Husqvarna Norden 901 Accessories

Husqvarna have revealed an extensive range of technical accessories for the Norden 901 that are manufactured exclusively for the new model.

The range is designed to allow for tailored customisation to suit all forms of exploration, including high-quality luggage systems, rider aids, and protection parts.

Norden 901 Touratech Cases and Top Case

Encouraging unrestricted adventures, with a combined total of 114 litres of storage space the Touratech panniers are designed specifically for long-distance travel. Constructed of high-strength aluminium with strong and pliable silicone seals, anything placed inside the panniers is always protected, even in the most extreme weather conditions.

Norden 901 Side Bag Set and Luggage Bag

Seamlessly integrating with the aesthetics of the Norden 901, the easy to install Side Bag Set and Luggage Bag are expertly assembled from waterproof material and welded seems to ensure all belongings remain safe and dry. For all-round usability, the effective roll closure design allows for fast and easy access.

Norden 901 Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat

Creating an enriched riding experience for both rider and passenger in colder climates, the Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat offer three easily selectable temperature settings. With day-long comfort assured, the elegant, uncompromising finish subtly enhances the unique overall design of the Norden 901.

Norden 901 Heated Grip Kit

Complimenting the Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat, the Heated Grip Kit is another essential Technical Accessory, which allows for uninterrupted winter exploration. Operated by a simple-to-use handlebar-mounted switch, the Heated Grip Kit offers four heat settings for personalised comfort throughout every adventure.

Norden 901 Akrapovič “Slip-on Line”

Providing a significant weight reduction over the standard exhaust, the Akrapovič “Slip-on Line” is manufactured from high-grade titanium and assembled with the highest levels of craftsmanship. Complete with two protective heat shields, the lightweight system produces a sporty sound with the overall appearance inspired by the Husqvarna Factory Racing rally machines.

Norden 901 Lowering Kit

For shorter riders or those focused solely on the open road, the Lowering Kit includes all the components and hardware required to lower the Norden 901. Designed to offer unaltered riding dynamics, the Lowering Kit provides a 22 mm lower seat height than standard.

Norden 901 Windshield Spoiler

Providing a simple solution to extending the standard component, the Windshield offers improved protection from wind and reduces any potential strain on neck muscles. Particularly effective during longer days in the saddle, the Windshield can be installed in a matter of minutes.

Norden 901 Diverse Protection

Adding valuable protection to the Norden 901, three Technical Accessories have been developed to ensure non-stop exploration. Designed for challenging offroad conditions, the Engine Protection Grille provides an extension to the original skid plate to prevent mud build up around the exhaust header, ensuring optimal engine temperatures at all times. Protecting the lights, the Auxiliary Lamp Protection and Headlight Protection are easy to mount and offer effective defence against stone damage for uninterrupted riding adventures.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly awaited 2022 Norden 901 will be available from March 2022 onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand.

A pre-order process will be in place for this highly anticipated model, with customers encouraged to contact their local authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer for more information.