Davis +22.959 5 K. Yaakov +26.655 6 J. LiMandri Jr +29.614 7 A. Di Mario +45.313 8 W. Grigg +54.818 9 L. Cunnison +1m02.773 10 M. Henao +1m04.018 11 J. Hayes +1 lap 12 A. Sneed +1 lap 13 R. Davis +3 laps Not Classified DNF A. Enriquez DNF DNF E. Dreher DNF DNF R. Moor DNF DNS B. Ketelsen DNS DNS J. Waters DNS DNS J. Fernandez DNS DNS L. Monk DNS DNS I. Muñoz DNS DNS S. Maggs DNS

Supersport Championship Points