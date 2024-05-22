Adventure of a Lifetime Honda Dollar Offer

23YM or older CRF1100, CMX1100, and NT1100 models

Honda has announced a new Honda Dollar* offer with the Adventure of a Lifetime campaign, offering adventure enthusiasts the chance to get up to $4000 Honda Dollars* off 23YM or older CRF1100, CMX1100, and NT1100.

The deal is available until Sunday, the 30th of June 2024, and while stock lasts.

During this limited-time promotion, customers can get up to $4000 Honda Dollars* off on all 23 Year Model (YM) or older CRF1100 and NT1100, and $2500 Honda Dollars* on all 23 Year Model (YM) or older CMX1100, representing an exciting opportunity for riders to experience the adventure of a lifetime on a Honda alongside an amazing deal.

To take advantage of these savings, customers must act fast, as the Adventure of a Lifetime Sale ends on Sunday the 30th of June 2024.

Head to the Honda Motorcycles Australia website for more information (link).

What are Honda Dollars?

Honda Dollars can be deducted from the value of the Selected Model, or any genuine Honda products purchased with the Selected Model. Customers must opt to receive Honda Dollars during the purchase of the Selected Model and Honda Dollars are non-transferrable and not redeemable for cash. Any Honda Dollar Offer is not available in conjunction with any other offers or promotions.