MotoAmerica 2026

COTA Talent Cup

Sam Drane claimed his first Talent Cup victory of the season and a runner-up finish at COTA as the MotoAmerica Talent Cup returned to the circuit that hosted its season opener, while fellow Australian Jake Paige added another podium to his campaign.

Drane narrowly missed out to Nathan Gouker on Saturday before reversing their positions on Sunday. Their matching 45-point weekends helped Gouker take control of the championship and moved Drane ahead of Paige into third in the standings.

The championship arrived in Texas finely balanced. Kensei Matsudaira held a five-point advantage over Gouker after the latter’s double victory at VIR had cut the margin from 23 points. By the end of the COTA weekend, Gouker led Matsudaira by 18.

Talent Cup Race One

Nathan Gouker took Saturday’s victory by 0.206 seconds over Sam Drane, with Jake Paige less than a tenth behind after a close three-rider contest.

Gouker qualified on pole ahead of Drane and Paige, while championship leader Kensei Matsudaira started fifth. Matsudaira’s prospects were badly compromised before the start when his left rear-set assembly came loose on the warm-up lap, leaving him without a functioning gear lever.

Matsudaira completed the race in a single gear, finishing tenth and salvaging six points as Gouker, Drane and Paige fought at the front.

Gouker led at the end of lap one, Paige ahead after lap two, Gouker back in front after lap three and Paige led laps four and five. Gouker regained the lead on lap six and began the final lap just over a quarter of a second ahead of Paige, with Drane a further 0.286 behind.

Drane produced the fastest lap of the race on that final circuit, a 2:26.124, to move ahead of Paige and close on Gouker. It was not quite enough to deny the American, who secured his eighth win of the season.

Derek Sanchez King finished fourth, 14.350 seconds behind, with Sawyer Lafayette fifth and Colton Shafer sixth. Ian Fraley did not start.

The result turned Matsudaira’s five-point championship lead into a 14-point deficit heading into Sunday’s race.

Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Nathan Gouker 17:07.156 2 Sam Drane +0.206 3 Jake Paige +0.294 4 Derek Sanchez King +14.350 5 Sawyer Lafayette +32.883 6 Colton Shafer +42.350 7 Trase Boudreau +46.563 8 Bandit Landers +50.789 9 Aidan Hancock +1:06.221 10 Kensei Matsudaira +1:40.928 Not Classified DNS Ian Fraley DNS

Talent Cup Race Two

Sam Drane claimed his first Talent Cup victory of the season, beating Nathan Gouker by just over a tenth of a second after a final-lap pass on the back straight.

Drane was shuffled back in the opening exchanges but had recovered to third by the end of lap one. Gouker led the opening four laps, with the Australian moving ahead of Jake Paige into second by the end of lap three.

Gouker was a full second clear of Drane at that point, but the Australian cut the gap to a quarter of that on the following circuit. Drane led at the end of lap five by almost three tenths before Gouker responded on lap six and began the final lap 0.250 ahead.

The decisive opportunity came as they exited Turn 11. Gouker struggled to get the drive he needed, allowing Drane to move ahead along the back straight before the braking zone for Turn 12. The Australian then held the advantage through the stadium section to secure victory.

The Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing rider completed the last lap in 2:26.403, compared with Gouker’s 2:26.784, to win by just over a tenth. Gouker nevertheless took another valuable 20 points and a new race lap record of 2:26.001.

A separate fight for third also changed order on the last lap. Paige had held the position from lap three through lap six, but Kensei Matsudaira came through to claim the final podium spot by just 0.066 seconds.

Matsudaira finished nine seconds behind Drane, with Paige fourth and Derek Sanchez King fifth. Sawyer Lafayette, Colton Shafer, Bandit Landers, Trase Boudreau and Aidan Hancock completed the finishers.

Drane’s first win was also his sixth podium of the season. His 45-point weekend lifted him to 210 points and third in the championship, five ahead of Paige.

Gouker heads to New Jersey on 289 points, 18 ahead of Matsudaira, with the Talent Cup title still to be decided.

Sam Drane

“That was a tough race. I got a good start but then got stuffed into turn one and I was back in fifth. The front two got away and I had to really work hard. Nathan had a really big gap on me. He’s riding awesome all weekend. He’s the man to beat every weekend, so it feels good. I couldn’t do it without my whole Estenson Blue Cru Monster Energy Yamaha team and everybody at home. My mom and dad, everybody in the team who helps me. It’s awesome.”

Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Sam Drane 17:04.055 2 Nathan Gouker +0.131 3 Kensei Matsudaira +8.924 4 Jake Paige +8.990 5 Derek Sanchez King +14.528 6 Sawyer Lafayette +28.847 7 Colton Shafer +42.690 8 Bandit Landers +45.732 9 Trase Boudreau +53.155 10 Aidan Hancock +1:07.352 Not Classified DNF Ian Fraley DNF

Talent Cup Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Nathan Gouker 289 2 Kensei Matsudaira 271 3 Sam Drane 210 4 Jake Paige 205 5 Derek Sanchez King 129 6 Sawyer Lafayette 113 7 Reese Frankenfield 106 8 Colton Shafer 95 9 Nathan Bettencourt 83 10 Ian Fraley 82 11 Trase Boudreau 79 12 Bandit Landers 70 13 Rossi Garcia 49 14 Aidan Hancock 36 15 Rikard Herb 32

MotoAmerica 2026

COTA Talent Cup

Sam Drane claimed his first Talent Cup victory of the season and a runner-up finish at COTA as the MotoAmerica Talent Cup returned to the circuit that hosted its season opener, while fellow Australian Jake Paige added another podium to his campaign.

Drane narrowly missed out to Nathan Gouker on Saturday before reversing their positions on Sunday. Their matching 45-point weekends helped Gouker take control of the championship and moved Drane ahead of Paige into third in the standings.

The championship arrived in Texas finely balanced. Kensei Matsudaira held a five-point advantage over Gouker after the latter’s double victory at VIR had cut the margin from 23 points. By the end of the COTA weekend, Gouker led Matsudaira by 18.

Talent Cup Race One

Nathan Gouker took Saturday’s victory by 0.206 seconds over Sam Drane, with Jake Paige less than a tenth behind after a close three-rider contest.

Gouker qualified on pole ahead of Drane and Paige, while championship leader Kensei Matsudaira started fifth. Matsudaira’s prospects were badly compromised before the start when his left rear-set assembly came loose on the warm-up lap, leaving him without a functioning gear lever.

Matsudaira completed the race in a single gear, finishing tenth and salvaging six points as Gouker, Drane and Paige fought at the front.

Gouker led at the end of lap one, Paige ahead after lap two, Gouker back in front after lap three and Paige led laps four and five. Gouker regained the lead on lap six and began the final lap just over a quarter of a second ahead of Paige, with Drane a further 0.286 behind.

Drane produced the fastest lap of the race on that final circuit, a 2:26.124, to move ahead of Paige and close on Gouker. It was not quite enough to deny the American, who secured his eighth win of the season.

Derek Sanchez King finished fourth, 14.350 seconds behind, with Sawyer Lafayette fifth and Colton Shafer sixth. Ian Fraley did not start.

The result turned Matsudaira’s five-point championship lead into a 14-point deficit heading into Sunday’s race.

Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Nathan Gouker 17:07.156 2 Sam Drane +0.206 3 Jake Paige +0.294 4 Derek Sanchez King +14.350 5 Sawyer Lafayette +32.883 6 Colton Shafer +42.350 7 Trase Boudreau +46.563 8 Bandit Landers +50.789 9 Aidan Hancock +1:06.221 10 Kensei Matsudaira +1:40.928 Not Classified DNS Ian Fraley DNS

Talent Cup Race Two

Sam Drane claimed his first Talent Cup victory of the season, beating Nathan Gouker by just over a tenth of a second after a final-lap pass on the back straight.

Drane was shuffled back in the opening exchanges but had recovered to third by the end of lap one. Gouker led the opening four laps, with the Australian moving ahead of Jake Paige into second by the end of lap three.

Gouker was a full second clear of Drane at that point, but the Australian cut the gap to a quarter of that on the following circuit. Drane led at the end of lap five by almost three tenths before Gouker responded on lap six and began the final lap 0.250 ahead.

The decisive opportunity came as they exited Turn 11. Gouker struggled to get the drive he needed, allowing Drane to move ahead along the back straight before the braking zone for Turn 12. The Australian then held the advantage through the stadium section to secure victory.

The Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing rider completed the last lap in 2:26.403, compared with Gouker’s 2:26.784, to win by just over a tenth. Gouker nevertheless took another valuable 20 points and a new race lap record of 2:26.001.

A separate fight for third also changed order on the last lap. Paige had held the position from lap three through lap six, but Kensei Matsudaira came through to claim the final podium spot by just 0.066 seconds.

Matsudaira finished nine seconds behind Drane, with Paige fourth and Derek Sanchez King fifth. Sawyer Lafayette, Colton Shafer, Bandit Landers, Trase Boudreau and Aidan Hancock completed the finishers.

Drane’s first win was also his sixth podium of the season. His 45-point weekend lifted him to 210 points and third in the championship, five ahead of Paige.

Gouker heads to New Jersey on 289 points, 18 ahead of Matsudaira, with the Talent Cup title still to be decided.

Sam Drane

“That was a tough race. I got a good start but then got stuffed into turn one and I was back in fifth. The front two got away and I had to really work hard. Nathan had a really big gap on me. He’s riding awesome all weekend. He’s the man to beat every weekend, so it feels good. I couldn’t do it without my whole Estenson Blue Cru Monster Energy Yamaha team and everybody at home. My mom and dad, everybody in the team who helps me. It’s awesome.”

Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Sam Drane 17:04.055 2 Nathan Gouker +0.131 3 Kensei Matsudaira +8.924 4 Jake Paige +8.990 5 Derek Sanchez King +14.528 6 Sawyer Lafayette +28.847 7 Colton Shafer +42.690 8 Bandit Landers +45.732 9 Trase Boudreau +53.155 10 Aidan Hancock +1:07.352 Not Classified DNF Ian Fraley DNF

Talent Cup Standings