Morbidelli Museum

With Phil Aynsley

I have, over a number of years, been fortunate enough to visit the Morbidelli Museum several times. It has now closed due to the ill health of Mr Morbidelli and most of the 300 plus collection then went to auction.

Very sadly Mr Morbidelli passed away a few weeks ago on the 10th February. I thought it would be a suitable time to take a look at the collection as it was! The images here were taken in 2007 and 2015.

There are four halls displaying nearly 300 bikes, ranging from a 1906 Moto Reve to an ex-Falappa Ducati WSBK bike.

A smaller fifth hall houses Morbidelli’s own collection of racers including the 500/4.