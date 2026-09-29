2027 Triumph TF 250-X

Triumph has detailed a series of updates for its 2027 TF 250-X, with changes to engine calibration, clutch and gearbox components, suspension settings and triple clamps aimed at improving response, durability and rider feedback.

All-black bodywork, revised graphics and redesigned fork guards provide the most obvious visual changes, but much of the development has taken place beneath the plastics. The update builds on the existing 250 cc motocross platform, with Triumph pointing to feedback from its factory racing programme as a key influence.

That programme delivered the 2026 MX2 World Championship for Guillem Farres, second in the series for Camden McLellan and the Manufacturers’ World Championship for Triumph.

Engine response, clutch and shifting revisions

The 249.95 cc DOHC four-stroke single continues to produce a claimed 35.3 kW (48 PS) at 13,500 rpm, with peak torque of 28.6 Nm at 9000 rpm. For 2027, Triumph has revised the engine calibration with the stated aim of improving throttle response, torque delivery and rideability.

Mechanical updates include new valve guides to improve durability, along with a new clutch pack and clutch bearing. The revised plates work with the Exedy Belleville spring clutch, with Triumph targeting smoother engagement and more consistent lever feel during repeated starts and hard use.

The five-speed gearbox also receives a new selector drum and detent wheel, changes intended to improve shift precision under race conditions.

The engine retains its forged aluminium piston, titanium valves, low-friction DLC coatings and magnesium covers. Fuel injection combines a 44 mm Dell’Orto throttle body and Keihin injector with Athena engine management, while the airbox provides tool-free access to a Twin Air filter.

A separate stop/start switch arrangement forms part of the revised controls for 2027.

Revised KYB settings and new Neken triple clamps

The KYB suspension package receives revised front and rear settings, together with new tool-free adjusters to simplify setup changes at the track. Triumph says the changes are intended to improve chassis balance, damping control and feedback.

The specification comprises 48 mm AOS coil-spring forks with compression and rebound adjustment, paired with a piggyback rear shock offering high- and low-speed compression adjustment plus rebound adjustment. Suspension travel is listed at 310 mm at the front and 305 mm at the rear.

New Neken triple clamps are manufactured from forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminium. Triumph says their stiffness has been tuned to improve steering precision, front-end feel and tracking. A revised chain guide is also included in the update.

The chassis continues to use Triumph’s aluminium spine frame with twin cradles, an aluminium swingarm and linkage rear suspension. Claimed wet weight is 104 kg, with a 960 mm seat height, 1492 mm wheelbase and seven-litre fuel tank.

Steve Sargent – Triumph Chief Product Officer

“The feedback from our riders, race teams and engineering teams helped identify opportunities to further improve engine response, shift precision, chassis feedback and suspension performance, and those lessons have directly shaped the 2027 model.”

Rider aids and equipment

Launch control, traction control, a quickshifter and two engine maps remain standard equipment. The two maps offer full-power and softened delivery options, with map selection and traction control accessible through the handlebar controls.

Riders wanting further adjustment can add the optional Wi-Fi module and use the MX Tune Pro app. Triumph says this provides ten additional engine maps, along with adjustment of power delivery, throttle response and engine braking.

Brembo brakes are paired with Galfer discs, measuring 260 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear. The front caliper uses two 24 mm pistons, while the rear has a single 26 mm piston.

The equipment list also includes ProTaper ACF carbon-core handlebars, ODI lock-on grips and D.I.D DirtStar rims. Pirelli MX32 Mid Soft tyres are fitted in 80/100-21 front and 100/90-19 rear sizes.

Australian pricing and availability

Triumph says the 2027 TF 250-X is available to order, although Australian pricing is still to be confirmed. A local dealer arrival date has not been specified.

The model is supported by Triumph’s specialist Motocross and Enduro Centres, along with an online parts and accessories ordering platform available around the clock, offering express delivery and click-and-collect options.

Further details and dealer information are available via the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website .

2027 Triumph TF 250-X specifications