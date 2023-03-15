Up to $3000 in Harley Parts & Accessories with select MY22 models

For a limited time only, riders who purchase select 2022 Harley-Davidson Cruiser or Grand American Touring motorcycle will receive a Genuine Parts and Accessories bonus of up to $3,000 at no extra charge.*

Whether it be a Screamin’ Eagle air cleaner kit for your Low Rider S or the single sided swingarm bag for the Fat Boy, the P&A bonus will help new H-D owners trick up their bike before they take their new bike for a spin.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this limited time offer should head to https://freedom.harley-davidson.com/en_AU-Power-Up and submit a form with their best details.

The Fine Print (T&Cs)

* Offer is valid on 2022 Street Bob, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, Sport Glide, Breakout 114, Fat Boy, Road King Special, Road Glide Special, and Ultra Limited motorcycle models purchased at MSRP between 2 March and 31 March 2023 unless extended. $3000 Parts and Accessories Bonus is inclusive of labour. Offer subject to change based on availability of parts and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.