MotoAmerica 2026

NJMP Twins Cup and Talent Cup

Sam Drane finished third in both the MotoAmerica Talent Cup and Twins Cup championships after heavy rain forced the cancellation of Sunday’s final races at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Fellow Australian Bodie Paige secured second in the Twins Cup standings, while Jake Paige finished fourth in Talent Cup. Saturday’s results therefore became the final word on both championships, with Drane second and Jake Paige third in Talent Cup, and Bodie Paige runner-up in Twins Cup.

Nathan Gouker ended his Talent Cup title campaign with a ninth victory, while Isaac Woodworth claimed his first Twins Cup win after Gouker was penalised for passing under yellow on his debut in that class.

Twins Cup Race One

Isaac Woodworth claimed his first Twins Cup victory after Nathan Gouker, who crossed the line first on his class debut, was penalised for passing under yellow and classified third. Bodie Paige was promoted to second.

The seven-lap race developed into a close contest between Woodworth, Gouker and already-crowned champion Hank Vossberg. Vossberg led the first two laps before Woodworth moved ahead on lap three. Gouker ran third through lap four, took second on lap five and was already marginally ahead of Woodworth at the end of lap six.

Gouker then set the fastest lap of the race at 1m34.245 on the final tour and crossed the line 1.008 seconds before Woodworth. The subsequent yellow-flag ruling changed the podium order to Woodworth, Paige and Gouker.

Vossberg had remained within 0.709 seconds of the lead with one lap to go, but a final-lap crash dropped him to tenth. His last lap took 2m01.585, compared with 1m35.472 on the preceding lap.

Paige had run fourth through the first six laps before Vossberg’s setback and Gouker’s penalty elevated him to second. Matthew Chapin finished fourth after passing Eli Block on the final lap.

Drane recovered from eighth in the middle of the race to finish sixth. Sonya Lloyd, Joshua Raymond and Seth Dahmer followed in a close group, with only 1.430 seconds covering sixth through ninth.

Twins Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 I. Woodworth 11m19.213 2 B. Paige +1.008 3 N. Gouker +11.727 4 M. Chapin +15.280 5 E. Block +15.956 6 S. Drane +25.236 7 S. Lloyd +26.296 8 J. Raymond +26.348 9 S. Dahmer +26.666 10 H. Vossberg +28.049 11 O. Bilik +44.564 12 J. Fernandez +53.487 13 C. Brown +54.627 14 A. Guyer +55.144 15 M. Williams II +57.195 16 J. Crossman +1m06.400 17 G. Lewis +1m12.298 18 Z. Foster +1m12.652 19 A. Weyh +1m12.742 20 S. Ungvarsky +1m13.276 21 R. Workman +1m15.467 22 T. Boudreau +1m37.258 23 R. Vest +1m37.629 24 B. Stevenson +1m41.026 25 V. Gomez +1m41.116 Not Classified DNF T. Hynes DNF DNF L. Badie DNF DNF C. Varnes DNF DNF T. Black DNF DNS J. McKellar DNS DNS K. Brown DNS DNS M. McKellar Jr DNS DNS J. Werner DNS DNS N. Brown DNS

Twins Cup Race Two

Sunday’s second Twins Cup race was cancelled after heavy rain and standing water delayed the programme at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

With insufficient time to complete the full schedule, the cancellation made Saturday’s race the season finale. Isaac Woodworth’s maiden victory, Bodie Paige’s second place and Sam Drane’s sixth therefore completed their campaigns.

Hank Vossberg finished the Twins Cup season on 274 points, 90 clear of Bodie Paige. The champion’s campaign included eight victories and 12 podium finishes from the 13 races completed.

Paige secured the runner-up position on 184 points after finishing second at NJMP. The M4 ECSTAR Suzuki rider recorded two wins and eight podium finishes across the season.

Sam Drane took third on 170 points, just two ahead of Matthew Chapin on 168, with Isaac Woodworth’s victory lifting him to fifth on 159.

Drane scored points in every Twins Cup race, taking one win and four podium finishes. His sixth place in the NJMP opener proved sufficient to retain third overall once Sunday’s race was cancelled.

Twins Cup Championship Points – Top 15

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Vossberg 274 2 B. Paige 184 3 S. Drane 170 4 M. Chapin 168 5 I. Woodworth 159 6 K. Olmedo 113 7 A. Weyh 80 8 S. Dahmer 73 9 L. Cunnison 62 10 C. Parrish 62 11 K. Ohnsorg 56 12 S. Mervis 52 13 E. Block 50 14 C. Brown 42 15 Z. Foster 34

Talent Cup Race One

Sam Drane finished second behind Nathan Gouker in Saturday’s Talent Cup race, with fellow Australian Jake Paige completing the podium.

Gouker led all 11 laps to claim his ninth win of the season, while Drane held second throughout. The Australian was 0.832 seconds behind at the end of the first lap, and the gap grew to 5.822 seconds with one lap remaining before Drane reduced it to 5.074 seconds at the flag.

Behind them, Paige and Derek Sanchez King contested third throughout the race. The official classification placed Paige ahead by just 0.008 seconds, with the pair more than seven seconds behind Drane.

There was an even smaller margin in the battle for fifth, where Sawyer Lafayette beat Bandit Landers by 0.002 seconds after Landers had held the position at the end of the penultimate lap. Ian Fraley finished seventh ahead of Rikard Herb and Aidan Hancock.

Gouker’s title had already been assured by Kensei Matsudaira’s withdrawal from the finale. Matsudaira was also secure in second overall, leaving Drane and Paige to contest third in the championship.

Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider TIme/Gap 1 N. Gouker 16m47.219 2 S. Drane +5.074 3 J. Paige +12.342 4 D. Sanchez King +12.350 5 S. Lafayette +54.429 6 B. Landers +54.431 7 I. Fraley +1m01.483 8 R. Herb +1m31.203 9 A. Hancock +1m34.572 Not Classified DNF T. Boudreau DNF

Talent Cup Race Two

Sunday’s Talent Cup race was also cancelled because of the weather, leaving Saturday’s Nathan Gouker, Sam Drane and Jake Paige podium as the final result of the season.

The cancellation confirmed Drane in third in the championship, nine points ahead of Paige. Drane had extended that margin from five points by finishing second to Paige’s third on Saturday.

Nathan Gouker completed his Talent Cup championship-winning season with 314 points, 43 ahead of Kensei Matsudaira. His nine victories and 13 podium finishes from 15 races underline the consistency of his campaign.

Sam Drane finished third on 230 points, nine ahead of fellow Australian Jake Paige on 221. Both riders recorded nine podium finishes, with Drane also claiming a victory during the season.

Paige scored points in all 15 races, while Derek Sanchez King completed the championship top five on 142.

Gouker now heads to Spain for a Red Bull Rookies Cup tryout, while Matsudaira continues his programme in European Moto4 competition.

Talent Cup Championship Points – Top 15