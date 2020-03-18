A glimpse into the Morbidelli Museum – Part 2

With Phil Aynsley

Following on from Part 1 of the Morbidelli Museum (link), here are some of the bikes in more detail. Again a mixture of shots taken in 2007 and 2015.

The full story on the Ducati 125/4 can be seen here: Ducati 125/4 with Phil Aynsley (link)

Likewise full details on the 1939 Benelli 250 are covered here: Benelli 250/4 supercharged (link).

Motom was the third largest motorcycle manufacturer in Italy by the mid ‘50s (after Moto Guzzi & Garelli). Powered by a horizontal four-stroke single that made 6.75 hp at 8200 rpm the design was notable for its use of pressed steel.

This air-cooled two-stroke V-twin has one near horizontal cylinder mounted on top of the other. 32 hp was produced at 13,500 rpm, with a total weight of 100 kg and top speed of 215 km/h.