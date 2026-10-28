MotoGP 2026

Round 19 – Malaysian Grand Prix Preview

Just ten points separate Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin as the MotoGP World Championship arrives in Malaysia, but the two championship protagonists could hardly be approaching Sepang in more different circumstances.

Marquez carries the championship lead and momentum from his thrilling Phillip Island Sprint victory, while Martin arrives with a fractured right wrist and must convince medical authorities he is fit to race.

That’s not to say Marc is fully fit either, as his right arm still clearly troubles him greatly, and no speedy fix is in sight.

The cancellation of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix proved an extraordinary reprieve for Martin. Already ruled unfit following his high-speed Sprint crash, the Aprilia rider had faced the prospect of watching Marquez potentially stretch his championship advantage by another 25 points without being able to respond.

Instead, they arrive at Sepang separated by the same ten points they carried away from Saturday’s extraordinary contest.

However, the championship rivals may not have things entirely their own way. Alex Marquez returns to one of his strongest circuits as the defending Malaysian Grand Prix winner, Pedro Acosta was runner-up here last year, Francesco Bagnaia has an enviable Sepang record, and the VR46 Ducatis have every reason to fancy their chances.

Then there is the weather. The cold and miserable conditions that brought Phillip Island’s farewell to an unfortunate conclusion have been replaced by tropical heat, oppressive humidity and the prospect of afternoon thunderstorms that could once again play a significant role in the championship.

Martin’s first battle will be with the doctors

As we reported earlier this week, Martin is determined to race in Malaysia despite suffering a non-displaced fracture of the distal radius, near his right wrist, during the Phillip Island Sprint.

Aprilia confirmed that Martin travelled directly to Malaysia rather than return to Spain, undergoing treatment ahead of a medical assessment that will determine whether he can participate in Friday’s opening practice.

The Spaniard has remained understandably cautious about predicting his recovery, explaining that his condition must be assessed day by day.

Even receiving permission to ride would represent only the first hurdle.

Sepang is one of the most physically demanding circuits on the calendar. Its two long straights lead into significant braking zones, while the long corners and repeated changes of direction place considerable loads on the rider’s arms and wrists. Add ambient temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s and high humidity, and the challenge becomes greater still.

Martin may be able to complete a qualifying lap, yet maintaining competitive braking performance and control over a 20-lap Grand Prix is another question altogether. This will be a stern test of his mettle, but history shows that he loves the fight.

There are four championship weekends remaining, with a maximum of 148 points still available. Losing another Sprint and Grand Prix would therefore represent a substantial blow to Martin’s title ambitions.

His determination is unlikely to be in doubt. Whether he is physically capable of taking the fight to Marquez is the more important question.

Marc Marquez holds the advantage, but Sepang is no guarantee

Marquez arrives with 365 points, ten ahead of Martin, with Marco Bezzecchi third on 315.

The Ducati Lenovo rider has won twice at Sepang, in 2014 and 2018, but Malaysia has never been among his most prolific hunting grounds.

His most recent appearance here came in 2024, when he finished second in the Sprint before crashing during Sunday’s Grand Prix and recovering to twelfth. He missed last year’s Malaysian round through injury.

Marquez is conscious that Sepang presents a very different challenge to Phillip Island, particularly with the weather and tyre demands.

Marc Marquez – Ducati Lenovo Team

“Sepang is a completely different track compared to Phillip Island, and the weather here always makes everything more challenging. Saturday’s race in Australia gave me a great boost, but we must stay focused: the goal is to keep playing a leading role and manage every session and effort as best we can.”

Marquez has the advantage, but he also has plenty to lose. He could hardly have expected Martin to escape Phillip Island with only a ten-point deficit after the Aprilia rider’s injury, and the championship now reaches a stage where avoiding costly mistakes becomes increasingly important.

There are also several riders capable of taking points away from either championship protagonist. One of them shares the Marquez surname.

Alex Marquez has the form to win again

There is a compelling argument that Alex Marquez should be regarded as one of the leading contenders for victory this weekend, irrespective of his relatively modest eighth place in the championship standings.

The Gresini Ducati rider’s recent Sepang record makes impressive reading.

He won the Sprint and finished second in the Grand Prix in 2023, then took fourth place in both races in 2024. Last year he returned to Malaysia and produced a commanding Grand Prix victory, defeating Pedro Acosta by 2.6 seconds.

That victory came after Alex had already secured runner-up honours in the 2025 World Championship, and his race performance was outstanding. He passed Acosta early, took the lead from Bagnaia on lap two and progressively extended his advantage while managing his tyres.

When MotoGP undertook its official pre-season test here in February, Alex topped the final timesheets with a 1m56.402s lap, only 0.065 seconds outside Bagnaia’s outright circuit record.

More significantly, his ten-lap Sprint simulation averaged 1m58.027s, the strongest reported Sprint-length run of that final test day.

As we detailed in our comprehensive Sepang test analysis, Alex appeared particularly comfortable with his Ducati over sustained runs, not simply when chasing a qualifying time.

That test was almost nine months ago, and much has changed since, but his performance established an excellent reference point.

Alex also arrives with renewed confidence after pushing Marc all the way to the chequered flag in the Phillip Island Sprint, finishing just 0.323 seconds behind his brother.

His 2026 campaign hasn’t matched the consistency of his outstanding 2025 season, but Sepang offers a chance to remind everyone of his race-winning ability.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia have reason for optimism

Marco Bezzecchi’s championship deficit stands at 50 points, but the Italian remains a genuine threat, particularly given the improvements Aprilia has made to the RS-GP.

Sepang was difficult territory for the Noale manufacturer last year. Ai Ogura was the leading Aprilia home in tenth, while Bezzecchi finished eleventh, more than 19 seconds behind Alex Marquez.

February’s Sepang test suggested that the 2026 RS-GP could be considerably stronger.

Bezzecchi posted a 1m56.526s lap on the final day, just 0.124 seconds slower than Alex Marquez, to finish second overall. His race simulation also provided encouraging information, although differences in tyre age and test programmes make direct comparisons difficult.

Aprilia has continued developing since then, and Bezzecchi arrives after finishing fourth in the Australian Sprint, within striking distance of the podium.

His championship prospects are considerably more remote than those of Marquez or Martin, but he still has opportunities to reduce the deficit. He certainly cannot afford to surrender much more ground.

Ai Ogura has become one of the major success stories of the season, holding fifth in the standings on 259 points. The Japanese rider initially finished sixth in the Phillip Island Sprint before an eight-second tyre-pressure penalty relegated him to thirteenth. HIs early season form had many ranking him as a genuine championship contender but some mixed results in the middle third of the season dulled his championship potential.

His team-mate Raul Fernandez has a more immediate problem. The fractured right index finger sustained in Indonesia became too painful for him to complete the Australian Sprint, and he requires medical clearance before racing in Malaysia.

Both Trackhouse riders have demonstrated the ability to challenge the leading Ducatis this year. They could become important players in another closely contested weekend, provided Fernandez is fit enough to participate.

Ducati’s depth could make the title fight even harder

It is not only the Marquez brothers who could put Ducati at the sharp end of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia returns to a venue where he has won the main race twice, in 2022 and 2024, before securing pole position and Sprint victory in 2025.

The Italian’s fluctuating form remains something of a mystery, but he arrives with genuine confidence in the circuit and the Desmosedici’s ability to deliver here.

Meanwhile, the latest VR46 team preview provides additional reasons to expect strong Ducati representation.

Fabio Di Giannantonio arrives sixth in the standings on 252 points, buoyed by another Sprint podium at Phillip Island. He finished sixth at Sepang last year and was third-fastest at the February 2026 test with a 1m56.785s lap.

Those results suggest that the Italian has the potential to be involved at the front again.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“We arrive to the Malaysian GP with positivity after the Sprint podium we claimed in Australia. Even if Sunday’s race didn’t take place, the good result of last Saturday gives us a lot of confidence heading to Sepang, despite being a completely different track from Phillip Island.”

Team-mate Franco Morbidelli also has a strong history at Sepang. He finished fourth in both the Sprint and Grand Prix last year and secured the 2017 Moto2 World Championship at this circuit.

Morbidelli is aiming for a top-ten result as he works to improve his season, but his previous Malaysian performances suggest the potential for more if the Ducati suits the conditions.

Acosta and KTM have their own ambitions

Pedro Acosta was runner-up to Alex Marquez in last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix and arrives this time as a MotoGP Grand Prix winner following his breakthrough victory in Austria.

Fourth in the championship on 263 points, the KTM rider has little reason to concern himself with the title aspirations of the three riders ahead of him.

He was the only rider to finish within eight seconds of Alex Marquez in last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix, and Sepang’s combination of hard braking, acceleration and long corners provides an intriguing examination of KTM’s progress.

Acosta will certainly be hoping to exploit any opportunity to add another victory to his tally.

Enea Bastianini is another possible outsider. The Tech3 rider won at Sepang in 2023 aboard a Ducati and finished on the podium in 2024. His ability to preserve rear tyre performance and remain strong late in races is particularly valuable at this circuit.

Brad Binder, meanwhile, has put together a consistent run of Sunday points finishes and will be looking to turn that reliability into a stronger result. Maverick Viñales continues his recovery from an injury-disrupted season.

Michelin brings a new tyre to an old surface

One of the more interesting technical questions this weekend concerns Michelin’s rear tyre allocation.

Sepang is notoriously demanding on tyres. The abrasive surface, long sweeping corners, repeated acceleration and heavy braking impose substantial thermal and mechanical loads.

During last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, Michelin recorded track temperatures of 55 degrees during the Sprint and 50 degrees during Sunday’s race.

This year, Michelin arrives with an unusual three-specification rear slick allocation, including a tyre originally developed for a circuit surface that does not exist. Michelin planned its 2026 allocation around resurfacing work expected to take place at Sepang. That work was subsequently abandoned, leaving the circuit with the same asphalt used last year.

Rather than discard its plans, Michelin decided to retain the newly developed Medium rear specification alongside two established alternatives.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager

“For this year’s event, we originally prepared our tyre allocation with a planned resurfacing of the circuit in mind. However, the work was ultimately not carried out, so we will be racing on the same asphalt as in 2025.”

The Soft rear is unchanged from last season and proved capable of completing both the ten-lap Sprint and 20-lap Grand Prix. Alex Marquez used Soft tyres at both ends of his Ducati to win last year’s race.

The 2025 Medium rear becomes this year’s Hard option, while the new Medium completes the expanded allocation.

There is an important construction difference, too.

The familiar Soft and Hard rear specifications are asymmetric, with a reinforced right shoulder to handle the greater stresses from Sepang’s ten right-hand corners.

The new Medium is symmetric, distributing its construction characteristics evenly across both sides.

Michelin believes the additional choice will allow teams to refine their strategies, but the riders will first need to understand how the new tyre behaves on the older, abrasive surface.

At the front, the two symmetric Soft and Medium specifications are unchanged from 2025.

With rain threatening to disrupt at least some of the weekend, riders may have fewer opportunities than usual to properly evaluate the three rear slicks before making their race selections.

Thunderstorms could turn the weekend upside down

The latest forecasts underline the uncertainty awaiting the MotoGP paddock.

Temperatures are expected to range from approximately 31 to 34 degrees over the weekend, with considerable humidity adding to the physical challenge.

Friday’s outlook varies markedly between forecast providers. Malaysia’s national meteorological service currently predicts dry weather, while AccuWeather and the UK Met Office indicate a substantial risk of afternoon thunderstorms.

That could be particularly important because Friday afternoon Practice determines which ten riders progress directly into Q2.

A session interrupted by rain could leave teams scrambling to complete qualifying attacks during short windows of dry running, with tyre choice and the timing of those attacks potentially determining the order.

Saturday morning qualifying currently looks likely to be dry, although the risk of showers increases later in the day. Forecasts differ on the likelihood of rain affecting the Sprint at 1500 local time.

Sunday presents the more consistent concern. Afternoon thunderstorms are predicted, potentially coinciding with the 1500 Grand Prix start.

Any tropical downpour could rapidly transform the circuit from a surface exceeding 50 degrees in sunshine into one requiring full wet tyres, with visibility and standing water adding to the challenges.

Miller hoping to carry Phillip Island momentum into Malaysia

Jack Miller heads to Sepang after the frustration of being denied one final full Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

The Queenslander had qualified fifth, his best qualifying performance of the season, before finishing seventh in the revised Sprint classification following post-race tyre-pressure penalties.

It was Miller’s first Sprint points finish of 2026 and came after an encouraging performance in difficult qualifying conditions.

His disappointment over Sunday’s cancellation was understandable, particularly given that it denied him one last opportunity to race at Phillip Island in front of his home supporters.

Miller has finished sixth and eighth at Sepang in recent seasons, but the Malaysian layout presents a considerably different challenge for Yamaha.

The two lengthy straights and heavy acceleration zones will place greater emphasis on outright performance, an area where the new V4-powered YZR-M1 has continued to lag behind the leading motorcycles.

Miller acknowledged at Phillip Island that he had been strong in the corners but vulnerable on the straights. That is not an especially encouraging combination for Sepang, although his experience and adaptability could help if conditions become changeable.

Yamaha continues its development programme, with Augusto Fernandez again substituting for the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins also have positive memories of Sepang. Quartararo finished fifth last year and has never finished a full-length Malaysian Grand Prix outside the top seven, while Rins was runner-up in the premier class in 2018.

Honda hopes to return to full strength

Joan Mir is aiming to return to MotoGP competition after missing four Grands Prix, with Sepang providing an encouraging destination for his comeback. The 2020 World Champion finished third here last year, securing Honda’s most recent Malaysian Grand Prix podium.

Mir has received approval from his treating doctors to resume riding, with the championship medical clearance process still to be completed.

Team-mate Luca Marini is also hoping to return to action after the illness that prevented him from participating at Phillip Island. Should he be cleared to race, the Malaysian round will mark his 200th Grand Prix start.

Johann Zarco is another Honda rider worth watching if conditions turn wet, while rookie Diogo Moreira continues gaining experience aboard the LCR machine.

Meanwhile, Gresini will again field Iker Lecuona in place of the injured Fermin Aldeguer, who remains sidelined by a fractured right hand.

Moto2 – Agius wants to make up for Phillip Island disappointment

The Moto2 championship battle remains extraordinarily tight, with Manuel Gonzalez leading Izan Guevara by just 5.5 points.

Gonzalez heads to Malaysia on 265.5 points to Guevara’s 260, and both riders were denied an important opportunity when Sunday’s Moto2 race was cancelled at Phillip Island.

Guevara had demonstrated excellent pace in the wet conditions, while Gonzalez qualified on pole after one of the closest Moto2 qualifying sessions of the season.

Australia’s Senna Agius was another rider left wondering what might have been.

The 21-year-old had shown outstanding pace at his home Grand Prix, finishing second in Friday Practice and leading the qualifying session before a late crash at Hayshed curtailed his challenge.

He eventually qualified seventh, only 0.173 seconds away from pole, but never had the opportunity to turn that speed into a race result.

Agius arrives in Malaysia sixth in the championship on 165 points, just 26.5 behind third-placed Ivan Ortola.

His encouraging performances in recent rounds have provided plenty of momentum as he approaches the end of his Moto2 career before graduating to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2027.

Sepang presents another opportunity to close on the riders ahead, although it is also a demanding test of physical endurance in the tropical heat.

For Gonzalez, the priority is protecting his narrow championship lead. Guevara, meanwhile, will be hoping to extend the impressive form that has brought him back into contention.

The Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix is scheduled for 17 laps.

Moto3 – The title is settled, but plenty remains at stake

Maximo Quiles has already secured the 2026 Moto3 World Championship, but the battle for runner-up honours continues.

David Almansa holds second place on 219 points, with Brian Uriarte on 203 and Alvaro Carpe on 191.

Almansa finished third at Sepang last year and will be looking to strengthen his hold on second in the championship.

Australian Joel Kelso also heads to Malaysia after missing the opportunity to convert his Phillip Island front-row qualifying performance into a home Grand Prix result.

Kelso qualified third at the Island, only 0.067 seconds away from pole, before Sunday’s cancellation robbed the field of the opportunity to race.

With the championship already decided, the final rounds present the remaining contenders with an opportunity to chase victories and finish their seasons strongly.

Malaysian Grand Prix Schedule – AEDT

Malaysia is three hours behind Victoria and New South Wales during Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

Friday, October 30 – MotoGP FP1 at 1345, Moto2 FP1 at 1250, Moto3 FP1 at 1200. MotoGP Practice at 1800.

Saturday, October 31 – MotoGP FP2 at 1310, qualifying from 1350 and the ten-lap MotoGP Sprint at 1800.

Sunday, November 1 – Moto3 Grand Prix at 1500, Moto2 Grand Prix at 1615 and the 20-lap MotoGP Grand Prix at 1800.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 365 2 J. Martin 355 3 M. Bezzecchi 315 4 P. Acosta 263 5 A. Ogura 259 6 F. Di Giannantonio 252 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 181 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 108 14 D. Moreira 76 15 F. Quartararo 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 31 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 10 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0

MotoGP Calendar