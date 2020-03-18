Morbidelli Museum

With Phil Aynsley

I have, over a number of years, been fortunate enough to visit the Morbidelli Museum several times. It has now closed due to the ill health of Mr Morbidelli and most of the 300 plus collection then went to auction.

Very sadly Mr Morbidelli passed away a few weeks ago on the 10th February. I thought it would be a suitable time to take a look at the collection as it was! The images here were taken in 2007 and 2015.

Morbidelli Museum
The museum building.
Morbidelli Museum
Mr Morbidelli in his office in 2015.
Morbidelli Museum
The entry to the halls flanked by first and last Morbidellis made.
Morbidelli Museum
On the left the 1967 50cc GP
Morbidelli Museum
On the right the 1997 850cc V-8
Morbidelli Museum
The “verandah” overlooking the halls.
Morbidelli Museum
You walk past the bikes and cars of Mr Morbidelli’s son Gianni.
Morbidelli Museum
From mini bike to F1.

There are four halls displaying nearly 300 bikes, ranging from a 1906 Moto Reve to an ex-Falappa Ducati WSBK bike.

Morbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumA smaller fifth hall houses Morbidelli’s own collection of racers including the 500/4.

Morbidelli Museum
Mr Morbidelli

Morbidelli MuseumMorbidelli MuseumMorbidelli Museum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR