Vespa Day Around The Bay 2021

December 19 – Geelong to Yarraville

The 2021 Vespa Day Around the Bay kicks off the morning of Sunday, December 19, but there’s just one question: How far will you go? One leg, two legs or right around Port Phillip Bay for a total of 322.6 km?

Now in its ninth year, the annual charity ride this year celebrates Vespa’s 75th anniversary with swarms of Vespa owners coming together for an epic ride of good vibes and a great cause.

A $10 rider levy will raise funds for the Vespa Club of Melbourne’s favourite charity: Khmer Association for Development (KAD) – a local Cambodian non-governmental, non-profit, non-political and non-religious organisation involved in several community-level programs. These include health, education, vocational training, media, governance, agriculture and children’s rights. The Vespa Club of Melbourne has to date donated more than $40,000 to the Cambodian charity.

Whether you’re a Vespa enthusiast or passionate scooterist, the Vespa Day Around the Bay can be as long or short as you make it, with a choice of eight departure points, scattered around the bay including Geelong, Yarraville, St Kilda, Chelsea, Mornington, Sorrento, Queenscliff or Portarlington. Simply register at a meeting point and collect your badge.

Amid the classic Vespa models, keep an eye out for special 75th editions of the latest Vespa Primavera 150 and GTS 300 models, distinguished by their historic ‘Giallo Zolfo’ livery, striking TFT display and iconic leather wheel bags.

Vespa 75 Years Young

As it celebrates its 75th birthday, Vespa surpasses the milestone of 19 million units produced, including almost two million in the last decade alone. These are 19 million stories of guys and girls, entire generations who dreamed of and gained their freedom astride a Vespa.

The Vespa is much more than just a scooter. It is a global cultural phenomenon. Credited with kickstarting the post-war Italy revival, it became a symbol of freedom and elevated Italian design the world over. Even today, it remains on display at New York’s MoMA, capturing the hearts and minds of all who pass before it!

From the moment it burst onto the scene in a nation that was in a post-war rebuilding phase and brimming with ideas, creativity and hope, Vespa has represented a zest for life and a desire to embrace the future. It has become an icon of freedom and emancipation for young people the world over, combining effortless, distinctive ‘Made in Italy’ style with cutting-edge technology.

2021 Vespa Day Around The Bay Itinerary