2022 Moto2/3 Test Portimao Report Day Three

If anyone had doubts about the hype surrounding Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the time to surrender them is now. It’s a new year, new class, new number but the same sensation as the Moto2 rookie smashed the lap record in testing at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, putting in a 1m41.552.

The previous Moto2 benchmark at Portimao was Remy Gardner’s 1m42.447 set in 2021. Gardner also holds the race lap record at 1m42.504 along with the pole record of 1m42.592, both of those times coming on the 2020 race weekend.

In some further 2021 deja vu, Augusto Fernandez made sure it was a Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 as he ended Monday 0.154 off his team-mate, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) completing the top three.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) put the Boscocuro in fourth, 0.563 off the top, with Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) for close company.

There were a couple more tenths back to Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), with Joe Roberts just 0.011 back as his second season with Italtrans Racing Team gets off to a solid start.

Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) were next up, with Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) completing the top ten.

However on combined times across all three days Jake Dixon would have placed fourth.

Jake Dixon

“We close the Portimao test with a good pace, an average 1m42, although when I was looking for time attack, I crashed. In the last run I was coming in 1m41 but in the last two corners I had my foot resting on the brake lever and that has prevented me from achieving it. The positive thing is that we have a good set-up for the first race, I am already looking forward to competing in Qatar.”

There were a number of crashes including one for Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) that saw the Dutch rider break his collarbone and another for Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) that led the German to leave early for a medical check on his hand.

The first session is when Schrötter crashed, as did team-mate Jeremy Alcoba, Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing GP) and Arenas. Canet crashed twice. In the second session, Canet, Alcoba and van den Goorbergh crashed again, and Bendsneyder suffered his tumble. Dixon also fell, as did Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2), Gabriel Rodrigo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Aldeguer. Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) took two tumbles.

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) also remained sidelined as he aims to recover from tendonitis in his wrist ahead of the Qatar GP.

After three interesting days on the Algarve, it’s now time to look ahead to racing and the Qatar GP. The lights go out in less than two weeks.

Portimao Moto2 Test Day Three Times

Acosta 1m41.552 Fernandez 1m41.706 Canet 1m41.819 Aldeguer 1m42.115 Arenas 1m42.177 Ogura 1m42.441 Roberts 1m42.452 Dixon 1m42.495 Vietti 1m42.512 Navarro 1m42.590 Arbolino 1m42.618 Bendsneyder 1m42.630 Ramirez 1m42.735 Dalla Porta 1m42.791 Chantra 1m42.807 Baltus 1m42.898 Salac 1m43.023 Van Den Goorbergh 1m43.347 Beaubier 1m43.397 Alcoba 1m43.488 Zaccone 1m43.493 Fenati 1m43.505 Antonelli 1m43.507 Rodrigo 1m43.557 Gonzalez 1m43.593 Kubo 1m43.706 Kelly 1m44.118 Corsi 1m44.142

Moto3

Dennis Foggia lost the top spot to new team-mate Tatsuki Suzuki on Sunday, but by the end of Day 3 the Italian was back on top and with a new lap record no less. Foggia’s 1m46.990 makes him the only rider under the 1m47 barrier as testing concluded in Portugal.

The previous best Moto3 lap of Portimao was set in 2020 by Jaume Masia at 1m47.398 while Gabriel Rodrigo holds the race lap record at 1m47.610, and Andrea Migno hold the pole record at 1m47.423. both of those times being set on the 2021 race weekend.

It was close though as Foggia was only 0.052 ahead of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) to take that top spot.

Sophomore Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top three, 0.334 off the top, with the first session bearing the most speed for the majority of the field, top three included.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) was fourth quickest, around half a second off the searing new lap record, with rookie David Muñoz (BOE SKX) for close company in fifth as the Spaniard continued to impress and the timesheets tightened.

Day 1 and 2’s fastest rider, Tatsuki Suzuki, ended Monday in P6 but on combined times across the three days would have been fourth quickest ovall.

In seventh on the final day was Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ahead of Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power).

Deniz Öncü

“We finished three days of testing here in Portimao before the first race in Qatar. We have tried a lot of different things on the bike with the team, and have found some really good set-ups to fit my riding style. However, these last three days have been tough for me but my injury is not so bad. I will now go home to recover in order to get ready for Qatar next week.”

The biggest gap between fifth and tenth was just 0.037, and the tiny deficits continued throughout the field.

Joel Kelso found another quarter-of-a-second on the final day to end the third day of testing P25 which equated to 1.617-seconds off Foggia’s P1 benchmark.

Suzuki and Migno crashed in the first session, with Garcia and rookie Brit Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) taking tumbles in the second session. There were no fallers in the final outing of the day for Moto3.

That’s a wrap on official testing for the lightweight class, now all there’s left to do is race.

Portimao Moto3 Test Day Three Times

Foggia – Honda 1m46.990 Migno – Honda 1m47.042 Guevera – GASGAS 1m47.324 Sasaki – Husqvarna 1m47.533 Munoz – KTM 1m47.618 Suzuki – Honda 1m47.625 Masia – KTM 1m47.654 Oncu – KTM 1m47.659 Garcia – GASGAS 1m47.696 Toba – KTM 1m47.699 Rossi – Honda 1m47.759 McPhee – Husqvarna 1m47.794 Surra – Honda 1m47.837 Fellon – Honda 1m47.851 Yamanaka – KTM 1m47.943 Tatay – CFMOTO 1m47.952 Holgado – KTM 1m47.984 Ogden – Honda 1m47.988 Fernandez – KTM 1m48.074 Nepa – KTM 1m48.173 Artigas – CFMOTO 1m48.174 Bartolini – KTM 1m48.382 Ortola – KTM 1m48.456 Bertelle – KTM 1m48.577 Kelso – KTM 1m48.607 Moreira – KTM 1m48.780 Whatley – Honda 1m49.041 Aji – Honda 1m49.226 Carrasco – KTM 1m49.293

2022 Moto2 Entry List

2022 Moto2 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………………… Bike 2 Gabriel Rodrigo ARGENTINA PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 4 Sean Dylan Kelly USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 5 Romano Fenati ITALIAN SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 6 Cameron Beaubier USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 7 Barry Baltus BELGIAN RW RACING GP KALEX 9 Jorge Navarro SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 12 Filip Salac CZECH GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 13 Celestino Vietti ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 14 Tony Arbolino ITALIAN ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 16 Joe Roberts USA ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPANISH YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITALIAN ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 22 Sam Lowes BRITISH ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 23 Marcel Schrotter GERMAN LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 24 Simone Corsi ITALIAN MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 28 Niccolo Antonelli ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 35 Somkiat Chantra THAI IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 37 Augusto Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 40 Aron Canet SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 42 Marcos Ramirez SPANISH MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 51 Pedro Acosta SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 52 Jeremy Alcoba SPANISH LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 54 Fermin Aldeguer SPANISH SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 61 Alessandro Zaccone ITALIAN GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 64 Bo Bendsneyder DUTCH PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 75 Albert Arenas SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS 79 Ai Ogura JAPANESE IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 81 Keminth Kubo THAI YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh DUTCH RW RACING GP KALEX 96 Jake Dixon BRITISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS

2022 Moto3 Entry List

2022 Moto3 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………….. Bike 5 Jaume Masia SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JAPANESE MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 7 Dennis Foggia ITALIAN LEOPARD RACING HONDA 10 Diogo Moreira BRAZILIAN MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 11 Sergio Garcia SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 16 Andrea Migno ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 17 JOHN Mcphee BRITISH STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 18 Matteo Bertelle ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 20 Lorenzo Fellon FRENCH SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 23 Elia Bartolini ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 24 Tatsuki Suzuki JAPANESE LEOPARD RACING HONDA 26 Scott Ogden BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 27 Kaito Toba JAPANESE CIP GREEN POWER KTM 28 Izan Guevara SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 31 Adrian Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 38 David Salvador SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 43 Xavier Artigas SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO 44 David Munoz SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 48 Ivan Ortola SPANISH TEAM MTA KTM 53 Deniz Oncu TURKISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 54 Riccardo Rossi ITALIAN SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 64 Mario Suryo Aji INDONESIAN HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 66 Joel Kelso AUSTRALIAN CIP GREEN POWER KTM 67 Alberto Surra ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 70 Joshua Whatley BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 71 Ayumu Sasaki JAPANESE STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 72 Taiyo Furusato JAPANESE HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 82 Stefano Nepa ITALIAN TEAM MTA KTM 96 Daniel Holgado SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 99 Carlos Tatay SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar